Apple Might Discontinue the MacBook Air

An anonymous reader shares a report: Just in time for its tenth anniversary, Apple might finally be killing the MacBook Air, according to a new report from Digitimes. If this is true, it'd be the first axing of a laptop line from Apple since the iBook and Powerbook were axed back in 2006. It would also be about damn time. Apple quietly killed the 11-inch MacBook Air back in 2016, but the larger 13-inch version has lingered on, getting a mild processor refresh last year that still left the laptop using a 5th generation Intel processor. That's three generations behind the processors currently found in the MacBook Air's competition, and it is the primary reason the laptop was excluded from our piece looking at the best laptop to be had for under $1000.
Apart from the 2015 MacBook Pro, it's the only laptop with a decent keyboard and enough ports for real-world use.
The replacement cannot be the MacBook because the keyboard sucks, there's only one USB-C port that also happens to be the port for charging, it's slower because of thermal throttling and it's more expensive on top of that. The only thing better than the MacBook Air is the display.
Maybe they have something else in the pipeline. Or maybe they don't care about losing market-share in the laptop area because they see tablets/phones as more profitable. (and everyone has been half expecting a decent dockable phone that runs a computer setup for a long time)
I don't think Apple would do a dockable phone. It is a cool idea, and Motorola showed that it can be done fairly well with the Atrix/Atrix 2 line. However, because Apple makes cash from both computers, smartphones, and tablets, I don't think they would want to urge people to buy one device that does multiple roles. Samsung, on the other hand, also has desktops (interestingly shaped towers for one), but they are more into gaining market share than trying to force people to buy their PCs.
I think for the most part, you are looking at the iPad Pro as the replacement already in place, for the MB Air.
An iPad can not replace a MacBook. It runs different OSes, different App(-lications).
You can not even import the data from a backup from a laptop onto/into the iPad. (Of course you could both have connected to the cloud and synch the essentials)
But perhaps you mean, people who have no serious use for a MacBook, could use an iPad instead.
Someone who had a MB Air...likely isn't doing heavy/real computing.....and with the filesystem now on iPad PRO....and the screen and processor, its definitely powerful enough to do a lot with.
Hell, I'm still blown away with what I can do what Affinity Photo for the iPad PRO....it can do focus merges faster than Photoshop can on a real computer....
Maybe they have something else in the pipeline. Or maybe they don't care about losing market-share in the laptop area
Maybe they see the difference between the current MacBook Air and MacBook minor. When the new MacBook was introduced it did seem to move towards the Air concept.
"Maybe they have something else in the pipeline."
Like a new macbook pro that caters to pro users? I can dream, right?
Then the current so-called macbook and macbook pro could easily fill the niche the macbook air is leaving, since all they've done the last several years is make their 3 separate lines converge to the same thing, which is great if you want that one thing, but lousy if you want anything else.
" Or maybe they don't care about losing market-share in the laptop area because they see tablets
I wouldn't be surprised if it is dropped. The newer MBPs have a very similar keyboard to the MB, and people wind up either buying the MB if they want a small laptop, or a MBP if they want something better. Plus, with all the USB-C adapters, including ones that actually work and can charge the laptop while you can use your external hard disk, there isn't as big a demand for the MBA as there was before.
Even the MacBooks can give you an i7 and 16 gigs of RAM.
Exactly, so clearly it's about damn time they fixed that by removing the ports, knackering the keyboard and increasing the price by several hundred dollars. You can't have MacBook Air owners having a better machine than the even more expensive MacBook Pro! Sadly, the likely replacement for most people will be a PC laptop: they are cheaper, faster and have functioning keyboards and a variety of ports.
i have replaced mine with an ipad pro... so maybe thats their thought!!
Getting rid of a great product - my thoughts on it: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Update it - don't kill it! Good form factor, reasonable IO. Update the screen, the processor and maybe memory (although the current memory is sized nicely for my needs) and let it go another 10 years.
They need to get rid of all their desktops and laptops, just to prove that they're serious about the death of non-tablet devices.
Oh wait, some of us actually need to do work, rather than just dicking around looking at pictures of food and duck-faced girls.
A picture is worth a thousand words. It's key selling point - form factor - has been nearly eliminated [kinja-img.com]. The MacBook Pro is almost exactly the same size, and has a lot more power for only a few hundred more.
Plus, post 2015, they port-neutered the MacBook Pro so all it is anymore is an higher powered, oversized MacBook anyway - so there's very little lineup differentiation.
OP: " It would also be about damn time."
Oookay... The OP has a bit of emotional involvement with this situation...
There are a lot of people who love the MacBook Air computers. If you don't like them then don't buy them.
Best of all, for haters and likers, is that Apple is bringing out a replacement. Some of the rumors involve merging the best of the Airbooks with the Pros. Just as long as it has function keys, USBx2 and a fast port all is good from my point of view.
But, I'm still using a 2010 MacBookPros - excellent machine. Even doing video editing work it keeps up. And I like the 17" screen on one of mine.
If you don't like them then don't buy them.
It sounds like people aren't buying them, which is probably why they're discontinuing them.
It was a sad day when they stopped updating the model line and there's nothing (certainly from Apple) that will replace such a convenient form factor.
