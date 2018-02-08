Apple Says the Leaked iPhone Source Code is Outdated (cnet.com) 49
Apple has responded to security concerns surrounding leaked iPhone source code, pointing out that any potential vulnerabilities would be outdated. From a report: "Old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked," Apple said in a statement, "but by design the security of our products doesn't depend on the secrecy of our source code. There are many layers of hardware and software protections built in to our products, and we always encourage customers to update to the newest software releases to benefit from the latest protections." The iBoot source code for iOS 9, a core part of what keeps your iPhones and iPads secure when they turn on, was leaked on GitHub, Motherboard first reported. The source code leak was considered a major security issue for Apple, as hackers could dig through it and search for any vulnerabilities in iBoot. Apple had used a DMCA notice to get the Github page hosting the leaked code taken down, but multiple copies of the code have already spread online.
Misinformation (Score:5, Informative)
That code may contain ROM source code, which can't be updated. It'd be for older chips, but if it's ROM, it's never out of date.
Re:Misinformation (Score:5, Insightful)
I agree that this is misinformation, or perhaps disinformation. Apple is trying to avoid a knee-jerk reaction from investors who don't understand what this actually means. I can't really blame them. Tech speculators are superstitious and foolish.
Re: (Score:2)
What ever happened to 'due diligence'? I see so much 'investment' that is just blind gambling because the right keyword is included in the company's mission statement. It's insane.
If you have so much free capital that you're willing to throw it at companies blindly... just give it away to some useful cause.
Re: (Score:1)
Due diligence is what investors do. Today's stock market is drive by speculators and traders, neither of which give a rat's patootie about truth, only which way the stock might head in the next very little while. Also remember that many of today's 'traders' are software, DEEP-LEARNING software (hah!), which only looks at market technicals and not at company or product qualities. This software is built by the same quants that brought us the last global financial meltdown.
Re: (Score:2)
It's always a gamble, yes... but there's a difference between manufactured risk and assumed risk.
Throwing money at companies more or less randomly (say, because they've just used the word 'blockchain' in a press release) is manufactured risk. You're creating an unnecessary risk by being blind to the investment details. You can't know how big the risk is or how big the potential payoff, because you've willfully blinded yourself.
You really should have a reason to invest in a particular company - and you sh
Re: (Score:2)
the majority (possibly the vast majority) of "investing" is just speculation - the company hasn't issued new shares, so you're not really investing in it, you're just buying the theoretical fruits of someone else's investment. Given this, due diligence has kind of fallen by the wayside =/
Re: (Score:2)
I do my due diligence! It's called Magic 8-ball. I use it for all my investment decisions and it's never steered me wrong! My family has used the same one for many generations. All praise Magic 8-ball!
Re: (Score:2)
I think you're thinking of a different company called Unicorn Technology, Inc. where upper management actually understands how to run a technology business and doesn't emotionally react to stuff that sounds like it might be bad without actually understanding what it actually means...
Re: Misinformation (Score:1)
That can't be true. How else would Apple uphold their practice of breaking things with updates?
Re:Misinformation (Score:5, Informative)
It likely doesn't, given that a large part of the ROM code's job is to validate the integrity of iBoot (the part of iOS that leaked). Ars' writeup [arstechnica.com] goes into a tiny bit more detail about what iBoot actually is, but the relevant bit for this conversation is that iBoot is the next step in the chain after ROM in the secure bootup procedure. Of course, being able to review iBoot's code can likely provide some insight into how the ROM's code is designed to function.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other news (Score:5, Funny)
The entire source code for Android was leaked online.
Rumor has it Google was the one to leak it.
You can find the leaked code at https://source.android.com/ [android.com]
Re: (Score:1)
+1 Wooooosh!
Re: (Score:3)
The difference is that Android's source code has been out there and scrutinized by many people and organizations. Apple's has only been scrutinized by Apple until now. Even if significant amounts of the code are outdated, it could give people a better idea of what kind of attacks may be possible. Plus the fact that it is news may spur more attention to IOS exploits, if only out of curiosity.
A few non-GMS Android devices (Score:2)
Name a single product running AOSP.
Archos 43 Internet Tablet. Kindle Fire. Fire Phone. Every Android device intended for the People's Republic of China market.
iBoot: One i, one Boot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I am now imagining a pair of Uggs with googly eyes on top and a touchscreen below it showing the nose and mouth, to allow for adaptive facial expressions based on what you step in.
It does or it doesn't? (Score:1)
So its security doesn’t depend on being secret but let’s take it down quickly because its security depends on it being secret.
Re: (Score:2)
I know you were taking a jab at Apple, but the statement and action are consistent. Security is in the design, while vulnerabilities are in the implementation. The security doesn't change if the source is available, but the ability to find and exploit vulnerabilities increases. In other words, vulnerabilities exist whether or not the source is available, but having the source improves a hacker's chances at finding them.
Re: It does or it doesn't? (Score:2)
Of course it's outdated... Wink Wink. (Score:5, Insightful)
If you are actively maintaining it, it is outdated as soon as some programmer checks something new into what ever you use for source code management, which if you are Apple, likely happens multiple times a day for the development streams. Even a small group of developers doing agile (the right way) will be committing changes multiple times a day... Apple does releases every few months on average, so any code is out of date every quarter or so...
The question is really how long ago this code was actually in use.... Yesterday? last year? The year before?
Re: (Score:2)
Even^H^H^H^HEvery a small group of developers doing agile (the right way) will be committing changes multiple times a day.
FTFY.
What if (Score:1)
Three years old? (Score:3)
..."Old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked," Apple said in a statement...
This code screenshot has a copyright date of 2016. http://www.theregister.co.uk/2... [theregister.co.uk]