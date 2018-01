In June last year, Apple announced the HomePod , its first smart-speaker which will battle Amazon's sleeper hit Echo speakers and Google's Home speakers. Apple being late to enter a product category is nothing new, but the HomePod has a few other strange things about it. Apple said it won't begin shipping the HomePod until December that year, in a departure of its own tradition. Then the device's shipment was delayed till "early 2018" -- February 9 is the current shipping date . Bloomberg has reported about the difficulties Apple engineers faced over the years to come up with the HomePod At any rate, Business Insider now has more information about the device, and is reporting the things that Apple's first smart-speaker won't be able to do . From the report (condensed):