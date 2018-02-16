Two Years After FBI vs Apple, Encryption Debate Remains

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


It's been two years since the FBI and Apple got into a giant fight over encryption following the San Bernardino shooting, when the government had the shooter's iPhone, but not the password needed to unlock it, so it asked Apple to create a way inside. What's most surprising is how little has changed since then. From a report: The encryption debate remains unsettled, with tech companies largely opposed and some law enforcement agencies still making the case to have a backdoor. The case for strong encryption: Those partial to the tech companies' arguments will note that cyberattacks and hacking incidents have become even more common, with encryption serving as a valuable way to protect individuals' personal information. The case for backdoors: Criminals are doing bad stuff and when devices are strongly encrypted they can do it in what amounts to the perfect dark alley, completely hidden from public view.

  • Encryption only seems to be a problem... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Travelsonic ( 870859 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @09:10AM (#56134616) Journal
    ... for the technologically illiterate politicians who, at the same time, are too goddammed unable, for some reason, to LISTEN to the EXPERTS who tell them that "responsible encryption," encryption with backdoors, is vulnerable, and not really secure at all. Christ allmighty, what is with the stream of idiots in U.S, U.K, and Australian politics who speak on the matter, and don't try to understand it?
    • They (govt) does not need to understand it, they should just look at all the government breaches of secure systems(plus public ones) and realize the backdoor keys (method) can not be kept secret when your own systems leak like a sieve

    • Re:Encryption only seems to be a problem... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by 605dave ( 722736 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @10:21AM (#56135030) Homepage

      Believe it or not politicians do listen to people with security knowledge. I have spoken to numerous Senators and members of the House on this issue over the last few years. Yes their knowledge is limited but the ones I have spoken to have grasped the complexity of the issue.

      Two examples. One member of the House who is a former prosecutor explained to me how he evolved on the issue over time and now opposes backdoors. A member of the Senate who you see on the TV almost every night cornered me at a meeting to talk about encryption until his aides pulled him away. He too was originally uncertain why a back door was needed, but now understands the problem. They had mostly already come to these positions, but were seeking out further opinions. Which is exactly what we want them doing, asking questions.

      And as of now there are no government requirements on backdoors. So far our arguments have won out. But this issue is not going away, and I will keep trying to have as many conversations as I can to keep the people in the position to decide informed. Members of Congress mostly know what the people around them tell them (they don't disagree with this assessment), and when it comes to tech that is mostly lobbyists. But there are groups and people working behind the scenes making the case. And they are being heard.

  • Encryption or abuse? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @09:20AM (#56134654)

    The problem is that there is no middle ground here. Putting any sort of back door into encryption effectively renders it useless. The cops can say whatever they want but that is an indisputable fact and isn't negotiable even if we wanted to. You can have good encryption or for all practical purposes no encryption. There is literally no middle ground.

    Even if we trusted the cops (and history tells us we shouldn't) the cops aren't the only party in play here. If the cops have a back door then so do black hats, criminals, foreign nations, and anyone else. So we get lots of whining by politicians and cops who are either clueless or disingenuous or both.

    • I think the lack of middle ground is a big part of the problem.

      Despite the numerous examples of our current political landscape forcing binary "With us or against us" type view points where compromise and middle ground does actually exist (gun control for example), Encryption really is an all or nothing proposition. Not for the usual political posturing reasons, but because that is just how math works. Since they don't understand the reasons (Numeracy, particularly as it pertains to encryption, being larg

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by clodney ( 778910 )

      The problem is that there is no middle ground here. Putting any sort of back door into encryption effectively renders it useless. The cops can say whatever they want but that is an indisputable fact and isn't negotiable even if we wanted to. You can have good encryption or for all practical purposes no encryption. There is literally no middle ground.

      Even if we trusted the cops (and history tells us we shouldn't) the cops aren't the only party in play here. If the cops have a back door then so do black hats, criminals, foreign nations, and anyone else. So we get lots of whining by politicians and cops who are either clueless or disingenuous or both.

      When you talk about an algorithmic back door I completely agree with you. That is horrifying and we should never do it. But I can imagine a far less threatening scenario that would address the situation that law enforcement mostly talks about, which is the inability to break into a locked phone. Put a hardware access method on the phone that lets the phone be decrypted at the cost of destroying the phone, and while I still think it is not worth doing, it wouldn't be nearly as bad as intentionally weakene

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      Even if we trusted the cops (and history tells us we shouldn't) the cops aren't the only party in play here. If the cops have a back door then so do black hats, criminals, foreign nations, and anyone else. So we get lots of whining by politicians and cops who are either clueless or disingenuous or both.

      Think about it this way: while it hard to solve a crime, it is even harder to prevent a crime. On top of that it is much easier to track and measure "crimes solved" versus "crimes prevented"(you can measure year over year changes but attribution is difficult), and more "crimes solved" means promotions, more funding, recognition, etc. So the motivation is there for police to focus more on solving crimes than preventing them (especially crimes that do not involve risk of injury to life and limb). It's no

  • The case against backdoors (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @09:21AM (#56134662)

    If you implement backdoors in your software, you can as well close shop. Nobody, at least no company with at least a hint of self preservation, will buy your product. If I cannot trust my company trade secrets to be secret from espionage because your product is insecure (and yes, a backdoor makes a product insecure BY DEFINITION), I will not use your product.

    No "government only" backdoor is "government only" for long. First of all, the mere existence of such a backdoor gets known at some point in time, as the past history of deliberate leaks or accidental blunders have shown. And no later than this, the company that actively and deliberately puts backdoors in its security software is done for, for the reasons aforementioned. Yes, even if they "fix" this immediately. Why should I trust you that you have no backdoors now? Fool me once and all that.

    Second, a general key into the secrets of every company worldwide is prized. Not by hackers. By governments. And governments have WAY other options at their disposal as any basement dweller or even organized crime. You have seen what North Korea does with people that li'l Kim simply does not like? Now imagine what they do with people that could give them the key to the holy grail. You know the key? Well, you may be in for a decision who you love more, your country or your kids. Almost every person has a weak spot. There are very, very few people who cannot be at least blackmailed if they cannot be bribed. Your life, your freedom, your credit, your family... everyone breaks at some point.

    And state actors, especially when acting for repressive regimes, don't mind cutting your unborn son out of your wife if that's what makes you hand over what you want.

  • Papers please, comrade ... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Basically the argument is it is illegal to keep secrets from the government.

    Enjoy your fascism!

    So much for the 4th and 5th amendments. You no longer have any rights to such things.

  • "Debate" (Score:2, Insightful)

    by pem ( 1013437 )
    Of course there's a debate.

    The lame MSM, who need the sheeple to believe that there are two actual sides to every story in order for their clickbait model to keep the the business swirling as high as possible around the toilet bowl for just a few more years, cannot possibly classify any fringe viewpoint as anything other than normal, because that would decimate their business.

    Unless, of course, a viewpoint is abnormal enough that the clicks will happen automagically because of morbid curiosity, c.f. fla

  • Given hacking into things and spying on people and companies, most notably giant state and state-sponsored actors like China and Russia has had actual effects on the maintenance of power by thugocracies, I'd say prosaic criminal detection vanishes as an importance.

    Exactly like the Founding Fathers observed always happened, and tried to prevent against with the core principle of the design of the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

    Every backdoor for government "crime" so an FBI agent can get another notch

  • Meanwhile, on Slashdot... (Score:3)

    by necro81 ( 917438 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @09:42AM (#56134792) Journal
    And after two years, has anything in the debate changed on Slashdot? Perhaps a hardening of positions, but I doubt that anyone's mind here has been changed. Can anyone chime in: has your position on this been modified? What persuaded you?

  • Cron job metaphor (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've noticed something deeply unsettling about this entire debate, as touched on by a previous /. post by someone else.

    Periodically, there's a mass shooting or some terrorist attack or something. And immediately afterward, the government tries to take more of our rights, ostensibly "for our safety."

    Well, to anyone thinking, like many comments posted earlier, they're not actually interested in your safety or your freedom. They just want excuses to keep pounding the rock until it erodes away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      In practice, the only way they'll be able to do that is first make it law, and then suspend any business's right to operate in the US until they comply. If the company goes offshore, their products will still be illegal to sell in the country, and while you could smuggle them in, there's very limited practicality to having to smuggle mere consumer electronics that are used in day to day life.
  • I'll gladly take a back door in all my hardware and software if every politican going forward discloses exactly where every cent of their super PAC and other anonymous funding comes from, disclose every single meeting and conversation they have with all lobbiests and colleagues, all sexual relations, make available 24hr/day audio recordings of thier activities in addition to video of them at all times in public workplaces, the complete finnancial breakdown of everything they own, all business contacts, and
    • I don't even want that much. I just want every congress critter and senator to oprovide all of their login credentials for all their communication services and financial institutions as well as providing their mother's maiden name, full social security number, city of birth, name of second grade teacher, favorite aunt or uncle, and first pet's name. Do that and I will accept that backdoored encryption is good. They are the ones always saying that regular people have no need for strong encryption and if you

  • The cat is out of the bag (Score:4, Insightful)

    by omfglearntoplay ( 1163771 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @10:23AM (#56135044)

    The argument for backdoors is:

    1. We can stop bad guys better.
    2. It doesn't "really" hurt the US public for us to spy on everybody's shit if they don't know.

    The counter argument is:

    1. Are you sure you can stop bad guys?
    2. It DOES HURT untold millions of innocent US citizens.

    The problem is, the cat is out of the bag. Everybody knows spying is the norm, and that screws with people, good people, in a bad way.

    Is it as lethal as getting shot by a criminal? No. Is it as bad as having a mean boss looking over your shoulder questioning everything you do to the point that you are afraid to sneeze? Yes, for some people the resounding answer is yes.

  • because bone headed politicians are still arguing about it. By 'bone headed' I do not mean so stupid that they do not understand that you cannot have secret back-doors (although there are undoubtably some that are that stupid), but 'bone headed' in the sense that they continue to want to get their way irrespective of the practical impossibility and regardless of the damage that it will cause.

    I suspect that some of them are playing a more subtle game, they secretly accept that it cannot be done but keep on p

  • If you want to live in a country with the 2nd ammendment, where guns are sold liberaly "bicuzz there must be the right to, you know, eventually, maybe, defend ourselves against a tyrant democratic government, who happens to have access to nukes and bioweapons", then you also accept to live in a country where the bad guys that are not government also get that right.

    Now, if you want to live in a country where the government can access most information about your life and your choices and your opinions, becaus

  • Get a court order, and give the iPhone to Apple to unlock. You get the data without exposing Apple's secret sauce. Problem solved.
    • Apple (et al) doesn't want people to think their products are insecure, so they've been making themselves unable to unlock them, as well.

