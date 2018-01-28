Apple Deprecates More Services In OS X Server (apple.com) 104
Long-time Slashdot reader HEMI426 writes: Long ago, Apple used to produce rack servers, and a special flavor of OS X for that hardware with extra, server-friendly features. After Apple got out of the rack server game, OS X Server soldiered on, with the occasional change in cost or distribution method.
The next stop on the long, slow death march of OS X Server is here. With a recent post to their knowledgebase, Apple states that almost all of the services not necessary for the management of networked Macs and other iDevices are being deprecated. These services will be hidden for new installs, and dropped in the future.
Apple writes that "those depending on them should consider alternatives, including hosted services."
Lots of courage (Score:1)
It takes an awful lot of courage to remove DNS and DHCP services from a...server. Way to go, apple!
macOS Server is changing to focus more on management of computers, devices, and storage on your network.
... gel with removing DNS and DHCP services? wtf?
Makes perfect sense. They just want OS X Server to be a remote iDevice settings manager. You can then construct your infrastructure using RedHat, CentOS, Windows, or whatever else you may fancy to supply core services.
More like an Apple group policy tool I guess.
How does this statement:
your first mistake is quoting the post instead of RTFA.
From the linked article
These deprecated services will be removed in a future release of macOS Server, so those depending on them should consider alternatives, including hosted services. Deprecated services are listed below. Links to potential replacements are provided underneath each deprecated service.
The services listed as headings in the article: Calendar, Contacts, DHCP, DNS, Mail, Messages, NetInstall, VPN, Websites, Wiki.
I recommend you make certain you've got the facts right before trying to be a smart ass.
So... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:So... (Score:5, Insightful)
It's a server app, with all the server functionality removed. Staring at this list, I'm struggling to think of anything that wasn't removed. Apparently, they kept the user and device management — the part that for 99% of Server.app users is the least useful, but admittedly also the only part that's at all Mac-specific.
That said, Server.app sucks. Always has. The Apache functionality has been a constant struggle even to get it to do basic things like update certs programmatically (they bizarrely store them in the keychain, then require some weird custom commands to force the server to grab the new credentials, and they're basically undocumented as far as I can tell). And heaven help you if you try to import any existing Apache config. You're pretty much guaranteed to end up with something nonfunctional.
The only reason I even install Server.app at all is so that the software updates for Apache and BIND happen without me having to pay attention to the CERT mailing lists. And even then, I don't let the app configure *anything*, using a separate launchd plist with a different identifier and a separate config file so that none of Apple's code has any effect on the actual operation of the server.
I guess with this change, there's no reason to bother installing it ever again, since I don't manage a network of users. This, of course, also means I have one less reason to keep using Macs as servers, but I digress.
No, the managing computers and users is not the "bit nobody uses", its the whole damn point of OSX server. Almost everywhere I've seen OSX server deployed, its to provide directory and authentication services to macs on a corporate network. Its basically a mac AD-like domain host.
And while the apache stuff has had use in internal networks, nobody sensible is trying to deploy websites to the public on it. That seems like a bizarre waste of resources unless people have built special snowflake swift websites o
Some of us paid $599 for OS X Server...
Obviously since the death of xserve it's been pointless
Is it actually a want ad? (Score:5, Interesting)
People complain about the iPad commercial where the kid asks "What's a computer", but could it be that Apple is genuinely asking what one is since it is looking more and more like they themselves don't know.
Of course they know, they just don't want to make them anymore. these are obvious and logical steps toward that goal. It's a bit a boiling frog thing, let everybody down slowly. And then it's all iPortables and AppleTV.
Correct.
Isn't OSX Server a BSD? (Score:2)
Looks like it's dying, as predicted
Most services on the list seem to be FOSS projects (Score:4, Insightful)
It should be easy enough to install them on your own, if for some reason you want to use a macOS box as a server.
Turn off Smart Punctuation on your ios 11 device! Settings > General > Keyboards. Please.
Back when it was a separate server OS (before the Server.app debacle) it used to have insanely good Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Build Reporting capabilities built in. It was an extremely useful out-of-the-box solution even for non-macOS/iOS development shops.
That was then, this is now. For the last several releases even getting network accounts to work right has been a nightmare. It's the exact opposite of their desktop. It Just *Doesn't* Work(TM).
Re: (Score:3)
They didn't do their own web server. It was a pretty GUI for configuring Apache. Same for mail, originally OSX server used Cyrus, I think they switched to dovecot later. DNS was always implemented with BIND. A few of the services like DHCP/NetBoot used their own implementations, but most of it just a GUI for configuring open source services.
OSX Server used to be a compelling proposition for a small business, because it made configuring these services easy for someone who isn't a professional sysadmin.
What do Apple use? (Score:2)
What are Apple using in house to provide these services? Please tell me they manage all their people with a Windows AD + Exchange!
;). I wish they did because then they might make the integration better.
Re:What do Apple use? (Score:4, Interesting)
Please tell me they manage all their people with a Windows AD + Exchange!
;).
They use an in-house version of iCloud, or so an insider friends tells me.
Oracle and Lotus Notes.
From what I can tell, they seem very business-unit centered with basically workgroup IT strategies. It seems depressingly half-assed. Might explain their products some...
Damn it all.
I only went to Apple when Microsoft tried to shove Win10 down everyone's throat. But it's looking more and more like in a few years I'll have to go back to that spyware that pretends to be an OS.
Christ, I wish the Amiga had won.
OK, to be fair... (Score:2)
We saw this coming awhile ago (Score:3)
Apple stopped offering a server certification years ago, but it didn't stop Apple Stores from recommending a Mac Mini with a single drive to customers who wanted a file server. Apple's SMBX doesn't really work well with anything but a Mac, and Profile Manager is just about the least reliable MDM out there.
And who is really using Open Directory these days? If you want Netboot, you can do it from Linux. If you want VPN, use your firewall or an appliance.
So, when people want a server for use with their Macs, we'll recommend a Synology or a QNAP. They offer dozens of services, including DNS, practically any other service you could want, and they have RAIDs and SSD caching as well. Some of the Synology units can even be configured to provide Active Directory.
As Apple has now built the caching service and file sharing into High Sierra, I don't really see that there is much reason for Server any more. Oh wait..
MAYBE you don't want to trust your data to someone else? Maybe you figure YOU are the best person to manage your data and services, so you won't be down a day or two while Google fixes G Suite? And as Google thinks they're the world expert on who is and who isn't sending spam, what could go wrong there?
Server was great because it enabled the end user to run his/her own mail server, DNS, file sharing, software update server, and more, rather than outsourcing everything to companies which may or may not give a damn when something goes wrong with "the cloud".
Used to run a real Apple server some years ago. It was 1U and very pretty. Their first Intel server. Was a very rocky road. Ended up using stock Samba on it because the Apple version that integrated with Open Directory's SASL password server store continually hung up. Password server was a neat idea but buggy. It combined Kerberos with SASL and a few other password protocols.
Along the way I figured out how to replicate all of the functionality of Open Directory with a normal LDAP server and Kerberos, dit
Re: (Score:3)
Right, but the whole point of OS X Server/Server.app was ease-of-use, and the issues with permissions, SMBX, password server, Profile Manager, and Open Directory weren't ever really fixed, so that vision was never realized.
Apple management just doesn't understand: if you want to keep people in the ecosystem, then you need to provide and maintain ALL PARTS of the ecosystem: cloud, network, server, desktop, mobile. They depend on each other, but Apple mistakenly focuses all its efforts on mobile, to the detri
"Apple management just doesn't understand"
Oh but they DO understand, they just don't give a single fuck about it when they can charge $1000 for a shitty fucking plastic phone at least at 2000% markup, and sell Billions of units to all the idiots who will gladly camp out in freezing weather in line to buy them no matter what.
There is no way their status symbol can compete and translate over in the real server market and pretend like the computing resource power per $ to value is even reasonably close to almo
Have you used the latest versions of macOS or iOS? They are the buggiest versions in years. I'm tired of telling clients they need to wait until nine months after release before they should upgrade.
Yup, I have used them. Unfortunately with iOS you pretty much have to keep up to date if you want security patches - and, given the banking and other apps people have on their phone, they really need to keep their phones patched. Fortunately Apple keeps OS X / macOS patched for the latest three versions - so I'm still running El Capitan wherever possible, which actually works pretty well.
Tim hears you. Tim don't care. Apple used to make everything including Wifi routers and home backup. Now what's the alternative? If it doesn't "just work" why bother buying an apple in the first place.
Why so complex and ugly? (Score:2)
(I know that I am about to get pummeled, but...)
Why is it that most people seem to think it's OK to either;
Produce a 'server' app that is easy to use and has a relatively-clear GUI, but lacks so much substance that it's hardly worth bothering
or
Produce a server app that does everything, is very configurable and very stable, but has a zillion modules and takes a long time to learn, because the author never heard of HIG (Human Interface Guidelines)
I am now going to raise a virtual beer to EIMS, WebSTAR, QuickD
I am not sure if you have cause and effect reversed. I’m also not 100% sure if we are going to start seeing a drop in the AWS strategy based on current security concerns.
The layers of security get obscured with hosted and virtualized services, and I am seeing some activity that suggests more companies are starting to move more services in-house on dedicated hardware. Too soon to know for sure though.
OSX Sucked from the Get-Go. So, did the servers. (Score:2)
Not Apple anymore.... (Score:2)
I don't think that at the time of his death Jobs thought his 'digital hub' concept would lead to Apple's becoming a huge, overfunded cell phone company that would let its computer business die a horrible death. But I think that's exactly what's happening.
Yo, dawg (Score:2)
We heard you like servers, so we took all the servers out of your server.
Wait, wat?
That's a shame (Score:2)
Meh (Score:2)
Nothing more than what Cisco and IBM did. And after they realized that, they quit. If they can't offer something very distinctive, they're not interested. They used to make printers too and those weren't distinctive. And a whole bunch of other stuff that turned out just "meh" and then got the axe.
Mind you, they've swung that axe far, far fewer times than Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc. have, where ten zillion things go into beta and then trail off into a wasteland of absent support and broken features an
So what? (Score:2)
macOS on the Server side of things is so far behind what can be done with Linux, it isn't even funny. You can't run macOS in AWS. You can't containerize macOS apps (Docker on macOS uses macOS's hypervisor to run Linux in the background). If you want to run in the server space, and you aren't tied to Microsoft proprietary ways of doing things, Linux is the place to be. Apple knows this -- they're already too far behind, and are simply never going to be able to keep pace with what's going on in the Linux