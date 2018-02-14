Apple's Software 'Problem' and 'Fixing' It (learningbyshipping.com) 15
According to media reports, Apple is planning to postpone some new features for iOS and macOS this year to focus on improving reliability, stability and performance of the existing versions. Steven Sinofsky, a former President of the Windows Division, shared his insights into the significance of this development: Several important points are conflated in the broad discussion about Apple and software: Quality, pace of change, features "versus" quality, and innovation. Scanning the landscape, it is important to recognize that in total the work Apple has been doing across hardware, software, services, and even AI/ML, in total -- is breathtaking and unprecedented in scope, scale, and quality. Few companies have done so much for so long with such a high level of consistency. This all goes back to the bet on the NeXT code base and move to Intel for Mac OS plus the iPod, which began the journey to where we are today.
[...] What is lost in all of this recent discussion is the nuance between features, schedule, and quality. It is like having a discussion with a financial advisor over income, risk, and growth. You don't just show up and say you want all three and get a "sure." On the other hand, this is precisely what Apple did so reliably over 20 years. But behind the scenes there is a constant discussion over balancing these three legs of the tripod. You have to have all of them but you "can't" but you have to. This is why they get paid big $.
[...] A massive project like an OS (+h/w +cloud) is like a large investment portfolio and some things will work (in market) and others won't, some things are designed to return right away, some are safe bets, some are long term investments. And some mistakes... Customers don't care about any of that and that's ok. They just look for what they care about. Each evaluates through their own lens. Apple's brilliance is in focusing mostly on two audiences -- Send-users and developers -- tending to de-emphasize the whole "techie" crowd, even IT. When you look at a feature like FaceID and trace it backwards all the way to keychain -- see how much long term thought can go into a feature and how much good work can go unnoticed (or even "fail") for years before surfacing as a big advantage. That's a long term POV AND focus. This approach is rather unique compared to other tech companies that tend to develop new things almost independent of everything else. So new things show up and look bolted on the side of what already exists. (Sure Apple can do that to, but not usually). All the while while things are being built the team is just a dev team and trying to come up with a reliable schedule and fix bug. This is just software development.
Apple dropped all support for 32-bit ARM CPUs. That's literally the only reason. They switched their OS to be 64-bit only. Granted, it isn't the easiest thing in the world to manage multiple architectures, but this is still a huge blow to everyone (myself included) who is running 32-bit ARM Apple products.
That's peculiar.... I have an original iPad (gen 1) that still works fine.
I can't update the iOS version on it, of course... (forever stuck at version 5.1.1) nor can I install any new apps on it, but all of the apps that are currently on it work fine.
The only problem I am finding with it is that the the connector seems to be wearing out, as I think it is getting flaky with age. A bit of wiggling currently resolves it when the connection isn't solid, but I suspect there's not much more life left in
one still has to throw out an Apple product after three years because it can't be upgraded.
"Amtrak's new slogan: Faster Service, Customer Safety...choose one."
I think that current fits Apple.
...What is lost in all of this recent discussion is the nuance between features, schedule, and quality....
My impression is that those people who have been commenting on Apple's software problem know the golden triangle quite well. What they don't understand is why Apple cannot seem to (or does not want to) get the balance right from the customer's viewpoint. Apple is, after all, supposed to be an expert in this area.