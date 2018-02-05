Apple Music Was Always Going To Win (gizmodo.com) 124
Apple Music is about to overtake Spotify as the most popular streaming music service in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. Gizmodo: [...] Here's where the inevitability comes into play. Because all Apple devices come preloaded with Apple Music, countless consumers start using Apple Music without knowing any better. It's effectively become the streaming music analogue of Microsoft pushing people to surf the web with Internet Explorer. The big difference is that people eventually have to pay for Apple Music, which is the same price as Spotify. As many suspected when it launched three years ago, Apple Music was bound to succeed simply because Apple is big enough and rich enough to will it so. Think about it this way: Spotify gained traction quickly after its 2011 launch, largely because music enthusiasts had seen its streaming model succeed globally and wanted to try this neat new thing. After all, there wasn't anything quite like it at the time, and Americans love to feel innovative.
But eventually, Spotify would cease to feel special and new. As the years passed, practically every major tech company launched its own music streaming service. And then, in 2015, Apple unveiled Apple Music in 2015 -- which was really just a rebranded version of Beats Music. Because Apple could preload the service on iPhones, Watches, and Macs, the company could effectively tap into a new revenue stream without actually inventing anything.
Preinstalled app used more than 3rd party (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Preinstalled app used more than 3rd party (Score:4, Interesting)
I thought the iPhone only had about a 1/3 market share in the US. Hardly Microsoftâ(TM)s 95+% they had in the heyday of Windows and the browser wars. Come to think of it, how how does Apple Music become the biggest service when itâ(TM)s only available on a minority of devices?
Right, but without a dominant market position, it isn't anti-competitive. Microsoft did this with a market-dominant position, as stated. Windows was on 95% of desktops, so anything they did would become a de-facto standard. Its as if one were to get mad that car makers dictate who integrates the radio. Its ok that they do this, since none of them are market-dominant. Apple has less market share than Android, which saves them from the anti-competitive assault from the fed.
Not compatible with enough Android devices (Score:2)
When I checked Google Play Store five minutes ago, I found that Apple Music for Android was incompatible with my Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" tablet (SM-T350) despite that it runs Android 7. What am I missing?
Over 10mil installs on Android, with a 3.5 rating, having 211k ratings.
3.5 is fairly bad. Given that there isn't a 0 star rating, it equates to a 6.25 rating on a 0-10 scale.
Re: Preinstalled app used more than 3rd party (Score:4, Insightful)
It does - on the other hand, it's an app made by Apple, which means there's probably a pretty significant proportion of the android crowd giving it 1* reviews for no reason other than it being made by Apple.
It's the same ratio no matter what bounds you apply
No, it isn't. 3.5/5 where the bounds are 1-5 is not the same as 3.5/5 where the bounds are 0-5.
What people are most used to are arguably 0-10 and 0-100 scales, and 1-5 scales are misleading, and deliberately so. Google has chosen to not allow 0 stars, because, well, they get a portion of the cut on sales, and giving the impression that something is better than it is in their economic interest.
While 1/3 Market share is very respectable it is hardly enough to get people using Apple Devices who are not Apple Sheep to use it. Especially if they find that their other devices may not work with it.
iTunes got dominance, not because it was Apple or even a good product, but because it was one of the first places that offered legal Music Download, and its integration to the popular iPod was important too.
However today, the iPhone isn't nearly as popular as the iPod is. There are a lot of good alternative
It's only preinstalled on a minority of devices.
It is available for the most popular mobile OS too [google.com].
Manufacturing an incompatibility (Score:2)
It is available for the most popular mobile OS too
I opened Google Play Store on my Galaxy Tab A 8" and searched for apple music. Many of the top 16 results imitated the Apple Music eighth notes icon, but not one was published by Apple. I opened Chrome on the same tablet, navigated to your comment, and clicked the link to the app only to see a notice in Google Play Store: "Your device isn't compatible with this version." Nor does it give me a list of devices, and I've noticed the app is also incompatible with a lot of other Android devices [androidcentral.com].
Is Apple manufact
sounds about right (Score:2)
the company could effectively tap into a new revenue stream without actually inventing anything.,
they sound surprised apple would ever do such a thing
If the money is just laying there on the ground you can't blame them for picking it up.
no I don't, its kind of how apple has always worked, after all "great artists steal"
Pandora (Score:2)
So I haven't been using Pandora since 2008 or 2009?
Pandora lets you give an example song, and plays similar songs.
The others let you play specific songs.
If you didn't know that was the difference
... well now you do.
Pandora is not a jukebox (Score:2)
To avoid the higher royalties that record labels and music publishers impose on jukebox-style services, Pandora's lower service tiers behave more like a radio than like a jukebox. When the user chooses an artist, Pandora automatically builds a format out of recordings similar in genre to those of the chosen artist.
Its not about the tech. Its about the licenses. Pandora was moderately popular but Spotify managed to get all the major licensing deals and by that, beat out much of the competition. Average users don't care if you got a 0.38% better compression ratio or if you provide better deals for indie artists. They care about listening to the latest pop song right now. If you don't happen to have that one, your market share will suffer.
Hasn't worked for Google (Score:3)
As for Google Plus, I've never understood why it didn't take off. It's lacks a false sense of security, and has some pretty solid communities. One benefit of it being less popular is that it also has fewer morons on it.
Re: Hasn't worked for Google (Score:1)
They forced people onto it.
So you had a lot of people try it when they didn't feel like it, go meh, and never use it again.
It's integration with their other services was terrible, and yet they forced that too.
It was a huge PITA.
I was bummed, I had a small group of friends that we all used buzz. It was perfect, showed up in email (not blocked by most companies), only friends, we already chatted with the messenger in email.
If they integrated picassa into it, and let it slowly grow, it had a shot.
But pushing e
Re:Hasn't worked for Google (Score:5, Interesting)
Well, it kinda does, it's just Play Music is always pushing so much other crap that you probably don't notice.
I'm in the boat I rarely use Play Music. It's a terrible app. Just launched it after not using it for a while and the first thing I see is a popup "Music for where you are". I can't do anything with the app until I respond to the popup, which reads "At the gym? In the car? On your couch? Get music based on your location". I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE FUCK THAT'S EVEN SUPPOSED TO MEAN. Why why why why would I be interested in different music if I'm sitting down vs, I don't know, not sitting down?
Let me hit Skip. OK, now it's a bunch of recommendations. My music library is nowhere to be seen. I guess I'm going to have to hit the hamburger menu. Music Library is at the top... hahah, just kidding, no it's the fifth item in the menu, just below "New Releases". Wait? What? New Releases? And above that is "Top Charts"? So Google wants me to look at someone else's music library before I get access to my own.
But let's go to Music Library, and OK, Google at least defaulted to Albums, because that's the last thing I used presumably. But have you seen the albums view? Google has managed to fuck this one up too, at any one time I can see six albums on screen. The screen is dominated by album covers. These covers consist of a gray box with a darker gray circle containing a music note in them for 90% of my library, because it doesn't recognize the CD I ripped.
Underneath each is the label JUST KIDDING, no it's about 14 characters from the start of the label. Why 14? Because that's all that will fit on one line if you split the screen into two columns of boxes. If they, you know, showed a list, like the iPod used to do, I'd probably see the whole label in the majority of cases. But now I see things like "The 9 symphoni..." and "Adventures beyo..."
Well, what I want to listen to is Beethoven's symphony #6. The version in my library. I can't use the album view because it sucks, so let me use the search. I try "Beethoven symphony 6" and I get.... directed to... some Beethoven "radio station"? And nothing in my library. I mean, why the fuck would I want that? I literally have no way of finding the right album without scrolling through boxes of circles with music notes in them squinting at text that might include part of the word "Symphony" in it but rarely even includes the composer's name.
This is an awful app. I rarely listen to my music library these days, because the only way to access it is via this thing that sucks, so I've been building playlists using Amazon Prime's free music (and the music I've bought via Amazon) instead, but their app is only marginally better.
But that said, Amazon, for all their faults, does not stop me looking at my music when I start their app, bringing up a dialog box to demand I look at some shitty new feature.
One day I will meet Sergey Brin. I will hand him my phone. I will tell him there is a version of Beethoven's 6th in my library, and give him 30 seconds to find it. When he fails, I'll ask him why.
I can't do anything with the app until I respond to the popup
I just started the app and I don't see that popup. I can't recall ever seeing it.
Let me hit Skip. OK, now it's a bunch of recommendations. My music library is nowhere to be seen.
1. Start app
2. Hamburger menu
3. Select "Music Library"
These covers consist of a gray box with a darker gray circle containing a music note in them for 90% of my library, because it doesn't recognize the CD I ripped.
The only part of my lib that has missing art are singles for which there is no album (but I guess it could look up the album that contains that song) and audio books that I uploaded (but actually it found the cover with the audiobooks for most of them). You probably f'ed up your rips and didn't include meta data.
Underneath each is the label JUST KIDDING, no it's about 14 characters from the start of the label.
On my device, it's 21 characters for the title and much more fo
Re: (Score:3)
GPM is a trainwreck. Their catalogue is a mess, with tons of artists lumped together because of similar names, albums with duplicate tracks and a host of other problems.
They never fix anything, no matter how many times you report obvious errors.
In contrast, Spotify generally fixes content errors within a week or two.
G+ failed to take off because it was a much weaker competitor to the well-established Facebook, providing fewer features and absolutely nothing in the way of benefits.
And then Google tried to force the issue by forcing you to merge all your various Google accounts (Youtube accounts in particular since well.. Youtubers like to bitch about things.. a lot!), forcing you to use your real name, constantly bugging you to +1 things, etc. That in-your-face campaign got massive blowback (especially the account merg
Re: (Score:3)
I think Google also has a music service?
You mean Google Play Music? Or are we talking Youtube? Or maybe Youtube Music? Or are we talking about the new streaming service they are building (seriously):
https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
My question: is there anyone here that fails to see the problem with this marketing strategy?
Itunes just sucks (Score:5, Insightful)
It doesn't matter that it came from apple, or Atari or whomever. Not using apple hardware ensured I never got wrapped up in that nightmare that is iTunes.
It's true that iTunes for Windows is an abomination, for many of the same reasons that Microsoft products for OS X and iOS were fucking horrible a few years back - they tried to extend the UI paradigms of the OS you are not running into the one you are. iTunes for Windows tried to have Mac-like window widgets and such, and it just confused the hell out of Windows users, and bloated the thing up in order to not just render a regular window view.
Microsoft has mostly fixed this with their iOS apps, but I imag
Let's not forget that installing iTunes always brought along several megs of iPod drivers, Bonjour platforms, and who the hell knows what else, even if you never intended (and still don't intend) to let any Apple hardware within 30 meters of your Windows computer.
It's successful because that's what you use if you wanna sync music to your iPhone.
I do have an iPhone and I agree, iTunes sucks 500 fetid donkey scrotums per square inch. It mangles my music, and the music sync selection window is so shockingly poorly designed that I can only assume it was designed that way so that Apple could harvest free energy from Steve Job's spinning corpse.
When used on MacOS, iTunes is pretty good, On windows it might be another story.
I concur. The default interface of the last few versions are worst than the ones before them, though - probably because of the popularity of Apple Music. But after a few changes, it can be made usable again.
Re: (Score:3)
iTunes was the most useable at version 9. When they added this ridiculous interface we see today where even on the "large screen" iPhone 7+ / 8+ it can show all of four albums at a time instead of 10+ in a list with scaled album art and ABSOLUTELY NO LANDSCAPE FUNCTIONALITY WHATSOEVER, it's been downhill ever since.
Remember CoverFlow? Bring that back for if someone cares about the album art. Otherwise, just give us a damn list like the iPod has had since 2001 - it's more efficient and just works better.
It doesn't matter that it came from apple, or Atari or whomever. Not using apple hardware ensured I never got wrapped up in that nightmare that is iTunes.
The iTunes Windows software nightmare I went through (years time ago) was enough for me, never again. I still feel violated.
Part of the problem was that iTunes installed QuickTime. I'm not sure whether that's a requirement anymore, but it was a showstopper, especially for people who needed to be at a specific and different version of QuickTime to support other programs or specific hardware.
Another showstopper was how iTunes would full-screen itself no matter how many times you resized it to a manageable size, and steal focus. It seemed made for single-tasking people who can't deal with overlapping windows.
From a music playing
Re:Itunes just sucks (Score:4, Insightful)
Then how do you know it's a nightmare. Going off of some anecdote that dates back to the Bush Administration?
Beats UI was awful ... (Score:2)
... I hope it's been improved since Apple took it over.
Beats took over MOG, which was great. Beats UI was horrible, so I dropped it (or rather didn't switch to it - they didn't even do a real migration) and went with Spotify.
Logic Fail (Score:1)
Apple Music Was Always Going To Win
Keep in mind this is Unites States only (Score:5, Informative)
From TFA: "Globally, however, Spotify remains in a league of its own, with nearly twice as many paid subscribers as No. 2 Apple, and slightly faster subscriber growth."
I'm a happy Spotify customer. It works on every platform we have in our house, including Linux
Apple actually nodded to reality and produced an Android app for Apple Music too.
Apple music only works on Apple devices as far as I know.
There is an Apple Music App for Android and iTunes on the PC includes Apple Music support.
For me, it's about Siri (Score:4, Interesting)
I used Pandora and Spotify until I got my iPhone 6, which was my first that had Siri. Being able to use voice control for my music in the car made Apple Music the obvious choice.
Since the catalog is pretty much the same for on-demand specific music between the major services, the one that is integrated into my phone just makes sense. If Amazon or Spotify stood out in some other way, I would consider them, but they don't.
Neither does the iPhone if the app implements SiriKit.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately third party music apps can't use SiriKit due to Apple limitations.
As an iPhone user who prefers Spotify, it is extremely frustrating and very typical of how Apple seeks to control everything.
Can't read the article - Paywalled (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, I'd love to comment on your story, but I'm not paying the WSJ for the privilege.
Please pick from the list below:
1. I hate ads. I'd rather pay for my content directly.
2. I don't mind ads. I'd rather see ads then pay for content.
3. The artists, IT folks, and so on that produced the content do not deserve to be compensated.
I hate cross-site tracking (Score:2)
Those who hate cross-site tracking can answer a mix of 1 and 2 in a constent manner.
1. I hate ads. I'd rather pay for my content directly.
I'd rather pay for my content directly, but I'm not buying a month's subscription to ten different sites just to read one article on each of those sites. So how do I spend 1-5 cents on a single article or pay $10 per month for a bundle of sites? Adult Check would have been great for this, but the publisher of Perfect 10 magazine sued it out of business when too many publishers on Adult Check's network displayed infringing ph
Most Don't Use MacOS Nor iOS (Score:4, Interesting)
Shhhh! You'll upset the true believers [justjokey.com] (time to re-write this joke).
Re: (Score:2)
When Apple's music store became the runaway clear succ
I don't care... (Score:2)
I don't want instant access to 'every song' because almost every song isn't worth my time to listen to.
{{POV|date=February 2018}} (Score:2)
Too big to litigate out of existence (Score:1)
It probably also helps that Apple's war chest is so large that the music cartels cannot litigate them out of profitability or existence.
I Hate to Quibble but... (Score:2)
Apple Music was bound to succeed simply because Apple is big enough and rich enough to will it so."
So what happened with Microsoft Edge browser. It is right there on the taskbar of every new Windows computer and every computer that was "voluntarily" upgraded for free to Windows 10. Is Microsoft not big enough or rich enough to make Edge a leading browser?
I think Apple Music is a mess but the rivals are worse IMHO. Perhaps people actually do make informed choices based on preference.
Misunderstanding history (Score:3)
It's effectively become the streaming music analogue of Microsoft pushing people to surf the web with Internet Explorer.
That's misunderstanding either the situation with Apple Music or the situation with Internet Explorer. Apple isn't sabotaging Spotify and making it crash on Apple devices. As far as I know, Apple isn't actively trying to redirect you to using Apple Music with every update of iOS. Apple isn't pushing to have record labels to produce only music that works on Apple Music.
"Apple isn't sabotaging Spotify and making it crash on Apple devices"
No but they are blocking it from Siri, being the default application and hooking into the OS in any meaningful way, plus signing up ON THE DEVICE costs 30% more than Apple Music for their protection money.
I had both installed, every time I got in my truck Apple Music would come up on bluetooth, even though I like Spotify. It did this every single time I got in the truck until the latest OS update where I could "uninstall" Apple Music.
Vox does it. You need to install a helper service for it to work, but it does. Works just fine on MacOS.
