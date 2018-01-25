Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems OS X Software Apple Technology

Apple Prepares MacOS Users For Discontinuation of 32-Bit App Support (arstechnica.com) 68

Posted by BeauHD from the no-compromises dept.
Last year, Apple announced that macOS High Sierra "will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps without compromise." Now, in the macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 beta, Apple is notifying users of the impending change, too. "To prepare for a future release of macOS in which 32-bit software will no longer run without compromise, starting in macOS High Sierra 10.13.4, a user is notified on the launch of an app that depends on 32-bit software. The alert appears only once per app," Apple says in the beta release notes. Ars Technica reports: When users attempt to launch a 32-bit app in 10.13.4, it will still launch, but it will do so with a warning message notifying the user that the app will eventually not be compatible with the operating system unless it is updated. This follows the same approach that Apple took with iOS, which completed its sunset of 32-bit app support with iOS 11 last fall. Developers and users curious about how this will play out will be able to look at the similar process in iOS for context. On January 1 of this year, Apple stopped accepting 32-bit app submissions in the Mac App Store. This June, the company will also stop accepting updates for existing 32-bit applications. iOS followed a similar progression, with 32-bit app submissions ending in February of 2015 and acceptance of app updates for 32-bit apps ending in June of 2015.

Apple Prepares MacOS Users For Discontinuation of 32-Bit App Support More | Reply

Apple Prepares MacOS Users For Discontinuation of 32-Bit App Support

Comments Filter:

  • Apple compatibility is a joke (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can still run Windows apps originally compiled in 1992 on Windows 10.

    Just sayin'.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Microsoft needs to maintain Windows compatibility because it's used extensively in the business world for mission-critical applications, sometimes requiring that old and unsupported software still work the way it always did. Apple can get away with this more easily because most Macs are in the home, being used for... well I'm not exactly sure what people use them for, Facebook or something I guess, but they wouldn't be caught dead using old software.
    • Weird because we have lots of Windows XP, Win7 and Win8 Apps that fail to run under Win10. Just sayin'

      • While I do feel Apple can be too eager in breaking backwards compatibility, I also think Microsoftâ(TM)s model is equally absurd.

        In many ways I imagine the better model would be to to break backwards compatibility and then run legacy apps in a transparent VM. Maybe something like Wine for Legacy Windows?

    • Re:Apple compatibility is a joke (Score:5, Informative)

      by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @08:54PM (#56004775)

      Apple has handled 68k -> PPC -> PPC64 -> x86 -> x64 -> arm -> arm64 fairly well.

      How much 'cruft' and security holes exist in Windows because of that backwards compatibility? Let some things die. If you want to run an app on Windows 3.1, run a VM of Windows 3.1.

      • There are some games that just won't ever be ported to 64 bit. That's a crying shame those will go the way of the Dodo. For everything else you shouldn't use apps that are so old. The transition to 64-bit apps on macOS has happened long ago. It's a non issue for everything but games.

        • Which ones? No really... serious question. Can you think of any titles?

          Don't get me wrong... I have a fair assortment of classic games. But most are purchased from GoG and run in dosbox, which I have no doubt will be updated to support 64-bit Macs, assuming it hasn't already. (Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri still gets regular gameplay and is still much better than the disappointment that is Civ: Beyond Earth.) But in the last decade and a half, going from old versions of OS X that included Classic OS 9 emul

    • I can still run Windows apps originally compiled in 1992 on Windows 10.

      Just sayin'.

      But you deal with the consequences in the limitations legacy support has put on windows development over the last 20 years.

    • Any OSX app going back to the start of the intel era still runs, so this is the first break in compatibility. However itâ(TM)s entirely reasonable , itâ(TM)s been a very long time since apples actually made a 32bit machine and weâ(TM)re talking about 12 year old software

  • Going to be some resistance to this one (Score:3)

    by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @08:38PM (#56004701) Homepage Journal

    I think it likely there's going to be a lot of resistance to this one. There are an awful lot of perfectly good apps out there where the developers have gone away - they're just not going to make the transition to 64-bit. Apple's asking a very large number of users to take a serious a hit in terms of lost investment all at once.

    There's no particularly good reason for it. The existing OS support can be frozen, and new OS stuff added; it's not like we're short on memory or storage.

    For some, the answer will be to simply not move to the new OS (notice I didn't use the term "upgrade.") For others, it may be a VM, unless the VM's can't run in 32-bit mode (don't know why that would be the case, but perhaps it is.)

    It is Apple's habit to go with "hey, I have an idea" where for some reason, no one stands up and tells them "you know, that's not a good idea..." They did it with the PPC emulation, they did it with headphone jacks, they did it with slowing down people's phones, and now... now they're going to kill a lot of people's tools.

    Interesting times for Apple.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Bend over and take it.

      Macs haven't run my 68K apps for years. 8088 MS-DOS 3.1 batch files still (mostly) work in Windoze, though.
    • What the hell are you talking about ????

      If you do not move to the new OS, all you existing Apps will work just fine, there is no "hit"

      You do NOT have to move, you do NOT have to upgrade, these choices are 100% the end users. Version 13.4 of OSX will simply be warning you in advance that OSX 14 will no longer support 32 bit Apps. You can then either choose to stay on 13 and get support for another couple of years or move to version 14 and upgrade your Apps.
      Apple is not going to kill anyones tools, they

      • Having developed on both platforms (addmitedly only some on Apple), I have to say that Apple has a tendency to add a lot of little "programmer shinies" with every new update - handy new utilities, programming features, etc. that tempt developers to use them. Which then makes their software incompatible with older versions of the OS. So, if you want to keep running the latest versions of all your modern apps you pretty much need a fairly recent version of the OS.

        Contrast that with Microsoft, whose "go suck

      • >You do NOT have to move If this were true I would still be on 10.6, back when the OS was reliable and all this annoying crap hadn't been added yet. At some point you stop getting security updates and homebrew stops working. Staying behind more than a couple of versions is unfortunately not feasible for internet-connected devices.

  • do anything useful using only numbers larger than 2,147,483,647?

    • Hey man, the new OS is 64 bit, not 33 - you can only use numbers greater than 9,223,372,036,854,775,807.

  • Slow (Score:2)

    by dohzer ( 867770 )

    Don't they normally do this by slowing the device down until the user upgrades?

Slashdot Top Deals

To stay youthful, stay useful.

Close