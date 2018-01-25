Apple Prepares MacOS Users For Discontinuation of 32-Bit App Support (arstechnica.com) 68
Last year, Apple announced that macOS High Sierra "will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps without compromise." Now, in the macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 beta, Apple is notifying users of the impending change, too. "To prepare for a future release of macOS in which 32-bit software will no longer run without compromise, starting in macOS High Sierra 10.13.4, a user is notified on the launch of an app that depends on 32-bit software. The alert appears only once per app," Apple says in the beta release notes. Ars Technica reports: When users attempt to launch a 32-bit app in 10.13.4, it will still launch, but it will do so with a warning message notifying the user that the app will eventually not be compatible with the operating system unless it is updated. This follows the same approach that Apple took with iOS, which completed its sunset of 32-bit app support with iOS 11 last fall. Developers and users curious about how this will play out will be able to look at the similar process in iOS for context. On January 1 of this year, Apple stopped accepting 32-bit app submissions in the Mac App Store. This June, the company will also stop accepting updates for existing 32-bit applications. iOS followed a similar progression, with 32-bit app submissions ending in February of 2015 and acceptance of app updates for 32-bit apps ending in June of 2015.
I can still run Windows apps originally compiled in 1992 on Windows 10.
Just sayin'.
While I do feel Apple can be too eager in breaking backwards compatibility, I also think Microsoftâ(TM)s model is equally absurd.
In many ways I imagine the better model would be to to break backwards compatibility and then run legacy apps in a transparent VM. Maybe something like Wine for Legacy Windows?
You should go to Raymond Chen's Old New Thing blog and tell him this. I'm sure he'd be eager to hear one liner technical advice from Slashdotters on how Microsoft should handle back compatibility.
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.c... [microsoft.com]
Apple has handled 68k -> PPC -> PPC64 -> x86 -> x64 -> arm -> arm64 fairly well.
How much 'cruft' and security holes exist in Windows because of that backwards compatibility? Let some things die. If you want to run an app on Windows 3.1, run a VM of Windows 3.1.
He's clearly from the future.
Wait for Apple to unveil the MacBook Air and Mac mini replacements and you'll understand.
Do a diff of find
/ on both iOS and MacOS. It's just BSD with a pretty paint job. People pay for the paint job not the BSD.
Which ones? No really... serious question. Can you think of any titles?
Don't get me wrong... I have a fair assortment of classic games. But most are purchased from GoG and run in dosbox, which I have no doubt will be updated to support 64-bit Macs, assuming it hasn't already. (Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri still gets regular gameplay and is still much better than the disappointment that is Civ: Beyond Earth.) But in the last decade and a half, going from old versions of OS X that included Classic OS 9 emul
But you deal with the consequences in the limitations legacy support has put on windows development over the last 20 years.
Any OSX app going back to the start of the intel era still runs, so this is the first break in compatibility. However itâ(TM)s entirely reasonable , itâ(TM)s been a very long time since apples actually made a 32bit machine and weâ(TM)re talking about 12 year old software
I think it likely there's going to be a lot of resistance to this one. There are an awful lot of perfectly good apps out there where the developers have gone away - they're just not going to make the transition to 64-bit. Apple's asking a very large number of users to take a serious a hit in terms of lost investment all at once.
There's no particularly good reason for it. The existing OS support can be frozen, and new OS stuff added; it's not like we're short on memory or storage.
For some, the answer will be to simply not move to the new OS (notice I didn't use the term "upgrade.") For others, it may be a VM, unless the VM's can't run in 32-bit mode (don't know why that would be the case, but perhaps it is.)
It is Apple's habit to go with "hey, I have an idea" where for some reason, no one stands up and tells them "you know, that's not a good idea..." They did it with the PPC emulation, they did it with headphone jacks, they did it with slowing down people's phones, and now... now they're going to kill a lot of people's tools.
Interesting times for Apple.
Macs haven't run my 68K apps for years. 8088 MS-DOS 3.1 batch files still (mostly) work in Windoze, though.
If you do not move to the new OS, all you existing Apps will work just fine, there is no "hit"
You do NOT have to move, you do NOT have to upgrade, these choices are 100% the end users. Version 13.4 of OSX will simply be warning you in advance that OSX 14 will no longer support 32 bit Apps. You can then either choose to stay on 13 and get support for another couple of years or move to version 14 and upgrade your Apps.
Apple is not going to kill anyones tools, they
http://osxdaily.com/2018/01/22... [osxdaily.com]
Having developed on both platforms (addmitedly only some on Apple), I have to say that Apple has a tendency to add a lot of little "programmer shinies" with every new update - handy new utilities, programming features, etc. that tempt developers to use them. Which then makes their software incompatible with older versions of the OS. So, if you want to keep running the latest versions of all your modern apps you pretty much need a fairly recent version of the OS.
Contrast that with Microsoft, whose "go suck
This attitude makes no sense. Sure it's "perfectly good hardware", but it costs real time and effort to keep updating* it. As time goes on and the PGH becomes rarer and rarer, the ratio of benefit from keeping support relative to spending that effort on something else becomes less and less favorable. Eventually, even if the hardware is perfectly good, it doesn't make sense to continue to support upgrading it because so few remain.
It's also incredibly rude to people that volunteer their support to build a fr
Linux distros still run 32 bit apps. Firefox was 32 bit only (main line builds) for a long time.
I used to think the same thing, but then I out a 2006 Mac pro vs a 2005 Quad G5. The Intel cpu is way cooler, and faster. Be the G5 was a crap processor. It was good to jump out of PowerPC, but yeah it's a joke how quickly they killed OS X on PowerPC.
But the real truth is that iPod, and the iPhone, and iPad sell a hell of a lot more than any Mac.
Apple computers are effectively dead.
Of course, there will come a time in the not-so-distant future when 64-Bit computers will get the cold shoulder.
Probably not in your lifetime.
64 bit was very necessary for desktop and server OSs but it wasn't necessary for mobile. But it happened anyway.
Now I don't think even Apple are going announce a "brave" move a "128 bit iPhone" in a keynote where Tim Cook does his best to dress up and sound like Steve Jobs. But it wouldn't surprise me if we see some other change that breaks binary compatibility. Hell look at Meltdown and Spectre. A new ABI which makes exploits like that impossible seems very likely. There are some very interesting Intel pap
As far as I understand it, the Core processors are more related to the Pentium M.
Only a fucked-up anonymous shit head would consider it a problem to just not update your OS if you need it to run your apps.
>Of course, there will come a time in the not-so-distant future when 64-Bit computers will get the cold shoulder.
You think? I'm not so sure. Or, at least it will take a lot longer than previous transitions.
The driving force behind bit-size increases seems to be RAM - vector processors (aka GPUs these days) and other SIMD techniques address performance issues quite sufficiently, and there's very little call for calculations to be performed more precisely than can be done in 32 bits, much less 64 (neglect
do anything useful using only numbers larger than 2,147,483,647?
Hey man, the new OS is 64 bit, not 33 - you can only use numbers greater than 9,223,372,036,854,775,807.
It's only correct in your mind because you are fixated on anal sex.
What I like about it is, there is no indication which end of the ramming the users are being prepared for. It is a very accessible phrasing for being so personal.
Don't they normally do this by slowing the device down until the user upgrades?