Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Security Apple

Messaging App Telegram Pulled From Apple's App Store Due To 'Inappropriate Content' (theverge.com) 68

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple has removed Telegram's official app from its iOS App Store. The app disappeared yesterday, shortly after Telegram launched a rewritten Telegram X app for Android. Telegram X is currently in testing on iOS, and it was also removed from the App Store. "We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store," says Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. "Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be back on the App Store."

Messaging App Telegram Pulled From Apple's App Store Due To 'Inappropriate Content' More | Reply

Messaging App Telegram Pulled From Apple's App Store Due To 'Inappropriate Content'

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I judge a religion as being good or bad based on whether its adherents become better people as a result of practicing it. - Joe Mullally, computer salesman

Close