Apple Might Discontinue the iPhone X This Summer (bgr.com) 62
BGR shares a startling prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst at KGI securities: Kuo -- who we should note has an exemplary track record with respect to iPhone rumors -- adds that Apple may opt to discontinue the current iPhone X entirely if sales are underwhelming. "KGI also expects a trio of iPhone models in the fall of 2018," AppleInsider notes. "He predicts the iPhone X will be 'end of life' in the summer of 2018, instead of being retained as a lower-cost option in the following year." If Kuo's projection pans out, this would represent a marked shift in Apple's iPhone sales strategy. Going back nearly a decade, Apple has always positioned older iPhone models around as a wallet-friendly alternative for users who weren't keen on paying a premium for Apple's latest and greatest.
"Quick, buy one while it's available, after the deadline there will be NO MORE IPHONES EVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR!!"
Look at the iPod shuffle 2nd generation, 3rd generation and 4th generation.
They clearly went back to the basic design of the 2nd generation because the 3rd generation was bad.
They discontinued the "puck" mouse and never done the same mistake again.
They removed the "scrollwheel" volume controller in QuickTime and went back to a regular slider in subsequent versions.
Those are the only three examples I can think of right now.
The main "mistake" with the iPhone X is the price. As Apple is now realizing, not many people are willing to pay $1000 for a phone. They don't have to discontinue it to fix that.
Face recognition with no finger print sensor is a mistake too....no reason to retain this pile of shit.
Since we are talking about Apple, you might want to call it slashdot's 'IBM' engine*.
(* Mac zealots from ye olden times referred to any system that ran Windows or MS-DOS as 'IBM' and continued to do so long after IBM had abandoned the PC-DOS market. The Mac zealot army has always seen a need to face a single, large, monolithic target as their opponent, even though they really are up against all of 'the rest of us' on our open platforms)
Last time they at least could go re-hire Jobs.
They need another Jobs at the helm. Design by committee and a leader that doesn't know exactly what he wants is killing them.
It's like 1996 all over again! Let's ask Michael Dell what he would do with Apple?
They're seriously in danger of losing their position as the most profitable company in the world. https://9to5mac.com/2017/07/20/apple-global-fortune-500/ [9to5mac.com]
Jobs took a bunch of ideas that had been floating around for decades and finally made products out of them. The ipod was like another mp3 player at the time. itunes the software they bought the company that developed it and it was one of a dozen MP3 apps out there at the time. The value wasn't in Jobs, but in the NEXT OS which became OS X and then IOS and still lives on.
If Jobs was still running apple it would be a shadow and a minor player compared to Android and probably losing money again.
And if you own apples, don't forget to eat them before they go bad.
If you own apple stock, I'd be selling it.
Apple has a PE of 19. Google has a PE of 38, and Amazon's is over 300.
So future underperformance is already priced into Apple's stock. Investor consensus is that they will see little or no growth.
As long as... (Score:2)
It might not be the right phone for you, but it seems to me that the phone was not the issue.
After all, your wife used it for 2 years and handed you a perfectly intact phone.
That still seems expensive to me. I bought several iphone like new 5S phones about a year ago for $50 each and other than the form factor cannot tell the difference between them and the iphone 6. If you are planning on using a phone for 4 years then you can save significant money by buying a 2 year old phone every two years and even more money if you hold onto it longer.
This is not even planned obsolescence anymore (Score:1)
It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?
Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.
Well, they are environmentally friendly on one side such as energy production, recycling, using aluminium for a lot of products and yet on the other side they completely disregard the environmental impact of other things such as the inability to upgrade a computer means it's going to get discarded sooner than it should.
It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?
Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.
Clearly you just want to bitch. All high-end phones can be traded in for the new model. They don't throw those used phones away. They get refurbished and resold. All of the carriers do this. There are 3rd parties that will buy your phone too. Before the carriers started doing trade-ins and leases, I'd sell my used iPhone on Craigslist for a pretty good price. So, unless you completely destroy your phone or toss it in a drawer when you get a new one it is being re-used somewhere.
never owned an iphone (Score:4, Insightful)
hopefully china will flood the market with decent phones
As a matter of interest if all you're doing is phone calls and txt msgs why are you waiting for a "decent" phone? There's plenty of options out there even with the label "smartphone" that could suit you for under $100.
Hell go buy a second hand Galaxy S5 and a fist full of spare batteries and you'll have something that lasts you forever.
iPhone 8 (Score:1)
The iPhone X is a terrible phone (Score:3, Interesting)
It's not surprising. The iPhone X is a terrible phone, and Apple has been caught trying to trick people into upgrading.
Face ID is a failed experiment. It manages to combine barely working with being insecure as hell: you have to hold the phone at very specific angles to get it to see your face, meaning that casually unlocking the phone is a chore. But it will also unlock using a simple folded photograph if held correctly, making it trivial for adversaries to unlock. Face ID needs to go away.
The removal of the home button is disastrous, if only because Apple already delegated a ton of functionality to it that now has to be redistributed across the rest of the phone. The home button used to perform different functions based on if you tapped it, or clicked it, or double-clicked it, or double-tapped it, or triple-clicked it. But now they've removed that button entirely and replaced it with
nothing. So now the power button has to take over for functions like accessing Apple Pay and Siri. Meaning that as simple a thing as turning off the phone now involves secret button combinations. (It's click volume up, click volume down, then hold the power button, in that order. I kid you not. Hold the power button briefly to bring up the power controls, longer to forcibly reboot.)
The new "home space" as the bottom means that a ton of apps now have UI that is right next to it, making triggering it incredibly annoying. Of course, "legacy" apps that aren't "optimized for iPhone X" have giant black bars on the top and bottom, meaning that the apps that place controls on top of the "home space" are in theory "optimized for iPhone X" but developers don't seem to have figured out how to deal with a giant dead area at the bottom of the screen.
And then there's the notch, transforming a somewhat nice looking display into a horned ugly mess. You'd think this being an Apple decision the status bar wouldn't have been an after-thought, but quite a few pieces of information are flat-out missing on the iPhone X because there flat-out isn't space. Don't believe me? Swipe up the control center and
no, wait, it's now swipe down the control center, but only from the right horn, because the left horn handles the old "swipe down" gesture. Anyway, swipe down the control center, which will display the "old" iPhone status bar, and look at all the icons that used to be hidden. "Minor" things like bluetooth status and battery level, for those bluetooth headphones you now have to use because there is no headphone jack.
So, anyway, I'm not surprised. The iPhone X is a disaster even if you ignore the price.
I'm sorry, but ... (Score:5, Insightful)
"Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.
$650 less than an X isn't "wallet friendly"? (Score:2)
That's what a retail SE is.
A common side-effect of the Hatorade Distortion Field.
"Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.
Wallet friendly requires context. This isn't wallet friendly for the poor. It's wallet friendly for the sheeple who must own an iPhone to be cool, but can't afford the latest shiny thing.
Face Recognition (Score:2)
If the X is discontinued, that likely means that Apple has a on screen fingerprint recognition system, which is what they originally wanted for the X, IIRC.
I use apple pay fairly often, and I have found that face ID works about as fast as using your finger.
Hahahah (Score:1)
BS. More wishful thinking by the Android boy-Army. Lets not forget the iPhone X has about ten years of new features that can be added to it such as:
1. FaceID and Touch ID underneath the display. It is possible because OLED substrates are transparent when the OLEDs in a particular area are not lit up.
2. IR dot projection based generic 3D object scanner on back for enhanced AR and 3D object scanning.
3. Energous or equivalent whole room wireless charging. This will be a revolutionary feature
In other words (Score:2)
In other words, Apple introduced a major step change in its model line in 2017 with the X and when it introduces the next version of the X in 2018 it may not keep the previous version on sale as it has done for some less extensive model changes in the past.
Conclusion: Apple is DOOOOOOOOMED!
iPhone X facial recognition authentication: (Score:2)
A case study in why just because you can doesn't mean you should.
The Mac Pro wasn
Good (Score:2)
I wish they would discontinue all their cell phones.
"Smart" phones have turned people into antisocial idiots, antisocial in that they have forgot how to properly interact with people in their immediate physical surroundings as the people on the other side or the app they are in have taken their attention.
Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.
Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.
Which - running into idiots, or you getting pissed?
:)
Clever! (Score:2)
They're making it a collector's item. Clever.