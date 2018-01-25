Apple's 'What's a Computer?' Ad is Annoying People: Business Insider (businessinsider.com) 306
Can an iPad replace your computer? It has been the topic of debate for years, with plenty of people advising against it. Apple sure begs to differ. It has been running a commercial in which it predicts a world where a computer is extinct and a child with an iPad doesn't even know what the word "computer" means. Business Insider reports that plenty of people are finding that commercial annoying. From the report: "Does this commercial tick anybody else off?" writes one commenter on a snippet of the commercial that was posted to Facebook. "I want to smack this kid. What's a computer? You know what a computer is you disrespectful smarta--!!" Plenty of other social media posts, some with thousands of retweets, have made the same observation.
_ALL_ads are annoying!
Another annoying ad is the Geico ad where the gecko is hosting a meeting in a conference room, and a call-in attendee is speaking at the same time he is. It's annoying when it happens in real life - We don't need to see it in a commercial.
I hadn't seen that one - I thought it was funny *because* that exact scenario happens in real life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Some of the Superbowl ads are entertaining.
So are some movie previews.
Actually...
"barely tolerate" is when one sits silently through an annoying situation,
"bearly tolerate" is when one stands up tall and menacing, then proceeds to tear to shreds whatever they've found annoying.
Well...they USED to be....
Last year, however, they thought it would be good to get all political, and slant a lot of them towards immigration (predominately touching about illegal immigration concerns).
I'm guessing this year, we'll have more than our fair share of #MeToo related ads.
I'll give them the 1st quarter, if no commercials are funny, I'm switching it off...as that I really don't care much for either team playing.
The NFL has been losing viewers a lot l
Every ad-writing person, ever: We did our job right!
Adverts work by either appeal or by being annoying. But eventually one does learn to tune them out.. either by applying the brain filter, or by adblocking before it gets to the brain.
It's stupid because:
1. A 'tablet' is actually a 'tablet computer'. Just because it doesn't come with a keyboard and mouse doesn't mean it's not a computer -- and you can connect a keyboard and mouse to it if you want regardless.
2. There will always be many, many applications where the power and flexibility of a full-size desktop computer are necessary or desirable. Now, someone will come along and say "Tablets will become more powerful to the point where desktops and laptop/notebook computers are irrelevant", but that's just plain wrong, too, because more traditional form-factor computing devices will also get more powerful simultaneously.
Really, the basic, incorrect assumption here is that a 'tablet computer' is some totally different device compared to any other computer; it's not, it's just a different form-factor that doesn't include a keyboard and a pointing device (not counting the touchscreen interface) by default -- and you can add them easily.
However I have to point out that many Grammar Nazis and other pedants chocked back a little sob when you didn't use irregardless...
To your point #2:
While there will always be *some* applications that can utilize the computing power of larger form factors, they tend to, over time, become more and more niche.
Just look at laptop sales vs desktop sales. Same OS, same programs, but once laptops got "good enough", entire demographics began using them and forgetting about ever having a desktop.
I expect the same will happen with tablets: the majority of users eventually will use a tablet as their primary computing device. There might still be a market for the 16-core mega-towers but only if you're a content producer. And even then, it might be relegated to 1 per office.
There are many many content creators now that use "pro" laptops instead of desktops and that's plenty computing power for them.
Really, the basic, incorrect assumption here is that a 'tablet computer' is some totally different device compared to any other computer; it's not, it's just a different form-factor that doesn't include a keyboard and a pointing device (not counting the touchscreen interface) by default -- and you can add them easily.
The narrative is annoying, but the premise of the commercial is not "computers are archaic" but "The iPad Pro is a good computer." That is, adults are supposed to watch the commercial and think that, yes, a well executed tablet meets the criteria for 'computer' and is sufficient for my needs.
The kid's question is meant to be taken both ways. And I am not trying to make Apple look better as I hate so many of their other ads, I just think it's a well done spot.
A 'tablet' is actually a 'tablet computer'.
I disagree.
A computer is a device that can be instructed to carry out arbitrary sequences of arithmetic or logical operations automatically. The iPad is not a computer because it is very restricted/limited (apps are restricted to the walled garden of Apple's App Store for example).
It's stupid because:
Your points are mostly true, but they are not why the ad is stupid, and insulting, too.
1. The "smart kid" who is using the Apple device knows what a computer is, she'd just playing stupid for pretend. You can't be older than 5 and not know what a computer is, and many sub-5s probably know, too.
2. She just plain rude. Her next door neighbor is attempting to have a conversation with her, she knows that the question means ("what are you working on?"), but she flippantly dismisses her and continues tapping away on her computer after hardly acknowledging the existence of the other person. A more polite response would be to show her neighbor the cute bug document project she's working on and act like a real human with the person who lives next door.
Congratulations, advertising team, for an ad that teaches me that Apple users are rude morons.
Every ad-writing person, ever: We did our job right! Adverts work by either appeal or by being annoying. But eventually one does learn to tune them out.. either by applying the brain filter, or by adblocking before it gets to the brain.
iPad Pro: Apply Directly to the Forehead!
Every ad-writing person, ever: We did our job right!
Adverts work by either appeal or by being annoying. But eventually one does learn to tune them out.. either by applying the brain filter, or by adblocking before it gets to the brain.
You want to avoid being so annoying or offensive that the audience reaction is "I hate this company," but the conventional wisdom within the field seems to be that there's no such thing as bad publicity. If that was true, there would be no effort whatsoever to avoid scandals...
Like a rock I'm dull and boring
Or that was the joke we had about those commercials in college.
I hate this commercial (Score:5, Insightful)
It is so smug and self aggrandizing. The very essence of Apple. Exponential smugness.
Parabolic Smugness (Score:2)
Re:I hate this commercial (Score:4, Funny)
It is so smug and self aggrandizing. The very essence of Apple. Exponential smugness.
Don't worry, Apple will tell us when to stop using computers. Apple knows what's best for us.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is so smug and self aggrandizing. The very essence of Apple. Exponential smugness.
Then based on their history and market, it should do well
:)
Or according to Nancy Grace; a horde of pedos will abduct them from their front yard.
I hate to tell you but an ipad IS a computer. Just because the packaging of the computer is different doesn't mean it isn't a computer. Just like your cell phone is a computer. It has a processor, memory, operating system, drive... sound like a computer?
But, it says "iPad" See?
...it doesn't say "computer" anywhere. You're so dumb.
*points*
To be fair, most electronic devices are "computers" if we go by that definition. But you'll never hear a TV, DVD player, watch, toy or walkie-talkie be referred to as a "computer".
It might be one of those terms that become anachronistic one day. Kinda like "adding machine".
I hate to tell you but an ipad IS a computer. Just because the packaging of the computer is different doesn't mean it isn't a computer. Just like your cell phone is a computer. It has a processor, memory, operating system, drive... sound like a computer?
Your fucking microwave oven has a microcontroller, with an embedded processor, memory and several other peripheral subsystems.
Does that make it a "computer"?
No it does not.
Having said that, I would also argue that an iPad (or similar tablet) likely would fit the definition of "general-purpose computing device".
Your fucking microwave oven has a microcontroller, with an embedded processor, memory and several other peripheral subsystems.
Does that make it a "computer"?
Technically, yes, that makes it a Von Neumann architecture computer.
"It has a processor, memory, operating system, drive... sound like a computer?"
It sounds like a microwave oven.
Perhaps you need to get yourself a viable definition of computer before you go "telling" people what it is. You can start by avoiding definitions that fail to rule out the thermostat on your wall.
but it *can* carry out arbitrary instructions. It's carrying out the instructions it's been given (by apple).
The computer in your microwave can also carry out arbitrary instructions. Just like the one in your dishwasher, and the cruise control system in your car.
No, it's not a computer. A computer can carry out an arbitrary set of instructions. An iPad can not, and will only do those things which Apple blesses.
Really?
You can't write something in Swift Playgrounds, or in XCode, and run it on an iPad?
That sounds like a limitation in your brain, not the iPad.
No, it's not a computer. A computer can carry out an arbitrary set of instructions. An iPad can not, and will only do those things which Apple blesses.
By that argument, any computer isn't a computer, because it can only do those things that are allowed by the CPU manufacturer.
from the future? (Score:5, Insightful)
The only possible explanation that I could come up with is if the commercial was supposed to be someone from the future, and they're talking to someone so old that they were from today's era.
But if you're going to do that, you need some flying cars or something to suggest that it's in the future.
As it is now, it's just a free-range child mouthing off to her neighbor.
What do you expect from kids when they have so much screen time? ~
it's not about the computer (Score:5, Insightful)
Like Apple or hate it. Apple (and Jobs in particular) has worked for the last 20+ years trying to remove the "computer" from people who had to work with it.
Did you ever get to work with an original Mac? The one that had a training cassette that was to be played with the original tutorial programs? The entire purpose of that machine was to make working with it so simply anyone could do it. (Even my mom...god rest her soui...as mat
The keyboard is the new headphone jack (Score:3)
The keyboard may be the next victim.
Haven't Amazon Echo and Google home already done this pretty effectively already? Even with Apple's HomePod entering the fray in a few weeks, Siri doesn't exactly threaten the keyboard.
We're living in the tail end of a period in history. It's the usual arc; something new is invented, it goes through a period of 'wild west' type freedom; open -- anything goes. Then slowly over time, industry and/or government steps in to regulate and lock it down. Usually under the guise of it being for our safety of course, or in the case of industry -- to extract as much profit as possible (the overlap of what they offer versus what we want as consumers is seen as money left on the table).
That said,
"What's a Computer?" (Score:2, Insightful)
LOL, Apple just replaced the keyboard/mouse with a touchscreen. That's what an iPad is. It removed access to a filesystem also. It's still a (neutered) computer, no matter what that dumb, brainwashed kid thinks.
Great for students writing code? (Score:5, Insightful)
All those non tech geeks writing swift code on their ipads because hey, what's a computer?
Should've asked.... (Score:2)
.... "Is that a PC?"
A "Computer" is too general. A PC could connote 1980s, IBM, Microsoft and Windows, etc.
An iPad can replace a computer when... (Score:5, Interesting)
An iPad can replace a computer when they can actually write all the code for iOS on an iPad. Until then, people will need real computers.
How many people "program" is irrelevant. A computer is capable of building software, including the software that forms the computer itself. That's one of the many things a computer does that an iPad doesn't do.
You are confusing your own ignorance for someone else's arrogance. Get some reading comprehension.
"My father-in-law (in his 80's) had never used a computer in his life, he uses an iPad daily, it does all the things he wants/needs."
"An iPad is so much more useful than my first "computer", a TRS-80 m
An iPad is a Computer (Score:5, Informative)
An iPad is a computer. I am at a loss to understand the outrage. Does it do everything everyone might want? No. Does any other computer do anything anyone might want? No.
Ads are generally dumb. There is no reason to get mad.
An iPad is a computer. I am at a loss to understand the outrage. Does it do everything everyone might want? No. Does any other computer do anything anyone might want? No.
Ads are generally dumb. There is no reason to get mad.
Outrage? Not sure I'm detecting that anywhere. It's clear that here people miss the point of the commercial: The question is meant to be more open ended than the way the kid poses it. It's meant to operate on both levels.
What, after all, is a computer?
"What's A Computer?" (Score:5, Funny)
"I'm glad you asked, kid. A computer is any device that's Turing-complete".
Except physical computers technically aren't turing complete, because they don't have infinite memory.
A computer is... (Score:4, Insightful)
"A computer is an electronic apparatus used for making calculations."
Every web browser would qualify as a "computer" by that definition (and you can argue it's true). And smartphones/tablets do have web browsers....
Parental apathy (Score:2)
Actually what annoys me more is the concept of the parents just abandoning their child, presumably because they are too busy working 24/7 so they can afford $1000 ipads and a city centre house with a garden.
'Take your computer and fuck off out the house'
'What's a computer?'
'Less of your cheek. I've got to get a pointless report over to the boss before 11pm'
Even annoys my teen (Score:5, Interesting)
I know it's an extra step, but please tap the "send to" and select "request desktop site" before posting to Slashdot.
m.slashdot.org doesn't handle Unicode.
The desktop site is still pretty crippled, but it's able to handle U+2018 (‘), U+2019 (’), U+201C (“), and U+201D (”) correctly.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say mod this up, but how this site handles unicode would probably fÿÜ{ that up too...
The Evolution of Idiot-Proof. (Score:2)
"Can an iPad replace your computer?"
Of course it can. Software installations? There's an app for that. Web design? Fill-in-the-blank template. Communication? Tweet-filled emojis. Research? Ask Siri.
We seem to overlook the side effect of dumbing down devices to create an idiot-proof UI for the masses; most users are not tech saavy because they don't need to be.
It makes sense to devolve the computing environment.
Apple and their dreams^w nightmares... (Score:2)
In a post-Turing world, where 1984 will be
... like 1984.
Wrong protest! (Score:3)
Unfortunately, people are playing directly into the hands of the "there is no such thing as bad publicity" trap because it bring awareness to their product. If they wanted to protest the commercial better then they should be posting things like, "Fuck you, Apple! #NeverBuyFromApple" which would have a better impact. The reason for this is that it sends a negative signal about a brand without leaving the ability for someone to dismiss it. It will leave people a bit bewildered but they will get the message you are trying to send instead of the one Apple is trying to send.
I'm remind of... (Score:5, Interesting)
...how Apple had to cancel the "I'm a Mac. I'm a PC" ads because everyone thought Mac guy was an insufferable douche and liked PC guy better.
and that proves that most people didn't even understand the ads in the first place.
They were not "Mac guy" and "PC guy", they were Mac and PC in human form.
Apple has always looked down on geeks and nerds, at least their marketing department. You can get a sense of this toxic Apple culture from Tim Cook himself [slashdot.org].
The whole anti-nerd thing reeks of anti-intellectualism. We should probably be embracing people that can operate the machines that our modern civilization depends on.
What's sad for Apple is they often want to embrace artists, but artists are geeks in their own way. Maybe geeks about paint and canvas instead of geeks about compilers and debuggers, but I r
H G Wells predicted this in "The Time Machine"
:-
Eloi : Apple users
Morlocks : Nerd and geeks
Hodgman had a minor role on a few episodes of Battlestar Galactica after those commercials.
Snotty and Condescending Just Like... (Score:2)
Logical progression for Apple (Score:2)
apple should show the new mac pro at Superbowl (Score:2)
apple should show the new mac pro at Superbowl with an kick as ad.
It also annoys Mac users (Score:4, Informative)
That pisses off a lot of Mac users. See the MacRumors forums if you don't believe me. Mac mini was last updated in 2012. It was downgraded in 2014. Apple is on the verge of killing the MacBook Air even if their new butterfly keyboards are crap, they're so obsessed with USB-C that they're dropping USB-A even though a lot of people still ASK for them. Don't like the overpriced MacBook? Buy an overpriced MacBook Pro instead! It's like they think everyone is as rich as americans. Mac Pro? They released a freakin' no-future-upgrade-path of a cylinder tower instead. Would have been cool for a Mac mini, pointless for pros.
Tim Cook really does seem to think iPads can replace computers, including Macs.
But most people with a Mac need to have it, just as PC users need their PC. Whatever your choice of OS, computers are tools to work with, not toys to consume data.
If a stupid tablet was enough, we'd buy tablets!
It's Apple boasting, total vanity (Score:2)
... the point was, they made it soooo good it's a completely transparent tool now - no learning curve, it knows what you want and does it, or um "it just works",
...
The same can be said about a toothbrush, but there's even a learning curve for that -- to use it effectively, anyway.
The network (Score:2)
is the computer.
It takes Courage(TM) (Score:2)
You misspelled sheep
That's only the first step (Score:2)
The next one is a kid on Facebook not knowing what the internet is.
I rolled my eyes at this. (Score:3)
... a child with an iPad doesn't even know what the word "computer" means.
Because that kid is dumb or uneducated. Even if we accept Apple's premise, History would still exist and that kid would certainly know that word from there and how her iPad came to be and it is actually a type of computer.
I hate marketing people -- probably more than lawyers and politicians.
Writer's Desk (Score:3)
A hundred years ago, authors wrote books/manuscripts with pen/pencil and paper. Neither pen, nor pencil, nor paper requires a desk. An author can easily operate a pen, and write a book from a park bench, or lying on the floor. Police detectives can write in their paper notebook while walking the streets of any city on-foot.
And yet, with the mobility of pens and paper, authors still had writing desks, and police still did written reports from a desk.
The keyword in "desktop computer" isn't "computer", it's "desk".
A desk is a marvelous thing. It's an organizational structure. It's a focus. It's big. It's dedicated. It's productive.
If you can do anything from an ipad, then you can do six anythings concurrently on a desktop with one large screen. You can do 18 anythings concurrently on a desktop with three large screens. And if one of your "anythings" involves another something -- like an object, or another person, or a product sample, then your desk supports that kind of additional item.
And if one of your "anythings" involves real collaboration with three other humans, in one place, as most creative tasks do, then a big desk in a big room with a big screen allow three humans to function in parallel (as opposed to series).
If you can accomplish your task in a 12" screen, then enjoy your flattened 1980s original imac. 12" doesn't get much accomplished these days. It does, however, do the same thing that it always did.
Your ipad is harder to read than an old newspaper, more awkward than an old book, bigger than a walkman, has worse sound than a record player, and is more delicate anything that's ever been handheld before. It's wonderful and amazing for all sorts of other reasons, especially for varied functions, but it is absolutely worse at each individual effort.
Jack of all trades, master of none. If you don't plan on excelling at anything, the ipad is the perfect device for you.
Some advice: when you hire a contractor to build your house, don't hire one who comes with a swiss army knife. You want the guy with the big rusty hammer, and the big box of screw drivers.
That's so funny (Score:2)
Yeah, that was my main problem with that ad. It's weirdly and completely disconnected from reality - the kid's statement is just not remotely believable, and that pretty much destroys the whole concept the rest of the commercial builds up. I get what Apple thinks they're saying... but it just doesn't work.
I have a teenage niece who, in a lot of ways, could be that kid. My niece takes her iPad (which has a keyboard case) almost everywhere and does just about everything on it. But she knows what a "computer"
We've been here before (Score:2, Interesting)
What is a slide rule?
What is a log table?
The tech changes and the terminology changes with it. The ad is (apparently) a prediction and it is pretty certain that at some point in the future the word "computer" will be just as obsolete as the other terms. Who in the real world actually "computes" anything, anyway?
However, it is questionable if, in the world where the word "computer" has slid into obscurity, whether Apple will still be around to say "We told you so!"
Trying to Force it. (Score:2)
It's like the nerdy kid trying to be cool. It's obvious whats going on, and it's failing miserably.
To my knowledge, NO company has ever turned their corporate brand into a product name without first dominating the market. You dominate the market - as 80%+ - then it happens. You can't try to rename the product with your brand name and hope it lets you reach 80% market saturation.
And Ipad, while strong, do NOT dominate the tablet market. They never hit more than 65%, and in 2017 they were as low as 25%/
A
Who took my PUNCHCARDS ? (Score:2)
Where is _my_ computer? Paper Tape? Punch Cards?
:)
BTW, I have kbds (PS/2, BT or USB OTG) for all machines, RPi, iP5 on up.
It doesn't annoy me, it's just Apple being Apple (Score:2)
It doesn't annoy me. It's just Apple actually TELLLING us what we've long observed: that they don't want real computing being done with their hardware. They want you to be a media consumer in their walled garden. No arbitrary programming languages, no installing your own OS on the hardware, none of the things that we associate with computers.
They want to kill computers. That's Apple's vision of the future--children never seeing an actual computer. They want it to be like my early childhood, except wit
I fail to see how this makes news on slashdot oh wait it's anti apple that might be how
It's not even anti-Apple, we already know Apple only makes toys for the mentally impaired.
I fail to see how this makes news on slashdot oh wait it's anti apple that might be how
It's not even anti-Apple, we already know Apple only makes toys for the mentally impaired.
You know what's the definition of "mentally impaired"?
Calling the most successful company of ANY type on the planet a "Toymaker for the mentally impaired".
If you try using an Apple toy with anything that isn't another Apple toy, you're going to spend at least as much time as that Linux user trying to troubleshoot it, except you're far less likely to find a way to fix it in the end other than to -surprise!- buy more Apple stuff.
Re:Apple makes tech for the "time is money" crowd (Score:5, Funny)
Funny that you use that example. A few months ago, a house guest tried to print to my wireless Brother printer from their iPad. They kept whining that it was just prompting them for "an AirPort device". They were never able to print.
Re: (Score:2)
Its 2018 not 2008 grandpa. Linux printing works great now. Thanks Apple for your work on cups.
Which they COULD have snatched-away from the Open Source world.
But didn't.
And in fact, just announced that they are switching it to the Apache 2.0 License.
Remember that, Apple Haters.
Re: (Score:2)
Keep reading and you will see all the hate slashdot has for Apple.
And that makes Apple special? There's plenty of
/. hate for Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and more. There are also users that love those companies, although MS lovers are a minority.
California "thinking" in action I suppose.
No, because it is completely tone-deaf on race: the 'intelligent' white kid talking down to the 'ignorant' black woman at the end. It's actually rather offensive.
Is an iPad not a computer?
It's nothing but verbiage semantics for GenZ marketing. The Millennial version is "what's a mainframe?"...