Two Years After FBI vs Apple, Encryption Debate Remains

It's been two years since the FBI and Apple got into a giant fight over encryption following the San Bernardino shooting, when the government had the shooter's iPhone, but not the password needed to unlock it, so it asked Apple to create a way inside. What's most surprising is how little has changed since then. From a report: The encryption debate remains unsettled, with tech companies largely opposed and some law enforcement agencies still making the case to have a backdoor. The case for strong encryption: Those partial to the tech companies' arguments will note that cyberattacks and hacking incidents have become even more common, with encryption serving as a valuable way to protect individuals' personal information. The case for backdoors: Criminals are doing bad stuff and when devices are strongly encrypted they can do it in what amounts to the perfect dark alley, completely hidden from public view.
Fuck off. I donâ(TM)t want the government to keep me safe. I want the government to keep me free.
What we'd need today is a government protecting us from our government.
...he said, from the safety of his walled garden prison.
"I need to dip into your shit whenever I like. It's for your own... uhm, safety."
Nowhere does it guarantee a right to privacy. The government needs to be able to keep people safe and they cannot do this unless they have to the correct tools.
You should read the Constitution more carefully. The ninth Amendment states, "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." The Constitution is about what the federal government is allowed to do. It does not enshrine certain rights and exclude others.
Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
No need to reach for the catchall 9th in this case. The 4th amendment clearly guarantees a right to privacy. Emphasis mine, obviously.
You should have stopped at the 4th. It can be argued that a right to privacy is explicitly stated there. The 9th just seals it, but only for the feds. State governments were free to do whatever.
Not without violating the 4th, according to Article VI, clause 2.
Oh great! It's Constitutional Interpretation Wars!!! More popcorn!
The problem is that this is not the correct tool. You gain no safety because the criminals will simply move on while you eradicate the safety of your citizens by exposing them to hackers (both organized crime and foreign government sponsored) that get a hold of that backdoor.
"Government only backdoors" do not exist. If you create an entry point for a benign actor, you create an attack vector for a nefarious one.
"If you create an entry point, even if it was for a benign actor, you create an attack vector for a nefarious one."
Better?
Since when is the Government a Benign Actor?
There’s some irony in an AC arguing that there’s no right to privacy.
I wonder, would you feel as comfortable stating your unpopular opinion if your account’s reputation was on the line?
Especially since that AC is likely a Russian Troll...
I agree. Let's look at the Constitution, along with the Amendments we've made to it.
We can start with the Government looking at it, and then reviewing all of the blatantly illegal processes and procedures they employ, under the guise of protecting us.
Forget a full review. We probably won't even get past the 4th Amendment.
"Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." - Over 250 years old and yet it still rings true today.
4th amendment, motherfucker.
Don't you have some boots you need to be licking?
-jcr
Encryption only seems to be a problem... (Score:5, Insightful)
What FBI really wants is the ability to crack any dissident's phone, load it up with kiddie porn, and then tell them to commit suicide.
-jcr
Believe it or not politicians do listen to people with security knowledge. I have spoken to numerous Senators and members of the House on this issue over the last few years. Yes their knowledge is limited but the ones I have spoken to have grasped the complexity of the issue.
Two examples. One member of the House who is a former prosecutor explained to me how he evolved on the issue over time and now opposes backdoors. A member of the Senate who you see on the TV almost every night cornered me at a meeting to talk about encryption until his aides pulled him away. He too was originally uncertain why a back door was needed, but now understands the problem. They had mostly already come to these positions, but were seeking out further opinions. Which is exactly what we want them doing, asking questions.
And as of now there are no government requirements on backdoors. So far our arguments have won out. But this issue is not going away, and I will keep trying to have as many conversations as I can to keep the people in the position to decide informed. Members of Congress mostly know what the people around them tell them (they don't disagree with this assessment), and when it comes to tech that is mostly lobbyists. But there are groups and people working behind the scenes making the case. And they are being heard.
Encryption or abuse? (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is that there is no middle ground here. Putting any sort of back door into encryption effectively renders it useless. The cops can say whatever they want but that is an indisputable fact and isn't negotiable even if we wanted to. You can have good encryption or for all practical purposes no encryption. There is literally no middle ground.
Even if we trusted the cops (and history tells us we shouldn't) the cops aren't the only party in play here. If the cops have a back door then so do black hats, criminals, foreign nations, and anyone else. So we get lots of whining by politicians and cops who are either clueless or disingenuous or both.
Despite the numerous examples of our current political landscape forcing binary "With us or against us" type view points where compromise and middle ground does actually exist (gun control for example), Encryption really is an all or nothing proposition. Not for the usual political posturing reasons, but because that is just how math works. Since they don't understand the reasons (Numeracy, particularly as it pertains to encryption, being larg
When you talk about an algorithmic back door I completely agree with you. That is horrifying and we should never do it. But I can imagine a far less threatening scenario that would address the situation that law enforcement mostly talks about, which is the inability to break into a locked phone. Put a hardware access method on the phone that lets the phone be decrypted at the cost of destroying the phone, and while I still think it is not worth doing, it wouldn't be nearly as bad as intentionally weakene
Even if we trusted the cops (and history tells us we shouldn't) the cops aren't the only party in play here. If the cops have a back door then so do black hats, criminals, foreign nations, and anyone else. So we get lots of whining by politicians and cops who are either clueless or disingenuous or both.
Think about it this way: while it hard to solve a crime, it is even harder to prevent a crime. On top of that it is much easier to track and measure "crimes solved" versus "crimes prevented"(you can measure year over year changes but attribution is difficult), and more "crimes solved" means promotions, more funding, recognition, etc. So the motivation is there for police to focus more on solving crimes than preventing them (especially crimes that do not involve risk of injury to life and limb). It's no
The case against backdoors (Score:4, Insightful)
If you implement backdoors in your software, you can as well close shop. Nobody, at least no company with at least a hint of self preservation, will buy your product. If I cannot trust my company trade secrets to be secret from espionage because your product is insecure (and yes, a backdoor makes a product insecure BY DEFINITION), I will not use your product.
No "government only" backdoor is "government only" for long. First of all, the mere existence of such a backdoor gets known at some point in time, as the past history of deliberate leaks or accidental blunders have shown. And no later than this, the company that actively and deliberately puts backdoors in its security software is done for, for the reasons aforementioned. Yes, even if they "fix" this immediately. Why should I trust you that you have no backdoors now? Fool me once and all that.
Second, a general key into the secrets of every company worldwide is prized. Not by hackers. By governments. And governments have WAY other options at their disposal as any basement dweller or even organized crime. You have seen what North Korea does with people that li'l Kim simply does not like? Now imagine what they do with people that could give them the key to the holy grail. You know the key? Well, you may be in for a decision who you love more, your country or your kids. Almost every person has a weak spot. There are very, very few people who cannot be at least blackmailed if they cannot be bribed. Your life, your freedom, your credit, your family... everyone breaks at some point.
And state actors, especially when acting for repressive regimes, don't mind cutting your unborn son out of your wife if that's what makes you hand over what you want.
Why state such horse-shit with such authority? "the largest PIN you can have on an iPhone is six digits" -- what kind of crap is that? You can have a custom numeric or alphanumeric passcode. They can be much longer than six digits.
How can you not know this?
Calling that a back door is a stretch. Having the keys needed to sign firmware clearly wasn't intended as a backdoor, it was an operational necessity required to close the front door. You need signed firmware and hardware with ROM code that will refuse to load firmware without the correct signature so that attackers can't simply install their own malicious firmware. And in order to sign firmware, someone has to have the keys. Of course, those keys need to be carefully secured, but there are well-known techn
Basically the argument is it is illegal to keep secrets from the government.
Enjoy your fascism!
So much for the 4th and 5th amendments. You no longer have any rights to such things.
The lame MSM, who need the sheeple to believe that there are two actual sides to every story in order for their clickbait model to keep the the business swirling as high as possible around the toilet bowl for just a few more years, cannot possibly classify any fringe viewpoint as anything other than normal, because that would decimate their business.
Given hacking into things and spying on people and companies, most notably giant state and state-sponsored actors like China and Russia has had actual effects on the maintenance of power by thugocracies, I'd say prosaic criminal detection vanishes as an importance.
Exactly like the Founding Fathers observed always happened, and tried to prevent against with the core principle of the design of the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
Every backdoor for government "crime" so an FBI agent can get another notch
I've noticed something deeply unsettling about this entire debate, as touched on by a previous
Periodically, there's a mass shooting or some terrorist attack or something. And immediately afterward, the government tries to take more of our rights, ostensibly "for our safety."
Well, to anyone thinking, like many comments posted earlier, they're not actually interested in your safety or your freedom. They just want excuses to keep pounding the rock until it erodes away.
The argument for backdoors is:
1. We can stop bad guys better.
2. It doesn't "really" hurt the US public for us to spy on everybody's shit if they don't know.
The counter argument is:
1. Are you sure you can stop bad guys?
2. It DOES HURT untold millions of innocent US citizens.
The problem is, the cat is out of the bag. Everybody knows spying is the norm, and that screws with people, good people, in a bad way.
Is it as lethal as getting shot by a criminal? No. Is it as bad as having a mean boss looking over your shoulder questioning everything you do to the point that you are afraid to sneeze? Yes, for some people the resounding answer is yes.
because bone headed politicians are still arguing about it. By 'bone headed' I do not mean so stupid that they do not understand that you cannot have secret back-doors (although there are undoubtably some that are that stupid), but 'bone headed' in the sense that they continue to want to get their way irrespective of the practical impossibility and regardless of the damage that it will cause.
I suspect that some of them are playing a more subtle game, they secretly accept that it cannot be done but keep on p
If you want to live in a country with the 2nd ammendment, where guns are sold liberaly "bicuzz there must be the right to, you know, eventually, maybe, defend ourselves against a tyrant democratic government, who happens to have access to nukes and bioweapons", then you also accept to live in a country where the bad guys that are not government also get that right.
Now, if you want to live in a country where the government can access most information about your life and your choices and your opinions, becaus
