HomePod Repairs Cost Almost as Much as a New HomePod
This may not come as a huge surprise, but it's going to be pricey if you break Apple's fully sealed and densely packed new speaker. From a report: Repair pricing for the HomePod was posted to Apple's website this week, and the number is high enough that it's clear you should invest in a warranty if you're worried about breaking one: an out-of-warranty repair from Apple will cost $279 in the US, which is 80 percent of the price of a brand-new HomePod. So you're not so much repairing it as getting a small discount on a new one.
Why bother even repairing them? Apple will do just as well to throw them in the shredder and ship you another one.
Apple will do just as well to throw them in the shredder
That is not very eco-friendly is it ?
It's as eco-friendly as their laptops with non-upgradable RAM.
Why bother even repairing them? Apple will do just as well to throw them in the shredder and ship you another one.
Exactly. And I wouldn't be surprised if that's exactly what they do.
I cut out the middleman by going to the Apple store and throwing one directly into the trash bin.
Seems legit. Lots of companies have ~$750B-$900B hanging around in vaults.
Dont forget apples massive debt
https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/11/07/heres-how-much-debt-apple-inc-ended-up-raising-yes.aspx [fool.com]
Apple spends way too much on the look of their products! Style over substance!
Apple's new product is ugly as fuck!
Who buys these stupid annoying things. If I see one I will put it out of its misery, it is so fucking ugly, like a Trash Can 2.
That's not an "Apple-enough" name!
Sp-iCan!
t goes along with many of the other Apple products.
Sp-iMac
Sp-iPhone
Sp-iMacPro
Sp-iMac-Mini
Sp-iPod
Such meme. Much wow.
THere's no story here
It comes with a warranty. If you want you can pay $40 more for the extended warranty. Or if you are like many people your Visa card already doubles the free warrantee. And of third party sellers will sell you an extended warranty less than apple too.
It's an appliance. I don't see people whining that the repair cost of the dishwasher is close to the cost of a new one.
Nothing to see here but apple bashing.
Please explain to me ...
why there is a fixed price to the repair. Surely the cost of repair depends on what is wrong, so I can only suppose that the charge for repair has a lot of profit baked in.Yes: I understand that repair will include a charge for labour, but it was put together in the first place. All the more reason for 'right to repair' legislation that forces a vendor to provide spare parts.
Re: Please explain to me ... (Score:4, Funny)
Do they really? Let's look at the raw numbers. According to the United States Mint, a nickle [usmint.gov] weights exactly five grams.
According to a search on Google, Foxconn assembly-line workers will make as much as $400 a month, based on location and passing a probationary period. That's for 160 working hours a month, so the hourly pay is about $2.50.
According to the same search, Foxconn has 1,000,000 workers.
To make $400 you need 8000 nickels. Multiplied by 12 months, that's 96000 nickels per worker per year, multiply by 1,000,000 workers and you get 96000000000 nickels. Multiplied by 5 grams equals 480000000000 grams, or 480000000 kilograms, or 480000 metric tonnes.
I don't know which shipping company you're using, but I know that sending 480 thousand metric tonnes to China every year can't be cheap.
Re:Please explain to me ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Repair is a fixed price because the factors in "repair" are always the same.
1. support call and approval of "repair"
2. shipment of a refurbish unit from inventory
3. recovery - added to refurbished inventory
It's unlikely that you get your same unit back from any sort of business like this. In some cases the unit may be opened up and the main board(s) are swapped out. In other cases the unit is put into a recovery pile and customer receives an equivalent refurbished unit. This is usually the case for warrant service, but it can happen in cases where customer is paying for repair.
Re:Please explain to me ... (Score:5, Interesting)
"Right to Repair" can't come soon enough in my view, but I just don't see much support from Trump's government or the Democrats in the states where Apple, etc. are based, and the lobbying opposing it from the consumer electronics companies is likely to be fierce too. The EU might get something passed, however, at which point it's going to be interesting to see whether Apple et al apply that globally to retain economies of scale, or take the path of EU-specific models that can be repaired.
Probably because they just swap the guts out
The "repair" is a lie. There is no repair. What you get is a discount on a new one.
Just remember that you are the product here and these things spy on you by design.
Why buy anything like this in the first place?
That's my fetish
Maybe I like being spied on.
Just spies on you anyway.
For whom? Some company that provides a service in exchange for your data with the "massive" downside of them building an advertising profile? Woes me!
Why would you want that? Don't even say 'convenience'.
Convenience. You don't get to ask a question while prempting the obvious answer.
Too many of you give up too much for 'convenience'.
Too much is in the eye of the beholder and changes a lot between person and person. Do you live an adulterous homosexual life of freaky fetishes in a country you may be beheaded for doing so? You may be giving up too much. Or maybe you just ask Google / Siri what the weather is out
iThings
I know I'm supposed to give some sort of insightful comment but today I will be giving a loosely poetic, haiku-inspired rant instead.
To discourage the frivolous repair requests and pay for all the "hassle free" returns repair costs must be high.
You do not really care that the costs are high because a Home Pod belongs in the home. The proof is in the name.
You will own one, you will pay for it when you buy it, when you repair it and when Apple monetizies whatever clever data collection they have on you, anonymously or not.
It's quite a recent iThing and you already own many iThings and you know old iThings get "battery optimised" to slow down so you might as well buy.
Also, poor people cannot afford to pay a repair bill that is near the amount of the original item, assuming they can even pay for the original. You, you are not like a poor person, you can waste money so you won't even care.
In fact I just recently bought a HomePod, to put in my home where the Pod belongs and I ruined it just so I can prove I can afford the stupid repair costs and then asked Siri what to do and bought another! AND it connects to all my iThings. Flawless.
Thank you Apple for making iThings. They complete me.
(I admit to breaking with traditional haiku structure. I opted for 19-24-24-32-28-44-53-9 instead)
Every story about Apple I read...
Did you notice how I didn’t insult you and call you names?
the product Google created to compete with Apple’s
Interesting. Which one has been on the market for half a year already?
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is not competing with an Echo, they are competing with Sonos. Apple is selling a home speaker system that has Siri, not a home assistant that has crappy speakers.
Nothing like "Apple hate" ... I hate the haters.
I've been primarily a "Mac user" since around 2000-2001, when I got really tired of the Windows world and discovered the new Mac OS X operating system and all the new hardware Apple was suddenly creating under Steve Jobs' take-back of his company.
Apple really had a good run between 2000 and Jobs' death. Under Tim Cook? I feel like the company hasn't been nearly as pleasing to support and follow along with. The thing is though? Like a lot of Mac users I know, we're all pretty heavily invested in the ecosyste
I am not surprised, motherfuckers.
Apple's overarching policy is to discourage recycling at all costs. They even mandate recycling companies to destroy perfectly fine iPhones Macbooks. [vice.com]
I have to laugh at Apple fanbois (and sockpuppets) that claim Apple's ostensible green credentials. Truth is, there is no worse company in IT at the moment, than Apple. At least Microsoft doesn't explicitly order recycling companies to destroy their hardware - thought repairability of Surface and Surface laptops is abysmal and effectively nil. But at least they don't lay down the pretense as thickly as Apple does.
There is a reason you send things to a recycling company "TO RECYCLE THEM". Like every other company they do not want to be fined for their goods ending up in a trash heap in China and they don't want their products reputation damaged by unreliable used components.
What are you doing?
If Apple did their job right, it shouldn't need repair
It's actually designed to be moved every so often. There's an accelerometer that when tripped, instructs the homepod to recalibrate the sound. Seems an odd design choice if the engineers expected the users to never move their speaker.
quite universal
sorry
Who cares
How much does it cost to repair Soros speakers if they break? That's who Apple said they are competing with here, and those speakers are more expensive.
How exactly would you damage one?
How exactly would you damage one?
It's a lump.
It sits there looking lump-like.
Occasionally, you talk to it.
If it talks back, it's no longer just a lump: instead, it's a talking lump.
Mostly it just sits there.
How often do you break one, though?
I'm just as grumpy as the next guy about finding out about yet another product you can't easily open up and do repairs on. But this thing is just a speaker with some wireless network connectivity, essentially.
I've got some pretty nice Bluetooth wireless speakers over here (a pair of Harmon Kardon Onyx mini's, and my wife has a pair of UE Boom 2's), and these even have rechargeable batteries inside them. Yet they don't look too repairable either. MAYBE the Onyx can be disassembled. I see some "how to" stuff
I put Apple accessories on my do-not-buy list long
They have a history of abandoning devices.
1. Airport Express. I have a bunch of perfectly good routers serving up music in various rooms. Have to use windows to configure it since apple obsoleted the config util on macOS.
2. Apple TVs.
3. The old white Bluetooth keyboards.
At this point even MacBooks look like a dead end purchase so I'm sticking with my old 2012 pro until it's dead. Then we'll see.