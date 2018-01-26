Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Iphone Apple IT

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries (vice.com) 187

Posted by msmash from the right-to-repair dept.
Jason Koebler writes: A bill that would make it easier to fix your electronics is rapidly hurtling through the Washington state legislature. The bill's ascent is fueled by Apple's iPhone-throttling controversy, which has placed a renewed focus on the fact that our electronics have become increasingly difficult to repair.

Starting in 2019, the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed "in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries More | Reply

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries

Comments Filter:

  • wording (Score:3)

    by kqc7011 ( 525426 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:21AM (#56007261)
    What's "reasonable"?

    • What's "reasonable"?

      Yep, it is that kind of very vague language in law (especially more and more in today's laws coming thought State and Federal), that are so broadly worded, that it can cause problems, some in VERY distinct ways.

      Another example of this, is the ATF about to redo regulations that pretty much define "machine" gun which is written as law. They are about to basically make new law (saving our congress critters from actually having to go on record and vote)....but essentially, they are being p

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      "Reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider" to me implies that your typical Joe doesn't have to be capable of doing it, but if you take it along to a suitablely equipped store they can do so for a nominal fee without damage to any additional parts other than easily replaceable on-time-snap-fix connectors. Basically, that's going to mean an end to simply replacing a proper chassis with glue, but after that it's all down to the interpretation of the letter and spirit of the

    • There is a well established standard around the word 'reasonable' in common law:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      On older the battery could be swapped by the user in seconds. Come back to that please!

    • What's "reasonable"?

      That will be adjudicated, when necessary. Which is sensible.

      E.g. what about some one-off cheap $1 toy? Is selling that illegal without an easily replaceable battery? There are going to be edge cases.

    • I can agree with sentiment. The battery in an iPhone is replaceable. On my iPhone you just remove 2 screws and then pry the glass front off. The battery is right there to be unplugged and replaced. Maybe not something that everyone would feel confident doing -- but the "phone repair guy" in the Mall can do it "cheap."

      That sounds reasonable to me.

    • What's "reasonable"?

      The current Apple iPhone is reasonable. Seriously they even include a pulltab on the cable to make the process of replacing it easy. Get yourself the appropriate tools (a whole $10 on ebay) and you can replace the battery in your home without issue.

      Or if you have Parkinson disease just take it to any of those little phone shops. They'll replace the battery while you wait.

  • Everything is made better by Government! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:27AM (#56007297)

    I cannot think of a single faucet of life, a human endeavor, or anything that we might seek to do, accomplish, or perform that isn't made better by legislation and governmental control and regulation.

    This sort of legislation should be common sense. We should be far past the point where we quibble about having politicians telling engineers what to do - that should be already settled. And the tragedy is that while we wast time on these no brainers, we could well be legislating the core problems: mathematics and physics, human nature and belief systems. That's where there's real work to be done!

    • The common sense aspect goes out the window once the bean counters get control.

      Of course, if unfettered control were given to the engineers, a phone would probably weight 6 pounds and the battery would last for several months, so it's really a lose-lose situation.

      • Of course, if unfettered control were given to the engineers, a phone would probably weight 6 pounds and the battery would last for several months, so it's really a lose-lose situation.

        Engineers would not design six pounds phones, but they would stop this thin-at-all-cost craziness happening right now.

  • Cars not included (Score:5, Informative)

    by Dallas May ( 4891515 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:29AM (#56007327)
    "NEW SECTION. Sec. 5. (1) Nothing in this section applies to 30 motor vehicle manufacturers, any product or service of a motor 31 vehicle manufacturer, or motor vehicle dealers." Cars and tractors are still not included. Still got to go through the dealer for service.
  • Yeah, good luck with that. "reasonable"...ie: politicians way of telling the unwashed masses, that we did something, but on the other hand giving a wink & a nod to their business buddies that "we slickered em again".

  • On removeable batteries (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:34AM (#56007379)

    The last time this came up on Slashdot, the objection to forcing replaceable batteries was that having fixed batteries allows for unusual battery shapes and less concern regarding seals so that engineers can design thinner phones.

    You know what? Not good enough. If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.

    I'd argue this would be an expensive but good idea anyway, because 'the environment' isn't just a thing for tree-huggers, we all need it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I picked a phone for being waterproof, and I think all of those have non-removable batteries. Waterproof was more important to me than a removable battery.

      Why should my choice be illegal because you don't like it? Are there no phones with removable batteries? I'm failing to see the issue here.

      • If having a non-replaceable battery was key to making devices waterproof, why do the majority of action cameras have replaceable batteries?

        • I'll second that. My waterproof Camera has a replaceable Battery AND SD card !!! And a bunch of cable access ports (USB etc).

          It's simply equipped with a Waterproof Door !! I carry several batteries with me to swap during the day and charge them at night.

          Same with my waterproof Watch -- the back screws off and has a gasket. Which I have to open every 8 years to replace the battery.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        Garmin used to have waterproof GPSes with replaceable batteries like the Legend [garmin.com]. OK, the batteries themselves would get wet, but that's a minor issue.

      • Funny I have a diving point and shoot with a removable battery and it's far more waterproof than a phone. Something that does both is not hard to design.

      • I picked a phone for being waterproof, and I think all of those have non-removable batteries. Waterproof was more important to me than a removable battery.

        Why should my choice be illegal because you don't like it? Are there no phones with removable batteries? I'm failing to see the issue here.

        Because (a) you can have both, it's just the manufacturers have no reason to do that as it means they can sell you a whole new phone when the battery degrades, and (b) we live in the same world, and waste is a thing that affects all of us.

    • If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.

      They are required to where I live.

    • A telephone should not be a lifestyle choice and it seems like that's what most people treat it as (eyes glued to the thing to the point where they walk into stationary objects because they're not paying attention to where they're walking), and I see that as a mistake. To a similar extent it seems like people treat their cars as a lifestyle choice, too, and I don't think that's particularly smart, either.

    • I'd argue this would be an expensive but good idea anyway

      The major vendors (including Apple and Samsung) already have this. Users just don't give enough shits to use it.

  • You're too stupid to make informed decisions! (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You're not smart enough to make an informed decision yourself!

    You can't decide whether a completely waterproof design is worth having a non-replaceable battery!

    We're the government! And we know what's best for you!

    Now, pay a ludicrous tax on your soda [marketwatch.com], and no, you can't have a drinking straw! [latimes.com]

    • > You can't decide whether a completely waterproof design is worth having a non-replaceable battery!

      Bzzzzzzzt. The Samsung Galaxy S5, probably the last great phone Samsung will ever make, was BOTH waterproof AND had a replaceable battery. The magical secret? There was this fantastical invention called a gasket around the battery area. Too bad Samsung phones are all downhill after the S5. Why?
    • > We're the government! And we know what's best for you!

      Yeah. Heaven forbid that we have clean air. Clean water. Television sets that don't explode. Food that isn't poison. Quaak cures that kill people. Building codes. And on and on with government regulations!

  • Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough.

      • "I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough."

        'Easy' would be 5 seconds, not minutes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

      I don't think it will affect tech design tooooo much. While TFA picked up on the battery part, the thrust of the bill is more about compelling OEMs to supply the necessary information and parts to enable independent repair shops to fix things. I.e. to not exclude competition by hoarding information and parts. So I think the test of "reasonableness" of repair would really be framed in the context of, "is it designed such that it is reasonable for a trained, professional, and informed private repair shop to d

    • Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

      I-phones are easy, Kindles are too, I've done both multiple times.. Never tied any of the rest. Seriously, replacing a battery in an I-Phone may LOOK daunting, but it's not that hard.

      • The new MacBooks and Kindles are GLUED SHUT. The battery itself is also glued to the case. How is that easy?

        • I made NO CLAIMS about MacBooks or anything I have no personal experience with. My Kindle wasn't glued shut.

          My kindle was simply snapped together and the back came off easily by prying in the right place with a guitar pick while puling with a suction cup. Disassembly was easy... Extracting the battery was actually the biggest issue. Seems the assembler used a lot of double sided tape so it took some effort to carefully pry the old battery out w/o causing it to short and catch fire on my kitchen table.

    • Other things that have difficult to remove batteries:

      Laptop battery modules (not just Apple's, but every manufacturer)
      Electric hand tools (drills, saws, etc)
      Rechargable battery packs (think ANKER)
      Electric shavers
      That little BB-8 remote control toy.

      It's not that the batteries are glued in those devices, but sometimes you can't even open them without destroying the case. Many times, they just have a plain old 18650 in there anyway.
  • I want an iPhone that runs on AA batteries. It will run for days and recharge by just replacing the batteries.

    • I want an iPhone that runs on AA batteries. It will run for days and recharge by just replacing the batteries.

      You and Apple...

      No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nasch ( 598556 )

        No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.

        Energizer makes 3000 mAh AA batteries. That's in the same range as a cell phone battery. So the power is there, but voltage is another matter. These are 1.5 volt like any other AA battery so you'd probably need 2-4 to supply enough voltage, which would, as jfdavis indicated, last for days.

        https://www.amazon.com/Energiz... [amazon.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      Presumably you also want a Microsoft Surface 3 times as thick so that you can use AA batteries as well.

  • Nextel (Score:2)

    by dfn5 ( 524972 )
    I do miss the Nextel. On my desk I had a line of batteries and chargers. Just pop in a new one. Instant recharge.

  • Government designed electronics (Score:3, Insightful)

    by methano ( 519830 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:47AM (#56007499)
    So what I'm hearing is that the government should issue design parameters for products. That's stupid. People know what they're getting into when they buy a phone. The Government should have requirements around a lot of things like safety and radio interference, but I think they should stay out of areas like how you repair a device. This is a stupid law for stupid people.

    • Re:Government designed electronics (Score:4, Interesting)

      by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:55AM (#56007581)

      (Some) people may know their phone is not repairable. However, they do not consider the environmental cost since the cost is passed on to the rest of the world. This is exactly the kind of situation where you need government intervention. To fix a market failure.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      The bill is barely about how things have to be designed. That just happens to be the one very small part of the bill that TFA picked up on. Mainly the bill is about not allowing OEMs to shut out independent repair shops by hoarding parts and repair manuals. I.e. the bill is mostly about compelling OEMs to share info and parts with independent shops at a reasonable cost.

    • Like anti-lock braking? Turn signals? Seat belts? How it this stupid?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cirby ( 2599 )

        Of those three, none were invented by governments, and only two are required by law.

        More to the point, the two were required for safety reasons, not for convenience.

        • Emissions regulations are not for safety, and non-replaceable batteries wasteful and bad for the environment.
    • When the government has to regulate things it is generally because the corporations brought it on themselves.

    • People know what they're getting into when they buy a phone.

      LOL no they don't, most people are dumb as a box of rocks when it comes to technology, all they know is it's shiny and new and they can play Candy Crush (or whatever) and watch movies on it, they have no idea what's under the hood and they give little-to-no thought as to whether the battery can be replaced or not or anything else service-related. Besides which do you think marketers want people to care about things like that? Hell no, marketers want people to throw the thing away in a year and buy a brand n

  • Normally I am not all about passing all kinds of additional laws, but we should have the right to repair our own devices, especially if we are capable of doing it. Apple is not the only bad guy here. I can name ZTE, LG, and Samsung as also guilty of this.
  • "...Original manufacturers of digital electronic products sold on or after January 1, 2019, in Washington state are prohibited from designing or manufacturing digital electronic products in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove...."

    None of the phone makers do this. As it is now, their batte

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      In addition, all it does is require manufacturers to make available manuals, parts, etc. to independent repairers for the same price as made available to its own outlets. What prevents the manufacturer from charging $1M for the manual?

      Nothing? Except Apple (e.g.) would also have to charge "Apple-authoried repair shops" $1M for the manual.

  • Are Ink cartridges next? (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:14AM (#56007777)
    Are Ink cartridges next? Come on, HP/Cannon/Brother et all, cannot seriously think those things cost that much to make.... Shall we make it illegal to create a printer that detects third party or refilled cartridges and refuses to use them?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Shall we make it illegal to create a printer that detects third party or refilled cartridges and refuses to use them?

      That would be awesome.

  • Hopefully laptops are included too.
  • What's needed is a set of standard batteries, to be able to independently buy/replace batteries from any vendor. The batteries of the LG G3 and LG G4 are basically the same (same voltage, same amperage), but the form factors differ by a millimeter or two, making them impossible to exchange.

  • Cars and dealer only software what will this bill do to that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Cars and dealer only software what will this bill do to that?

      Nothing. There's a specific line in the bill exempting automobiles from these rules.

  • " the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed "in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider." Would that include all the Home Theater equipment out there that is designed to be thrown away, not repaired? I have been repiaring audio gear for over 40 years. Since the advent of Home Theater scenarios, most of the junk available is not worth repairing, even if it CAN be repaired. Will that be covered under the bill?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Will that be covered under the bill?

      Only if it has a flat panel display included, as that's part of the bill's definition of "electronic device".

  • We're looking at you.

Slashdot Top Deals

BLISS is ignorance.

Close