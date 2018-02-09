Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
IOS Businesses Iphone The Internet Apple

Apple Intern Reportedly Leaked iPhone Source Code (theverge.com) 89

Posted by BeauHD from the plot-twist dept.
Earlier this week, a portion of iOS source code was posted online to GitHub, and in an interesting twist, a new report from Motherboard reveals that the code was originally leaked by a former Apple intern. The Verge reports: According to Motherboard, the intern who stole the code took it and distributed it to a small group of five friends in the iOS jailbreaking community in order to help them with their ongoing efforts to circumvent Apple's locked down mobile operating system. The former employee apparently took "all sorts of Apple internal tools and whatnot," according to one of the individuals who had originally received the code, including additional source code that was apparently not included in the initial leak. The plan was originally to make sure that the code never left the initial circle of five friends, but apparently the code spread beyond the original group sometime last year. Eventually, the code was then posted in a Discord chat group, and was shared to Reddit roughly four months ago (although that post was apparently removed by a moderation bot automatically). But then, it was posted again to GitHub this week, which is when things snowballed to where they are now, with Apple ordering GitHub to remove the code.

Apple Intern Reportedly Leaked iPhone Source Code More | Reply

Apple Intern Reportedly Leaked iPhone Source Code

Comments Filter:

  • Secrets (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The plan was originally to make sure that the code never left the initial circle of five friends, but apparently the code spread beyond the original group sometime last year.

    5 people can keep a secret, if 4 of them are dead.

  • That horse has already left the barn. Trying to close the gate will serve no purpose other than making more people aware that the code is out there for the taking. Another entity who is about to learn the power of the Streisand effect the hard way in its own flesh.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It will be a warning to the next Thief.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are you fucking kidding me?

      Let's say you're an artist that makes a popular webcomic. Someone got ahold of the entire corpus of years of your work, and posted it on their own site, making it available for anyone who wants it (regardless of whether they try to monetize it themselves).

      So when you discover this, you're going to say "OH WELL, Looks like it's out there! I guess I'll just sit on my thumbs and accept it because I have no recourse!"

      Fucking NOPE. Apple has invested billions in research and developme

      • I think the point is, the code is out there. Apple can't get it back.

        The hackers that care will get a hold of it, one way or another, and Apple can't do much about it. Especially outside of the United States.

        Hell, the hackers that care almost certainly *already* have the code.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        So when you discover this, you're going to say "OH WELL, Looks like it's out there! I guess I'll just sit on my thumbs and accept it because I have no recourse!"

        Can you stop mass market distribution? Yes. Can you stop underground distribution in iPhone cracking circles? Hell no. This is mostly a show to act like they're taking it seriously and law enforcement is cracking down on it and whatever but... nope. It's still security theater, it's not going to protect against any of the actual threads.

  • Blow my mind (Score:5, Funny)

    by PCM2 ( 4486 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @05:15PM (#56097593) Homepage

    Hmm. It's almost as if when a company asks to to sign a confidentiality agreement, they fuckin mean it, and for good reason.

  • I guess they'll have to think of an alternative to security by obscurity.
    Hopefully there are no glaring security holes revealed in the code.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      According to Apple on this matter, "the security of our products does not depend on the secrecy of our source code".

  • Name.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Name the intern so other companies can know who NOT to hire.

    You want to have a position that involves trust, then live up to it. Break that trust and live with those results too.

  • There's been a massive leak of the Android codebase, too. If you're quick you can download a copy here: https://tinyurl.com/4x7rfdd [tinyurl.com]

  • Assuming this stays out of criminal court, this kid's salary will be garnished for a lifetime as he tries to pay back the judgement against him.

  • This is why we can't have nice things (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TexasDiaz ( 4256139 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @06:02PM (#56097887)
    And now this intern has ruined life for all other interns in the company - past, present, and future. I'm sure all of the current interns have gotten a "leak like this guy and we'll ruin you" speech by now, and I bet web crawlers are already trained on past employees and interns looking for a hint of anything similar. Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights, be locked down even harder, and feel like a prisoner while they're working. Thanks, asshole, for ruining the intern experience for everyone.

    • Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights

      What rights are they signing away now? The right to steal company IP and distribute it on the internet?

    • Im not sure what you are saying. Interns have always been treated like that, plus overworked and yet still paid like crap. In fact I'm pretty sure if your intern experience isn't 'ruined' you were never doing it right to begin with. Though if you really want a ruinous experience you should try engineering college business outreach programs. It's like being an intern, but without the prestige and dignity.

      • Re:This is why we can't have nice things (Score:4, Informative)

        by ttsai ( 135075 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @06:39PM (#56098067)

        Im not sure what you are saying. Interns have always been treated like that, plus overworked and yet still paid like crap. In fact I'm pretty sure if your intern experience isn't 'ruined' you were never doing it right to begin with. Though if you really want a ruinous experience you should try engineering college business outreach programs. It's like being an intern, but without the prestige and dignity.

        In my personal experience as an intern and as a mentor, I've never seen interns treated like that. The point of employing interns is to have extended hands-on job interviews with them and then hire the best of the bunch. As part of that process, we treat the interns well in terms of pay, gifts, hours, and access to technology, information, and people because we want the good ones to want to join us later.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      And now this intern has ruined life for all other interns in the company - past, present, and future. I'm sure all of the current interns have gotten a "leak like this guy and we'll ruin you" speech by now, and I bet web crawlers are already trained on past employees and interns looking for a hint of anything similar. Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights, be locked down even harder, and feel like a prisoner while they're working. Thanks, asshole, for ruining the intern experience

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      I'm sure all of the current interns have gotten a "leak like this guy and we'll ruin you" speech

      I doubt that. I've worked at Apple and signed plenty of NDAs, and nobody ever assumed that I couldn't read what I'd signed.

      -jcr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sgage ( 109086 )

      Or, they could go and do something useful with their life, instead of working for Apple.

    • Future interns will have to sign away even more of their rights, be locked down even harder, and feel like a prisoner

      You mean that they'll be treated like regular interns now?

  • Intern? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe hire a more experienced software engineer next time.

Slashdot Top Deals

"More software projects have gone awry for lack of calendar time than for all other causes combined." -- Fred Brooks, Jr., _The Mythical Man Month_

Close