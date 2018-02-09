Apple Intern Reportedly Leaked iPhone Source Code (theverge.com) 89
Earlier this week, a portion of iOS source code was posted online to GitHub, and in an interesting twist, a new report from Motherboard reveals that the code was originally leaked by a former Apple intern. The Verge reports: According to Motherboard, the intern who stole the code took it and distributed it to a small group of five friends in the iOS jailbreaking community in order to help them with their ongoing efforts to circumvent Apple's locked down mobile operating system. The former employee apparently took "all sorts of Apple internal tools and whatnot," according to one of the individuals who had originally received the code, including additional source code that was apparently not included in the initial leak. The plan was originally to make sure that the code never left the initial circle of five friends, but apparently the code spread beyond the original group sometime last year. Eventually, the code was then posted in a Discord chat group, and was shared to Reddit roughly four months ago (although that post was apparently removed by a moderation bot automatically). But then, it was posted again to GitHub this week, which is when things snowballed to where they are now, with Apple ordering GitHub to remove the code.
The plan was originally to make sure that the code never left the initial circle of five friends, but apparently the code spread beyond the original group sometime last year.
5 people can keep a secret, if 4 of them are dead.
If 5 of them are dead and they didn't use Windows to talk about it.
We all take our 'careers' so seriously. The HR representatives are positively gleaming about our enthusiasm.
You, too, can have a secure future! Just sign right here!
It will be a warning to the next Thief.
Are you fucking kidding me?
Let's say you're an artist that makes a popular webcomic. Someone got ahold of the entire corpus of years of your work, and posted it on their own site, making it available for anyone who wants it (regardless of whether they try to monetize it themselves).
So when you discover this, you're going to say "OH WELL, Looks like it's out there! I guess I'll just sit on my thumbs and accept it because I have no recourse!"
Fucking NOPE. Apple has invested billions in research and developme
That school is thought is all well and good (and I actually support the idea), but it's ONLY appropriate if the work is donated voluntarily, as is the case with open source projects.
Taking the work of others without consent is unacceptable.
I think the point is, the code is out there. Apple can't get it back.
The hackers that care will get a hold of it, one way or another, and Apple can't do much about it. Especially outside of the United States.
Hell, the hackers that care almost certainly *already* have the code.
So when you discover this, you're going to say "OH WELL, Looks like it's out there! I guess I'll just sit on my thumbs and accept it because I have no recourse!"
Can you stop mass market distribution? Yes. Can you stop underground distribution in iPhone cracking circles? Hell no. This is mostly a show to act like they're taking it seriously and law enforcement is cracking down on it and whatever but... nope. It's still security theater, it's not going to protect against any of the actual threads.
You're right. This is apple.slashdot.org and the sponsors of this sub-slashdot are really fucking mad.
How dare somebody disobey the Apple.
So I take it that means you can't steal electricity, cable television, someone else's internet bandwidth, or any number of other things with no physical or tangible component?
A strict definition of theft may require that the person who has had something stolen has been deprived of something of value to them, but there's no requirement in the definition that the something necessarily be tangible, only that it has value.
And its value doesn't even need to be objective or monetary... it only needs to be valuable to the person who had lawful jurisdiction over whatever was stolen.
Consider copyright, for example, which is supposed to entail the exclusive right to control who may make copies of a work. Exclusive, by definition means that nobody else is doing it, so when someone makes an unauthorized copy, they are actually depriving the copyright holders of some measure of their exclusivity of control on the copying of that work. Whether one thinks that copyright holders should not have this amount of control is irrelevant.. it is the entire point of copyright, and because copyright is protected by law, the copyright holder is recognized as the lawful possessor of the exclusivity it entails. Once infringed, the copyright holder's exclusivity is dilluted, and is never as strong as it was before.
WTF, has Slashdot be overtaken by a big herd of fucking Eagle Scouts now?
Apple has rolled out a brigade of defenders, that is for certain.
Hmm. It's almost as if when a company asks to to sign a confidentiality agreement, they fuckin mean it, and for good reason.
I guess they'll have to think of an alternative to security by obscurity.
Hopefully there are no glaring security holes revealed in the code.
You mean like installing apps from the playstore that have malware hidden in them?
Yes, like installing apps from Apple's iOS app store that have malware hidden in them.
It gets around and it goes around.
It's Apple code. It will be bulletproof, Like an apple.
I really have no idea how secure Apple code is, (Z-80 forever!) but this is funny.
Name the intern so other companies can know who NOT to hire.
You want to have a position that involves trust, then live up to it. Break that trust and live with those results too.
san quentin
There's been a massive leak of the Android codebase, too. If you're quick you can download a copy here: https://tinyurl.com/4x7rfdd [tinyurl.com]
There's been a massive leak of the Android codebase, too. If you're quick you can download a copy here: https://tinyurl.com/4x7rfdd [tinyurl.com]
Who is this mysterious elite hacker "GPL", anyway? I wonder if ESR or RMS might know?
Assuming this stays out of criminal court, this kid's salary will be garnished for a lifetime as he tries to pay back the judgement against him.
Sure, but his friends must have thought he was pretty awesome. It was worth it.
Clearly they should reduce him to a grease spot on the pavement somewhere so that people brandishing their iGadgets can urinate on said grease spot and hiss.
What has happened to Slashdot? Stealing code isn't 'cool' but a leak like this is interesting and nerds should be scrambling to get a peek at it.
Also, S. Jobs' edict about 'stealing' should apply. Except Jobs is dead and Apple has become so 'big' that the original company is a fossil, and the people who control it now have made it a big fucking hard t
Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights
What rights are they signing away now? The right to steal company IP and distribute it on the internet?
Im not sure what you are saying. Interns have always been treated like that, plus overworked and yet still paid like crap. In fact I'm pretty sure if your intern experience isn't 'ruined' you were never doing it right to begin with. Though if you really want a ruinous experience you should try engineering college business outreach programs. It's like being an intern, but without the prestige and dignity.
In my personal experience as an intern and as a mentor, I've never seen interns treated like that. The point of employing interns is to have extended hands-on job interviews with them and then hire the best of the bunch. As part of that process, we treat the interns well in terms of pay, gifts, hours, and access to technology, information, and people because we want the good ones to want to join us later.
I'm sure all of the current interns have gotten a "leak like this guy and we'll ruin you" speech
I doubt that. I've worked at Apple and signed plenty of NDAs, and nobody ever assumed that I couldn't read what I'd signed.
-jcr
Or, they could go and do something useful with their life, instead of working for Apple.
Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights, be locked down even harder, and feel like a prisoner
You mean that they'll be treated like regular interns now?
Maybe hire a more experienced software engineer next time.