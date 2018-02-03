Apple Launches Free Repair Program For 'No Service' IPhone 7 Bug

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Mark Wilson writes: Apple has launched a new repair program aimed at iPhone 7 users who are experiencing a "No Service" problem. Apple says that affected models that were sold since September 2016 will be repaired free of charge. The company explains that the No Service bug only affects a "small number" of handsets, and it is caused by a failed component on the main logic board...

Apple says that the problematic iPhone 7s were sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the US between September 2016 and February 2018. The specific model numbers are A1660, A1780 and A1779 and anyone whose phone is displaying a "No Service" message even when signal is available is told to contact their nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider, Apple Retail Store or Apple Technical Support.

    • Yeah, it really sucks when a company stands behind their product.

      • Re:it just works roflmao (Score:4, Informative)

        by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Saturday February 03, 2018 @08:19PM (#56063967) Journal
        FTA:

        Any existing problems -- such as a cracked screen or other damage -- needs to be addressed (and paid for) before the No Service issue can be fixed. Apple points out that the program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 7.

        So you HAVE to fix all other problems in a 2 year old phone before you qualify for this fix. That should be mentioned as well. Small crack in the screen that you can live with, but you get the "no service" bug? Too bad - replace the screen or buy a new phone.

  • Thankfully not often, but perhaps 3 or 4 times in the past year or so, and never prior to that, I've had "no service available" where I know I should otherwise have. Doing a complete power cycle seems to make the problem go away each time, but it's damn annoying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Taking into account the reality of the 'er' reliability of software within the current warranty no warranty arrangement. The longer they run the more unreliable they become, they should auto complete reboot at least once a week. Android gets worse over time if you don't reboot. You also have to clear the main system cache and never forget individual application caches. Should do this on any OS upgrade (they should do it by default) because they can become really unstable. So auto reboot with auto cache clea

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Thankfully not often, but perhaps 3 or 4 times in the past year or so, and never prior to that, I've had "no service available" where I know I should otherwise have. Doing a complete power cycle seems to make the problem go away each time, but it's damn annoying.

      This is likely a software problem and not a hardware problem. The software running on the modem is highly complex and there can be exception states that lock up the modem processor. Or lock up the DSP on the modem.

      We found a reliable way to crash th

  • I've been getting messages on the 6s plus for months that there was no service where there was?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by serbanp ( 139486 )

      you are not alone, I started experiencing this annoying issue ever since I upgraded my 6s to iOS11.

      When that happens, cycle through airplane mode, which turns off the RF subsystem. No need for a hard reset.

