Apple's Software 'Problem' and 'Fixing' It

According to media reports, Apple is planning to postpone some new features for iOS and macOS this year to focus on improving reliability, stability and performance of the existing versions. Steven Sinofsky, a former President of the Windows Division, shared his insights into the significance of this development: Several important points are conflated in the broad discussion about Apple and software: Quality, pace of change, features "versus" quality, and innovation. Scanning the landscape, it is important to recognize that in total the work Apple has been doing across hardware, software, services, and even AI/ML, in total -- is breathtaking and unprecedented in scope, scale, and quality. Few companies have done so much for so long with such a high level of consistency. This all goes back to the bet on the NeXT code base and move to Intel for Mac OS plus the iPod, which began the journey to where we are today.
[...] What is lost in all of this recent discussion is the nuance between features, schedule, and quality. It is like having a discussion with a financial advisor over income, risk, and growth. You don't just show up and say you want all three and get a "sure." On the other hand, this is precisely what Apple did so reliably over 20 years. But behind the scenes there is a constant discussion over balancing these three legs of the tripod. You have to have all of them but you "can't" but you have to. This is why they get paid big $.
[...] A massive project like an OS (+h/w +cloud) is like a large investment portfolio and some things will work (in market) and others won't, some things are designed to return right away, some are safe bets, some are long term investments. And some mistakes... Customers don't care about any of that and that's ok. They just look for what they care about. Each evaluates through their own lens. Apple's brilliance is in focusing mostly on two audiences -- Send-users and developers -- tending to de-emphasize the whole "techie" crowd, even IT. When you look at a feature like FaceID and trace it backwards all the way to keychain -- see how much long term thought can go into a feature and how much good work can go unnoticed (or even "fail") for years before surfacing as a big advantage. That's a long term POV AND focus. This approach is rather unique compared to other tech companies that tend to develop new things almost independent of everything else. So new things show up and look bolted on the side of what already exists. (Sure Apple can do that to, but not usually). All the while while things are being built the team is just a dev team and trying to come up with a reliable schedule and fix bug. This is just software development.
So...does anyone know what this Sinofsky guy is trying to say (and if it matters)?
IMO the 2016 are the worst in a steadily worsening lineup. They have turned computers into ludicrously expensive, laughably limited, unrepairable appliances. I am still using my macbook from 2010. I was able to upgrade the ram to 16GB. I was able to replace the hard drive with an SSD. I can't change the battery trivially myself, which is annoying, but apart from that the machine still runs reasonably well for virtually all my workloads except for high-end gaming.
Now? You can't repair *anything* on the machine. Everything is soldered. Not only that, you can't *plug* anything into the machine either unless you buy expensive dongles. So now, for example, everybody needs to maintain a stock of dongles in every meeting room because nobody makes TVs and projectors with USB-C/TB3 connectors.
The only reasons Apple is doing as well as it is on the computer front is because a) you can't develop iOS apps without one, and b) Microsoft has fucked up Windows so utterly badly that people now have a very strong incentive to jump ship.
If Microsoft every manages to pull it's head out of its rear and come up with a Windows strategy that isn't stupid, Apple is gonna be in trouble.
The 2016 model was the one which forced me to switch to a Dell Precision running Ububtu. It's got it's share of quirks, but nothing like the clusterfuck of apple's hardware and software.
A year and change in, and I'm more happy with this than I was with my old 2012 MBP. I've got the ports I need, and I can actually crack it open (once I fuck with the stupid non-standard screws) and do things. It's got an actual nVidia graphics card in it as well, not just some crappy embedded video.
And cost half the price of a similarly equipped MBP. No, not quite as snazzy, but whatever. Apple's evolution in their MBP line was opposite the direction I needed them to go, both in hardware and software. Where they were once my go-to, they definitely aren't now. While this focus on software quality is addressing one of my major complaints, there's no guarantee that it's more than lip service, and it's too little, too late for me personally anyway.
I doubt that MS will ever fix its issues either. Smartphones are the next computing evolution, and MS missed the boat hard on that one. With smarphones and game consoles being the primary devices that teens engage the world with, MS is left clinging onto businesses as their primary market. They'll be there for awhile yet, but google is really starting to put the squeeze on them. I don't see MS ever recovering to be as dominant as they used to be.
The 2016 model was the one which forced me to switch to a Dell Precision running Ububtu. It's got it's share of quirks, but nothing like the clusterfuck of apple's hardware and software. A year and change in, and I'm more happy with this than I was with my old 2012 MBP.
I have followed the exact same path. Couldn't be happier with Linux.
Yeah, those are some crazy expensive dongles [amazon.com]...
How about not trying to feed us your opinion and you'll be taken more seriously on the technical points.
You can find.a number of USB-C hubs for under $30 that have HDMI and/or VGA (for those of you with truly ancient projectors). The point is that said adapters are cheap, you've needed an adaptor for years to hook up to a projector. I don't miss having an HDMI port in a laptop, because most of the time you do not need an HDMI port.
I don't miss having an HDMI port in a laptop, because most of the time you do not need an HDMI port.
Just because YOU don't need one doesn't mean nobody else does.
Every single person I know uses their laptop as their primary computing device, which means when they get to their desks they plug their laptop into external monitors, keyboards, etc. Then if they have a meeting they disconnect and take their machine to the meeting. Etc etc. This is so shockingly common I'm amazed you have the audacity to say what you said.
Every single person I know uses their laptop as their primary computing device, which means when they get to their desks they plug their laptop into external monitors
Which if they are any good are not via HDMI. A fixed monitor you use all the time can just leave an adaptor attached, no different than having any other kind of monitor cable - oh wait, there IS a difference because you can plug into a USB-C port on either side, instead of having to use just one...
I realize if you are dirt poor that making do
A) Those particular dongles don't address his concern about hooking a projector up to it.
B) The fact that you even need dongles, no matter the cost, is a mark against it. My laptop does not need dongles.
Those dont look like the official apple ones. Are you sure using them wont void your warranty?
No more than using a non-Apple USB cable will void your warranty (hint: It won't).
Perfectly spoken as someone who doesn't have to do this for a living.
Assuming one is willing to buy such a frighteningly cheap adapter (I would trust an offer from a Nigerian Price before this thing...), you *still* need to buy one for every user that will need one. You'd also need one in *every* conference room because people will invariably forget them. And then you need to buy an additional handful of spares for when they're lost or broken. And I will bet you money that those super-cheap adapters will
Perfectly spoken as someone who doesn't have to do this for a living.
Assuming one is willing to buy such a frighteningly cheap adapter (I would trust an offer from a Nigerian Price before this thing...), you *still* need to buy one for every user that will need one. You'd also need one in *every* conference room because people will invariably forget them. And then you need to buy an additional handful of spares for when they're lost or broken. And I will bet you money that those super-cheap adapters will fail a heck of a lot more often than one that costs $30+.
So we're no longer talking $10. We're talking several hundred dollars of needless expense, and that's for a small company. Not to mention a regular additional cost over time as the dongles are replaced.
Meanwhile, EVERY display device in the past 10+ years has HDMI. Almost EVERY computer, apart from Apple, has an HDMI port. The only additional cost would be the HDMI cable, and that's only if you bought a cheap one that didn't include a cable already in the box.
Dongles are additional unnecessary expense. They are additional unnecessary hassle for both users AND the admin staff having to buy the things. Dongles have a place for when you want to use something uncommon (eg: firewire) or if the laptop is so absurdly thin that the desired port won't physically fit without compromising the case (eg: VGA or Ethernet), but requiring dongles for connecting to very commonly used items like HDMI, or USB3 ports is downright idiotic.
Now? You can't repair *anything* on the machine. Everything is soldered. Not only that, you can't *plug* anything into the machine either unless you buy expensive dongles. So now, for example, everybody needs to maintain a stock of dongles in every meeting room because nobody makes TVs and projectors with USB-C/TB3 connectors.
Honestly, if they'd just iterated the 2015 MacBook Pro, I'd have been happy. I've used the 2016 and 2017 versions at various times, and I'm not a fan.
My 2015 MBP was in the shop for a couple weeks (needed a trackpad/keyboard cable replaced, and for some reason the local Apple shop was having trouble getting it), so I had to use one of the 2016 models for that duration. After two weeks I thought the keyboard sucked just as much as I did on day one. And having to use a dongle for just about everything drove m
Honestly, if they'd just iterated the 2015 MacBook Pro, I'd have been happy. I've used the 2016 and 2017 versions at various times, and I'm not a fan.
My 2015 MBP was in the shop for a couple weeks (needed a trackpad/keyboard cable replaced, and for some reason the local Apple shop was having trouble getting it), so I had to use one of the 2016 models for that duration. After two weeks I thought the keyboard sucked just as much as I did on day one. And having to use a dongle for just about everything drove me nuts. I have to connect my laptop to displays and devices regularly - tell me, what good was it to shave a fraction of a millimeter off while simultaneously adding the requirement of carrying one or more dongles around?
Hopefully this 2015 Mac runs well for many years... but I'm not sure what I'll get when the time comes to replace it. I'm reasonably certain it won't be an Apple laptop, assuming they're anything like the current models - and if Ive, Cook, and Co. are still running things, those future laptops will probably still put style over functionality - they may very well have no ports at all!
The answer is simple: You just get one of the multiport USB-C "docks" for around $50-60, and get EVERY Port you need back with ONE cable. And they are cheap enough you can get one for your workplace, and one for home; so you aren't plugging/unplugging 3 to 5 cables twice a workday.
Here's one of SEVERAL configurations:
https://www.amazon.com/Adapter... [amazon.com]
And then, you STILL have multiple ports left!
2015 is fine, but 2012 was better to me. Even 2008 was good.
When I think quality software, I think iTunes! (Score:5, Funny)
I wish everyone had the same quality interface and functionality that this leading provider of music has developed and improved over the last few decades!
Apple dropped all support for 32-bit ARM CPUs. That's literally the only reason. They switched their OS to be 64-bit only. Granted, it isn't the easiest thing in the world to manage multiple architectures, but this is still a huge blow to everyone (myself included) who is running 32-bit ARM Apple products.
Re: (Score:2)
That's peculiar.... I have an original iPad (gen 1) that still works fine.
I can't update the iOS version on it, of course... (forever stuck at version 5.1.1) nor can I install any new apps on it, but all of the apps that are currently on it work fine.
The only problem I am finding with it is that the the connector seems to be wearing out, as I think it is getting flaky with age. A bit of wiggling currently resolves it when the connection isn't solid, but I suspect there's not much more life left in
Stream-of-consciousness nonsense and laziness (Score:3)
If you look at the features Apple is postponing, they're apparently re-writes of core systems. Which means that even if they iron out all the bugs in the next iOS, the iOS after that will then get all the bugs for the new systems anyway.
Apple's problem is that they don't ever let things mature and become stable. iOS's UI and APIs keep on changing. This is why they keep on introducing bugs: they keep on changing everything.
It doesn't matter how many bugs you fix if you keep on throwing away code and working UIs and replacing them with the new shiny every other release.
Letting things 'mature is not their business model. Most Apple users like the rapid feature development and don't mind a certain degree of instability. Apple usually does these 'stability releases' when they have pushed the instability level to the point where even their most loyal core customer base is starting to get annoyed. The people that don't like macOS or iOS or certain Linux distributions usually complain the loudest about the rapid feature development and end up being happiest on more stable OS'es
And yet. . . (Score:2)
one still has to throw out an Apple product after three years because it can't be upgraded.
Re: (Score:3)
one still has to throw out an Apple product after three years because it can't be upgraded.
That is not a bug or a problem, that is a revenue feature.
And most vendors are doing the same damn thing when it comes to support.
Re: (Score:2)
one still has to throw out an Apple product after three years because it can't be upgraded.
That is not a bug or a problem, that is a revenue feature.
And most vendors are doing the same damn thing when it comes to support.
No one that is an Android fan has ANY smack to talk against Apple in that regard.
None.
I said upgraded, not updated. You can't replace parts on an Apple because they are welded to the motherboard.
I said upgraded, not updated. You can't replace parts on an Apple because they are welded to the motherboard.
Name me a cellphone or tablet with upgradeable hardware.
That simply isn't true. The usual expectation is a minimum of three years from the date of last sale, not five. But there are exceptions even then. The 5th generation iPod touch (2012), for example, was still sold until 2015, and they dropped support in 2016, barely a year after it was discontinued.
one still has to throw out an Apple product after three years because it can't be upgraded.
That's at least three more years than a typical Android product.
And my iPad 2 got updates for FIVE years, and my 2012 MacBook Pro can still run macOS High Sierra (though I feel like that may be the end...)
Not lost at all... (Score:5, Interesting)
...What is lost in all of this recent discussion is the nuance between features, schedule, and quality....
My impression is that those people who have been commenting on Apple's software problem know the golden triangle quite well. What they don't understand is why Apple cannot seem to (or does not want to) get the balance right from the customer's viewpoint. Apple is, after all, supposed to be an expert in this area.
Well, I'm sure there's a decent percentage of people who would agree with that, though probably not that many among people who have ever worked at Apple. But I think the main problem is their hiring practices. The company grew way too quickly after the iPhone, mostly by bringing in new college hires. Thus, the percentage of junior engineers went through the roof starting in about 2007. There's only so much cat herding that the senior people can do, so at some point, the quality was bound to suffer.
...They also charge obscene prices, so they should be able to get more of the "tripod" than any other company....
My opinion is that Apple optimizes the "tripod" with an eye towards high profit levels, not towards customers. Which is fine, it is absolutely their decision to make, whether they want to optimize high-profits or customers. Apple just needs to come forward and be honest with their decision, and stop apparently trying to cloud the waters with PR-speak.
My opinion is that Apple optimizes the "tripod" with an eye towards high profit levels, not towards customers. Which is fine, it is absolutely their decision to make, whether they want to optimize high-profits or customers.
If it's a zero-sum-game (favor profits OR favor customers, pick one), and Apple is making high profits, then why is Apple also ranking first in customer satisfaction [cultofmac.com]?
Once we've dispensed with the defensive Slashdot non-reponse ("because Apple customers are ignorant brain-washed sheep, and not enlightened and wise like we are"), and keep in mind that "the customer is always right", we must conclude that Apple has figured out how to keep customers happy/loyal and keep profits high at the same time.
Which is a
then why is Apple also ranking first in customer satisfaction [cultofmac.com]?
Answer follows question.
My opinion is that Apple optimizes the "tripod" with an eye towards high profit levels, not towards customers. Which is fine, it is absolutely their decision to make, whether they want to optimize high-profits or customers.
If it's a zero-sum-game (favor profits OR favor customers, pick one), and Apple is making high profits, then why is Apple also ranking first in customer satisfaction [cultofmac.com]?
Once we've dispensed with the defensive Slashdot non-reponse ("because Apple customers are ignorant brain-washed sheep, and not enlightened and wise like we are"), and keep in mind that "the customer is always right", we must conclude that Apple has figured out how to keep customers happy/loyal and keep profits high at the same time.
Which is a pretty good thing to know how to do, and largely explains why Apple is currently swimming in an ocean of cash.
Precisely!
You've hit the nail on the head (Score:2)
Most Slashdotters just don't understand technology, in their hearts they believe it exists to give insecure nerds some measure of self-esteem--when in fact it exists to improve the quality-of-life for *regular people*. So
What's this article trying to justify? (Score:2)
This sounds like an attempt to defend Apple. The author apparently feels that Apple is being unjustly accused of crappy software, and wants to tell everybody that it's bloody miraculous that Apple software works at all, what with the enormous difficulty of being competent.
Sorry, Apple, if you were a saint you might get a pass. But your endless arrogance means that you sound whiny and petulant when you ask for sympathy.
TL;DR: Nothing to see here (author's opinion) (Score:2)
Or, they've lost focus and it's showing (my opinion).
sheesh (Score:2)
open up mac os X to more systems if just HP / DELL (Score:2)
open up mac os X to more systems if just HP / DELL for real workstations where looks do not get in the way or things like an TB loop back cable to a video card is not a big deal. TB is cool but why tie the HDMI to AN TB bus??? that eats up TB bandwidth???
The mac pro failed due to being held back by limited cooling driven by looks. and add real m.2 slots.
Imac pro more BS that should not be in pro workstation like forced raid0 / no easy way to change ram or storage out. And storage locked to the MB. Also the
open up mac os X to more systems if just HP / DELL for real workstations where looks do not get in the way or things like an TB loop back cable to a video card is not a big deal. TB is cool but why tie the HDMI to AN TB bus??? that eats up TB bandwidth???
The mac pro failed due to being held back by limited cooling driven by looks. and add real m.2 slots.
Imac pro more BS that should not be in pro workstation like forced raid0 / no easy way to change ram or storage out. And storage locked to the MB. Also the duel pci-e storage is limited by an pci-e x4 link that is also shared with an co-cpu.
NO ONE, and I mean NO ONE that purchases an iMac Pro will be storing their work-files LOCALLY. There simply isn't enough local storage for the types of files REAL Pros work with.
So, that means that EVERYONE who uses an iMac Pro will be using EXTERNAL RAIDs. Add Time Machine backup for Applications and Local Files, and there simply isn't a compelling reason to support RAID inside the iMac, sorry!
iOS Spotlight search (Score:2)
iOS 11 broke Spotlight. I used to drag down from the top, type the app name, and it was given to me. Now even if I type the exact name I'm not guaranteed that I'll be offered it, or, sometimes, any apps. I have to remember where the heck I put it on the springboard now, and even if I do it still take me a bit of time to go to it.
Find out what went wrong there and you might find a can of worms that begs opening.
iOS 11 badly broke Bluetooth power management, too. When I play Amazon Prime content over Bluetooth, as soon as I hit the "next" button to jump to the next episode of a TV show, the Bluetooth stack disconnects, and it takes ten or fifteen seconds to reconnect, resulting in a terrible user experience. This problem began after "upgrading" to iOS 11.
Good! Focus on perfection. Also need better legacy (Score:2)
I find that MacOS and iOS are far more stable than Windows or Android BUT I would still rather Apple spend a year, or two, or three on enhancing stability, optimizing code AND improving legacy support.
There's a lot of old software we need to access our old data. The modern hardware has more than enough power to do the necessary emulation. Cross compilers would do wonders too. We need to be able to access our software from the '00's the '90's, the 80's and heck, might as well go all the way back to the '70's
I find that MacOS and iOS are far more stable than Windows or Android
I always find people who make that claim suspect.
As a regular user of all 4 platforms, their stability seems about identical to me... They're all pretty damn stable.
