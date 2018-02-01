Messaging App Telegram Pulled From Apple's App Store Due To 'Inappropriate Content' (theverge.com) 40
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple has removed Telegram's official app from its iOS App Store. The app disappeared yesterday, shortly after Telegram launched a rewritten Telegram X app for Android. Telegram X is currently in testing on iOS, and it was also removed from the App Store. "We were alerted by Apple that inappropriate content was made available to our users and both apps were taken off the App Store," says Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. "Once we have protections in place we expect the apps to be back on the App Store."
"These are exactly the kinds of things I look for in a distributed social networking service."
You know what I look for? A release that begins with a 1.0, because until it reaches that stage, I don't want to fucking touch it.
ICO anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)
Couldn't be due to the ICO for telegram and potentially allowing telegram tokens transferred through encrypted chat that cannot be eavesdropped on?
'Inappropriate Content' (Score:4, Interesting)
Have you seen some of the screencaps pulled from Snapchat?
Re: 'Inappropriate Content' (Score:5, Interesting)
Google pulled gab.ai from the Play store because gab.ai didn't have a censorship policy that Google approved of. So did Apple.
https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]
And if you read the document I linked to they explain why that is not the same thing as having it available from the Play Store on page 13 onwards.
It reminds me a bit of the Chinese Communist Party apologist line that 'well you can access blocked websites via VPN', before the CCP decided to have a crackdown on VPNs. Yeah, you can but not many people do. And websites that need to be accessed via VPN have a competitive disadvantage to ones that you can access without one.
I.e. you don't need to have an absolut
Re: 'Inappropriate Content' (Score:5, Insightful)
Removed from App Store (Score:4, Interesting)
No it is not
... it runs on my iPhone and iPad just fine.
Never heard about Apple removing already installed apps from a users device. That would be illegal in EU I guess, no idea about USA, though.
No, they're not like Amazon. However, if you remove your copy, you won't be able to install it again.
Wish Apple would also block trackers in apps! (Score:3)
Far too many apps on the AppStore which utilise trackers of all sorts, most famous being Google analytics and other Google adware tools, but more so other companies that use advanced forms of fingerprinting [slashdot.org] such as playing sound / detecting sound outside the human listening wavelength [techcrunch.com] as well as watching movement of fingers across the screen.
But seeing as Android [statcounter.com] and Windows 10 [statcounter.com] are now the most dominant OS globally, most sheep obviously don't care about their privacy (or they're clueless of it).
Re:Wish Apple would also block trackers in apps! (Score:4, Funny)
You left out your anti-sheep solution.
You forgot Hot Grits and Natalie Portman.
I guess anti-sheep is to buy a device that supports Replicant OS and obtain apps from the F-Droid repository.