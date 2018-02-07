Key iPhone Source Code Gets Posted On GitHub (vice.com) 74
Jason Koebler shares a report from Motherboard: An anonymous person posted what experts say is the source code for a core component of the iPhone's operating system on GitHub, which could pave the way for hackers and security researchers to find vulnerabilities in iOS and make iPhone jailbreaks easier to achieve. The code is for "iBoot," which is the part of iOS that is responsible for ensuring a trusted boot of the operating system. It's the program that loads iOS, the very first process that runs when you turn on your iPhone. The code says it's for iOS 9, an older version of the operating system, but portions of it are likely to still be used in iOS 11. Bugs in the boot process are the most valuable ones if reported to Apple through its bounty program, which values them at a max payment of $200,000. "This is the biggest leak in history," Jonathan Levin, the author of a series of books on iOS and Mac OSX internals, told Motherboard in an online chat. "It's a huge deal." Levin, along with a second security researcher familiar with iOS, says the code appears to be the real iBoot code because it aligns with the code he reverse engineered himself.
And yes, this corresponds with what I have reverse engineered from the iPhone, so it appears legit.
I hope he was being silly and isn't actually dumb enough to believe this is the biggest leak in history. Jesus lol.
My very first thought was... Windows 2000 source code. How is iOS considered larger? In relative market dominance, when the 2k source code was released, Microsoft controlled significantly more market share than Apple does currently.
Windows 2000 wasn't that popular. At that time most people were using 98 or ME, and the operating system they upgraded to was XP. 2000 was a relatively obscure system, respected, but no more popular than its predecessor, Windows NT 4.
That said, WIndows was closed source. Significant parts of OS X are open source. I know less of iOS is open than, say, macOS, but it'd be interesting to know how much this really adds to the understanding of how iOS works.
Re:"This is the biggest leak in history," - Get be (Score:4, Insightful)
Windows 2000: Version NT 5.0 (business OS only, like NT 4)
Window XP: Version NT 5.1 (business and consumer OS, replacing NT/2000 and 9x)
Their kernels were remarkably similar. Their releases were very close together. XP was simply 2000 with a skin and a few updated applications, otherwise they were essentially the same OS. Regardless of the actual install base of 2000, it was the core OS internals that migrated all of the multimedia and application code from 9x to the NT kernel. It was monumental.
XP and WS2003 were remarkably similar; 2000 is probably pretty similar to 2003 but in terms of architecture and operational maturity the best example to compare to XP is WS2003.
This is normal of Microsoft; taking what now is a desktop OS and bolting on features to make a Server edition,
Examples:
Windows 2000 --> Server 2000
Windows XP --> Server 2003 and Server 2003 R2
Windows Vista --> Server 2008
Windows 7 --> Server 2008 R2
Windows 8 --> Server 2012
Windows 8.1 --> Server 2012 R2
Windows 10 --> Server 2016 (Xbox services, really, WTF????)
Speaking of Server 2016, damn, was that rushed. It was a total bolt-on to Windows 10. MS didn't even hide the fact.
The kernels for those systems were similar because a great deal of them was authored by David Cutler and the engineers he brought along from DEC, previously responsible for VMS. It represented a large architectural shift from the DOS kernel and operating system previously used for Microsoft. If the theft of intellectual property involved there can be considered a leak, it might be comparable in size. It was certainly a large economic impact for DEC and Microsoft.
There's very little a company can do to prevent a determined programmer from leaking source code. Source is easily copied, and relatively small, and a module's source has to be present in its entirety on a local machine to compile. Thumb drives are tiny and easily hidden. Programmer's machines, by nature, can't easily be locked down.
What exactly would you suggest they do to prevent leaks like this?
biggest leak in history (Score:3)
The bootloader of a phone would be the biggest leak in history?
Wasn't the whole Windows code leaked? I think it was Windows 2000.
Link? (Score:2)
https://github.com/ZioShiba/iBoot
Github has a search function. Search it for 'iBoot' and you will find https://github.com/ZioShiba/iBoot
ANNNNNNNNNNddd.. It's gone!
Err, you don't know how to search? It's still there...
How to secure the iPhone's operating system (Score:2)
Do you? The "ROM" where cryptographic keys are stored is actually a special type of flash memory. It's more accurate to say "Write Once Memory".
WORM - Write Once Read Many
Here's an idea (Score:2)
Allow open access to our mobile devices. I have root on any Mac/Windows/Linux system. By rights, I should have the same access on my tablets and phones.
Crazy talk, huh?
I have root on any Mac/Windows/Linux system.
Unless you turn off System Integrity Protection on your Mac, though, you're still blocked from accessing certain things...
Now had a similar chunk 'o 'droid code ended up on github..........
I'm sure Apple has a team of smart folks going over this code with a fine toothed comb, and any issues found will be fixed soonish.
To be honest, since this code came from apple, I'd be quite suprised indeed if it was never checked for issues.
Differences between IOS and Darwin (Score:2)
