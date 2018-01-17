Apple Gives Employees $2,500 Bonuses After New Tax Law

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by BeauHD from the trickle-down-economics dept.
Apple told employees that it's issuing a bonus of $2,500 of restricted stock units, following the introduction of the new U.S. tax law. "The iPhone maker will begin issuing grants to most employees worldwide in the coming months," reports Bloomberg. Apple also announced today that it would bring back most of its cash from overseas and spend $30 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. From the report: Apple confirmed the bonuses in response to a Bloomberg inquiry Wednesday. The Cupertino, California-based company joins a growing list of American businesses that have celebrated the introduction of corporate-friendly tax law with one-time bonuses for staff. AT&T, Comcast, JetBlue, and Wal-Mart also said they were giving bonuses.

  • Why? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Lynal ( 976271 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:17PM (#55950121)
    Can any corporate finance experts explain why companies would do this? Should we buy that they're just being generous/trying to foster goodwill?

    • Re:Why? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:23PM (#55950165)

      It gives the politicians who give away massive amounts of wealth to the corporations a simple talking point.

    • Re:Why? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:30PM (#55950185)
      While I'm not a corporate finance expert, some explanation can be found here in the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book report:

      https://www.federalreserve.gov... [federalreserve.gov]

      It explains that the United States is FINALLY starting to see an uptick in employment, with some labor shortages, which is key to ordinary Americans seeing an increase in their paycheck. Due to the economic outlook of further expected growth, companies that retain employees stand to grow; companies that don't retain their employees during a labor shortage will likely go out of business. So you're correct to be skeptical about generosity, but it IS an attempt to foster goodwill with their existing employees out of corporate self-interest.

      • Re:Why? (Score:5, Informative)

        by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:33PM (#55950203)
        Also, the bonuses are paid in restricted stock units (RSUs). They're not literally stock. They're a promise to give stock if the employee stays for x time -- basically, if they leave tomorrow, they get little or nothing.

        • Yup. I'd rather get cash myself. Sure, I still get some cash bonuses, but for awhile most of it was RSUs with strings attached. Every few months I'll get an email that says something like "7 shares have vested!"

      • Re: Why? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by slasher999 ( 513533 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:48PM (#55950285)

        BINGO! Precisely it. This is about employee retention above all else. Those of us of a certain age have seen this in the IT industry prior to Y2K. Back then we were seeing bonuses randomly throughout the year several times more than Apple is giving here, and it was a check instead of stock.

      • It's a publicity stunt. Any real/profitable company already issues bonuses to their employees (and they don't issue press releases about it). Also, $2,500 is pretty sad. Didn't fucking WalMart do their big press release last week about issuing $1k bonuses? It's better than nothing, but it's pretty pathetic and definitely only for optics. I'd actually be embarrassed if my friends thought I had some awesome job at Apple and then they found out I got a shitty $2500 bonus (well, probably $1500 after taxes...a

        • Also, $2,500 is pretty sad.

          It probably means a lot more to all those sweatshop workers making iphone parts... oh, wait, they aren't Apple employees, are they? Too bad, kids! Get back to work.

        • Over there 120000 or so employees this is about $300 million dolllars, or about 0.15% of the $200 billion they repatriated.
          The corporate tax cut saved them about 15% of the repatriated amount, so they passed on 1% of the tax money they saved for employees.

          • Which is probably still more than most companies will do. It's the way companies work in real life. If they become more profitable, the share holders make more money and the employees may get a thank you. If profits go down, some of those employees will lose jobs and salaries will be frozen across the board. Trickle down always stops a few feet outside of the board room.

      • feeding the supply side doesn't really do much. Companies don't hire because you give them money. They hire because they have more demand. And they pay more because they need to keep talent; and the reason for that is other companies are poaching their workers.

        • Yup. The common reason to hire more workers is if your company is expanding. And they never hire more workers than they actually need. In boom times they may make less prudent hiring decisions (witness the dotcom), but generally they're always paying attention to the bottom line. Extra revenue coming from company growth is likely to mean they want to expand. But extra revenue coming from a tax break is different - it doesn't mean the company is growing, they don't have a larger market, they haven't reduc

      • It's only a labor shortage for certain types of employees. Meanwhile there are many unemployed or homeless people who will only ever see the wrong kind of trickle down.

    • To distract from the bad press they're getting regarding past tax practices, working conditions in Chinese contractors (who are getting bupkiss), etc, etc, etc.

    • I think it's called "marketing".

      Sad that the highly paid Cupertino employees get a bonus, but the assembly line staff in China still get far far less than minimum wage.

      • What about the Assembly line employees in Wisconsin... Oh that's RIGHT, they don't exist YET, but I hear they will.

        Isn't Apple planning to bring a pile of cash home and set up a manufacturing facility in the states? Thought I saw that in the news today. If that's true, my guess is the Chinese contractors will be phased out and their employees cut loose for the state to support. Not good for China, but great for the US..

        • No, they're not going to give up on all those Chinese factories. It means that they may set up a new plant, either for new work, or to augment existing work. I doubt it will replace anything though. If you're manufacturing in bulk and it requires a lot of labor, then the US is not a good place to do it. But there's still demand for US manufacturing in other areas; automated plants for parts, or building/assembling items with smaller quantities (macbooks maybe). For manual labor, most companies want cheap

      • What's worse, making less than (I assume you mean US) minimum wage in a factory in China, or making almost nothing working on a farm in China?

        Also keep in mind that whatever machine you are currently using to write your post was probably made by the same factory workers in China making almost nothing. At least, most of the parts were.

        • What's worse, making less than (I assume you mean US) minimum wage in a factory in China, or making almost nothing working on a farm in China?

          What's worse, being paid almost nothing in a factory that might close down the minute someone builds a machine to do what you do, or to be working on a farm where you can at least grown your own food?

          • Newsflash! The workers on the farm don't own the land.

          • What's worse

            Working on a farm. It's back-breaking work and pays a tiny tiny fraction of the assembly job. Nobody wants to do it. The ones who do have other option.

    • Can any corporate finance experts explain why companies would do this? Should we buy that they're just being generous/trying to foster goodwill?

      Why they'd give employees bonuses? Retention, mostly. This is obvious, isn't it?

    • Can any corporate finance experts explain why companies would do this? Should we buy that they're just being generous/trying to foster goodwill?

      My suspicion is it's to publicly fulfill a backroom promise to a politician. I.E., "Put XYZ in the tax law and we'll do this to make it look like it's working."

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by quantaman ( 517394 )

      Can any corporate finance experts explain why companies would do this? Should we buy that they're just being generous/trying to foster goodwill?

      IANACFE but...

      The tax cut is awesome for corporations, and their major shareholders in particular.

      But, it's also extremely unpopular because it's generally considered a handout to corporations at the expense of average people, and that creates two problems.

      1) Employees realize the company got a massive pile of cash and can feel resentful that they didn't get any. Resentful employees are employees who might look for work elsewhere.
      2) Nationally the tax bill is unpopular, and there's a decent chance that in 4

      • The tax cut gave me a $1,000 this year. Fuck corporations. I give a shit not about them. I got my money.

    • There are a million reasons I can think of.

      If all you can do is ascribe selfish reasons to any action, then here is one for you - with some many companies having more money to spend, there were be a lot more poaching of workers going on, and companies are trying to head defection off at the pass by fostering goodwill among employees.

      But again only for absolutely selfish reasons, could not be they are just passing along some good fortune to those that helped them get where they are.

    • Bonuses are the new raise. Because they can get immediate recognition for it, and then conveniently forget to give it ever again.

    • Partly employee retention, and partly midterm elections this year to protect the corporate tax cuts. People will vote based on how their wallets feel this year, not based on the lack of any actual pay raise long term or the size of the deficit.

    • If you remember previous Slashdot stories, Apple has 250 BILLION in cash, mostly international. They now are finally spending some of that in the US. Now it costs 50%ish less to spend in the USA. The new tax rate means they are saving 10s of billions bring their cash back to the USA. It now makes sense to invest in the USA.

    • It's a pat on the head for the voters. "You made the right choice."

  • THANKS TRUMP (Score:1, Troll)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 )
    Oh wait...this is GOOD news...must be because of Obama still LMAO!

    • Pure BS! Apple has been sitting on yuuuuge piles of cash for many years. They could have given bonuses etc. to employees all that time.

      It's as is you don't spend your cash if your cash-pile is only 7 miles high, but do when it hits 8. All these cash-rich companies announcing bonuses are just spreading trickle-down propaganda.

      The Kansas tax-cut experiment has shown that general tax cuts hurt the budget far more than they help the economy, if any. The real test for this new "experiment" will be when a recessi

      • There are optimal tax rates, here's why it's obvio (Score:4, Insightful)

        by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @08:56PM (#55950603) Journal

        Obviously, a zero percent income tax rate will result in zero income tax revenue. Just as obviously, a 100% tax rate (the government takes your ENTIRE paycheck) will result in roughly zero tax revenue - most people won't work a job if they don't get to take home a paycheck. Also companies wouldn't have any reason to.pay more than minimum wage - employees don't demand more because they don't get any of it anyway.

        So we can see that tax rates too low result in little or no revenue, and we can see that tax rates too high result in little or no revenue. That's obvious even without understanding the basics of economics, without even knowing the difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics, for example.

        If the current tax rate is 80%, that hurts revenue and reducing the tax rate to 70% will increase revenue. If it's at 2%, increasing the rate to 10% will increase revenue. So what we can see, without even reading Chapter 1 of Economics 101 is that anyone who says "increasing tax rates increases revenue" is an idiot, and anyone who says "decreasing tax rates increases revenue" is similarly clueless. There is an optimal rate, not near 100% and not near 0%, that maximizes revenue. Raising rates above the optimal rate hurts revenue, reducing them below the optimal rate reduces revenue.

        Also, complex tax laws create "compliance costs". Small businesses file taxes about sixteen times per year - quarterly federal returns, quarterly sales tax returns, quarterly unemployment tax returns, annual business personal property tax returns, etc. There is a real cost to all that, even of the business only owes $1, that's a lot of tax paperwork. (I've filed returns for 12 cents before - the cost / time to fill them out was much greater than 12 cents, so the current situation is a significant net loss for the economy.)

        Corporate tax rates follow the same reasoning. If you taxed them at 100%, nobody would invest their savings into starting or growing any companies, since they can't make money. The economy would come to a halt and there would be no revenue (and nearly 100% unemployment). On the other hand, with a 0% corporate tax, you have no revenue from corporate taxes, but higher savings and investment, much better returns from your 401k, lower unemployment, higher wages, etc. So again there is an optimum rate. Too high hurts revenue, and too low hurts revenue. Too high also hurts a lot of other things. Fortunately, corporate taxes have been around for many years, many different rates in many different countries, so economists and policy makers can see how each worked. Based on the data, most countries optimize their revenue by setting corporate tax rates at about half of what the US has had. A few countries have tried very high corporate tax rates. A corporate tax rate of nearly 100%, where the government takes all the profits, is called communism. The USSR tried that. China tried that for a while and reversed course before they ended up like the USSR.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Tablizer ( 95088 )

          Based on the data, most countries optimize their revenue by setting corporate tax rates at about half of what the US has had.

          That's not true. Our corporate tax rates were about the same as Germany's and Japan's if you factor in loopholes actually used. Those are the two top-performing democracies in the world, besides US. If their rates are somehow "sub-optimal", it didn't hurt them enough to knock them from the top two positions.

          Now, I'm not necessarily against lowering our corporate tax rates some, but we

    • You know they will *try* to make that claim. I've already heard a number of attempts to do this.

      Crazy campaign season rapidly approaches. You can pretty much bet that what ever the politicians are saying is about votes and not the truth. This year will be worse than most because of the polarized political reality and visceral hate for one side by the other.

    • You know what's strange? Everyone in the US seems hell bent on claiming the government should keep out of businesses and that everything runs smoother without government meddling in things... but no matter WHAT happens in the economy, somehow either the current or the former president are to blame for it.

  • bloody hell...just how neo-con is this site now? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by dAzED1 ( 33635 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:26PM (#55950173) Journal
    The combined income of the employees walmart has laid off since that announcement substantially dwarfs the "bonus" offered. The "bonus" was to people who had worked for Walmart for at least 20 years, btw. A pretty sad group.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Calling Bullshit on this. Bullshit!

      Of course you could cite credible sources and prove your case.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jwhyche ( 6192 )

          I could, but I didn't make the clam. It is up to him to prove his case. Not for me to disprove it. The clam has been made, now I'm requesting to look at the data.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 )

        Someone seems to have more mod points than sense.

      • Re:bloody hell...just how neo-con is this site now (Score:4, Informative)

        by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @09:34PM (#55950799)

        Of course you could cite credible sources and prove your case.

        Credile source #1 [businessinsider.com]

        Among that group of employees, only those who have worked for Walmart for 20 years or more will get the full $1,000, Walmart told Business Insider.

        Credible source #2 [cnbc.com]

        The bonuses will be determined by an employee's length of service. Those workers with more than 20 years of experience will qualify to receive the full $1,000. However, workers with less than two years of experience will receive $200, a Walmart spokesman told CNBC.

        Credible source #3 [walmart.com]

        A one-time bonus benefiting all eligible full and part-time hourly associates in the U.S. The amount of the bonus will be based on length of service, with associates with at least 20 years qualifying for $1,000. A discrete one-time charge will be taken in the fourth quarter of the current year to account for the bonus; qualification will be determined before the end of the month and payments will be paid as quickly as practical thereafter.

        As to the difference between the income of those laid off and the bonuses, this article [reuters.com] cites the bonuses will cost $400 million. This article [businessinsider.com] says 9,400 people are being let go during the layoffs. Simple math shows $400 million/9,400 = 42,553. If we assume those being laid off made that much in salary and benefits, then after one year, the amount of money saved by laying off those people will dwarf the one-time bonus amount.

    • Re:bloody hell...just how neo-con is this site now (Score:4, Informative)

      by JeffOwl ( 2858633 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @07:34PM (#55950207)
      The full $1K was for people that had worked there 20 year. People who had worked there for fewer years received a lesser bonus but still got something. I think 2 years was the minimum. And by the way, Walmart would have laid off those people either way.

    • Ask me how I know you've gone mental with liberal hate.

      Ok, here's how I know - because the story is about APPLE. not WALMART.

      APPLE just announced they are hiring 200k employees over the next five years and spending tens of billions more in the US, since they can finally bring money back from overseas. There are no layoffs.

      Meanwhile in completely unrelated news WALMART is just one of many companies giving out bonuses, that just happens to also be laying off some workers. That does not change the benefit o

  • So far, every single company that has announced employee bonuses thanks to the tax bill has followed with an announcement of layoffs shortly afterward. In some cases, the dollar savings of the layoffs almost exactly matched the dollar cost of the bonuses.

    If I was an Apple employee, I would polish up my resume. Also, I wouldn't spend those Apple Bonus Bux just yet, since it's coming in the form of restricted stock instead of a $2500.00 check.

    • This. I wonder what the vesting period is.

    • So far, every single company that has announced employee bonuses thanks to the tax bill has followed with an announcement of layoffs shortly afterward. In some cases, the dollar savings of the layoffs almost exactly matched the dollar cost of the bonuses.

      ^ This ^

      Oooh, look, shiny bonuses. (btw we're laying off hundreds/thousands, and forcing people to sign NDA's to get any severance/etc)

      • NDA's? What's wrong with that? They likely signed such documents when they STARTED there not when they get shown the door. Nothing wrong with NDA's. I think you are talking about Non-competes, which in the case of Apple's employees in California, don't apply because the local California courts won't enforce them.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          no pretty sure he means NDA's and possibly non compete. A few years back a company tried to tie such additional conditions in order to receive your severance pay. it was subsequently slammed.

    • They're using that money for shiny new robots, that won't be subject to the new higher minimum wage.

  • "After" is carrying a lot of water here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @09:16PM (#55950707) Homepage

    So I read the linked article, and I couldn't help but notice that the only thing joining the tax law and Apple's bonuses was temporal proximity. The author conspicuously chooses to use words like "after" and "following the introduction of," assiduously avoiding the more concrete "because of." The author also doesn't attribute anything the company actually stated to the tax law, citing instead some phoney-baloney hogwash about "confidence in Apple’s future."

    In fact, if you read the text of the email sent by Tim Cook to Apple employees, [9to5mac.com] you don't see mention of tax policy anywhere--which is weird, seeing as Bloomberg puts "New Tax Law" right in the headline.

    It's almost as if Bloomberg.com were blowing smoke up our collective asses and calling it an invigorating Goop.com vapor colonic.

  • Republican tax cuts are evil!. Millions will die. Even though the standard deduction doubles, those who make minimum wage will starve as the rich will laugh eating there bones!

  • So you're a big company, and you don't want trouble from the government. Of course you're going to do something, if you can, to make yourself look good!

    But notice how all these announcements are about bonuses, not pay raises. A bonus is just a one-time event, pay raises keep on giving, month after month. These companies aren't really putting their money where their mouth is, they just want to make a splash in the news.

  • This makes good sense. Apple's getting a windfall from the tax law changes and they're spreading the good cheer. Some of that money goes to employees which makes employees more loyal and more likely to stay and do well at Apple. Most of that money will likely go to Apple's research and development and other initiatives that drive their company. A lot of that spending will be in the USA which is why the politicians wanted to make the change to the laws. This brings home (to the USA) a lot of cash. Good for t

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Do companies usually pay taxes on money spent on R and D in the US?

      My understanding is that money isn't taxed, only money held or paid out in dividends.

  • The writing's on the wall... (Score:3)

    by Kazoo the Clown ( 644526 ) on Wednesday January 17, 2018 @10:55PM (#55951113)
    Some of these corporations recognize that people are going to boot the GOP candidates out if the tax cuts don't "trickle down" as promised. And knowing full well that "trickle down" isn't the effect it's been sold to be, they are manually doing a little trickle down in order to keep the pitchforks at bay.

