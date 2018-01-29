Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


There May Not Be An iPhone SE 2 After All (theverge.com) 44

Posted by BeauHD from the rumor-mill dept.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note today that casts doubt on rumors about a second-generation iPhone SE launching in the second quarter of 2018. If there is a successor, customers can expect a minor update that amounts to a run-of-the-mill spec boost and no new features like wireless charging or Face ID. The Verge reports: According to Kuo, between the three phones Apple released last year (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X) and the three phones rumored to be released this fall, the company may not have enough development resources for an SE follow up as a fourth phone for 2018. That said, Kuo also does acknowledge that a basic processor update could still happen, but it seems that SE fans should keep expectations low. The iPhone SE still fills an interesting place in Apple's lineup. It uses the same design as the iPhone 5, which was released in 2012, with the 2015 internals of an iPhone 6s. This means the current model would get a boost in processor speed -- something that will likely continue to get worse with the presumed release of iOS 12 this fall. But SE is still popular for its low price and smaller size among consumers. Compared to the giant 6-inch-plus phones Apple is rumored to be releasing this year, it could make sense to keep an updated version of the smaller SE around.

  • I hope they keep manufacturing the iPhone SE as it is, for a very long time with just security updates.
  • Maybe the X is pretty cool with face recognition; but there is nothing new iPhones do that's actually different than old ones. I mean at this point sure Apple reinvents the wheel (recognizes face for security, instead of finger for security); but the cool fundamental innovation - biosignature on secure enclave via discreet cryptoprocessor - is old hat. Kinda like how Microsoft pointlessly reinvents the control panel every iteration of Windows. iPhone 5s with 9.x is once again my phone; the 7 Plus from las

  • I can't believe Apple thinks that price of entry into the iPhone ecosystem should be north of $300. Every convert they make with a budget iPhone is somebody who starts buying apps and becomes a potential upgrade opportunity. Everybody who gives up and buys a $150 Android phone is somebody who starts buying apps and is a lost upgrade opportunity.

    Even the iPhone SE is too expensive, frankly.

    I'm an Android user because I just won't pay $350 for a phone. But I'll probably stay an Android user because I've got a

  • I doubt that anybody was expecting Face ID or wireless charging on an "SE" phone.

    BBF_BBF predicts that it'll be iPhone 8 innards with a familiar SE form factor with maybe a slightly larger, but still less than 5" screen (the people buying SE's are probably getting older and need reading glasses, so the larger screen would be welcome) minus the touchID in the 8 and of course without a 3.5mm headphone jack just like the 8.

    • Personally, I'm one of those people who like the iPhone 5/SE form factor. I like the ability to use my phone with one hand and have it fit conveniently in a pocket. I have an iPad mini for when I need a "big screen."

      That said, about the only thing I'd like to see them do with the SE is use the iPhone X's full screen. While, as I said, I'm more than happy with the screen on my iPhone 5S, I like the idea of taking the SE's small size but having the whole thing be the screen.

      Of course, they would obviously

      • Re: A Basic SmartPhone is What SE Customers Want (Score:4, Interesting)

        by the-matt-mobile ( 621817 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @07:51PM (#56030435)
        I couldn't agree more. There is no other phone out there that I can comfortably hold and use one handed, and fits easily and comfortably in any pocket. I wouldn't mind waterproof and the edge to edge screen like the X, which would keep that same form factor while expanding the screen size. I miss the time when smaller and smaller tech was considered revolutionary instead of lbudget". I for one would pay premium prices for the SE form factor in a flagship phone. Maybe I'm a niche market, but I would have switched to Android in a heartbeat when the 6 came out (before the SE saved the day) if Samsung or Google Pixel/Nexus line started committing to a "mini" version of their flagships. There's no phone big enough for when I want a real screen - for that I use an iPad or laptop. My phone is for portability.

  • Great (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @06:11PM (#56029967)

    Same size as the iPhone 5 and no FaceID? Great! Bring it on!

  • I didn't buy my SE because it was cheaper. And I don't much care for having the latest SoC or camera. I just want a somewhat current phone with a 4" screen. I had a 6 for a year before I got my SE. I hated the screen size. I love that I can use my SE comfortably with one hand. My phone has at least another year in it. Probably 2. But once mine gives up the ghost I *really* hope there's a 4" phone to fill the gap.

  • I think this may be the last iteration of the design pioneered by the iPhone 5S. We may see in 2019 what amounts to an "iPhone X writ small" that has a 4.7" edge-to-edge screen but is physically only a little bigger than the iPhone SE.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      I think this may be the last iteration of the design pioneered by the iPhone 5S. We may see in 2019 what amounts to an "iPhone X writ small" that has a 4.7" edge-to-edge screen but is physically only a little bigger than the iPhone SE.

      So almost like what Sony has been doing for years. [phonearena.com]

      Given the size of the bezel on the Sony, it would probably be possible to make it the same height as the current SE with a 4.7" screen, but it would probably gain a little in the width.

  • Dropping the SE size screen/phone will finally drive me to Android. I just want a phone, I don't want to have to carry my phone in my back pocket.

    It's fun to look back when it was a race to see who could make the smallest phone to now where it's a race to see who can make the biggest phone.

    I'm waiting for a flip phone comeback next. That will be interesting.

  • Can Kuo make up his mind.

    It is just a week ago, that Kuo stated Apple would discontinue the iPhone X, because of the low/slow adoption fra markets and the low sales.
    If this would be true, the coming line-up will look like classic iPhone 8s, 8s Plus and the iPhone SE2/SEs.

    However all of sudden just a week after the above statement, Kuo now declares the coming line-up will be 3 new iPhone X.
    iPhone X2/XS (2nd Generation iPhone X)
    iPhone X Plus
    iPhone X SE

