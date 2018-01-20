Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone Apple

Apple Might Discontinue the iPhone X This Summer (bgr.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the X-Tinct dept.
BGR shares a startling prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst at KGI securities: Kuo -- who we should note has an exemplary track record with respect to iPhone rumors -- adds that Apple may opt to discontinue the current iPhone X entirely if sales are underwhelming. "KGI also expects a trio of iPhone models in the fall of 2018," AppleInsider notes. "He predicts the iPhone X will be 'end of life' in the summer of 2018, instead of being retained as a lower-cost option in the following year." If Kuo's projection pans out, this would represent a marked shift in Apple's iPhone sales strategy. Going back nearly a decade, Apple has always positioned older iPhone models around as a wallet-friendly alternative for users who weren't keen on paying a premium for Apple's latest and greatest.

Apple Might Discontinue the iPhone X This Summer More | Reply

Apple Might Discontinue the iPhone X This Summer

Comments Filter:

  • Translation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Quick, buy one while it's available, after the deadline there will be NO MORE IPHONES EVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR!!"

  • As long as they keep the SE in the current form factor. The SE is basically the only iPhone that has good price/value ratio. I had the philosophy of getting my wifes old iPhone when she gets the latest model every two years. Last one she got was a 7 and, as such I got her old 6. Never again. These phones are so thin, I basically let it slip all the time, and within two weeks I let it fall, shatter the screen and TouchId was ruined too. Third party repair was so-so, and a half functioning phone sucks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      It might not be the right phone for you, but it seems to me that the phone was not the issue.

      After all, your wife used it for 2 years and handed you a perfectly intact phone.

      • Women have smaller hands and purses. So, yes, it’s me... never denied that. Fact that it’s the cheapest iPhone helps. If I use it four years, I’ll have paid 100€/year. Decent.

        • That still seems expensive to me. I bought several iphone like new 5S phones about a year ago for $50 each and other than the form factor cannot tell the difference between them and the iphone 6. If you are planning on using a phone for 4 years then you can save significant money by buying a 2 year old phone every two years and even more money if you hold onto it longer.

          • Will keep it in mind next time. The iPhone 5 of my wife lasted over 5 years. Two for her, three for me. At a certain point, the battery starts to become a big issue. I did several third party repairs for the battery. Invariably lasted only six months with my usage pattern.

  • It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?

    Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.

    • lets see, cant easily pop out and buy a replacement battery at walmarts, so theres that, and if the screen breaks, or that super thin frame that holds the phone hardware gets bent and breaks the circuit board that would put a phone out of order for sure, and on the software side if the developers are no longer supporting that older phone model then your phone's software is obsolete and could be vulnerable to bad things

    • Well, they are environmentally friendly on one side such as energy production, recycling, using aluminium for a lot of products and yet on the other side they completely disregard the environmental impact of other things such as the inability to upgrade a computer means it's going to get discarded sooner than it should.

    • It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?

      Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.

      Clearly you just want to bitch. All high-end phones can be traded in for the new model. They don't throw those used phones away. They get refurbished and resold. All of the carriers do this. There are 3rd parties that will buy your phone too. Before the carriers started doing trade-ins and leases, I'd sell my used iPhone on Craigslist for a pretty good price. So, unless you completely destroy your phone or toss it in a drawer when you get a new one it is being re-used somewhere.

  • never owned an iphone (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @12:09PM (#55967503)
    and considering this iphone X debacle I think I will stick with off-brand android phones, so far my samsung is doing okay, but i am not sure i want to continue blowing hundreds of bucks every couple of years just for a phone i only use for phone calls and txt msgs, hopefully china will flood the market with decent phones that sell for under a hundred that are comparable to samsung galaxy S# models

    • hopefully china will flood the market with decent phones

      As a matter of interest if all you're doing is phone calls and txt msgs why are you waiting for a "decent" phone? There's plenty of options out there even with the label "smartphone" that could suit you for under $100.

      Hell go buy a second hand Galaxy S5 and a fist full of spare batteries and you'll have something that lasts you forever.

  • I am loving my iPhone 8 I purchased in December. That is really the best iPhone out right now!

  • The iPhone X is a terrible phone (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, 2018 @12:15PM (#55967543)

    It's not surprising. The iPhone X is a terrible phone, and Apple has been caught trying to trick people into upgrading.

    Face ID is a failed experiment. It manages to combine barely working with being insecure as hell: you have to hold the phone at very specific angles to get it to see your face, meaning that casually unlocking the phone is a chore. But it will also unlock using a simple folded photograph if held correctly, making it trivial for adversaries to unlock. Face ID needs to go away.

    The removal of the home button is disastrous, if only because Apple already delegated a ton of functionality to it that now has to be redistributed across the rest of the phone. The home button used to perform different functions based on if you tapped it, or clicked it, or double-clicked it, or double-tapped it, or triple-clicked it. But now they've removed that button entirely and replaced it with ..... nothing. So now the power button has to take over for functions like accessing Apple Pay and Siri. Meaning that as simple a thing as turning off the phone now involves secret button combinations. (It's click volume up, click volume down, then hold the power button, in that order. I kid you not. Hold the power button briefly to bring up the power controls, longer to forcibly reboot.)

    The new "home space" as the bottom means that a ton of apps now have UI that is right next to it, making triggering it incredibly annoying. Of course, "legacy" apps that aren't "optimized for iPhone X" have giant black bars on the top and bottom, meaning that the apps that place controls on top of the "home space" are in theory "optimized for iPhone X" but developers don't seem to have figured out how to deal with a giant dead area at the bottom of the screen.

    And then there's the notch, transforming a somewhat nice looking display into a horned ugly mess. You'd think this being an Apple decision the status bar wouldn't have been an after-thought, but quite a few pieces of information are flat-out missing on the iPhone X because there flat-out isn't space. Don't believe me? Swipe up the control center and .... no, wait, it's now swipe down the control center, but only from the right horn, because the left horn handles the old "swipe down" gesture. Anyway, swipe down the control center, which will display the "old" iPhone status bar, and look at all the icons that used to be hidden. "Minor" things like bluetooth status and battery level, for those bluetooth headphones you now have to use because there is no headphone jack.

    So, anyway, I'm not surprised. The iPhone X is a disaster even if you ignore the price.

  • I'm sorry, but ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Saturday January 20, 2018 @12:16PM (#55967555)

    "Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.

    • That's what a retail SE is.

      simply does not compute

      A common side-effect of the Hatorade Distortion Field.

    • "Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.

      Wallet friendly requires context. This isn't wallet friendly for the poor. It's wallet friendly for the sheeple who must own an iPhone to be cool, but can't afford the latest shiny thing.

  • I suspect face recognition was a kludge to get the X out the door. I don't know if people are actually acclimating to it as they did fingerprints. I have heard that there is issue with light, and I know in the morning I can unlock my phone without looking at it. I think it would be annoying to have to bring it around to my face.

    If the X is discontinued, that likely means that Apple has a on screen fingerprint recognition system, which is what they originally wanted for the X, IIRC. Maybe they keep the

    • I have the X. Face ID works pretty well, better than I expected . Does seem to learn as well, even with sunglasses on. I was skiing over the holidays, and I found that ID worked with sunglasses but not goggles (what I would expect.) I also grew out a beard for this trip and phone keeps up with your change in look. The day I shaved I though maybe it would fail, but it did not.

      I use apple pay fairly often, and I have found that face ID works about as fast as using your finger. Also, I needlessly worried th

  • BS. More wishful thinking by the Android boy-Army. Lets not forget the iPhone X has about ten years of new features that can be added to it such as:

    1. FaceID and Touch ID underneath the display. It is possible because OLED substrates are transparent when the OLEDs in a particular area are not lit up.
    2. IR dot projection based generic 3D object scanner on back for enhanced AR and 3D object scanning.
    3. Energous or equivalent whole room wireless charging. This will be a revolutionary feature â" you will n

  • In other words, Apple introduced a major step change in its model line in 2017 with the X and when it introduces the next version of the X in 2018 it may not keep the previous version on sale as it has done for some less extensive model changes in the past.

    Conclusion: Apple is DOOOOOOOOMED!

  • A case study in why just because you can doesn't mean you should.

  • Good (Score:2)

    by Misagon ( 1135 )

    I wish they would discontinue all their cell phones.
    "Smart" phones have turned people into antisocial idiots, antisocial in that they have forgot how to properly interact with people in their immediate physical surroundings as the people on the other side or the app they are in have taken their attention.

    Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Sebby ( 238625 )

      Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.

      Which - running into idiots, or you getting pissed? :)

  • They're making it a collector's item. Clever.

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just become managers.

Close