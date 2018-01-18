Tesla Is Last In the Driverless Vehicle Race, Report Says (usnews.com) 77
Navigant Research has compiled a new report on 19 companies working on automated driving systems, and surprisingly, Tesla came in last place. U.S. News & World Report: Navigant ranked the 19 major companies developing AV technology based on 10 criteria, including vision, market strategy, partnerships, production strategy, technology, product quality and staying power. According to the report, General Motors Co. and Waymo, the auto unit of Alphabet, are the top two AV investment opportunities in the market today. Tesla and Apple are the two biggest laggards in the AV race, according to Navigant's rankings.
Investors are acutely aware of Tesla's production and distribution disadvantages compared to legacy automakers like GM, but Navigant is also highly critical of Tesla's technology. "The autopilot system on current products has stagnated and, in many respects, regressed since it was first launched in late 2015," Navigant says in the report, according to Ars Technica. "More than one year after launching V2, Autopilot still lacks some of the functionality of the original, and there are many anecdotal reports from owners of unpredictable behavior."
Why is marketing strategies even listed?
Really. Since "marketing" and "staying power" count for more than "working and deployed technology", Tesla should be proud to be last on the list.
This is one of those articles where it is clear that the journalist made the list first, putting Tesla last to get more clicks, and then made up BS numbers to justify it.
tesla is last due to technology though.
the thing about why they got it so early and why they stagnated now, is that as you might remember if you read slashdot and wasnt a total fanboi, you can't make a technology company if you can't make things either cheaper or better and preferably both.
I had no idea that Tesla was going to be the world leader in Driverless vehicles. Well as last in this race, time to shut them down, sell the proceeds forj the bankruptcy sale and open some coal mines.
Well, as things are going now, the "traditional" automakers will build and sell the electric cars but, Tesla will sell them the batteries and rent them the supercharger stations.
Really. Since "marketing" and "staying power" count for more than "working and deployed technology", Tesla should be proud to be last on the list.
This is one of those articles where it is clear that the journalist made the list first, putting Tesla last to get more clicks, and then made up BS numbers to justify it.
Hell, I didn't even know there was a race! How many laps?
It says market strategy, not marketing strategy. As in, do they have an actual, realistic plan for bringing the technology to market. And since it is info for investors, it makes sense to include it.
Are your federal and state taxes ensuing the correct painted lines are been used?
Wont someone think of the algorithm that expected a painted road edge?
Conflicting niches (Score:1)
Tesla was biting off more than they could chew with auto-drive. Besides, if you want auto-drive, then you probably don't want a sports car. Sports cars are usually for people who like to drive.
Tesla was biting off more than they could chew with auto-drive.
I agree. They should have spent their energy on their manufacturing capabilities before looking at features that target different markets. Instead now they have buggy self-driving cars with constant production delays.
Re:Conflicting niches (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe, but unlike anyone else, they actually do have self-driving cars on the roads. Not in a research facility, not on paper, not in simulations, not in various stages of development, but on the actual roads.
There are already cars out there with auto-cruise control and lane assist.
They're not much different than a Tesla with Autopilot.
They both do highway driving, but you'll be dead in both if a truck crosses in front of you and you're not paying attention.
Tesla AP can confidently navigate curves and most other lane assists ping-pong between lines all the time.
Is anyoneâ(TM)s autopilot as good as Teslaâ(TM)s? The feature on the Model S/X has a great interface.
I am a Tesla hater. But I donâ(TM)t think anyone does autopilot better right now.
I am a Tesla hater. But I don't think anyone does autopilot better right now.
instead of rushing things out, they could have left the auto-pilot for a next phase. Start by mass-producing high quality electric cars and batteries. Just that would be a huge win. Now they have to fight on multiple fronts; complaints and lawsuits about auto-pilot, various regulators to deal with, production line issues, charging stations, freeloaders, etc. They're like Hitler attacking Russia before he had the rest of his campaigns under control. Ambitious, and ultimately a disaster.
Sports cars are usually for people who like to drive.
Driving a Tesla on Hwy 1 from Carmel to Big Sur is fun. Commuting at 15 mph in stop-and-go traffic on 101 from San Jose to Mountain View is not. It feels great to just click on Autopilot and zone out.
Re:Conflicting niches (Score:5, Interesting)
The feature is available in more than just their sports car, you know. It's also in their sedan, their crossover SUV, etc.
I don't think it has anything to do with conflicting niches so much as having to spend time reinventing the wheel. After they lost MobileEye, they had to spend time redoing what MobileEye provided, plus everything they were planning to do going forward.
IMO, the big open question is whether the current AutoSteer tech is actually the basis for their self-driving tech, or just a temporary band-aid intended to replace the AP1 MobileEye functionality in the interim until their self-driving tech is ready.
Right now, I've seen the following problems (consistently) with AutoSteer:
All in all, it isn't a beta so much as a pre-alpha. It is good enough for some freeways (the ones without significant turns), but it has trouble even on some four-lane, divided highways in the greater Bay Area, where presumably Tesla should have copious amounts of training data. I would have no faith in it on arbitrary roads. It isn't the edge cases that are wrong, but rather that the base case behavior is barely even adequate. It feels like they trained their model with drunk drivers and 15-year-old student drivers.
So I really hope that AutoSteer is a temporary replacement for MobileEye, and that the reason it isn't better is that it is getting only minimal maintenance. If that's not the case... we could be waiting a while.
You sure make Tesla's Auto Steer sound like an immature technology but so many people seem to trust it with their lives so I'm wondering if your car is defective in some way. Maybe take it in to Tesla and ask them why they were willing to give you a feature that would certainly result in damage to your expensive vehicle and possible bodily harm.
Also, while I'm sure the delay in turning is an issue with processing time, the correct way to navigate a turn is to eclipse it, which is not a constant radius turn.
Who the fuck has heard of "Navigant [sic] Research", and why would anyone pay any attention to their clickbait?
No, I'm not a Tesla "fanboi." But they are advancing the art, and Navigant Research is apparently just a remora [wikipedia.org].
(Beyond which, all the self-driving car companies seem to be testing in sunny, dry locations, Michigan based GM included. It's not ready-for-prime-time until they can drive t
t's not ready-for-prime-time until they can drive through a white-out condition snow storm on icy, snow covered roadways.
Of course, by that criteria, most humans aren't ready to drive a car either. Here in Los Angeles even a modest rainfall seems to discombobulate a lot of the local wetware implementations
:)
Yeah, but that just means they're stuck in the ditches, which leave the road open for me.
Rank this (Score:5, Funny)
Navigant ranked the 19 major companies developing AV technology based on 10 criteria, including vision, market strategy, partnerships, production strategy, technology, product quality and staying power.
I ranked 27,013 market research firms based on the relevance of their research and the value of their brand. The only reason Navigant didn't finish last is because I included Trump's twitter feed in the list.
Staying Power? (Score:1)
How much weight was given to the "staying power" metric? That's naturally going to lean twords GM, which literally can't go out of business...
Haha, they tried but the U.S. Government said no.
Tesla has more real data (Score:2, Insightful)
Tesla has a pretty huge advantage over other companies, in that there is a TON of data from around the world, in so many different conditions... especially the model 3 has a good number of sensors all around. The performance of that system may be lagging at the moment but Tesla is the one that has the most ingredients for success at hand.
"Tesla has a pretty huge advantage over other companies, in that there is a TON of data from around the world, in so many different conditions"
Very true but you have to be able to make sense of all that data. Tests by Tesla owners selectively covering the cameras to see at which point Autopilot would become unavailable found that it's only using the front camera / radar, just like the old system.
Whether or not they're collecting data from the other sensors is unknown but their progress has been minimal in t
Yes, for now (Score:2)
Tests by Tesla owners selectively covering the cameras to see at which point Autopilot would become unavailable found that it's only using the front camera / radar, just like the old system.
Sure but that does not mean they are not collecting from the other cameras/sensors while people drive, and can learn from that as well for more advanced systems.
their progress has been minimal in the past 6 months.
I imagine they are being very careful with updates, but that doesn't mean major upgrades are not around the
uh... (Score:3)
Not sure I want to be in the winner's car in this race
uh, what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Tesla and Apple are the two biggest laggards
That they list a company that doesn't even have a product in the market, neither active nor announced, and which is working on something only according to rumours, tells me a lot about how trustworthy this article is.
You mean this rumor?
https://www.engadget.com/2017/... [engadget.com]
Maybe Apple just decided to publish a paper on car, pedestrian and cyclist detection using LIDAR because they were bored?
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1711.063... [arxiv.org]
Apple was rumored to be working on a car for a long time. I don't think they could actually build one, a car is a complicated thing to build and involves a lot of regulatory approvals and a massive investment in manufacturing. I'm not sure the regulatory requirements would also line up with Apple's marketing style, either.
It's not that Apple doesn't have or can't hire the right talent, and they are good at supply chain management but a car is a different product than Apple knows how to make.
Tesla has show
Apple wouldn't build an entire car, most likely. What's far more likely is that they'd license an electronics package, like Microsoft and Nvidia do. Apple already makes something called CarPlay, it'd be something like this.
Which car can I buy now? (Score:2)
And how many different models? An SUV? A sports car?
Its got the GUI that EV drivers crave.
This WOULD be relevant, but... (Score:2)
GM hasn't ever positioned themselves as "even mainly a[n] AV maker".
So obviously they aren't including only companies that have "positioned themselves as even mainly a[n] AV maker".
They are ranking the companies that are doing anything significant with self-driving vehicles.
Given Elon Musk promised a cross-country self-driven ride by the end of 2017, I think Telsa qualifies.
Well, they do sell the feature of full autonomous driving*.
*when available.
The Model 3's control panel was replaced with a central touchscreen on the theory that looking away from the road to mess with the touchscreen is ok because the car is driving autonomously anyways. For the same reason, you don't really need to see the speedometer. This is the official explanation for the layout.
Another "market research" company poopoos on Tesla (Score:2)
Thus far, lots of market research companies have said Tesla is a complete failure and would be dead by the end of the year and thus far they have all been proven wrong. Tesla is taking the AI heavy approach by only using radar and cameras which is likely why they have been ranked last. However, I would point out that people don't have LIDAR and yet manage to drive. Tesla isn't always on time with their products and thus far have a few kinks but they always manage to produce a product. GM, Ford, Nissan a
Tesla has different goals, too ..... (Score:2)
When you look at the big auto makers like Chevy, they're cutting deals to partner up with ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft. That should tell you what their long-term goals are. They want to be the ones who own or exclusively sell fleets of driverless vehicles used in a future where people no longer own their own personal cars -- but simply call for one as needed, on a trip by trip basis.
Tesla, on the other hand, is still more firmly entrenched in the idea of making a desirable electric car with as mu
I don't know about that. Their cars are still pretty expensive, compared to say a Corolla or Civic. People who would buy one of these are more likely to just call auto-cabs... which could be a Tesla. Electric cabs are likely to be cheaper than ICE to deploy/maintain, so cab companies will consider Teslas for this purpose, if they're autonomous.
Autopilot is about getting real world data (Score:2)
Price for hardware? (Score:1)
Re:Price for hardware? (edit) (Score:1)
Good! (Score:2)
Because I'll be damned if I trust my safety to a driverless vehicle.
Is this a competition Tesla should even be in? (Score:2)
According to Musk, the primary reason for existence of Tesla is to get the world to move more quickly to electric cars. It does this by making good enough cars, and making enough money from them, that other companies realize they are missing out and so chose to emulate Tesla. I'm sure that Tesla also want to become a long term profitable major car manufacturer, but if we believe Musk, that is a secondary goal.
Given all this, and given Tesla motor's significant growing pains and limited resources (compared t
Vision? (Score:1)
When the first thing they are grading on is "Vision", I am not going to RTFA. The summary also says they have reports of ???. As opposed to the reports on my Toyota not driving itself. Because it doesn't...
