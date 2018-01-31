Apple: We Would Never Degrade the iPhone Experience To Get Users To Buy New Phones 147
Apple today responded to reports that the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are probing its decision to throttle older iPhones, confirming that the U.S government has asked questions. From a report: Apple said it would never intentionally "degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades." Apple acknowledged in December that it was secretly slowing the speeds of iPhones in an effort to help preserve aging batteries. In response to consumer backlash, the company dropped the price of battery replacements for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from $79 to $29.
Much easier alternative (Score:3, Insightful)
Seriously there is a much easier alternative. Just do what most other phone makers do and not provide security or bug fixes. Customers will have to buy new phones to avoid not joining botnets and getting hit by drive-by malware. Apple is putting way too much effort in.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You forget that most users aren't technically savvy. Most probably don't know what a botnet is.
And I still don't understand how your reply has anything to do with the AC GP??? The GP suggested an alternative that Apple simply stops providing patches and let customers (whoever wants to purchase their products) keep buying a new phone instead.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they could backport fixes to older OSs and not force people to either upgrade to a new major release to get bug fixes.
E.g. if you want to get a Meltdown fix and you're on 10.10 Yosemite you need to upgrade to High Sierra 10.13.3. Well if you're on El Capitan there's a fix, but Apple won't let you download El Capitan to install it on current machines, only High Sierra.
Meanwhile Microsoft patched Windows 7 - they didn't force you to upgrade to 8 or 10.
Of course in terms of work saying "Upgrade to the lates
Re: (Score:2)
Purchased? LOL! How much did they make you pay for it?
Re: (Score:2)
You mean, you can't download like this? A simple google for download el capitan osx and the first hit was this.
https://support.apple.com/en-u... [apple.com]
Now that High Sierra is available, you should upgrade to High Sierra instead of El Capitan. For security and compatibility reasons, Apple always recommends using the latest version of macOS.
If your Mac doesn't support High Sierra, or you're using Snow Leopard or Lion and would like to upgrade to High Sierra, follow these steps:
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm, interesting.
Except when I click the Get button it says
"We could not complete your purchase.
This version of OS X 10.11 cannot be installed on this computer."
This is on a 2012 Macbook Pro running Yosemite. If you read the blurb it says it's for users of Snow Leopard or Lion who want to upgrade to High Sierra - they need to install El Capitan first and then upgrade that.
However they don't want me upgrading to it - they want me to go straight to HS.
I'm sure I could get El Capitan, but not necessarily legal
Re: Much easier alternative (Score:2)
Typical Slashdot anti-Apple FUD
Bitch, that's just concensus.
Re: (Score:2)
Where can I download a free, legal copy of El Capitan to upgrade my Yosemite machine to?
Re: (Score:2)
Too bad I already responded to another thread, your level of sarcasm against these idiots is high. Respect!
Of course not (Score:4, Funny)
Apple only has the best interests of its customers at heart.
Re: (Score:2)
While the reminders get more annoying on the desktop, my wife has been happily ignoring iOS 11 availability from the day it was released. You are not forced to upgrade iOS.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, here is a business reason.
Apple normally releases their iPhones annually following the following pattern.
Flagship phone the first year, an upgrade the next year. iPhone - iPhone 3G - iPhone 4 - iPhone 4s - iPhone 5 - iPhone 5s...
So for their customers Apple would like them to upgrade their next phone to an other iPhone. However some people like getting the new fancy cool model while others want the upgrade version. So based on their habits that leaves them a 2 year window for someone to consider upgr
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, that's simple, you see, Apple doesn't slow down phones to intentionally make people upgrade, people wanting to upgrade because their phones are slow is merely a profitable side effect of slowing down their phones for completely valid technical reasons that they can't recite right now because of trade secrets. Furthermore, I'm sure that Apple's spokespeople and Apple's lawyers have had many, many meetings where it was made absolutely clear that Apple has a totally valid technical reason for slowing peop
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
With Apple, the customer is at the center of their concerns.
So they can fleece him from every angle.
Let me see if I have this correct (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
What they did is take the decision that all users would rather have a phone that works for longer on a charge than a phone that works at its normal speed.
Re: (Score:1)
And just forgot to include that "feature" in every single set of patch notes
Re:Let me see if I have this correct (Score:5, Insightful)
Funny how other phone manufacturers don't seem to have the "phone shuts down when it is cold" bug that Apple had and was the excuse to throttle old devices.
Also funny Apple didn't just have a message saying "Your battery is worn out. Please visit an Apple store for a repair. In the meantime you may see lower performance".
Re: Let me see if I have this correct (Score:3, Interesting)
The reason the phone has this problem is the performance of the processors. Most older phones and including almost all android phones won't have this problem cause they are dogs performance wise. Android phones like the Samsung 9 however will likely start exhibiting similar issues if they continue to push performance. It's simply a limitation of what a battery can do compared to what a processor can want.
That said most older phones are fine and there is no reason for people to upgrade them. About half the p
Re: (Score:3)
So you're saying Apple are better and have better processors. And the reason we know they have better processors is because the phones die on a cold day, which must be due to them being better. And presumably Apple, as a benevolent God, have throttled old phones to stop this.
This is the computer user equivalent of "He hits me cuz he love me", right?
Re: (Score:2)
Most older phones and including almost all android phones won't have this problem cause they are dogs performance wise.
Rather than writing 2 paragraphs, next time just go with "I have no clue". It's shorter and gets your point across just as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yay! Again!
Re: (Score:2)
Rants about "UNIDENTIFIABLE FAKE NAME" of another user.
Posts as Anonymous Coward.
?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If we're going to make up fictitious quotes, maybe we should at least finish them.
"... in order to prevent devices from unintentionally shutting down due to undercurrent conditions."
Everything about the silence around the throttling is annoying. But throwing out the context of the situation strips the whole matter of any meaning.
Re:Let me see if I have this correct (Score:5, Interesting)
"... in order to prevent devices from unintentionally shutting down due to undercurrent conditions."
Here, let me help you with that: "... in order to prevent devices from unintentionally shutting down due to undersized batteries that are degraded by bursts of high current demand."
Re: (Score:2)
So, you understand that they throttle up and down the processor all the time for a number of other technical reasons, right? If they ran the CPU cores at full speed all the time your battery would last an hour. Battery management is a HUGE part of the mobile balancing act.
Oh, right (Score:3, Insightful)
That must be why most Macs cannot have their memory upgraded after purchase, or that you need to disassemble 90% of the computer to get to the RAM slots, because it makes for a better user experience... somehow.
Re:Oh, right (Score:4, Informative)
Ram is soldered in all the portable machines Apple sell. It's true the iMac Pro has socketed memory but as you point out you need to disassemble the machine to get to it. And the GPU, which is probably the component PC users upgrade most frequently is soldered.
The CPU and SSDs are upgradeable, assuming you can disassemble the machine and don't mind voiding the warranty but the SSDs are proprietary and even the CPU is apparently a custom device Intel made for Apple.
https://www.macrumors.com/2018... [macrumors.com]
Apple is using standard 288-pin DDR4 ECC RAM sticks with standard chips, which iFixit was able to upgrade using its own $2,000 RAM upgrade kit. A CPU upgrade is "theoretically possible," but because Apple uses a custom-made Intel chip, it's not clear if an upgrade is actually feasible. The same goes for the SSDs -- they're modular and removable, but custom made by Apple. Unlike the CPU, the GPU is BGA-soldered into place and cannot be removed.
Re: (Score:2)
I seem to recall that they crippled third party SSDs initially too... That's right, essential TRIM support was disabled if it wasn't an official Apple part. They only stopped after customers complained.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I had to force enable TRIM when I upgraded to an SSD in my 2012 Macbook Pro.
It's also a bit unclear what would happen if I upgraded that machine from Yosemite to High Sierra. HS has a new file system but that is only supported on Apple SSDs. Does that mean my third party SSD stays on HFS+?
Re: (Score:2)
Dell XPS 13 - https://www.ifixit.com/Teardow... [ifixit.com] - Buyer beware: Just like in the MacBooks Air and Retina, the RAM in the XPS 13 is soldered to the motherboard, and cannot be replaced. When you're picking out your new laptop, configure what you think it'll need...forever.
Asus Zenbook - http://gearopen.com/gears/insi... [gearopen.com] - 8GB (!!!) soldered
etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, I thought iMacs have accessible memory slots? Are you talking about MacBooks? For those with upgradable memory, removing the screws isn't that tough (and given Apple's inclination for keeping everything smooth and shiny and hidden away, that's to be expected).
Then why? (Score:5, Insightful)
Then why did it take several 3rd party sources to confirm what was going on? Why did Apple wait until several 3rd party sources confirmed before they came forward and admitted what was going on? Every step of the way Apple missed the opportunity to get ahead of this and make it a non-issue. Now they want everyone to just take their word for it that there wasn't an ulterior motive? The sad thing is that I expect that many will.
Either they are playing people for chumps or they are grossly incompetent.
Sincere? Maybe. Probably defective batteries (Score:5, Interesting)
...outside the typical no-so-much-a-conspiracy-theory-anymore side of things, it's quite possible Apple got a HUGE influx of bad batteries that went out into millions of their phone models. I do remember a small window last year about specific models of iPhone 6/6s having recalls for batteries [9to5mac.com], which caused hardware instability (e.g. unexpected shutdowns, phone reboots, etc.).
If there is anything honest and plausible I'll put my intuition on, it would be that those batteries were FAR reaching outside that. Apple tried a small recall to make it 'look good' but in essence, it was fucking everything on the mobile side. So they tried to cover it up with throttling hacks to preserve the batteries in future iOS releases and got caught by some tech savvy folk on reddit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I heard tech companies black ball people from each other's companies. Pretty sure on
/.
Re: (Score:2)
...outside the typical no-so-much-a-conspiracy-theory-anymore side of things, it's quite possible Apple got a HUGE influx of bad batteries
I don't see how you consider this "honest", the honest thing to do would be to disclose it to the customers. Selling customers a defective product and then covering it up by making it even more defective is pretty far from my definition of honest.
Sure, and bears in the woods... (Score:2)
... use flushing toilets.
Re: (Score:2)
... use flushing toilets.
Fancy-pants California Golden Bears do, apparently.
Honestly, it was just a happy coincidence (Score:3)
I really feel like Apple needs a Jobs infusion, stat.
The PC lineup has stagnated.
They don't see the value of continuing the iPod (something Mr. Jobs was passionate about).
The phones are continuing on a modest growth path in terms of performance/Flash size but nothing disruptive (ie iPhone X falling flat).
They're dropping the server line.
Their stores are nice and, to be fair, getting better.
Mr. Cook has always been a competent CEO but they need somebody who looks at things differently and sees where things can be amazing, not just better.
Re: (Score:2)
You still want the iPod? The sales of iPod is basically gone, you know that, right?
Re: (Score:2)
I worked at Apple. Jobs is the one that killed the iPod. They cut the team by a 3rd every year for 3 years before he died. All that was left when he passed a handful of support people.
Apple's Statement - Funniest thing today (Score:2)
When I read "Apple said it would never intentionally "degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," I laughed out loud. I wonder if the Apple spokesperson was able to get this out with a straight face. They don't design their phones to make repairs harder either...
Better: "We would never make our phones look bad!" (Score:4, Insightful)
Now we KNOW it's true (Score:2, Insightful)
"Never believe anything until it's been officially denied".
- Claud Cockburn
Re: (Score:2)
we would never help red china unlock phones but we did and not the FBI
Except they do and did (Score:4, Insightful)
Apple said it would never intentionally "degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades."
And yet they were caught doing exactly this. And besides that, Apple has sealed in the battery and made the cost / terms of replacement so onerous that it could have no other expected effect than drive customer upgrades.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, phones randomly turning themselves off would be so much better! Hatorade Distortion Field....
so Apple is evil huh? (Score:4, Informative)
I know it's fun to play the conspiracy game and blame a big company, but do you think they would be bothering to spend years on this stuff if they were trying to disable your phone? There are easier ways to do it, just stop writing iOS updates for out of date equipment. But they don't, they keep supporting it, years after other manufacturers or OS teams would.
[androidpolice.com]http://www.androidpolice.com/2... [androidpolice.com]
Maybe do a little independent thought before signing onto the lazy conspiracy theory and jumping on the mindless bandwagon?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
My old iPhone 3G would like to have a word with you about that "OSes that are compatible with its older phones" claim.
You're right that I don't know WHY Apple bricked my phone with an OS update, I simply know that they did.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you know the Hatorade Distortion Field applies to more than just the length of time a device is supported?
http://dontholditwrong.tumblr.... [tumblr.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I actually believe Apple (Score:1)
Come on, Apple (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
What about insulting your own intelligence? If Apple was as greedy as the haters are insisting, they wouldn't have done anything to address older phones randomly shutting off in the software.
Their "solution" would be to tell users they could pay for a new battery at $80 a pop, or to buy a new phone.
Calculations (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So you mean to say (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
And how much sooner would you have bought those new phones if your old ones randomly turned themselves off. They screwed up by not telling people or making it an optional setting, but it made older phones more usable, not less.
Apple, you stink (Score:3)
Apple, why would you secretly slow the speeds of iPhones? Something stinks about this and I'm glad you are being investigated!
I like Google better (Score:2)
Google has "Do no evil" as a marketing trick. It is much shorter and to the point. Just as much bullshit (I learned when they raped Dejanews way back in 2001) but shorter.
I am waiting for the company that goes all Newspeak. "We are doubleplus good" But then, why should they? They have bought the politicians and the laws, so they should be allowed to say what is right and what is wrong.
Intent vs. Awareness (Score:2)
That Apple has to be aware that their action would have that impact and that they didn't tell folks (e.g., they hid it) negates that their intention may have been 100% legitimate.
Their intention can be 100% legitimate but they were aware of the issue and how people would react e.g., this topic has been the popular press for years..
Air bags have reactive chemicals in them to help them deploy.. Govt. & manufacturers are not intentionally putting harmful reactive chemicals into cars - their intent is to ra
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Taxes (Score:4, Informative)
He probably doesn't use them because corporate tax law is completely different than personal tax law. I think you're struggling with the difference between "unethical" and "illegal". Note that I am not defending the loopholes (I think they should all be closed, but I suspect that is part of what the new tax bill is supposed to do).
Think of it this way: If you were running a corp with a market cap of $900B and your tax lawyers and accountants were not taking advantage of every loophole they possibly could to reduce your company's tax burden you would fire them or you wouldn't be the CEO of a $900B company. Sorry Mr. Fabriciom, we thought you would rather see that $500M go to the US governments list of stupid programs rather than off-shore R&D to keep us competitive. We'll do better next time...
The root of the problem is election funding and lobbying. If you want to change the system you need to change the funding model and turn lobbying into nothing more than boardroom presentations. IMHO.
Re: Taxes (Score:2)
Actually, if you live in California you can donate money to the state (California has a 501 non profit charity) and pay your taxes through that, which make the taxes you pay federally deductible. But that's not the point. Unless this individual is earning a significant sum from sales of good abroad, they can't benefit from Apple's accounting tax system. Apple is not doing anything illegal, that would be stupid. They are doing something that tax policy didn't intend, but is allowed. This is the difference be
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Expensing non-business-related expenditures in order to evade taxes is illegal, but that's not what actual corporations do. Problem is that you conflate what you want to be illegal with what actually is.
Re: (Score:2)
Are loop holes legal?
Do you consider stealing to be illegal?
How do you put these two together?
Re: (Score:3)
By definition, loopholes in laws allow for unintended, but legal behavior. Otherwise, it's not a loophole, it's an illegal behavior.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does that have to do with the tax rates on tea in China? Taxes are not a moral obligation, they are merely legal. If the law allows paying less, you are generally stupid (or lazy) for paying more.
Re: (Score:2)
Out of curiosity, do you consider someone who is patriotic and takes pride in their country, to be stupid or are they lazy?