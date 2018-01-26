Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries (vice.com) 187
Jason Koebler writes: A bill that would make it easier to fix your electronics is rapidly hurtling through the Washington state legislature. The bill's ascent is fueled by Apple's iPhone-throttling controversy, which has placed a renewed focus on the fact that our electronics have become increasingly difficult to repair.
Starting in 2019, the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed "in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."
Yep, it is that kind of very vague language in law (especially more and more in today's laws coming thought State and Federal), that are so broadly worded, that it can cause problems, some in VERY distinct ways.
Another example of this, is the ATF about to redo regulations that pretty much define "machine" gun which is written as law. They are about to basically make new law (saving our congress critters from actually having to go on record and vote)....but essentially, they are being p
There is a well established standard around the word 'reasonable' in common law:
On older the battery could be swapped by the user in seconds. Come back to that please!
What's "reasonable"?
That will be adjudicated, when necessary. Which is sensible.
E.g. what about some one-off cheap $1 toy? Is selling that illegal without an easily replaceable battery? There are going to be edge cases.
I can agree with sentiment. The battery in an iPhone is replaceable. On my iPhone you just remove 2 screws and then pry the glass front off. The battery is right there to be unplugged and replaced. Maybe not something that everyone would feel confident doing -- but the "phone repair guy" in the Mall can do it "cheap."
That sounds reasonable to me.
What's "reasonable"?
The current Apple iPhone is reasonable. Seriously they even include a pulltab on the cable to make the process of replacing it easy. Get yourself the appropriate tools (a whole $10 on ebay) and you can replace the battery in your home without issue.
Or if you have Parkinson disease just take it to any of those little phone shops. They'll replace the battery while you wait.
From TFS: "Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."
There is some ambiguity, but the intent seems pretty obvious.
IMO, this legislation is something we've needed for a long time. Musical birthday cards should get a pass. But expensive consumer electronics should not be treated as disposable items.
Re: wording (Score:5, Funny)
Musical birthday cards should get a pass.
If this legislation causes the end of musical birthday cards, it would be the most effective law passed this year.
You could design a musical birthday card which uses a user replaceable lithium button cell which would still be legal.
[Stands and Roman salutes as Deutschland Über Alles arranged for monophonic square wave plays in the background [8notes.com]]
I have replaced batteries in a musical birthday card. It wasn't easy but my granddaughter loved it until the batteries ran down so I replaced them. Yes, it was irritating but worth it for the dancing hamster.
Re: wording (Score:5, Insightful)
From TFS: "Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."
There is some ambiguity, but the intent seems pretty obvious.
Uh, no it's not, and this won't change a damn thing. Using the term "independent repair provider" even dictates that repairs will still not be something an end-user is authorized or allowed to do, and implies that consumers will still have to pay someone to change out a battery. No one "repairs" a battery, they get replaced, which is all consumers are asking for. We used to have removable batteries. Greed infected design, and now we do not.
Enough of the ambiguity. Enough of the bullshit. Word it in black and white terms. Electronic devices with rechargeable batteries should be designed in such a way that they are easily replaceable by the end user. See? It's not hard to remove the ambiguity and put a stop to relentless greed that continues to fuck over the consumer.
"No one "repairs" a battery"
Bullshit. I repair lead-acid car batteries all the time.
"No one "repairs" a battery"
Bullshit. I repair lead-acid car batteries all the time.
I wasn't talking about lead-acid batteries. I wasn't even talking about EV battery replacement.
We both know what this bill is targeting, which is where 90% of the problem lies; handheld electronic devices.
Re: (Score:3)
What's the threshold for 'easily'?
Like, without tools? That means all our phones will be bulky again. I don't want a phone like that. I hated that design, and I'll continue to hate it. I don't mind the possibility that I'll have to take my phone into a shop so someone can disassemble it and pop in a new battery any more than I mind taking my car into the shop so I can have something repaired. If I wanted to learn how to do those things, I would, and indeed, I can. iFixit makes kits so you can do it yourself
Re: (Score:3)
A few years ago, my son's android tablet was having battery issues. It was 2 years old so the vendor wasn't supporting it. They offered to take it for about $60, examine it, and let me know what was happening to it. Then, I could choose to fix it (for more money though they "graciously" would deduct that $60 initial payment from the cost) or I could have it sent back. They couldn't guarantee that it wouldn't arrive back factory reset with all of my son's game data erased.
While your request is perfectly reasonable, it can quickly become unworkable. Some products would no longer be possible (for better or worse), and "easily" is pretty darn subjective... unless you add the phrase without the use of tools
LKet us see if it is really that easy, shall we?
"This phone has a battery that is deemed not replacable, so we do not have to follow this law."
See, not that easy.
The iFixit instructions for replacing my iPhone 5S battery look simple, and the extra tools cost only $5 over the cost of the battery alone. Sounds easy to me. Probably easier than replacing the battery in my car, all told, and certainly cheaper.
Or did you have some precise definition in mind, that will set into law design considerations that don't belong there?
Re: (Score:2)
So, Lawmakers from Washington have outlawed Microsoft's entire Surface line. I'm sure Microsoft will be thrilled.
i dunno, i'd rather government take a step back from directly interfering in how companies design and market their products -- obviously with health, safety, and fraud concerns withstanding.
With regulations like this where does it end? It sucks that 'voting with your dollars' doesn't really work when all the manufacturers pull the same shenanigans; but having mommy government step in to dictate these things is an even worse idea. It's feel good legislation at its finest, but real world consequences intend
Stores in Vancouver BC and Portland OR are going to LOVE this thing if it passes.
However, if the tech companies comply, WA businesses will dominate the online sales market (at least until the 'WA models' become more widespread).
Why would tech companies comply? Companies adjust their products to make California and Texas happy. Nobody's going to do a major redesign to make the state of Washington happy.
Re: (Score:3)
Did they start putting epoxy on those coin cell batteries? I used to take those cards apart and make Red Boxes out of them... in altoids tins of course.
Everything is made better by Government! (Score:3, Insightful)
I cannot think of a single faucet of life, a human endeavor, or anything that we might seek to do, accomplish, or perform that isn't made better by legislation and governmental control and regulation.
This sort of legislation should be common sense. We should be far past the point where we quibble about having politicians telling engineers what to do - that should be already settled. And the tragedy is that while we wast time on these no brainers, we could well be legislating the core problems: mathematics and physics, human nature and belief systems. That's where there's real work to be done!
Of course, if unfettered control were given to the engineers, a phone would probably weight 6 pounds and the battery would last for several months, so it's really a lose-lose situation.
Engineers would not design six pounds phones, but they would stop this thin-at-all-cost craziness happening right now.
Re: (Score:3)
Cars not included (Score:5, Informative)
LMAO (Score:2)
On removeable batteries (Score:5, Interesting)
The last time this came up on Slashdot, the objection to forcing replaceable batteries was that having fixed batteries allows for unusual battery shapes and less concern regarding seals so that engineers can design thinner phones.
You know what? Not good enough. If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.
I'd argue this would be an expensive but good idea anyway, because 'the environment' isn't just a thing for tree-huggers, we all need it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I picked a phone for being waterproof, and I think all of those have non-removable batteries. Waterproof was more important to me than a removable battery.
Why should my choice be illegal because you don't like it? Are there no phones with removable batteries? I'm failing to see the issue here.
Waterproof doesn't require non-replaceable battery (Score:3, Informative)
I'll second that. My waterproof Camera has a replaceable Battery AND SD card !!! And a bunch of cable access ports (USB etc).
It's simply equipped with a Waterproof Door !! I carry several batteries with me to swap during the day and charge them at night.
Same with my waterproof Watch -- the back screws off and has a gasket. Which I have to open every 8 years to replace the battery.
Garmin used to have waterproof GPSes with replaceable batteries like the Legend [garmin.com]. OK, the batteries themselves would get wet, but that's a minor issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny I have a diving point and shoot with a removable battery and it's far more waterproof than a phone. Something that does both is not hard to design.
Re: (Score:3)
I picked a phone for being waterproof, and I think all of those have non-removable batteries. Waterproof was more important to me than a removable battery.
Why should my choice be illegal because you don't like it? Are there no phones with removable batteries? I'm failing to see the issue here.
Because (a) you can have both, it's just the manufacturers have no reason to do that as it means they can sell you a whole new phone when the battery degrades, and (b) we live in the same world, and waste is a thing that affects all of us.
If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.
They are required to where I live.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd argue this would be an expensive but good idea anyway
The major vendors (including Apple and Samsung) already have this. Users just don't give enough shits to use it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Because American consumers are no longer functionally capable of not consuming. They can't speak with their wallets and simply not buy an iPhone, that's too hard.
Re: (Score:3)
To protect everyone else who is not an idiot. That's why.
I feel sorry for you that the stupid government doesn't allow you to buy toasters that burn down your house. Or drugs that poison you. Or foods that make you sick. It's such a shame really. But if you put your mind to it, I'm sure you can find ways to burn down your house, poison yourself or make yourself sick despite the nanny government trying to protect the rest of us from being f***k
You're too stupid to make informed decisions! (Score:2, Interesting)
You're not smart enough to make an informed decision yourself!
You can't decide whether a completely waterproof design is worth having a non-replaceable battery!
We're the government! And we know what's best for you!
Now, pay a ludicrous tax on your soda [marketwatch.com], and no, you can't have a drinking straw! [latimes.com]
Bzzzzzzzt. The Samsung Galaxy S5, probably the last great phone Samsung will ever make, was BOTH waterproof AND had a replaceable battery. The magical secret? There was this fantastical invention called a gasket around the battery area. Too bad Samsung phones are all downhill after the S5. Why?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. Heaven forbid that we have clean air. Clean water. Television sets that don't explode. Food that isn't poison. Quaak cures that kill people. Building codes. And on and on with government regulations!
Tech companies are in trouble (Score:2)
Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.
I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough.
Re: (Score:3)
"I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough."
'Easy' would be 5 seconds, not minutes.
Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.
I don't think it will affect tech design tooooo much. While TFA picked up on the battery part, the thrust of the bill is more about compelling OEMs to supply the necessary information and parts to enable independent repair shops to fix things. I.e. to not exclude competition by hoarding information and parts. So I think the test of "reasonableness" of repair would really be framed in the context of, "is it designed such that it is reasonable for a trained, professional, and informed private repair shop to d
Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.
I-phones are easy, Kindles are too, I've done both multiple times.. Never tied any of the rest. Seriously, replacing a battery in an I-Phone may LOOK daunting, but it's not that hard.
The new MacBooks and Kindles are GLUED SHUT. The battery itself is also glued to the case. How is that easy?
Re: (Score:2)
I made NO CLAIMS about MacBooks or anything I have no personal experience with. My Kindle wasn't glued shut.
My kindle was simply snapped together and the back came off easily by prying in the right place with a guitar pick while puling with a suction cup. Disassembly was easy... Extracting the battery was actually the biggest issue. Seems the assembler used a lot of double sided tape so it took some effort to carefully pry the old battery out w/o causing it to short and catch fire on my kitchen table.
It's not just about phones... (Score:2)
Laptop battery modules (not just Apple's, but every manufacturer)
Electric hand tools (drills, saws, etc)
Rechargable battery packs (think ANKER)
Electric shavers
That little BB-8 remote control toy.
It's not that the batteries are glued in those devices, but sometimes you can't even open them without destroying the case. Many times, they just have a plain old 18650 in there anyway.
Run iPhone on AA batteries (Score:2)
I want an iPhone that runs on AA batteries. It will run for days and recharge by just replacing the batteries.
You and Apple...
No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.
Re: (Score:2)
No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.
Energizer makes 3000 mAh AA batteries. That's in the same range as a cell phone battery. So the power is there, but voltage is another matter. These are 1.5 volt like any other AA battery so you'd probably need 2-4 to supply enough voltage, which would, as jfdavis indicated, last for days.
https://www.amazon.com/Energiz... [amazon.com]
Presumably you also want a Microsoft Surface 3 times as thick so that you can use AA batteries as well.
Nextel (Score:2)
Government designed electronics (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Government designed electronics (Score:4, Interesting)
(Some) people may know their phone is not repairable. However, they do not consider the environmental cost since the cost is passed on to the rest of the world. This is exactly the kind of situation where you need government intervention. To fix a market failure.
Re: (Score:3)
The bill is barely about how things have to be designed. That just happens to be the one very small part of the bill that TFA picked up on. Mainly the bill is about not allowing OEMs to shut out independent repair shops by hoarding parts and repair manuals. I.e. the bill is mostly about compelling OEMs to share info and parts with independent shops at a reasonable cost.
Re: (Score:2)
Of those three, none were invented by governments, and only two are required by law.
More to the point, the two were required for safety reasons, not for convenience.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
People know what they're getting into when they buy a phone.
LOL no they don't, most people are dumb as a box of rocks when it comes to technology, all they know is it's shiny and new and they can play Candy Crush (or whatever) and watch movies on it, they have no idea what's under the hood and they give little-to-no thought as to whether the battery can be replaced or not or anything else service-related. Besides which do you think marketers want people to care about things like that? Hell no, marketers want people to throw the thing away in a year and buy a brand n
This is a good thing (Score:2)
dumb (Score:2)
None of the phone makers do this. As it is now, their batte
In addition, all it does is require manufacturers to make available manuals, parts, etc. to independent repairers for the same price as made available to its own outlets. What prevents the manufacturer from charging $1M for the manual?
Nothing? Except Apple (e.g.) would also have to charge "Apple-authoried repair shops" $1M for the manual.
Are Ink cartridges next? (Score:3)
Shall we make it illegal to create a printer that detects third party or refilled cartridges and refuses to use them?
That would be awesome.
Laptops (Score:2)
Standard batteries (Score:2)
Cars and dealer only software what will this bill (Score:2)
Cars and dealer only software what will this bill do to that?
Cars and dealer only software what will this bill do to that?
Nothing. There's a specific line in the bill exempting automobiles from these rules.
ridiculous (Score:2)
Will that be covered under the bill?
Only if it has a flat panel display included, as that's part of the bill's definition of "electronic device".
John Deere (Score:2)
We're looking at you.
pacemakers? You really want to replace the battery in that? Yourself?
They say that it needs to be replaceable by an 'independent repair provider'. So not by yourself, but by someone presumably trained and familiar with the device, but not necessarily associated with the original manufacturer.
So I can pay the manufacturer, or pay someone else, but can't do it myself? Not sure I really see the improvement there....
Re: (Score:3)
pacemakers? You really want to replace the battery in that? Yourself?
The definition of "Electronic Device" in the bill includes having a screen, and being for sale to the general consumer. I know of zero pacemakers that meet that definition.
I imagine that if you were to hold a pacemaker, obviously not while it is in you, the battery would be replaceable. Plus now they are developing pacemakers that can be powered internally. I see what you're getting at, and it should be defined well, but we know that is unlikely.
I should also be able to remove the tubes and take them down to the local pharmacy and try them in the tube tester.
Re:Not Sure They Understand (Score:4, Informative)
FTB (from the Bill):
2) "Digital electronic product" means a handheld or portable electronic device containing a microprocessor and flat panel computer monitor originally manufactured for distribution and sale in the United States for general consumer purchase. Digital electronic product includes but is not limited to smartphones, electronic reading devices, laptop computers, and tablets.
So no, it will not outlaw musical greeting cards... unless they come with a flat panel monitor. It seems like it will also not outlaw medical or industrial devices, as it says "for general consumer purchase".
Re: (Score:2)
By that wording it includes car dashboards. I hope that sticks.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you going to repair a one-use $2 greetings card? Likely not. It would be considered disposable.
Are you going to consider a $700 iPhone disposable? Likely not.
As such, the definition would be quite simple to lay down.
However, every gadget I buy seems to have a replaceable battery. Huawei 4G Wifi Router? Check. $20 GPS tracker for my car? Check. $20 in-car dashcam? Check. $10 Blueooth keyboard/trackpad? Check. XBox controllers? Check.
Pretty much if it has a battery, I can replace it. Even my
Re: (Score:2)
If your going through that trouble why not replace with a polyfuse and never have to deal with replacing it again?
What? You don't replace with circuit breakers?
Sometimes such things are done as a fail safe and the device is supposed to be externally fused at a lower level. In this case, the fuse is there to protect from users doing things they shouldn't. I've seen this design used to protect from reverse polarity accidents, where a cleverly placed diode will cause the internal fuse to blow before the device can be destroyed.
Also, in high vibration and environmentally uncontrolled environments, sometimes a soldered
Oh, *NOW* you want replaceable batteries when your precious iphone craps out. Where was this bill when the save files in my SNES cartridges started vanishing?!
I know this was intended as a bit of a joke post, but SNES cart batteries are actually reasonably replaceable. They're just normal coin cells in a holder. Though to be fair the battery is typically soldered to the holder. But the holder is not near any critical components or pathways, so unless you have terrible hand tremors it's not hard to remove with low risk. Source: I have replaced them using my rudimentary electronics skills. The most annoying part of it is having to order a special screwdriver bit to
Re: (Score:2)