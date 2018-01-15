Why Uber Can Find You but 911 Can't (wsj.com) 173
Accurate location data is on smartphones, so why don't more wireless carriers use it to locate emergency callers? From a report, shared by a reader: Software on Apple's iPhones and Google's Android smartphones help mobile apps like Uber and Facebook to pinpoint a user's location, making it possible to order a car, check in at a local restaurant or receive targeted advertising. But 911, with a far more pressing purpose, is stuck in the past. U.S. regulators estimate as many as 10,000 lives could be saved each year if the 911 emergency dispatching system were able to get to callers one minute faster. Better technology would be especially helpful, regulators say, when a caller can't speak or identify his or her location. After years of pressure, wireless carriers and Silicon Valley companies are finally starting to work together to solve the problem. But progress has been slow. Roughly 80% of the 240 million calls to 911 each year are made using cellphones, according to a trade group that represents first responders. For landlines, the system shows a telephone's exact address. But it can register only an estimated location, sometimes hundreds of yards wide, from a cellphone call. That frustration is now a frequent source of tension during 911 calls, said Colleen Eyman, who oversees 911 services in Arvada, Colo., just outside Denver.
Because people apparently trust corporations like Uber, Facebook, etc. with all kinds of sensitive data, but for God's sake don't trust the government with the time of day!
No, it's because people don't want to pay taxes. And taxes pay for such improvements. Other countries have had this for years.
Or, and just stick with me a sec, this will be complicated - it's because you contact UBER VIA A DATA STREAM THAT CAN SEND LOCATION INFORMATION and regular telco systems were not orignally designed to have a data carrier signal. Caller ID was strapped on at some point, but EVERY SWITCH ALONG THE WAY has to be updated, and the entire 911 center changed from being a telephone line, to a data endpoint on the internet.
It boggles my mind that anyone, anywhere, with any degree of a tech background, could ever ask "why can Uber find me but 911 can't?" Walk over to a payphone and call Uber. Can they find you then? Is there even a number to call? 911 mapped your number to your address via info from the phone companies. Mobile phones are mobile. They move around. They can't be just mapped via a simple lookup. And unless you can send a datastream to the person you're calling and give them your gps info...why in the holy hell would you think they can just know here you are? ALSO, think hard before you give the police the ability to always track your location, independently of the phone company. Whatever solution you do, might be best as one that only works for the 911 call itself, not just in general (some solutions suggest the former, for "simplicity," since it would require less infrastructure changes on the local gov).
Well, yeah. But the assumption was that the mobile company does know your location - or at least the location of the tower you're connected to. And if it knows your distance from two separate towers, then bingo. But they don't have a standard way to let the 911 system know that. Presumably, the mobile operator knows you dialed 911, and so could forward what location info it has to the 911 operator. But that's a big system upgrade.
And yeah, Uber has a much easier job - since it's app on your phone send your location info to them directly. As others have stated, an app on the phone could send 911 info. But who is that app going to connect to. There's a whole different internet-based 911 system that would need to be developed to handle that. And maybe it should be...
Pretty sure that GPS also contains altitude information. It's just most people don't care about it, and most applications don't show it.
Actually, not quite. There's always a little bit of uncertainty in the distance measurements so what you get from two towers is a little blob containing your location. Using three towers cuts the size of the blob down to almost nothing for all practical purposes, such as having paramedics find you. That's why they call the process "triangulation."
It's not a technical question. It's a rhetorical question about the requirements. Nobody gives the slightest fuck about the technical answer, because it's irrelevant. The question is obviously intended to criticize how we've approached the problems, our values, etc.
Walk over to a payphone and call Uber.
What is this "payphone" of which you speak?
e911 says "Hi". And it would like to remind you that the upgrades you are ranting about have already been installed. Something someone with a tech background might look into before claiming 911 calls are handled the same as POTS traffic.
Walk over to a payphone and call Uber. Can they find you then?
Yep. The payphone has a physical address associated with it, and assuming Uber bought the directory from the phone company, they can look it up.
ALSO, think hard before you give the police the ability to always track your location, independently of the phone company.
I would think someone with a tech background would know that the police already have the ability to always track your location.
Uber, Facebook, etc. don't send armed men to your home to kill you when someone pranks them and sends them to your home.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Wichita,_Kansas_swatting
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if you'd be okay with the government using tracking data to deport illegal immigrants.
- Tracking guns. GOOD
- Tracking data in general. GOOD.
- Government in general. GOOD.
- Enforcing laws related to immigration. OMFGLKEWRNGALKDSNDASLGKNG!~@!$!!@#!%!@#%!@#K%!@L%@LKBFDLlafd---eRRRORORRRRRRRRR
FUD that costs lives (Score:5, Insightful)
Because at the end of the day I can uninstall Uber but once the government mandates phone tracking for safety they'll know where you are forever for whatever reason they want.
They don't have to track your phone unless you dial 911. This is baseless FUD. Uber doesn't need your location unless you call for Uber. It is a trivial exercise to prevent either Uber or the government from receiving location data unless you contact.
If the government starts proposing a law to track you at all times then by all means get worked up about it. (yes that includes the NSA) That's a very different discussion. If I'm calling 911 I WANT them to have an accurate fix on my location. This should be a non issue. Fears about government overreach in this case are misplaced and demonstrably costs lives.
They don't have to, but based on past behavior, they will.
What makes you think the NSA or any of the other three-letter agencies will bother with a law? Based on past behavior, they do whatever the hell they want whenever they want. If they get caught, they wave their hands and spout all kinds of "because terr'ists" an
Blood on your hands (Score:5, Insightful)
They don't have to, but based on past behavior, they will.
Take off the tinfoil hat please.
What makes you think the NSA or any of the other three-letter agencies will bother with a law?
So we're supposed to live with shitty 911 service because you are paranoid about the NSA breaking the law? Newsflash dummy, they can already track your phone so all you are doing is costing lives to improve NOTHING. You aren't improving your privacy by slowing first responders. If the NSA wants to break the law, handicapping 911 service won't stop them from watching you legally or illegally. It just means a guy having a heart attack will die when he didn't have to.
I agree 100%. Their statement is we cant do "A" because they declare "If A then B" and their their justification for their declaration is because they think "B" is already true. This is asinine
Sometimes I wonder how these conservative retards can take a break from smearing their own feces all
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." - Benjamin Franklyn.
A good example of a quote that is often used completely out of context.
Expressing concern about privacy is a conservative thing these days? May as well be, after all it seems free speech has already become one as well.
Oh, sorry, I didn't mean to trigger you.
so do you prefer for ambulances/fire brigades/police not to be able to find your child in an emergency? won't somebody please think of the children!!!
Same argument, different privacy vs safety topic.
Pinpointing anyone (Score:2)
An enormous amount of modern phone are using SoC in a configuration where the baseband modem acts like the northbridge of the smartphone (e.g.: nearly every thing with built-in 3G/4G by Qualcomm).
It can autonomously access RAM, other peripherals (including GSM), whitout any interraction from the main ARM cpu cores and the Linux/Android running on it.
By standard (because it's a licensed frequency) you don't get a say on what that modem runs as a software, only licensee can decide.
So in practice that modem ru
They still wave their hand? Last few tomes they just used their middle finger.
What makes you think the NSA or any of the other three-letter agencies will bother with a law?
What makes you think they require telling you it's for 911 tracking before installing the software?
The fascinating thing about all the conspiracy theories regarding TLAs is the assumption that they need some excuse to install the software or hardware. If the conspiracy is true, they aren't going to be asking permission or telling you that they are doing it.
How about we make the phone software only send the information if 911 is dialed.
But
... the government will want more than that because terrorists and babies.
Uber and Lyft get your location information, tied to your cell phone, when you look at the map to get the price of the ride. This is _before_ you order anything. They may protect it via anonymizing their records, but it _is_ tired to your individual cell phone client installation. So is information about access points near your cell phone, if you have wi-fi enabled, since that's one of the technologies used to enhance your location information.
> If the government starts proposing a law to track you at a
There is no government overreach (Score:5, Insightful)
Uber and Lyft get your location information, tied to your cell phone, when you look at the map to get the price of the ride.
So they get your location when you use their app which you have to explicitly allow. I fail to see the problem. It is trivial to restrict 911 services to not worrying about your location unless you dial 911. Stop looking for problems where they don't exist.
I'd like to point out the "First they came" message, about creeping government power and abuses?
Knock yourself out but if that is the basis of your argument against good location identification for 911 then you have no argument. Worse you are arguing that people should die because you have a hypothetical concern about 911 location information being used for something other than an emergency response despite there being no evidence that such activity is or will occur. Seriously take off the tinfoil hat. There are plenty of places to worry about government overreach. This is clearly not one of them.
I pray you don't have a heart attack and need 911 tell first responders how to find you in a hurry.
I pray you don't have a heart attack and need 911 tell first responders how to find you in a hurry.
How about it's voluntary. You can download and install "Official government tracking app" if you want.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd like to point out the "First they came" message, about creeping government power and abuses?
Why do you believe that a nefarious government agency out to track all citizens would require notifying you or a law to install their software?
If they truly are that bad, they aren't going to get a law passed. They're just going to install it, without any prompting on the phone so you have no idea it is there.
Your claim requires believing that they are super-competent and evil, and also so bumbling and incompetent that they need a law and the public discussion surrounding that law. They can't be both supe
Quite so. They don't HAVE to. Which isn't really the question. The question is "will they?".
Oh, and that question must be asked of every administration, Federal, State, and possibly Local till the end of time....
Because at the end of the day I can uninstall Uber but once the government mandates phone tracking for safety they'll know where you are forever for whatever reason they want.
They don't have to track your phone unless you dial 911. This is baseless FUD. Uber doesn't need your location unless you call for Uber. It is a trivial exercise to prevent either Uber or the government from receiving location data unless you contact.
If the government starts proposing a law to track you at all times then by all means get worked up about it. (yes that includes the NSA) That's a very different discussion. If I'm calling 911 I WANT them to have an accurate fix on my location. This should be a non issue. Fears about government overreach in this case are misplaced and demonstrably costs lives.
First. Any law mandating gps use for e911 would most certainly make it illegal to have a turn-off option. Unlike Uber, Government can do that. If you think I'm just being paranoid, try and find an option to block Presidental alert level notifications on any phone.
Second. Do you really believe that once the capability is in place, DHS will not go to a FISA court to request sealed warrants for location tracking using the system? Even local PD gets triangulation warrants nowdays
They don't have to track your phone unless you dial 911. This is baseless FUD.
Well before you grab your pitchforks and torches against the pro-privacy crowd because you're just thinking about the children, consider the mechanism with which uber (and other apps) get location data vs how e911 does (as per fcc rules.) E911 stipulates that the carrier (using A-GPS) and the handset itself provide the GPS data they have to 911. This normally comes from the baseband that operates separately from the phone OS. Smartphones like Android (and as of recently, Apple as well) get more accurate dat
They already know where you are within a hundred feet or so via cell-tower triangulation. Not allowing precise location data is shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Re: (Score:2)
Because at the end of the day I can uninstall Uber
Re: (Score:2)
At the end of the day all the data gathered by Uber et. al. will be scattered far and wide to be used by marketers, insurance companies, credit reports, identity thieves etc. There are more safeties in place in government information gathering.
Re: (Score:2)
What's wrong with pensions? Civil servants make less than the private sector they need some reward.
Civil servants make less than the private sector
False
But the thing is, telecoms have been famous for putting charges on bills that never went to the state agencies etc. but only allowed them to recover taxes they paid to the state.
Federal law mandates that every phone line in the country can call 9/11, whether or not there is a customer paying for service on that line. The fee (nominally) pays for that for phone lines that are not in service.
The fee also doesn't go to state governments, so they can't "redirect" the money anywhere. It goes to 1) the phone companies, and 2) the Feds, who can then issue grants to state and local governments to maintain/upgrade their equipment. The onl
Re:honest answer: (Score:5, Insightful)
You really don't understand how state pensions work. I, for one, used to have one (I cashed my non-vested money out when I quit my job because I don't trust Illinois). You pay into it instead of Social Security (My share was 8% at the time). That money is supposed to be invested and earn a return. The state government has been robbing that money for years (yes, for the "general fund") - so not only is it not earning dividends, it's losing value to inflation.
And then the state governor blames the people that paid into the pension for being "greedy" when the reality is that it was always supposed to be a separate, completely solvent fund. No, there are a few cherry-picked outliers, but the reality is that the money is gone because of state mismanagement, not because of the people who paid a large share of their paycheck into it for decades.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Says someone who obviously has no idea what a Ponzi scheme actually is.
Re: (Score:3)
Sales taxes are regressive, and the rich make sure property and income taxes remain artificially low.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Funding (Score:3)
The technology is out there but if the government doesn't want to buy it or can't due to funding, then it isn't going to be available. I work in the industry and there's quite a bit of new tech being created but it still costs money to implement (not to mention infrastructure upgrades by the towns, etc).
[John]
Solution (Score:3)
Write an app that transmits your location when 911 is being called. Advertise it to people to install it on their phone for the times when they need it. Watch people not install it because they are afraid their government might track them, but they're more than happy to hand the very same information to Uber, Facebook and everyone else giving them
... well, basically nothing.
If I was your government, I'd probably shit on you, too.
Solution, updated (Score:2)
To build on yours:
1) Just create a new fake advertising agency and have it buy it's way into full access to facebook, twitter, and other social media.
2) Get access via whichever 3-letter agency has full open access, just use the usual "for the children" and all that.
Does it even need to be this hard?
Develop an e911 system and mandate (or even suggest) that mobile software makers have an option to turn it on. The mobile software makers can decide whether it defaults to on or off and the end user can switch the switch as often as they like.
Write an app that transmits your location when 911 is being called. Advertise it to people to install it on their phone for the times when they need it. Watch people not install it because they are afraid their government might track them, but they're more than happy to hand the very same information to Uber, Facebook and everyone else giving them
... well, basically nothing.
That's because there is one purpose Government can misuse information for that even the most nefarious Corporation can't.
Lock you away in a 6x8 prison cell
If I was your government, I'd probably shit on you, too.
They have and continue to do so on many innocent people
The other difference is that your government is supposed to work for you, something a corporation only does if you're a shareholder.
If your government doesn't do that, get rid of it and get a new one. That's their job. That's what they're there for. If my employee doesn't do his job, I kick him out and hire someone who does.
911 in a sad state of affairs (Score:5, Informative)
I used to install 911 systems. The biggest problem is the RBOCs (phone companies). They've refused to upgrade their systems to allow any meaningful data to directly reach their systems. Many 911 systems out there today rely on old analog connections that can't carry enhanced data except for caller-id. The 911 systems simply use the caller-id to match a location.
Want to know how cell phones work when you call 911?
The user dials the number associated with emergency services on their phone. The phone gets handed to the cell company. At the same time, the GPS unit is activated on the phone and the phone attempts to get a lock. GPS information is sent to the cell company emergency services "smart router".
Meanwhile, the call gets routed to the PSAP. It uses the address of the closest tower to find out which correct PSAP is supposed to answer. The PSAP answers and gets connected to an operator. There, they are given the location of the antenna/tower that the user called through. SOME cell providers offer a link (depending on the software they are using) to get additional information about the call, which often requires pulling up seperate software and/or a website to get the location from the smart router. The location
/may/ be updating in real time, or it may not be. I've seen many cases where the GPS didn't get a lock at first and the location pulled up in the smart router never gets updated beyond that. Oh, and if you use a cell company that hasn't directly partnered with your local PSAP, the operator may only get the street address of the closest tower.
The phone companies have the technology to make this work, and make it work well. It would require the RBOCs to upgrade their networks a bit and provide advanced services to the 911 centers. It would also require the police, phone companies and 911 centers to want to work together and do things the right way. Right now there are a lot of people who think their technology is right and that everybody else should just simply use it. What ends up is that we have a bunch of different software, all cobbled together in ways that make the system really, really bad.
Consumers tend to like apps as the solution to get to 911 services. Sure, they can get advanced services (like a real GPS location), and other nice things, but it relies on a bunch of technologies that are designed to work "at best effort". If you don't have data service and you launch the app, it won't work. If you call 911 and don't have phone service, your phone will actually roam to anybody and everybody's network you have a radio for and place the call.
Re:911 in a sad state of affairs (Score:5, Interesting)
In 1996, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an order requiring wireless carriers to determine and transmit the location of callers who dial 9-1-1. The FCC set up a phased program: Phase I involved sending the location of the receiving antenna for 9-1-1 calls, while Phase II sends the location of the calling telephone. Carriers were allowed to choose to implement 'handset based' location by Global Positioning System (GPS) or similar technology in each phone, or 'network based' location by means of triangulation between cell towers. The order set technical and accuracy requirements: carriers using 'handset based' technology must report handset location within 50 meters for 67% of calls, and within 150 meters for 90% of calls; carriers using 'network based' technology must report location within 100 meters for 67% of calls and 300 meters for 90% of calls.
The order also laid out milestones for implementing wireless location services. Many carriers requested waivers of the milestones, and the FCC granted many of them. By mid-2005, implementation of Phase II was generally underway, limited by the complexity of coordination required from wireless and wireline carriers, PSAPs, and other affected government agencies; and by the limited funding available to local agencies which needed to convert PSAP equipment to display location data (usually on computerized maps).
In July 2011, the FCC announced a proposed rule requiring that after an eight-year implementation period, at some yet-to-be-determined date in 2019, wireless carriers will be required to meet more stringent location accuracy requirements. If enacted, this rule would require both "handset based" and "network based" location techniques to meet the same accuracy standard, regardless of the underlying technology used. The rule is likely to have no effect as all major carriers will have already achieved over 85% GPS chipset penetration, and are thus able to meet the standard regardless of their 'network based' location capabilities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Consumers tend to like apps as the solution to get to 911 services. Sure, they can get advanced services (like a real GPS location), and other nice things, but it relies on a bunch of technologies that are designed to work "at best effort". If you don't have data service and you launch the app, it won't work. If you call 911 and don't have phone service, your phone will actually roam to anybody and everybody's network you have a radio for and place the call.
The app could whistle like a modem over the voice channel. Or use morse code. Or some clever steganographic solution to weave the data into the audio stream, interleaved to pass the highest bits first.
Re:911 in a sad state of affairs (Score:5, Interesting)
Meanwhile, the call gets routed to the PSAP. It uses the address of the closest tower to find out which correct PSAP is supposed to answer.
Having worked 911 for 8 years, I can vouch for this. And you have no idea how PISSED people get when they get connected to the wrong 911 center and have to be transferred to another one. I worked for a county 911 center here in the Atlanta Metropolitan area and the centers here (when I worked there) were only connected to the surrounding centers. I actually had to relay through THREE centers to get them to the correct PSAP, either through a really long distance connection or the cell phone tower misrouting the call.
I am so glad I don't have to put up with that anymore. It was hell enough a lot of times when it was had to be transferred to the next county over. And if there was a major accident on the Interstate the phone lines would go crazy.
At the same time, the GPS unit is activated on the phone and the phone attempts to get a lock. No, the cell towers you are connected to triangulate on you.
At that point I'd be better off with what3words...
https://map.what3words.com/ [what3words.com]
Maybe get Siri to look up your current 3words and read them to the 911 operator...
Because two different systems are used (Score:2)
With FB and all the rest it is the Phone/Customer that send the information. With a cellphone call, it is the provider that sends the information.
Also not that if you are unwilling to send the info, you can turn it of. If the provider is sending the information, you are unable to turn it of, regardless of the reason.
And you can bet they will then also be starting to ask for the data to be given freely with non 911 calls.
So yeah, these are apples and oranges.
There are reasons for this (Score:5, Informative)
Telco equipment can be very modern (imagine a single rack of DC-powered commodity blade computers with OC3's coming in the back, taking just 30 inches of rack space to handle thousands of lines) or very old (imagine rows of racks, mostly empty with each line handles by four twisted wires going to a large, sparsely populated board featuring, I am not making this up, Zilog Z-80 SIO chips -- depending on the age other the boards they may feature other SIO chips -- remember your phone call is just a stream of 64kbps 8 bit data at the switch level). A technical change which requires anything different from how things currently work is easy on the new stuff, but impossible on the old stuff and obsoleting the old stuff would put some smaller telcos out of business.
The current 911 model (at least in the midwest) is a database with the phone number as the index key. This doesn't get seen/used at all from the person-to-switch level. There's NO meta-information. The rows and rows of ancient equipment do feed into one rack of slightly more modern stuff which can actually use a DB to look up info when the call is to the number 911. That looks in the DB to figure out what call center to send the call to. The call center can then look up that same record when the call comes to them based on caller-id.
That's why you don't get magical data-passing about location. It would be trivial to do, but everything would have to be modern.
Now, let's just talk about that database for a moment. I haven't looked at it in five years, but last I checked, it was a colossal pile of crap, filled with misspellings, illogical data, non-contained overlaps, etc. This has been the case since day one, and has never been improved. This means you need to have humans make a judgement call on where an address should actually be whenever a new person gets a land-line. If you get someone else's old phone number, it could be bound to the wrong address. A more likely situation would be that your 911 call would be routed to the wrong emergency call center, which either causes a scramble to reroute your call or a long drive from the wrong firestation. There's automatic checking to make sure someone signs off on your 911 info, but no checking to make sure it's right.
They can if they have phase II (Score:2)
Because 911 doesn't track me 24/7 (Score:2)
Because Americans won't spend (Score:4, Insightful)
The Federal government also just (yet again!) took in record levels of revenue [usgovernmentrevenue.com]. Of course, it also still spends more than ever. [usgovernmentspending.com] You may notice from those charts the tremendous increase in government revenue per person over time... and the even larger increase in government spending per person over the same time period.
"If we want these things, we have to be willing to spend less on other stuff we don't need."
Using per person spending falsely implies (Score:2)
Because the FCC screwed up the requirements (Score:2, Insightful)
The underlying problem is https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_pub... [fcc.gov] . As best I can tell, those were the new standards for E911 location precision from 2015, which completely screwed up the working E911 system by requiring more precision than was physically possible with the existing, stable system from TruePosition, in use by most cell phone vendors. That system involved bolting hardware onto the cell phone towers, hardware that worked pretty well. They had a nice display of the system that survived the 9/11 bombi
remebmer when... (Score:5, Funny)
Huh? (Score:2)
You might thing that it's trivial to put an app on everybody's phones, and that may be the easiest part of this entire problem.... By the way, only about 60% of the cell phones in the USA, in use, run Android 4.0 or later OR iOS 5.0 or later. 40% either don't run either operating system or are that old. Yes, that is a problem when you start to talk to develop an app that everybody has. And, the app would need to work on all models, even flip phones and the 6 phones left out there that run that Microsof
The answer is simple (Score:2)
The 911 system was put in place before cell phones included GPS locators, and to retrofit the system with a new capability would be quite expensive. Any idea how many 911 call centers there are across America? 5,783
According to a 911 industry group [nena.org]:
99.4% of PSAPs have some Phase I
99.0% of PSAPs have some Phase II
Phase I - Cellphone carrier provides caller's number and cell tower calculated location
Phase II - Cellphone carrier provides caller's number and cellphone calculated location
Some actual facts, if you are interested (Score:2)
See here [nena.org] to learn that 99% of 911 call centers are capable of handling cellphone-generated GPS locations, but it relies on carrier upgrades outside their direct control.
Have You Tried Calling 911? (Score:2, Interesting)
From my experience in San Diego:
Usually, if you call 911, youâ(TM)ll sit on hold for three or four minutes.
When you do get through, if youâ(TM)re calling for something as trivial as thieves returning to your house while your wife is there alone, donâ(TM)t be so inconsiderate as to call while itâ(TM)s raining or theyâ(TM)ll tell you theyâ(TM)re not going to dispatch someone until after the rain stops and your wife should just leave the house. No. Seriously. SDPD pulled that shit
Coventry (Score:2)
How do you know they can't locate you? I listen to our local police investigations units on my scanner. And they can track a suspect ('s phone) to a particular location in a parking lot in real time. I suspect that they are letting a few innocent people die so as not to reveal their capabilities to the general public and criminals.
If this was 1945, Churchill would be complaining to the Nazis about how their uncrackable Enigma was a security threat.
Perhaps they have issued a warrant to the suspects carrier and are getting the information from them?
It's called gps (Score:2)
You should have smartphones sending gps (or other positioning data) to police everytime you dial 911 or whatever number you use for emergency calls.
You specifically tell Uber (Score:2)
It's not just that the apps have geolocation, that alone is not sufficient at all.
What happens with Uber (and I think Lyft) apps, is that it uses your location to show an approximation of where you are on the map - but then you make the final choice about where exactly the pickup point is, by moving the point around the map. So there's a lot more active feedback from Uber app users than there is in a 911 scenario.
Such app does exist in Czech: Zachranka (Score:2)
Bullshit ? (Score:2)
In every wireless 911 call I've ever seen*, GPS data is transmitted along with the calling number.
( * I've seen quite a lot considering what I do for a living )
In addition, the GPS data transmitted is accurate to SIX digits past the decimal point.
Example, here is PSAP data output ( sanitized for obvious reasons ) from a call that came in today:
Of interest to this discussion, is the final line of data, which is the callers location. I had to wait for a few calls to come across
It's already a thing (Score:2)
http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-s... [mbie.govt.nz]
America is just slow.
Sounds like Uncle Sam wants to go legit. (Score:2)
It's no secret that everything Americans do on any electronic device is scooped up in full-take surveillance. Cyberspace has no expectation of privacy. When we take steps to create a small amount of privacy, our letter agency cry foul with the power words TERRORISTS, CHILDREN, and WAR on X.
We all need to remember that American security services are actively working against EVERYBODY when it comes to personal privacy. When things like this hit the headlines, its hard to not make the connection.
FBI says it n
Launch a new service Uber EMT. They could get there faster. And there would be less chance the cops would show up with them to shoot your dogs.
...and while they're at it, better looking ambulance attendants.
Perhaps a new phone number that's easier to remember...like 0118-999-88199-9119-725....3?
Perhaps a new phone number that's easier to remember...like 0118-999-88199-9119-725....3?
Phone number? Are you 75 years old? The "phone number" would be Siri, Call Uber EMT. I broke my ankle.
Shouldn't it be
Phone number? Are you 75 years old? The "phone number" would be Siri, Call Uber EMT. I've had a bit of a tumble.
And if you aren't satisfied with your CEO performance, you stop buying his product. If you aren't satisfied with your government performance, then fuck you, pay your taxes anyway.
Yeah, that works so well in the many, many cases where there is no real choice.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
