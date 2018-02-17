Twitter Kills Its Mac App (betanews.com) 28
BrianFagioli writes: Twitter has announced that it is killing its Mac app. Without warning, the company pulled the app from the Mac App Store and issued the following tweet. "We're focusing our efforts on a great Twitter experience that's consistent across platforms. So, starting today the Twitter for Mac app will no longer be available for download, and in 30 days will no longer be supported.
That's because they are working on a new unified app for Apple's new iOS on the Mac plan.... No need to continue to develop a dead end road.
API key revocation (Score:3)
If you like the app you have, you can keep it.
That doesn't work once Twitter revokes the API key used by said app.
If you like the app you have, you can keep it.
Twitter is repealing and replacing their current app, and won't get rid of the existing one until the new one is available. It will be essentially simultaneous. And it will be MUCH better than the current app. MUCH. Also, Facebook will pay for it!
How am I supposed to tweet from my Mac? A web browser?
Yes. What problems have you run into when accessing https://twitter.com/ [twitter.com] from your web browser?
(And if any, were they related to Safari's habit of lagging behind Firefox and Chrome in supporting new features of CSS, JavaScript, and DOM?)
But why do you need an app for tweets? It's enough with a good web browser.
Free Love. (Score:2)
"But wait, I use that."
"Hey, you can't do that!"
"What the hell?! Why?!?"
Ah, can't you just feel the Free Love? Ain't zero-cost apps awesome?
BRB, gonna go log into Netflix now...see if they removed my favorite movies and shows again...gotta keep this buzz going.
You don't own anything on your devices. You just rent it from the tech companies. Welcome to 2018.
Yup. And here's a little preview of where this is headed:
You don't own anything. You just rent it. Welcome to 2038.
adverts... (Score:2)
honestly its all about the advertisers... Is anyone who advertises on twitter objecting to this ?
(so twitter will publish a website and mobile app's)
This would be interesting if they link to data showing desktop vs mobile vs Web usage.
What's the deal? (Score:2)
Is this guy a paid shill or just a moron? To paraphrase:
Hello fellow Mac users! I too use a Mac, just like you. Twitter is pulling support for their app, and though that may upset you, Twitter says that using the website is better. And boy are they right! The web experience is great on any platform! You should be using it right now, instead of that stupid app.
I know, some other Mac users are going to say that they like native apps, but they're wrong. They don't like native apps. If you really want native apps, you can buy one of these native apps! But please don't like native apps. The correct way to use Twitter is through the website. And that's great, because you can get a better Twitter experience on a cheap Chromebook instead of an expensive stupid Mac. I mean... I like Macs, just like you, fellow Mac user.
Tell me your thoughts in the comments below!
Tell me your thoughts in the comments below!
Tweets are for twits.
The Mac is dead. (Score:2)
Twitter confirms it.
Do Erris, Mactrope, willeyhill, westbake, Odder, ibane, deadzero, and the gang [slashdot.org] also confirm it?
This is very disturbing news (Score:1)
I guess my only option is to continue not giving a shit about Twitter. Wake me up when they inevitably go out of business.
Trump (Score:2)
It was dead long ago (Score:2)
The Twitter Mac app was dead a long time ago, they just kept the corpse twitching to torture users...
It never worked right for animated images, and never even got an update that let you use the new higher tweet character limit - presumably because the entire app would have had to be re-written from the ground up.
Luckily there are a few third party Mac apps that fall under the grandfathered "unlimited oAuth tokens" for Twitter API use, so any number of customers can use them... Twitter may just be giving up
Mac App? (Score:2)
I never knew they had a Mac app. I've been using FIrefox for Twitter access. I can't see any reason to have an app when the browser does everything I need. I had to take the twitter app off my Android phone because it basically wanted to take over my phone. Damn sure I don't want anything like that on my Mac. Hell no.