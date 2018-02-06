Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Privacy Security Apple

Apple is Sending Some Developers Ad Spend and Install Details For Other People's Apps (techcrunch.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
An issue at Apple appears to be resulting in app developers getting emails of ad spend and install summaries for apps belonging to other developers. From a report: The issue -- which appears specific right now to developers using Search Ads Basic, pay-per-install ads that appear as promoted apps when people search on the App Store -- was raised on Twitter by a number of those affected, including prominent developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who posted a screenshot of an email that summarized January's ad spend and install data another developer's two apps. Several others replied noting the same issue, listing more developers and random apps.

