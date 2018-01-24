Apple Will Soon Let Users Turn Off its iPhone-slowing Software (cnet.com) 83
Following an uproar from customers last month, Apple on Wednesday said it's adding a feature to its latest iOS update that will let customers turn off software that slows down their iPhones. From a report: Apple in December revealed that it released software a year earlier that makes your phone run more slowly to prevent problems with its aging lithium ion battery, such as unexpected shutdowns. As part of the new iOS 11.3 update, iPhone users will get a recommendation if a battery needs to be serviced. Plus, they will be able to see if the power management feature that slows the phone's performance is on and can choose to turn it off, the company said Wednesday.
So will apple start servicing batteries then? (Score:3, Insightful)
My experience was similar. Basically they ran some diagnostic that claimed that the battery was a 93% performance of a new one, and poked around looking for settings and apps that might be causing battery drain. They came up with a few things I could tweak, and just kept saying that a newer battery wouldn't perform much better than the one in the phone.
This would certainly save on recharging... (Score:2)
This would certainly save on recharging...
As soon as your battery is empty, get Apple o putt in a new, partially charged battery.
All supported devices can get a one time battery replacement for $29 but phones models old enough to be out of support, Samsung phones, cars, boats, planes rocket ships, etc, are out of luck. With the extra demand caused in large part because Apple proposed that special offer, supply is currently tight so Apple is trying to get people that still have >85, 95 and even 95% of initial capacity to wait a little for supplies to be better and not have people with phones have to wait.
It's likely just a PITA to replace one and they probably destroy a phone on accident every now and then. The things weren't made to be changed. They were made to be disposable.
While it isn't a completely-trivial task, Apple doesn't use glue, per se, anymore (they use adhesive strips that are similar to the 3M "Command" adhesive (designed to release when "stretched")); so replacing the battery in the affected iPhones is not even close to a destructive process, especially for someone who has done a few of them before.
they are doing you a favor (Score:2)
they are doing you a favor. Most phones have more than one thing wrong. If your battery is that used then the phone is well used too. it probably has an abraded lens cover making your photos foggy in harsh light, it probably has lint in the speakers, it probably has some dents and scratches too. If you are going to shell out $120 for a new battery then for a $100 more you could get a whole new-to-you phone. It's a steal from nearly every apple owners point of view. For a few people maybe not. And the
Naah, just put a sticker on your Macbook Pro saying you care about the environment and hate capitalism and go on chucking perfectly good phones and laptops in the trash where they poison otters and then getting Mum and Dad to buy you a new one. Similarly put a "I respect wamen" sticker on but keep having drunken one night stands of dubious consensuality and buy goatee oil made out of rendered otter fat even though the North American River Otter is endangered by mercury and organochloride runoff from e-waste
How much is technician time worth? How much is the warrantee worth? how much is the risk they take on opening up a phone and breaking something else? How much was having the minder in the store run through some other diagnostics for you to avoid an unneeded battery change? (they do that for "free" for most people-- i've been told I don't need a new battery too.) A street corner vendor bypasses all that and takes no risk on using a lowbidder battery. So yeah they cost less and for somepeople they do j
It is called the up-sale.
If you go to the Car Dealership with a 12 year old junker, They will try to sell you a new car vs. Trying to service the old one.
However sometimes the up-sale would be a better value, so you may want to consider it. You can always say "no" and get the battery fix.
Like the dealership you are going to the Apple Store, not the Apple Repair shop.
Batteries have always been a consumable item. I hope you're not assuming they should be replaced for free short of an actual manufacturing defect. It's like me going back to the car dealership and saying "hey, my brake pads are worn out real quick" While true, it would be dishonest of me to also not mention that I autocross forcing me to use my brakes more often.
Every time I've taken an iphone into an apple store and requested battery service, they have come up with an excuse not to do it. They instead heavily pushing me to exchange for a refurbished phone of the same model.
Then learn how to be more assertive. They are required per Apple's corporate policy to replace your battery for $29.99. Tell them if they don't do what you ask you'll call the corporate office and complain right in the middle of the store and ask them to give you their Employee ID so you can complain specifically about them. I guarantee you'll get your replacement battery for $30. If that doesn't work threaten to make a State Attorney General complaint. You need to grow a pair. Don't let those high pr
Good of them, I suppose. (Score:2)
Of course, the real question is: why didn't they do this when they put the slowdown software in in the first place? Treating your customers like milk cows makes it harder, not easier, to sell next-generation hardware.
Re: (Score:3)
Just wait. People will turn it off, and then be right back to bitching when the phone suddenly dumps because the battery is dead.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple has spent years making their products so idiot-proof that a 3-year old can operate them. They cater to the milk cow generation of technically inept, which has made them a shitload of money.
And the only thing that would ever make it harder to sell is if making a fashion statement with overpriced iHardware suddenly went out of style.
I can think of two reasons: 1) It admits there is a problem. (even if it is a problem that affects every brand) 2) It adds "choice" to the consumer and Apple's philosophy is or was "it just works" by making the consumer decide something the consumer has to think. Apple wants to be seen as a company that thinks for you so that you don't have to.
Re: (Score:3)
That is simple answer. For the majority of the computing user base. You can slow down the processor speed and people will not notice it much, however if you lower the battery life they will.
I reckon they notice both. The main reason people replace phones is either 'it got slow' or 'the battery life got really bad'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Hanlon's Razor: Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by stupidity.
More likely sequence of events:
Customers keep calling complaining that their batteries are dying too fast because they don't understand the science behind Lithium Ion batteries
Customer support keeps logging cases with this issue and eventually creates a Jira ticket titled "iPhone batteries are dying too quickly" because they are sick of being bitched at by customers
Eventually the issue gets escalated
Product Owner: Shouldn't we give them a way to control this behavior in settings?
Developer: Probably but this is a bug that came in out of band that we didn't plan for in sprint planning. If you want to do that it probably won't go out in the next release.
Product Owner: Ok, let's do the quick solution for now and get it in the next release. I'll create a new ticket for adding the setting in a future release
I kid you not.
Cars next? (Score:1)
Will GM, Ford and Fiat, issue a patch that kills the engine instead of reducing the performance when the octane isn't high enough? What could go wrong?
Just going to say the same thing. The battery life on my 5C is still fine but stuck with iOS 10. Maybe an upgrade is in order. The last jailbreak for my phone was 9.something. It will be nice to get a shell and break down some of the walls and access the device the way I want.
problem to be fixed is a non-removable battery (Score:1)
Making cell phone batteries non-removable is the problem. When my wife hiked the Appalachian Trail she took an old phone with a replaceable battery and a second $7 generic battery she could swap out. (A external battery pack is very inefficient, would have weighed well over 10x as much to get one recharge, as well as costing more.)
Exactly this. is there actually any technical or practical reason, beyond being just a money grab for Apple, for them to make batteries in future devices removable?
I wonder when car-makers are going to build non-user-replaceable batteries into the engine?
Like Tesla?
Please please please (Score:1)
Let some of the slow down software be the bloody gif/emote reaction box that's been added to SMS. I do not need it!
They'll complain anyway (Score:3)
Maybe there's a reason to reduce performance. (Score:3)
I'm not an Apple defender. I only own one Apple product, an old Macbook I borrowed.
I have a Motorola 360 Smart Watch - first generation. When the battery got old, it began shutting down at anything below about 30% battery capacity. This was often provoked by any action that would turn the screen on - a significant battery draw - along with extra radio and processor operation.. I wonder if Apple was trying to prevent this issue by reducing processor power draw. I might have appreciated a similar feature that made my Moto 360 more useful as the battery got weaker.
Of course this would also cause sluggish performance which would also motivate users to upgrade to the latest and greatest H/W.
I think the parent implied that such a page should have existed AT THE TIME they made the change.
The wayback machine clearly shows that it didn't even exist until late December last year, and had been undergoing heavy modification since.
wonder if Apple was trying to prevent this issue by reducing processor power draw
You don't have to wonder! That's exactly what has always been the stated purpose of this has been since the very beginning, and their public statement makes that very clear!
I don't mean to attack you on this point. The whole is situation is frustrating. I think that most rational people, if they understood why the phone was being throttled, would think - "Thanks, Apple! Would've been nice if you had explained this ahead of time, but it seems like a good way of handling the reality of li-ion batteries." Ins
Why dos Apple have to turn off the slowing? (Score:2)
Why dos Apple have to turn off the slowing?
Haven't people always been able to remove the Facebook App themselves?
Silly silly (Score:5, Insightful)
The silly thing is that if they'd actually done this the day they implemented the throttling (thereby being upfront and honest about it) then there probably wouldn't have been any uproar.
Yet again, it's Apple's reluctance to share anything but the bare minimum with their customers (who then go on to make assumptions about their motives) which has bitten them on the backside.
Will they learn from this? (Score:2)
I wonder if this means Apple will learn from this and stop making fundamental changes to existing devices without first notifying it's users.
*pfff*BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Sorry, I tried to keep a straight face... I really did.
Next in the news... (Score:1)
...Customers have a filed a class action lawsuit claiming "They allowed me to turn off the feature that prevented my phone from lighting on fire while playing Candy Crush, now all I have is 3rd degree burns, and no way to play Candy Crush!".