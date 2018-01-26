Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Iphone Apple IT

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries (vice.com) 299

Posted by msmash from the right-to-repair dept.
Jason Koebler writes: A bill that would make it easier to fix your electronics is rapidly hurtling through the Washington state legislature. The bill's ascent is fueled by Apple's iPhone-throttling controversy, which has placed a renewed focus on the fact that our electronics have become increasingly difficult to repair.

Starting in 2019, the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed "in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries More | Reply

Washington Bill Makes It Illegal To Sell Gadgets Without Replaceable Batteries

Comments Filter:

  • wording (Score:3)

    by kqc7011 ( 525426 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:21AM (#56007261)
    What's "reasonable"?

    • Re:wording (Score:4, Informative)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:32AM (#56007351) Homepage Journal

      What's "reasonable"?

      Yep, it is that kind of very vague language in law (especially more and more in today's laws coming thought State and Federal), that are so broadly worded, that it can cause problems, some in VERY distinct ways.

      Another example of this, is the ATF about to redo regulations that pretty much define "machine" gun which is written as law. They are about to basically make new law (saving our congress critters from actually having to go on record and vote)....but essentially, they are being pressured into going after bump stocks.

      The problems is, they aren't specifically mentioning bump stocks or precisely defining them. They are trying to broadly work it as "any device that increases the rate of fire". Well for one thing, there is not defined base level of "rate of fire".

      That could mean ANY modification to a semi-auto weapon, like just putting in a lighter trigger for competition shooting...that allows you to increase your rate of fire. Hell, your finger could be considered a problem, in that it is pretty easy to hold an AR loosely enough to let the recoil hit your finger quickly and fire like you can with a bump stock..

      To that note...high capacity magazines could come under fire, in that having larger capacities allow you to fire faster since you don't have to change more often.

      That's just one example....but we need to force our legislators to quit working laws so broadly. Make them more precise, and when a new thing comes along, rather than trying to make a square peg fit into a round hole, come up with a new damned law, or pass real legislation to change things.

      Don't just word it broadly, and then allow some UNELECTED bureaucratic enforcement agency define what things are.

      Just because you may like it one way, doesn't mean it won't come to bite you in the ass on another topic you do care about.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The bill literally contains 20 lines spent defining "fair and reasonable". Can you elaborate on why you consider it "vague".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      "Reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider" to me implies that your typical Joe doesn't have to be capable of doing it, but if you take it along to a suitablely equipped store they can do so for a nominal fee without damage to any additional parts other than easily replaceable on-time-snap-fix connectors. Basically, that's going to mean an end to simply replacing a proper chassis with glue, but after that it's all down to the interpretation of the letter and spirit of the

    • There is a well established standard around the word 'reasonable' in common law:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Hey, Slashdotters, stop bitching about "reasonable". The US Constitution uses the term "due process" for the 5th and 14th amendments. Yeah, wish that were a little less vague, but it kind of works.

      That said, Damn you Apple for establishing this throw-away electronics mentality. Yes, people want thin, but my cheap and thin Moto G4 Play has a removable battery.

      Good for you WA State. Hope it works

    • Re:wording (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:50AM (#56007533) Homepage

      On older the battery could be swapped by the user in seconds. Come back to that please!

    • What's "reasonable"?

      That will be adjudicated, when necessary. Which is sensible.

      E.g. what about some one-off cheap $1 toy? Is selling that illegal without an easily replaceable battery? There are going to be edge cases.

    • I can agree with sentiment. The battery in an iPhone is replaceable. On my iPhone you just remove 2 screws and then pry the glass front off. The battery is right there to be unplugged and replaced. Maybe not something that everyone would feel confident doing -- but the "phone repair guy" in the Mall can do it "cheap."

      That sounds reasonable to me.

  • Cars not included (Score:5, Informative)

    by Dallas May ( 4891515 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:29AM (#56007327)
    "NEW SECTION. Sec. 5. (1) Nothing in this section applies to 30 motor vehicle manufacturers, any product or service of a motor 31 vehicle manufacturer, or motor vehicle dealers." Cars and tractors are still not included. Still got to go through the dealer for service.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hawk ( 1151 )

      Yes, not being able to replace my car battery without paying a dealer has been *so* much hassle in my life.

      (OK, I'll grant that 80s and 90s front drive Cadillacs are a pain, as you have to take off a bar or a plate to get it out [or even lift the back seat on the Deville!])

      hawk

  • Yeah, good luck with that. "reasonable"...ie: politicians way of telling the unwashed masses, that we did something, but on the other hand giving a wink & a nod to their business buddies that "we slickered em again".

  • On removeable batteries (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:34AM (#56007379)

    The last time this came up on Slashdot, the objection to forcing replaceable batteries was that having fixed batteries allows for unusual battery shapes and less concern regarding seals so that engineers can design thinner phones.

    You know what? Not good enough. If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.

    I'd argue this would be an expensive but good idea anyway, because 'the environment' isn't just a thing for tree-huggers, we all need it.

    • If it's so important to have such a thin phone, then the manufacturers need to be required by law to take back their product at the end of its life cycle and REcycle.

      They are required to where I live.

    • A telephone should not be a lifestyle choice and it seems like that's what most people treat it as (eyes glued to the thing to the point where they walk into stationary objects because they're not paying attention to where they're walking), and I see that as a mistake. To a similar extent it seems like people treat their cars as a lifestyle choice, too, and I don't think that's particularly smart, either.

  • You're too stupid to make informed decisions! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:34AM (#56007383)

    You're not smart enough to make an informed decision yourself!

    You can't decide whether a completely waterproof design is worth having a non-replaceable battery!

    We're the government! And we know what's best for you!

    Now, pay a ludicrous tax on your soda [marketwatch.com], and no, you can't have a drinking straw! [latimes.com]

    • > You can't decide whether a completely waterproof design is worth having a non-replaceable battery!

      Bzzzzzzzt. The Samsung Galaxy S5, probably the last great phone Samsung will ever make, was BOTH waterproof AND had a replaceable battery. The magical secret? There was this fantastical invention called a gasket around the battery area. Too bad Samsung phones are all downhill after the S5. Why?
    • > We're the government! And we know what's best for you!

      Yeah. Heaven forbid that we have clean air. Clean water. Television sets that don't explode. Food that isn't poison. Quaak cures that kill people. Building codes. And on and on with government regulations!

    • no, you can't have a drinking straw!

      MOD PARENT DOWN for lies.

      The link says precisely the opposite: if you ask for a plastic straw you can have one. Personally I'm entirely happy with the government forcing companies to not socialise the costs, while provatising the profits.

  • Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough.

      • "I can do an iPhone in about 10 minutes. I'm sure someone who does it regularly could do it in 5. Seems easy enough."

        'Easy' would be 5 seconds, not minutes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

      I don't think it will affect tech design tooooo much. While TFA picked up on the battery part, the thrust of the bill is more about compelling OEMs to supply the necessary information and parts to enable independent repair shops to fix things. I.e. to not exclude competition by hoarding information and parts. So I think the test of "reasonableness" of repair would really be framed in the context of, "is it designed such that it is reasonable for a trained, professional, and informed private repair shop to d

    • Try easily replacing the battery in an iPhone, iPad, Kindle, MacBook, etc.

      I-phones are easy, Kindles are too, I've done both multiple times.. Never tied any of the rest. Seriously, replacing a battery in an I-Phone may LOOK daunting, but it's not that hard.

      • The new MacBooks and Kindles are GLUED SHUT. The battery itself is also glued to the case. How is that easy?

        • I made NO CLAIMS about MacBooks or anything I have no personal experience with. My Kindle wasn't glued shut.

          My kindle was simply snapped together and the back came off easily by prying in the right place with a guitar pick while puling with a suction cup. Disassembly was easy... Extracting the battery was actually the biggest issue. Seems the assembler used a lot of double sided tape so it took some effort to carefully pry the old battery out w/o causing it to short and catch fire on my kitchen table.

    • Other things that have difficult to remove batteries:

      Laptop battery modules (not just Apple's, but every manufacturer)
      Electric hand tools (drills, saws, etc)
      Rechargable battery packs (think ANKER)
      Electric shavers
      That little BB-8 remote control toy.

      It's not that the batteries are glued in those devices, but sometimes you can't even open them without destroying the case. Many times, they just have a plain old 18650 in there anyway.
  • I want an iPhone that runs on AA batteries. It will run for days and recharge by just replacing the batteries.

    • I want an iPhone that runs on AA batteries. It will run for days and recharge by just replacing the batteries.

      You and Apple...

      No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nasch ( 598556 )

        No way you are getting enough power from a stack of AA batteries you'd be wiling to carry around that rivals the internal battery in an I-phone.

        Energizer makes 3000 mAh AA batteries. That's in the same range as a cell phone battery. So the power is there, but voltage is another matter. These are 1.5 volt like any other AA battery so you'd probably need 2-4 to supply enough voltage, which would, as jfdavis indicated, last for days.

        https://www.amazon.com/Energiz... [amazon.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      Presumably you also want a Microsoft Surface 3 times as thick so that you can use AA batteries as well.

  • Nextel (Score:2)

    by dfn5 ( 524972 )
    I do miss the Nextel. On my desk I had a line of batteries and chargers. Just pop in a new one. Instant recharge.
  • I know it's going to be difficult to quantify what's "reasonable" and who knows what else, but I like the looks of this. More and more products are becoming disposable and this is quite frankly unsustainable.
  • Normally I am not all about passing all kinds of additional laws, but we should have the right to repair our own devices, especially if we are capable of doing it. Apple is not the only bad guy here. I can name ZTE, LG, and Samsung as also guilty of this.
  • "...Original manufacturers of digital electronic products sold on or after January 1, 2019, in Washington state are prohibited from designing or manufacturing digital electronic products in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove...."

    None of the phone makers do this. As it is now, their batte

  • Are Ink cartridges next? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:14AM (#56007777)
    Are Ink cartridges next? Come on, HP/Cannon/Brother et all, cannot seriously think those things cost that much to make.... Shall we make it illegal to create a printer that detects third party or refilled cartridges and refuses to use them?
  • Hopefully laptops are included too.

  • Not all good ideas should be law (Score:3, Insightful)

    by e r ( 2847683 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @11:21AM (#56007871)
    I agree that all devices should be repairable (by the end user, even!).
    But this should not be law.
    It should be up to the customers to decide what devices they want and with what features or anti-features.
    Because innovation is always a trade off: want a slim phone? Well you'll have to sacrifice some durability to get it etc..
    So it should be up to the customers to decide what a good trade off is.
  • What's needed is a set of standard batteries, to be able to independently buy/replace batteries from any vendor. The batteries of the LG G3 and LG G4 are basically the same (same voltage, same amperage), but the form factors differ by a millimeter or two, making them impossible to exchange.

  • Cars and dealer only software what will this bill do to that?

  • " the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed "in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider." Would that include all the Home Theater equipment out there that is designed to be thrown away, not repaired? I have been repiaring audio gear for over 40 years. Since the advent of Home Theater scenarios, most of the junk available is not worth repairing, even if it CAN be repaired. Will that be covered under the bill?

  • We're looking at you.

Slashdot Top Deals

Good salesmen and good repairmen will never go hungry. -- R.E. Schenk

Close