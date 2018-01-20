Apple Might Discontinue the iPhone X This Summer (bgr.com) 150
BGR shares a startling prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst at KGI securities: Kuo -- who we should note has an exemplary track record with respect to iPhone rumors -- adds that Apple may opt to discontinue the current iPhone X entirely if sales are underwhelming. "KGI also expects a trio of iPhone models in the fall of 2018," AppleInsider notes. "He predicts the iPhone X will be 'end of life' in the summer of 2018, instead of being retained as a lower-cost option in the following year." If Kuo's projection pans out, this would represent a marked shift in Apple's iPhone sales strategy. Going back nearly a decade, Apple has always positioned older iPhone models around as a wallet-friendly alternative for users who weren't keen on paying a premium for Apple's latest and greatest.
VERY misleading title.
Look at the iPod shuffle 2nd generation, 3rd generation and 4th generation.
They clearly went back to the basic design of the 2nd generation because the 3rd generation was bad.
They discontinued the "puck" mouse and never done the same mistake again.
They removed the "scrollwheel" volume controller in QuickTime and went back to a regular slider in subsequent versions.
Those are the only three examples I can think of right now.
The main "mistake" with the iPhone X is the price. As Apple is now realizing, not many people are willing to pay $1000 for a phone. They don't have to discontinue it to fix that.
Face recognition with no finger print sensor is a mistake too....no reason to retain this pile of shit.
FaceID is optional.
If you don't like it, don't enable it.
FaceID is optional. If you don't like it, don't enable it.
I don't think the problem is that people don't want to use it. I think the problem is that people just like the fingerprint sensor more and opted for the lower priced 8 with it than going for the more expensive X that lacks it.
They removed the fingerprint sensor. So if you opt out of Face ID you opt out of the Iphone X, or you have to use keycode locking.
Love how Tim Cook is ok with face scanning but not for his nephew to use social media. Who can make sense of this man's ideologies.
Price. Shitty notch out of the top design. FaceID gimmick feature that actually lowers security (google for children unlocking phones -- algorithm loves to default to success rather than failure, which his exactly what one wants in an authentication situation right?), shitty iOS design updates (turning off wireless doesn't actually turn it off, so you can still be track for your 'betterment', and it auto turns back on anyway), amongst tons of other issues.
Google made the same mistake with the Pixel. [recode.net] From where I sit, indistinguishable from Apple envy. Note the guy on the stage dressed head to toe in Steve Jobs black.
The main "mistake" with the iPhone X is the price. As Apple is now realizing, not many people are willing to pay $1000 for a phone. They don't have to discontinue it to fix that.
Galaxy Note 8 is $949 for the same amount of storage.
Now what, Hater?
Android is the worst operating system for a phone, full of pornographic ads in children games!
As many of us have known for many years, the iPhone is a cheaply made, poorly designed, and vastly overpriced steaming turd! Android phones that are far superior to the iPhone can be bought for $100 to $150! Anyone who has paid more than that for a "smart" phone is an idiot that got ripped off big time!!
So what does that make the GN8 owners who paid $949 for their kit?
> Those are the only three examples I can think of right now.
They rehired Steve Jobs.
Whatâ(TM)s wrong with smart quotes?
If you own apple stock, I'd be selling it.
Re:Apple is dying (Score:5, Insightful)
Last time they at least could go re-hire Jobs.
They need another Jobs at the helm. Design by committee and a leader that doesn't know exactly what he wants is killing them.
Re: (Score:3)
It's like 1996 all over again! Let's ask Michael Dell what he would do with Apple?
They're seriously in danger of losing their position as the most profitable company in the world. https://9to5mac.com/2017/07/20/apple-global-fortune-500/ [9to5mac.com]
Re:Apple is dying (Score:5, Insightful)
The apple store in that picture would easily pass as a very cultish church. All you have to do is replace the apple logo with a church of scientology logo.
When your 'standing' is based on being a big gassed up balloon, if you deflate (or 'pop') you don't deflate to 'second largest.'
The creditors swarm and things quickly get ugly.
Jobs took a bunch of ideas that had been floating around for decades and finally made products out of them. The ipod was like another mp3 player at the time. itunes the software they bought the company that developed it and it was one of a dozen MP3 apps out there at the time. The value wasn't in Jobs, but in the NEXT OS which became OS X and then IOS and still lives on.
If Jobs was still running apple it would be a shadow and a minor player compared to Android and probably losing money again. First thing Ti
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Creative Labs' Nomad. It had more space than the iPod. Some models might have had wi-fi. It wasn't lame. (That's the meme, at least.) I had a Nomad. It was terrible. It had a 6GB laptop drive (compare to the original iPod's 5GB 1.8" drive), was the size of a portable CD player (compare to the iPod's "bar of soap" size), and transferred music to/from the drive via USB1.1 (compare to the iPod's Firewire connection). Oh, and it didn't have WiFi either. That's wh
I think Jobs would have the same problem (Score:2)
And if you own apples, don't forget to eat them before they go bad.
If you own apple stock, I'd be selling it.
Apple has a PE of 19. Google has a PE of 38, and Amazon's is over 300.
So future underperformance is already priced into Apple's stock. Investor consensus is that they will see little or no growth.
As long as...
Re: (Score:3)
It might not be the right phone for you, but it seems to me that the phone was not the issue.
After all, your wife used it for 2 years and handed you a perfectly intact phone.
Re: As long as... (Score:2)
That still seems expensive to me. I bought several iphone like new 5S phones about a year ago for $50 each and other than the form factor cannot tell the difference between them and the iphone 6. If you are planning on using a phone for 4 years then you can save significant money by buying a 2 year old phone every two years and even more money if you hold onto it longer.
Re: (Score:2)
I can see why a lot of people prefer smaller phones though. Even I find the ~4.7-5.1" displays in most flagship phones a bit cumbersome to use unless I'm holding the phone perfectly which isn't a
Re: As long as... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Shit - if I keep my current phone for 4 years, it'll have cost 2.5€/ear.
(9€, sim-lock is illegal here, stayed on exactly the same service-level as before)
This is not even planned obsolescence anymore (Score:2, Interesting)
It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?
Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, they are environmentally friendly on one side such as energy production, recycling, using aluminium for a lot of products and yet on the other side they completely disregard the environmental impact of other things such as the inability to upgrade a computer means it's going to get discarded sooner than it should.
Re:This is not even planned obsolescence anymore (Score:4, Informative)
It's just an environmental nightmare. Phone hardware per se can last 10+ years, WHY do we have to buy the new shiny model again every 12 months? And what happens to the rest?
Apple being "environmentally friendly" is just a huge joke. They don't even pretend to greenwash anymore.
Clearly you just want to bitch. All high-end phones can be traded in for the new model. They don't throw those used phones away. They get refurbished and resold. All of the carriers do this. There are 3rd parties that will buy your phone too. Before the carriers started doing trade-ins and leases, I'd sell my used iPhone on Craigslist for a pretty good price. So, unless you completely destroy your phone or toss it in a drawer when you get a new one it is being re-used somewhere.
I've purchased a few "refurbished" Nexus 5 phones to replace family phones which have been dropped too many times. They are cheap and work great. Usually they look just like a new phone. I'm sticking with the Nexus 5 until there is a compelling reason to upgrade. It's plenty fast, has all the features I need (and none of the bells and whistles which just irritate me).
I'll let the bozos who have to have the latest and greatest phone dump their old gear on me.
Here is an article on what happens to those Apple trade-in phones: http://abcnews.go.com/Business/recycled-iphones-apple-products/story?id [go.com]
never owned an iphone (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:never owned an iphone (Score:5, Insightful)
hopefully china will flood the market with decent phones
As a matter of interest if all you're doing is phone calls and txt msgs why are you waiting for a "decent" phone? There's plenty of options out there even with the label "smartphone" that could suit you for under $100.
Hell go buy a second hand Galaxy S5 and a fist full of spare batteries and you'll have something that lasts you forever.
iPhone X opposite of a debacle - Revelation (Score:4, Interesting)
Virtue-signal much?
Only it doesn't seem like signaling ignorance is much of a virtue. Unlike you, I've owned both Android and iPhones so I can see what both sides are like.
The iPhone X is exactly the opposite of a "debacle". It is by far the largest improvement in using a phone I have had, since the original iPhone first came out. FaceID is the future and I am not buying another mobile device (laptop, phone or tablet) that does not support FaceID (not facial recognition: 3D face authentication) - between that and the replacement of front buttons with gestures it is that much of a leap in UX improvement over even the best touch sensors. The OLED screen is like a distant second in comparison and is actually a mixed bag compared to a great LCD. It is amazing to think this is only the first version to FaceID, think of how the first touch sensors were - FaceID is so much more reliable than they were.
The thought that Apple would cancel the iPhone X is laughable; the only thing to wonder about is when does the rest of the line will get FaceID and join us in the future.
Those of you who do not have one, may find this hyperbolic... but someday you will understand.
Thug or government official at gunpoint "give us your phone"
You hand it over.
The hostile party asks you to put your password in, wrestles you to put your finger on the sensor...
Or simply turns the phone towards your face before you can even react.
And yes, we know you can disable it, but so do they.
Which if these scenarios do you prefer?
Power off first— not that hard.
I don’t trust FaceID yet or my banking passwords, but for locking and unlocking the phone it is great— a transparent means of unlocking vs a more conscious move. Apple seems to have made a few tweaks that addressed my edge case issues on the phone, and I have to agree with GP: the X is the future. I also happen to think they sold many more than the pessimists and it is a blockbuster.
Re: (Score:2)
No need for an "Off-Brand"
Motorola Moto-E does most things at an affordable price and it has a rubberized back and Gorilla Glass up front.
The only reason to pay a premium (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and considering this iphone X debacle
Huh? I'm using an iPhone X and it's great. What's the debacle?
Re: (Score:2)
I can attest to that. My 180EUR phone is an 8-core, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, pretty much vanilla Android 7 (updates provided), 4500mAh 3-days-on-one-charge-with-permanent-wifi-on battery, *actual* IP-68 ruggedness beast, that can connect to my wifi from down the street, survives being thrown against walls and put through entire washing machine cycles, has an outstanding build quality, does 2 SIM *plus* an SD card, is completely unbrickable (yes, including wrecking the bootloader so it won't turn on
... you can upload new firmware anyway), has replacement batteries available on e-bay, and a complete disassembly and reassembly video on YouTube, *posted by the manufacturer*. Also it looks awesome, and not like a boring featureless slab/blade.
You literally get screwdrivers with he thing!
What phone is this? And do you have an Amazon link?
iPhone 8 (Score:1)
The iPhone X is a terrible phone (Score:4, Interesting)
It's not surprising. The iPhone X is a terrible phone, and Apple has been caught trying to trick people into upgrading.
Face ID is a failed experiment. It manages to combine barely working with being insecure as hell: you have to hold the phone at very specific angles to get it to see your face, meaning that casually unlocking the phone is a chore. But it will also unlock using a simple folded photograph if held correctly, making it trivial for adversaries to unlock. Face ID needs to go away.
The removal of the home button is disastrous, if only because Apple already delegated a ton of functionality to it that now has to be redistributed across the rest of the phone. The home button used to perform different functions based on if you tapped it, or clicked it, or double-clicked it, or double-tapped it, or triple-clicked it. But now they've removed that button entirely and replaced it with
..... nothing. So now the power button has to take over for functions like accessing Apple Pay and Siri. Meaning that as simple a thing as turning off the phone now involves secret button combinations. (It's click volume up, click volume down, then hold the power button, in that order. I kid you not. Hold the power button briefly to bring up the power controls, longer to forcibly reboot.)
The new "home space" as the bottom means that a ton of apps now have UI that is right next to it, making triggering it incredibly annoying. Of course, "legacy" apps that aren't "optimized for iPhone X" have giant black bars on the top and bottom, meaning that the apps that place controls on top of the "home space" are in theory "optimized for iPhone X" but developers don't seem to have figured out how to deal with a giant dead area at the bottom of the screen.
And then there's the notch, transforming a somewhat nice looking display into a horned ugly mess. You'd think this being an Apple decision the status bar wouldn't have been an after-thought, but quite a few pieces of information are flat-out missing on the iPhone X because there flat-out isn't space. Don't believe me? Swipe up the control center and
.... no, wait, it's now swipe down the control center, but only from the right horn, because the left horn handles the old "swipe down" gesture. Anyway, swipe down the control center, which will display the "old" iPhone status bar, and look at all the icons that used to be hidden. "Minor" things like bluetooth status and battery level, for those bluetooth headphones you now have to use because there is no headphone jack.
So, anyway, I'm not surprised. The iPhone X is a disaster even if you ignore the price.
Perhaps much of this is true. I like TouchID on my 6 and would upgrade to an 8 before an X. I'm not interested in FaceID at all.
However, what the underlying article is talking about is that Apple is just considering not offering the X as the lower cost option once the replacements come out. The same analyst is predicting two updated variants of the current X as new models (with updated versions of FaceID). Apple is just considering not offering the $1000+ phone as the "budget" model to buy once the repl
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
But it will also unlock using a simple folded photograph if held correctly, making it trivial for adversaries to unlock.
Please cite your evidence for this. I'll wait.
But it will also unlock using a simple folded photograph if held correctly, making it trivial for adversaries to unlock.
Please cite your evidence for this. I'll wait.
Yeah... there are loads of disadvantages to having face-unlock as the security mechanism, but from all the actual reviews I've read have said that it works pretty well, at all sensible angles, and requires a real 3D person to work. I can find loads of reasons to criticise Apple without making shit up.
Re:The iPhone X is a terrible phone (Score:5, Informative)
why do people always post "cite your evidence.. i 'll wait" but cant seem to bother using GOOGLE??
Here is a 10 year old boy unlocking his moms phone
https://www.wired.com/story/10... [wired.com]
here is a mask unlocking a phone
https://www.macrumors.com/2017... [macrumors.com]
here is the face ID not working for apples own demo
https://www.theverge.com/circu... [theverge.com]
try using google..
what, a 3d printed face mask isnt enought? https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
what, a 3d printed face mask isnt enought? https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
Of course it's not enough, and not even close to being as trivially easy as a photograph. If somebody has the resources and motivation to obtain a 3D scan of a person's face and then 3D print a mask, do you really think a fingerprint scanner would be any more secure against such a person?
One of my few gripes last month was that it was hard for me to unlock in bed laying on my side with faceid. That seems to have improved dramatically since then.
The issues with the screen and home zone you describe are pretty limited for me; most of my apps don’t take advantage of the notch yet (and there are a number of great ways to improve the UI by adding in support, like putting the menu in the top left so it disappears), but not that big of a deal.
I have almost gotten over the animated poop, but
I'm sorry, but ... (Score:5, Insightful)
"Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.
Re: (Score:2)
"Apple" and "wallet friendly" in the same sentence simply does not compute. Really not. And I've got an MB Air myself.
Wallet friendly requires context. This isn't wallet friendly for the poor. It's wallet friendly for the sheeple who must own an iPhone to be cool, but can't afford the latest shiny thing.
Face Recognition (Score:2)
If the X is discontinued, that likely means that Apple has a on screen fingerprint recognition system, which is what they originally wanted for the X, IIRC. Maybe they keep the
Re: (Score:2)
I use apple pay fairly often, and I have found that face ID works about as fast as using your finger. Also, I needlessly worried th
I fully agree with this. Face ID has been mostly OK for me, but hit or miss in some scenarios. I wouldn't want to go back to a home button again, but if they did incorporate Touch ID into the display, I would switch from the X - as long as the new phone is about the same size as the X. The biggest benefits to me going from 7+ to X was the reduction in physical size and increase is display size. 7 was just too small, 7+ was just a bit too big.
As far as the notch goes, the problems with it are caused by l
Re: (Score:2)
As far as the notch goes, the problems with it are caused by lazy/ignorant app developers. Apps could easily take advantage of the notch, or just ignore it entirely and let it continue showing the time, signal, etc... But no, I have yet to find an app that is properly set up to work with or around the notch. I won't hold this against apple though, this is all on you lazy developers. Get with the damn program. My how you have forgotten the nightmare of developing apps to work on hundreds of different Android phones each with their own differences and quirks.
So the issue that you hate the "lazy developers" for is NOT supporting a wide variety of platforms and resolutions? The exact same thing you condemn the Android ecosystem for offering?
Re:Hahahah (Score:5, Informative)
I think AppleInsider is where the most smarmy Apple fans hang out. They have a cadre mentality and a well formed routine for identifying, isolating and removing non-Apple zealots from their forum.
Misleading title is misleading. (Score:2, Insightful)
While there are plenty of people that hate Apple and the iPhone X (I prefer touch id and no notch myself), this isn't about the X as a concept being discontinued. Apple is just considering not selling the $1000 phone as the lower cost option, once the replacement models come out. Usually they will take the current flagship model and offer a cheaper lower memory version as the budget device when a new replacement is offered.
They could put a version of the 8 as the lower cost option, or the 8 itself if ther
In other words (Score:2)
In other words, Apple introduced a major step change in its model line in 2017 with the X and when it introduces the next version of the X in 2018 it may not keep the previous version on sale as it has done for some less extensive model changes in the past.
Conclusion: Apple is DOOOOOOOOMED!
iPhone X facial recognition authentication: (Score:2)
A case study in why just because you can doesn't mean you should.
Good (Score:2, Interesting)
I wish they would discontinue all their cell phones.
"Smart" phones have turned people into antisocial idiots, antisocial in that they have forgot how to properly interact with people in their immediate physical surroundings as the people on the other side or the app they are in have taken their attention.
Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.
Re:Good (Score:4, Funny)
Sorry for the rant, but I just had an encounter with an idiot in the grocery store and I am still pissed. Not that it does not happen every day though.
Which - running into idiots, or you getting pissed?
:)
Who makes this stuff up? (Score:1)
I switched from a Galaxy S7 to the Iphone X. I'm a happy customer. It's great phone, period. After all of the investments that Apple has made to build the X, there is Zero chance that Apple would return to it's old, tired design. None.
So many people hate Apple so much that this sort of story is lapped up like Milk and Honey.
The apple is doomed/product is crap stories come out every quarter a few weeks before their results are released. Sort of strange that.
It is almost as if there are people who make a good living shorting APPL stock....
Personally, I'd never go for a phone that is nothing more than a data source for Google. I had an Android phone once. Updates? what updates. When I looked at my firewall logs I saw all the data that was g
I agree, and would never go for a phone that is 'nothing more than a data source for Google.'
Which is why I chose an inexpensive Samsung Galaxy phone. Samsung has a somewhat adversarial relationship with Google, which is a good thing in my book.
One thing I would never, ever, do is buy a phone where the whole stack from the hardware to the OS came from a single sourced vendor, and with a locked single app store. That's just putting your head in the lion's mouth.
Which if it runs Android, still makes you a product for Google's actual customers.
So how many times have you replaced the Samsung-provided install on your Galaxy with one from Motorola or HTC?
Clever! (Score:2)
They're making it a collector's item. Clever.
Why pay 1k for evolutionary rather than revolution (Score:1)
I personally don't see the revolutionary feature or features that would make an iPhone Xbox desirable enough to spend computer prices on. The face ID thing is neat but it's not really new. Also, one rattionale for buying better computer hardware up front is it'll last longer. With Apple, the promise seems to be it'll be obsolete sooner because they'll slow it down. (Yes I know battery issues, but then can't they make them easier to change out if they're concerned?) I like Apple well enough, I've had iPh
If only people would read the article (Score:5, Informative)
Or even the summary.
The iPhone X might be deprecated as a low cost option. That means it wonâ(TM)t be around next year for cheap. Instead, the iPhone 8 will be the cheap option and the three new phones will effectively be 3 different updated iPhone X models.
There will still be Face ID on the new phones. They will still not have home buttons.
If you were hoping to get an X from Apple $200 cheaper next year, this might be disappointing to you, but it doesnâ(TM)t mean much else.
I donâ(TM)t get the people who are still hard (Score:1)
They are the wealthiest and one of the most powerful companies on earth, not the plucky underdog to Microsoftâ(TM)s big brother...
itâ(TM)s like being a die hard Exxon fan... I really donâ(TM)t get the insane level of loyalty Apple gets, Itâ(TM)s creepy.
Re: I donâ(TM)t get the people who are still (Score:1)
Posted from my iPhone of course
It's the price. (Score:2)
I just picked up a Huawei Mate 9 that was being sold overstock for $249 unlocked. Great 5.9" screen, blazing fast 8-cores and 4GB ram, zero lag, three days on a charge, dual-lens rear camera setup with very decent raw files, dual-sim, SD card slot, built like a tank, Gorilla Glass 3, and desperately thin and light at the same time.
There just isn't enough difference between "last year's overstock" and "the latest and greatest" any longer to justify paying 4x as much. When the first iPhone was launched everyo
Your comment:
"The iPhone works well and thereâ(TM)s ecosystems built up that work. People donâ(TM)t want the form factor to change. Even the iPhone 7 headphone removal is still causing holdouts in upgrades from 6s users."
Can I assume your post is from your iPhone? (TM)
Since we are talking about Apple, you might want to call it slashdot's 'IBM' engine*.
(* Mac zealots from ye olden times referred to any system that ran Windows or MS-DOS as 'IBM' and continued to do so long after IBM had abandoned the PC-DOS market. The Mac zealot army has always seen a need to face a single, large, monolithic target as their opponent, even though they really are up against all of 'the rest of us' on our open platforms)
Re: No one wants a new formfactor. (Score:2)
Re:And the concensus is... (Score:5, Insightful)
The Mac Pro wasn't universally hated. A certain subset of pro users like it a lot — the ones who don't have any significant storage requirements and need really, really quiet machines. A different subset hate it — the ones who now have to install a separate RAID enclosure right beside their machine because they can't stick up to 240 TB of SSDs in each one like you can with the previous generation (or, more realistically, up to 48 TB of spinning rust), and are instead stuck with the paltry 1 TB that Apple graciously allows you to buy. (You can get more storage even in their laptops now, which is beyond sad.)
The bigger problem with the Mac Pro, of course, is that it is too small to accommodate subsequent generations of twelve-core CPUs and high-end GPUs, so they can't upgrade it to the current tech without significantly redesigning it. Their insatiable lust for thinness/compactness and their bizarre infatuation with proprietary SSD-only storage slots finally bit them in the a**. And it's good that they're having to rethink things. Maybe next time, they'll pay more attention to their target audience saying, "Here are our minimum requirements" before they design things, rather than just saying, "You'll adapt to what we sell," because at some point, their customers will get tired of doing that.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes and no. I'm of two minds on it. I actually rather like the Mac Pro I use at work (for writing iOS apps). The twelve-core monstrosity eats compiling jobs like a small child eats cotton candy.
On the flip side, I would never buy one for my own personal recording studio and video editing purposes, because the storage capacity doesn't cut it, and if I have to deal with something woefully inadequate, it might as well be the laptop that I already have. I seriously considered buying one when they first cam
Re: (Score:2)
So it works really well for a very narrow definition of "Pro", which basically turns out to be Apple software engineers and third-party Mac and iOS developers.
And a whole bunch of those don't need a Mac Pro in the first place. For instance, the company I work for offers a Xamarin-based app. Our iOS build server is an older Mac mini, which is still plenty fast for our purposes - despite the fact that building a Xamarin app for iOS is extremely slow due to architectural decisions by Apple. Unless you regularly need to build something really big you're probably going to get away with something less expensive than a Mac Pro.
The ashtray is really a completely differen