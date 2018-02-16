Apple's New Spaceship Campus Has One Flaw -- and It Hurts

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by msmash
Mark Bergen, writing for Bloomberg: The centerpiece of Apple's new headquarters is a massive, ring-shaped office overflowing with panes of glass, a testament to the company's famed design-obsessed aesthetic. There's been one hiccup since it opened last year: Apple employees keep smacking into the glass. Surrounding the Cupertino, California-based building are 45-foot tall curved panels of safety glass. Inside are work spaces, dubbed "pods," also made with a lot of glass. Apple staff are often glued to the iPhones they helped popularize. That's resulted in repeated cases of distracted employees walking into the panes, according to people familiar with the incidents. Some staff started to stick Post-It notes on the glass doors to mark their presence. However, the notes were removed because they detracted from the building's design, the people said.

  Sheeple

    by cob666 ( 656740 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:04PM
    So... people don't pay attention to their surroundings and somehow it's the building's fault?

    Re:Sheeple

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:08PM

      When you design it like a mirror maze; yes.

    Re:Sheeple

      by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:09PM

      Not "somehow" -- there's a very specific mechanism: the walls are invisible.

      The fix is easy enough, however -- just don't clean the class, and eventually the bloodstains will render the problem areas opaque.

    Re:Sheeple

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:09PM

      So... people don't pay attention to their surroundings and somehow it's the building's fault?

      What did Reality say to the Apple employee?

      You're holding it wrong.

    Re:Sheeple

      by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:16PM

      No the triumph of form over function is to blame. The issue in the name of meeting a certain style and aesthetic, Apple has built a building that is difficult to navigate for the humans its designed to house.

      Art (visual art especially) can exist for its own sake, but Architecture *should* be functional because most spaces we design have a function and first and foremost they enable that function.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nnet ( 20306 )
        Correct, and that function is to provide a space where you can stare into a device while trying to walk without regard for other people, places, or things. Sounds like purpose achieved.

      • Thank you. I've said for a long time now that Apple's design philosophy is mostly driven by form over function. This makes their design pretty terrible functionally, which is diametrically opposed to the popular opinion that their design is great. Sure, aesthetically it is, but the functionality really suffers. The list of their design mistakes due to this wrong-headed design philosophy is long. Just off the top of my head:

        - Flat square keys on keyboards, which makes it impossible for your fingers to center

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )
      I think it has more to do with this [youtube.com]. I mean we're takling about the APPLE headquarters here. :)
    • I work at a company same size as Apple and we got glass panels everywhere too. However I like how they takes care of this issue... they have artworks on the panels... sometimes team drawings and even charts are drawn on them (erasable). Now if you still can't see the artworks and walk into the damn panels, you deserve it!!

  As always...

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:06PM

    As always with Apple it's form over function.

    • Feel the pane!

    • >Some staff started to stick Post-It notes on the glass doors to mark their presence. However, the notes were removed because they detracted from the building's design

      What I don't understand is that this is how you have to adapt an iPhone to make it usable: bumper cases, regular cases, battery packs, all to protect the 'design' from being damaged, but necessary in the real world, but which inevitably compromise the 'look' of the product.

      I don't think Apple understands that 'good design' is not simply 'go

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Octorian ( 14086 )

        And once you add in the thickness of all these "add-on components", you might as well have just made the damn phone thicker and more robust... and doubled the battery capacity in the process.

        At this point, I don't think Apple is the only one guilty of this. However, they are the trend-setter everyone else is following.

  Cliche behavior? metaphor for priorities?

    by Anonymous Coward

    Design over safety or function. Yep, that would be Apple.

  • Sounds like the solution to this problem is to pull ones head out of his/her ass... erm phone while walking around.

  Oh Apple.

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:10PM

    Where's that lady with the big sledge hammer when you need her?

    • I was going to make a comment about people hiding pico projectors at odd angles to produce Pepper's Ghosts on the glass. Now I know what they should project.

  Great pairing with the FDA story

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:10PM

    The conjunction of this with the FDA Concussion Blood-test story is too delicious!

    Someplace else I had read Apple had planned to place graphics on all the windows to prevent this sort of thing, which has now been moved to a "higher priority". How they could open before that was done, is beyond me...

    Just further evidence that the physical world is more and more becoming like software, where you always want to avoid being in the early beta if possible.

    Re:Great pairing with the FDA story

      by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:14PM

      planned to place graphics on all the windows to prevent this sort of thing

      A skull and crossbones comes to mind.

    • I'm surprised they're taking that simple of an approach. I would expect a scenario like the following: Campus has a series of green and red LED inlays in the floors of every hallway and pod. Since employees stare down at their phones while walking, the floor LEDs are easily visible via peripheral vision.
      Employee needs to travel from home pod to board/meeting room: programs coordinates into iPhone, which wirelessly communicates with the building AI which in turn lights up the green LEDs enroute to the de

      • AR headsets for each person would work though

        • Just make a normal building and then require all employees wear AR headsets that turn your plain old building into an architectural masterpiece.

          • Just make a normal building and then require all employees wear AR headsets that turn your plain old building into an architectural masterpiece.

            Just make it an empty warehouse and do everything in VR.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by darenw ( 74015 )

        We could use something like that near the restrooms where I work. People are always almost bumping into each other going in and out and around tight corners to the main hallway.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mbkennel ( 97636 )
      I have a suggestion.

      A translucent pissy Steve Jobs : "Walk Different, shitheads"

  "The notes were removed because they detracted..."

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:12PM

    Classic Apple. Never let users or usability stand in the way of elegant design.

  Root Cause Flaw

    by forkfail ( 228161 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:13PM

    People may be walking into glass, which indeed seems problematic, but that is only a symptom of the real flaw in Apple's approach.

    And that critical design flaw is open plan seating. And Apple employees know it, and hate it.

    https://apple.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]

    Collaboration and productivity are not improved in the slightest by this. They are, in fact, degraded:

    http://www.bbc.com/capital/sto... [bbc.com]

    The only thing that is increased, then, aside from tempers, are the number of beans the bean counters get to count. It is, after all, cheaper to pack sardines into a can than it is to individually wrap them.

    Re:Root Cause Flaw

      by quietwalker ( 969769 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:51PM

      Ah yes. There's many, many, oh-so-many reasons to /not/ use open seating. Many studies have been done on this. For your HPE - 'High Productivity Employees', it's awful. For some groups, like marketing or sales, it may actually be helpful, some of the time. For any workers that don't need to continually and constantly collaborate and only occasionally need to get marching orders or coordinate, they have these things called 'meetings' that occur in an open-seating layout called 'meeting rooms'.

      Yet for a design concept that originated in the 70's, with as much consideration as the design of the liver-shaped coffee table, it is still held to be a sign of a future-forward progressive workplace - and I don't even know what that's /objectively/ even supposed to mean. Seriously. I've asked. No one can point to a metric that you'd want to go up that's actually been shown, even in a subjective questionnaire form (like, before and after "Rate your morale on a scale of 1-10").

      No, what you get is design firms convincing management that this is the right thing to do, and how happy they'll feel, and how empowered and collaborative and cross-project-discipline-y their workplace will be, and management eventually swallows the kool-aid and starts believing it.

      This is worlds away from IBM's actual workplace design studies in the 50's and 60's where they found out that employees are 0.13% (or something, don't quote me on that) more efficient when the walls are painted a sort of pale yellow, and thanks for that trend, jerks. At least that was scientifically determined. This is just pretty-to-look at junk that no CEO worth their salt should ever consider signing off on, unless they NEED to make their workplace less functional.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by nnet ( 20306 )
        Baker-Miller pink. Look it up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by myid ( 3783581 )

        No, what you get is design firms convincing management that this is the right thing to do, and how happy they'll feel, and how empowered and collaborative and cross-project-discipline-y their workplace will be, and management eventually swallows the kool-aid and starts believing it.

        Either that, or some managers in some companies want their buildings to be beautiful, without regard to the effect on the employees.

        Management's goal should not be to have beautiful buildings. Their goal should be to make great products. Having established that goal, management should set up the building in a way that helps achieve that goal. If people are more productive and less distracted with individual offices and solid walls, then so be it.

      • Many studies have been done on this.

        Yes they have, and they have produced many mixed and confusing results. The key part about whether an open plan is a productivity killer or a business booster depends entirely on the nature of the work and the requirements for employee interactions.

        The designs which make this work the best try to mimic the shared offices of past in an open way by segregating groups of people who by the nature of their work need to work together and yet provide quiet areas for those who need to get something done. You use co

    Re:Root Cause Flaw

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:11PM

      ...The only thing that is increased, then, aside from tempers, are the number of beans the bean counters get to count. It is, after all, cheaper to pack sardines into a can than it is to individually wrap them.

      Uh, cheaper? Are you saying this one-of-a-kind-Jobs-dream building was cost-effective?

      For what they paid, they could have probably constructed a normal building with individually wrapped luxury offices for every employee.

  Next iphone to have rangefinder

    by Leuf ( 918654 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:13PM
    We're just going to have to have our phones tell us when we're about to walk into something. There's no other way to know.

  Take a note from Microsoft

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:13PM
    There is a joke here about Windows, but I can't seem to see it.

  • The next best thing from Apple: iWatchout.

    It can be an iPhone app which uses the rear camera facing forward, or maybe some new ranging sensor (IR, sonar, laser) on a future iPhone, which alerts the user when they are about to walk into a hard surface (wall, door, ...).

    Can be combined with Apple Maps and GPS, to also alert if there are nearby cliffs or other geographical hazards.

  Feature not a bug.

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:16PM

    A building that punishes people for working for an amoral megacorp is exactly what Apple employees deserve.

  • Remove the employees.

  Make it dirty.

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:23PM
    Removed the post it note? Next time stick with some dark wood glue, and once it dries, peel off the note. The dirty mess will be warning enough. It won't be so easy to remove by the cubicle police.

    You do it for A, A does it for B, and B does it for you, allowing you all perfect deniability, "I didn't do this!"

  • this will be a wake up call for the world.

  • no one saw that coming...

    I'll show myself out now...

  They're consistent at least

    by quietwalker ( 969769 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:34PM

    "Some staff started to stick Post-It notes on the glass doors to mark their presence. However, the notes were removed because they detracted from the building's design, the people said."

    Sure, you could make it FUNCTIONAL, but that's not what it's there for. It's there to look pretty, set standards, and impress folks for whom functionality is not a concern.

    Design over functionality. *checks apple product line for the last decade* Yup. Pretty consistent.

    Note, there is a thing called 'Good Design' that actually marries looks and functionality, but apple hasn't had a horse in that race for a good long time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Note, there is a thing called 'Good Design' that actually marries looks and functionality, but apple hasn't had a horse in that race for a good long time.

      The pinnacle of good functional design was the Pismo (PowerBook G3 series). It had dual removable battery bays, one of which could also hold an optical drive. You could use the device on battery power indefinitely if you had enough batteries. Thus, with three batteries, I consistently got more battery life with the Pismo than I do even with their curren

  • Apple employees keep smacking into the glass.

    I'm relatively sure that this has nothing to do with the fact that California now has legal weed. Sixty percent sure.

    • Wait for the glass to get covered in resin. Once the spaceship glass looks like a bong, no problem. Should take about a week in the executive suite. Longer in the parts where they actually work.

  • Coat all the interior windows with two way mirror film. It will make it a more fun house to work in ...

  • I mean seriously why do they even have their smartphones at work? Doesn't that go against virtually all sane rules on corporate security?

    • don't know about your workplace but can't function without smartphone at mine. multi-factor authentication one reason, system alerts another, besides the meeting reminders and yes actual phone calls

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nnet ( 20306 )
        are you required to walk while dealing with those? check OSHA to make sure...

    • No. Unless somehow your corporate security requires a lot more than the Fortune 500 companies I've worked at, plus all of the smaller ones.

      About the only places I've seen normally needing "no phones" security are locations requiring high security by the government or AV labs. Anything else for most companies is paranoid overreach and a grave breach of common sense. Anything else between "no phones" and "take pictures and recording of everything" can be dealt with by legal agreements and consequences.

    • I mean seriously why do they even have their smartphones at work? Doesn't that go against virtually all sane rules on corporate security?

      I can think of a lot of words that employees would use to describe a security policy banning smartphones.

      Ironically, sane isn't one of them.

  Useless article

    by nitehawk214 ( 222219 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @01:56PM

    Article is useless without pictures of the issue. Article only contains pictures of the outside of the building. I will assume they are just trolling.

    • The key problem here is that employees are banned from photographing the inside of the building and Apple has kept the inside design a secret. It's hard to blame TFA for this.

  • If its unsafe file a complaint with OSHA. But really what do you expect when your not paying attention to your surrounding while walking?? Apple employees must be the most conceded,stuck up people in the world. Guess walking into other people their is a normal part of the work day too.

  Some things never change

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:01PM

    The first time I saw this issue was when I was on a field trip in the 1970s. One of my classmates had one of the new handheld Mattel Football games and was playing it as we walked around.

    We were in one of those museums that has glass walls dividing the major rooms, and he smacked into one at full waking pace. He ended up with a nasty bloody nose. He might even have broken his nose; I can't remember. However, one thing I have always remembered since then is to look up frequently if I'm walking around with some kind of device.

  • If only Steve Jobs were here to tell the employees how they've been misusing their walls. But seriously, if your walls are glass, why bother using walls at all? Just have the necessary support beams (made of glass, even, if you really want to) and be done with it.

  It's not a flaw

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:09PM

    ...they're using it wrong. (snerk)

    But seriously, this reminds me (entirely from memory as I don't have it in front of me) of Tom Wolfe's book on modern architecture, where he describes the first boxy modern skyscrapers with floor-to-ceiling wall-to-wall windows. Tenants would put lamps or trash cans, bookcases, anything in front of the windows to create a demarcation between the office and empty air 20+ floors up. The architects would come by and patiently remove the obstacles and chide the tenants for spoiling the look.

    The point, as I recall, being, what looks cool and progressive doesn't necessarily wear well in daily use. Buildings should first be designed to be usable for their intended purpose. If you can also make them cool looking, that's a bonus.

    But this is Apple, so looking cool and innovative probably *is* the intended purpose. With usability a bit further down the list.

  • Stuart Brand wrote a book, published back in 1994, about just this kind of thing, How Buildings Learn. [wikipedia.org] (also here [amazon.com])

    This, from the Wikipedia summary of the accompanying BBC TV series, is relevant to the Apple UFO:

    Brand is highly critical of the entire modernist approach to architecture. He fully rejects the "center out" approach of design, where a single person or group designs a building for others to use, in favor of an evolutionary approach where owners can change a building over time to meet their needs.

    So when Apple employees attempt to, as Brand would say, "change a building.. to meet their needs," by sticking Post-its to the glass partitions, management undid that. Apple is all in on center out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by doom ( 14564 )

      Apple employees should have some decals like this made up: arrow icon [iconfinder.com]

      Brand's "How Buildings Learn" is indeed an excellent book. One of the things he mentions is that surveys show that whenever anyone hires an architect to design a new building for an organization, everyone hates it and likes their old building better. In other words, the software UX community has recently reached parity with Architecture.

  • Seems Apple has heralded Aesthetics as their God over the perceived lower demon of Function. Let their broken noses shine the path to the one true religion of where Form follows Function. As they eat their own dog food in hospital waiting rooms, may they realize the errors of their ways.

    As it says in our Holy Books, the pursuit of The Shiny to the exclusion of everything else is the root of all Evil.

  • But the only way to have usable glass walls is to use overlays on them.

    I'd link to examples, but Google removed the "view image" buttons and I don't want to force anyone to view pinterest pages.

  • The summary suggests people are also walking into glass that is inside the building (not just the window panes). There are times however when floor-to-ceiling glass inside a building can be very hard to see, especially if the framing of it was intentionally hidden to prevent it from detracting from the ambiance. I've seen people who were not distracted by anything walk right into glass of that sort simply because they didn't know it was there.

  • On the assumption that the aesthetic is an exterior rather than interior concern....they could add some sort of projection onto the glass, so that people on the inside would recognize it (out of the corner of their eye I suppose) just before they walk into it. Rather than the projection being on all the time, it could be triggered by motion/heat or something.

    This suggestion is slightly more tongue-in-cheek, than head-up-ass...but only slightly.

  • This is against building code regulations in Europe. You cannot have a fully transparent wall or door that people might walk into it. Usually, you find stripes of frosted glass around the 1.2-1.7 m height, to make sure people don't walk into it.
  • It's not a bug. It's a a feature!
  • Idiots! Watch where you are going.

    And any of them that walk into more than one glass wall should be fired.
  • So where are all of the don't throw rocks in a glass house jokes........

  • and get some of their surplus glass holes.

  • I got caught in a situation pretty nearly exactly like this.

    The Oslo airport customs section is (or at least was) designed with the typical Scandinavian ultra-minimalist glass partitions and bleached wood everywhere. Worse, they use minimalist signage as well - not even in WORDS but in the "universalist" iconography that someone believes 'everyone should be able to understand' but which is (to this pretty well-traveled American) baffling.

    Finally, I'm sure to make it simpler for people dragging luggage, the

  • We are in the midst of moving to a new office. Our office is all engineering (75% software, 25% hardware). The big wigs of course hired some expensive consultants to help plan the new place.

    Sure enough the presentation had a big heap of glass and open office space. The designs look amazing and futuristic in renderings for sure. Even the chair colors were chosen to "inspire".

    It is ALL BS. Engineers need quiet caves to work in, nice quiet places to focus on work. Preferably with walls and doors that kee

