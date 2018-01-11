Apple Health Data Is Being Used As Evidence In a Rape and Murder Investigation (vice.com) 110
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Hussein K., an Afghan refugee in Freiburg, has been on trial since September for allegedly raping and murdering a student in Freiburg, and disposing of her body in a river. But many of the details of the trial have been hazy -- no one can agree on his real age, and most notably, there's a mysterious chunk of time missing from the geodata and surveillance video analysis of his whereabouts at the time of the crime. He refused to give authorities the passcode to his iPhone, but investigators hired a Munich company (which one is not publicly known) to gain access to his device, according to German news outlet Welt. They searched through Apple's Health app, which was added to all iPhones with the release of iOS 8 in 2014, and were able to gain more data about what he was doing that day. The app records how many steps he took and what kind of activity he was doing throughout that day. The app recorded a portion of his activity as "climbing stairs," which authorities were able to correlate with the time he would have dragged his victim down the river embankment, and then climbed back up. Freiburg police sent an investigator to the scene to replicate his movements, and sure enough, his Health app activity correlated with what was recorded on the defendant's phone.
Believe whatever you want. Network analysis would have determined ages ago if that app communicated with Apple servers, which would have to be periodic.
Security researchers analyze network traffic in controlled environments all the time, and it would be a ton of damage control and egg on face if it was ever subpoenaed or hacked. I doubt this to be the case.
Well put. Thank you.
TFA said it was an iPhone 4S. That's two generations earlier than the Secure Enclave, and we already know iPhones without that can be hacked into. No mystery here.
Well this has even more holes in it, then.
The iPhone 4S doesn't have the motion processor required to collect health data, including steps taken.
It also can't obtain climbing data because it lacks the barometer that the iPhone 6 and newer use to collect that information.
How exactly did the 4S have this info? I had an iPhone 5 and it lacked these features, and it was newer than the 4S.
iPhones have always had motion sensors. There was a neat app on my original that scrolled text by at a rate controlled by the angle the phone was held at. I don't know what the deal was on it. TFA is short, and I had to read the Google Translate version.
An iPhone 4 has an accelerometer, so yes it can count steps etc.
Further more it has GPS, so yes it can measure climbs. Considering that a climb is a low speed step with harder shock when setting down the food, it is easy to distinguish without GPS even. Especially if it is a downhill climb as in this example.
Note to self ...
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
Maybe it would be better for everybody if you would just abstain from committing murder?
Re:Note to self ... (Score:5, Funny)
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
Maybe it would be better for everybody if you would just abstain from committing murder?
Oh, right. That's probably a better idea.
Have someone else commit rape and murder for you, kind of makes no sense. The rape bit was the intent, the murder bit was to get away with rape ie to the individual other people are just disposable, no value beyond how they can be used and abused. Forget phone stuff, how about testing for psychopathy before they are let into the country. Trial and prosecution well and good but still a person horribly abused and they killed for convenience, if the attacker had been tested before being let into the country an
That's not an option for Dexter.
you assumed murder, but simply speeding on the motorway is a criminal act that your phone (if GPS is on) certainly can tattle on you for.
But then how do you keep your rape victims from reporting you?
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
That seems like quite an inconvenience.
Maybe I'll get a burner phone so I can still catch some Pokemon while I'm out murdering.
First stop storing notes to self on phones.
... do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
Or when NOT performing criminal acts - when somebody ELSE performs a criminal act that confused police might try to pin on you.
Gosh: That's all the time, isn't it?
.. do not carry phone when performing criminal acts.
The way things are going, not having your phone on and with you will become suspicious behavior, if not presumption of guilt.
Smells like a political coverup
Missing chunks of data from both phone and video evidence when it involves a highly debated group that the ruling government says doesn't exist. Age can be determined by teeth.
Merkel's propaganda machine hard at work while she's trying to cobble together her government.
Missing chunks of data from both phone and video evidence when it involves a highly debated group that the ruling government says doesn't exist. Age can be determined by teeth.
Merkel's propaganda machine hard at work while she's trying to cobble together her government.
Using the wording "the ruling government" to make it appear mysteriously evil is a failure. Governments rule, that's not particularly sinister. So it's no surprise that you are lying, as the government is decidedly not saying that this group of people doesn't exist, and that you are wrong, teeth cannot be used to determine age with the precision and confidence necessary for immigration purposes.
Learn some German politics. The current government is no longer elected, it's a leftover because Merkel has "failed" to create a new government knowing that her term is at an end.
This government (Merkel and party) has indeed said and ran on the platform against the groups saying "many illegals are criminals claiming to be minors, raping and killing" is overblown rhethoric and no such persons exist.
>Age can be determined by teeth
It might not say it in THIS specific article, but he had been analyzed for age, and it turns out this "child refugee" is in fact in his 30s. His father back in Afghanistan even confirmed it.
What I can't find in any article is the court admitting it yet, only that they ruled him a minor the last time they had to decide.
Ruling his age as adult has consequences, there are most likely hundreds of thousands of these "minors" in Europe after all. Admitting the lie is potentially dangerous, might give the extreme right ammunition.
The extreme right doesn't need admissions. The extreme right doesn't need facts. (The same appears to be true of the extreme left, but for a change nobody here's complaining about them.)
(The same appears to be true of the extreme left, but for a change nobody here's complaining about them.)
Lately liberals in general (not just the extreme left) don't need facts. Watch the news, especially the part where they talk about Russiagate, you'll see what I mean. Start any sentence with "Trump" and they switch to lynch mob mode immediately.
The truth doesn't matter when preaching to the choir, but all sides like to have some selective truth for propagandizing to the normies.
Age can be determined by teeth.
Age can be determined by teeth.
The Swedes tried to do that. Most refugees destroy their documents so they can't be deported and Sweden gives preference to children. It turned out that most of the 'child refugees' they were admitting were over 18.
https://www.thelocal.se/201712... [thelocal.se]
The Migration Agency has so far made 5,700 decisions on the basis of assessments carried out by Rättsmedicinalverket. In 79 percent of those cases the agency decided to formally consider the applicant as older than they had initially claimed in their asylum application, reports Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).
Between mid-March and late October, Rättsmedicinalverket carried out a total of 7,858 age assessments. Of those, it found that their examination suggested 6,628 were 18 or older, and 112 "possibly" 18 or older.
The left - who wanted to let in the refugees - claimed that doing tests were a violation of human rights of course and fought the introduction of them to the bitter end. You can expect something similar to happen in Germany.
You might want to read the entire article you’re linking to, since it doesn’t seem to support the narrative you are trying to posit. Especially this line:
”The results of these checks don't give a picture of how accurate the given age of all asylum seekers in Sweden is, as the checks have only been carried out in cases where there was reason to doubt the person's given age.”
So your statement that “most of the 'child refugees' they were admitting were over 18” is, in fact,
https://www.thelocal.se/201609...
https://www.thelocal.se/201609... [thelocal.se]
Sweden will make medical age assessments of unaccompanied asylum seekers by examining their teeth and knee joints. The new system, unveiled on Friday by the national forensic medicine agency (Rättsmedicinalverket), aims to tackle doubts over the accurate age of those who seek asylum in the country.
With over 35,000 coming last year alone, Sweden has taken in more unaccompanied children and young people than any other country in Europe, and many of them lack identity documents.
The migration authority (Migrationsverket) makes an initial age assessment with every application, but the tests have been criticized for being ineffective. If a person is not clearly over 18, they are registered as a child.
In the last year, several Swedish municipalities have reported suspected cases of adults being placed together with children at residential care homes for young people (known as HVB homes), as well as being sent to school with minors.
According to the migration board, there are doubts about the accurate age of 70 percent of unaccompanied minors who have stated that they are between 15 and 17 years old.
As a solution, the Swedish government asked for medical age assessments to be carried out on a large scale. Rättsmedicinalverket detailed at a media conference on Friday when that work will get under way and explained how it can be done.
Between 15,000 and 18,000 age assessments will now be needed, the agency said. The two methods that will be used are dental maturity assessments involving wisdom teeth, and the examination of knee joints using MRI. The two examinations will be performed independently by MRI clinics and dental clinics.
"Medical age assessments are an integral part of forensic medicine in many other countries, so it is only natural that we carry them out," Rättsmedicinalverket methodology manager Elias Palm commented.
The agency expects to reach an agreement to outsource the assessments by December this year, with the goal of starting the tests during the first quarter of 2017.
Earlier this week a Swedish pediatrician sparked debate when he criticized the current tests authorities use to verify the real age of asylum applicants, claiming some could even be as old as 40.
"The refugee children who are in their early and mid-teens are the ones who end up paying the price for this. These are resources that have been earmarked for children, but are used for another age group," Josef Milerad told newspaper Expressen.
Emphasis mine - the authorities thought 70% of them were lying. And there's still some debate as to whether the age tests are catching enough of them.
I'm sure you'll find people in Sweden saying that there's no problem and anyone who says there is is a racist. It is Sweden after all.
In middle east countries new born often get their birth certificate up to half a year after birth.
With an adjusted date. That means if one is born in January, the birth certificate and later the passport will show May or June.
If they throw away the passport and claim to be 17, that still might be what they think as old they are, but in fact they are up to half a year older.
The rational behind it is that they avoid counting child death in the first month. But for many children it later is disturbing, because
70% of people claiming to be between 15 and 17 years old. That's very different from "most of the child refugees", as originally claimed.
So we have 70% checked, if which 70% were thought to be 18 or older. 49%, not "most". And of that 49% some unknown proportion simply aged between claiming asylum and being tested.
There is no way to spin these numbers to make the original claim correct.
Re: (Score:3)
what it does say is in those cases where the Swedish authorities suspected the person’s age was not in fact under 18, it turns out their suspicions were correct.
The authorities were doing their job, in other words.
So the authorities were correct about the ones they investigated. Big round of applause for avoiding false positives. Now that we got that out of the way, maybe someone could take care of the busloads of rapists and murderers that Europe has welcomed and subsidized? Or is the world too busy getting their panties in a bunch over the Trump administration trying to avoid importing the same problem in America?
Re: (Score:2)
Age can be determined by teeth.
The Swedes tried to do that. Most refugees destroy their documents so they can't be deported and Sweden gives preference to children. It turned out that most of the 'child refugees' they were admitting were over 18.
https://www.thelocal.se/201712... [thelocal.se]
The Migration Agency has so far made 5,700 decisions on the basis of assessments carried out by Rättsmedicinalverket. In 79 percent of those cases the agency decided to formally consider the applicant as older than they had initially claimed in their asylum application, reports Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).
Between mid-March and late October, Rättsmedicinalverket carried out a total of 7,858 age assessments. Of those, it found that their examination suggested 6,628 were 18 or older, and 112 "possibly" 18 or older.
The left - who wanted to let in the refugees - claimed that doing tests were a violation of human rights of course and fought the introduction of them to the bitter end. You can expect something similar to happen in Germany.
Wrong, most of the claimed child refugees submitted for testing were adults. But they only tested a refuge when they thought they were lying. No one is going to bother doing an assessment of a 10 year old.
Further down in the same article:
As a result, in September last year the government asked for medical age assessments to be carried out on a large scale.
More than 80,000 minors (of whom 37,000 arrived in the country without a parent or guardian) applied for asylum in Sweden in 2015 and 2016. Medical age as
Your writing is no more coherent than what I can glean of your thoughts.
There will be criminals in any large group. There are Muslims who will rape and murder. There are Christians who will rape and murder. There are Buddhists who will rape and murder. The idea is to make sure they get caught, and apparently the guy got caught and the prosecutors have evidence against him. The system is working.
Age can't be determined just from teeth. There's no obvious natural aging process. Once the adult teet
I'm not saying there are no criminals in any group. Merkel ran on the platform that "criminal adults claiming to be minors" is not a thing, there is clear evidence that governments and media have been covering up these stories. Look up the Cologne new year attacks.
If you have evidence that there is something covered up, point it out.
Otherwise you are just showing us that you believe in conspiracy theories.
Anyone who has tried to discuss this issue has been shamed and mocked.
What we're currently experiencing is the buildup of another Rotherham.
From the late 1980s until the 2010s, organised child sexual abuse continued almost unchallenged by legal authorities in the northern English town of Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
[...]
From January 2011 Andrew Norfolk of The Times pressed the issue, reporting in 2012 that the abuse in the town was widespread, and that the police and council had known about it for over ten years.
[...]
In August 2014 the Jay report concluded that an estimated 1,400 children, most of them white girls aged 11–16, but also british asian girls whose abuse mirrored the other victims, had been sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 by predominantly British-Pakistani men. A "common thread" was that taxi drivers had been picking the children up for sex from care homes and schools. The abuse included gang rape, forcing children to watch rape, dousing them with petrol and threatening to set them on fire, threatening to rape their mothers and younger sisters, and trafficking them to other towns.
[...]
The failure to address the abuse was attributed to a combination of factors revolving around race, class and gender—contemptuous and sexist attitudes toward the mostly working-class victims; fear that the perpetrators' ethnicity would trigger allegations of racism and damage community relations; the Labour council's reluctance to challenge a Labour-voting ethnic minority
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So go on, join the polite fiction. And when all this shit gets uncovered, after enough people have been raped, robbed and murdered, you can then join the chorus of offended people who don't understand how the authorities let that happen again.
Re: (Score:2)
As I said: Look up the Cologne new year attacks. Even ZDF eventually covered it after enough outrage.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:What is this story doing on Slashdot? (Score:5, Informative)
Perhaps you should stay on reddit? They don't allow discussion of uncomfortable facts, you'll fit right in.
It's being discussed at length on
/r/The_Donald and /r/MetaCanada and /r/European and all the other usual places.
Sorry, your Reddit censorship narrative is demonstrably wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
You must be new here.
There have always been asshats.
Re: (Score:2)
That's because back then they couldn't use #stopbullying to raise awareness about it
The story is on Slashdot because you do not get to edit Slashdot. Sorry.
I agree, let the rapists rape
We should absolutely all look the other way as groups of young men from misogynistic cultures are funneled in by the thousands and let loose. Who cares if a few hundred, or thousand, or tens of thousand of women get a little raped/stabbed? They led a privileged (and probably white) life so frankly (or should I say, Frankfurtly!) they deserve it.
Re: (Score:3)
Lets hide facts, then the Alt-Right (or whatever) won't be able to use them.
THEN, when some Alt-right guy finds the actual facts, and builds a racist case based on the "system hiding facts" as "proof" of some conspiracy (which is in fact a true conspiracy) he can use all of those actual facts that you wanted to hide as evidence of racial superiority, and recruitment goes through the roof as real facts aren't countered by alternative reasons because they are politically incorrect facts that were hidden.
OR, y
Specifically who is suppressing specifically what facts?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You are only feeding the alt-Right trolls with respect to Germany's empathy towards refugees.
Yeah, because facts have a political bias.
Geeze.
This is how it is now...
Not so much if a person did not carry an Apple, Google product.
Then it is only nation wide CCTV for face, gait, car drivers face, passengers face, license plates....
you shouldn't be too surprised when someone with enough resources is able to put together a pretty good picture of what you've been up to.
This is scary.
I'm old enough to have lived in a time when prank calls were common because there was no caller id. Now I have to leave my phone home when I go see my drug dealer in case the cops are using a stingray to identify his clients. I wonder how bad it will get in 100 or 2000 years.
if this is not an Apple ad

I do not know what is

/s
I do not know what is
/s
no
This is circumstantial evidence. The prosecutors have demonstrated that the Apple Health data is consistent with dumping a body in that river.
There's 2 milion people incarcerated in the USA, almost half for violent crimes. You really think there was more than circumstantial evidence in all those 2 million cases?
This is why I will never be selected for Jury
Of course, you have no idea whether this is the “best evidence” they have or not, given this submission is only about the tech angle.
They had good reason to suspect the guy, or they wouldn't have had his phone hacked. Whatever reasons they used are probably additional evidence.
If I was selected for a jury the prosecutor had better bring a lot more to the table than that. If that's the best evidence for their case I would acquit. Though I might consider that slightly better than eye witness testimony.
I doubt that is all they would use. It could be used to corroborate other facts in the case as to further prove this person actually committed the crime; for example it could fill in for missing pieces in the surveillance video if it correlated with his actions in the available videos. The defense would offer some alternate explanation and it would be up to jury to decide which facts seem most plausible and thus wether or not to convict. As a side note, he has apparently admitted to the murder.
If I was selected for a jury the prosecutor had better bring a lot more to the table than that. If that's the best evidence for their case I would acquit.
Though I might consider that slightly better than eye witness testimony.
I doubt that is all they would use. It could be used to corroborate other facts in the case as to further prove this person actually committed the crime; for example it could fill in for missing pieces in the surveillance video if it correlated with his actions in the available videos. The defense would offer some alternate explanation and it would be up to jury to decide which facts seem most plausible and thus wether or not to convict. As a side note, he has apparently admitted to the murder.
You can't trust a murderer. If he admitted to it, he might be lying.
I think the rape is already proven by DNA tests. The murder he admitted, but he is silent about why he did all day.
Hence they want to make a profile of his movements.
Germany has no juries in trials, like most countries have none.
Wait, what? (Score:2)
... investigators hired a Munich company (which one is not publicly known) to gain access to his device...
I thought it was not possible to get into an iPhone without having a back door present?
Using Google Translate on TFA, it appears that the phone was a 4S. It's known to be possible to break into an iPhone older than 5S, when Apple introduced the Secure Enclave.
Moral: If you're going to commit a heinous crime, and carry an iPhone while doing so, make sure it's a 5 or 5C or earlier, so the prosecution can gather more evidence. (I'm not on the side of people who commit heinous crimes, like rape and murder.)
Top Tip! (Score:2)
If you are murdering someone, don't bring your phone or smart watch with you.
This is fucking terrifying... (Score:2)
Because this data is VERY flawed. GPS has been shown to exaggerate travel distance by as much as 20% on average.
And GPS is super precise by comparison, but relying on cell tower and gyro/accelerometer data?!
Anyone who's tried to correlate this data with any real world measurements knows that the data is about as accurate as throwing darts blindfolded.
I hope this guys lawyer moves to get that evidence thrown out of court.
It definately doesn't belong there.
> GPS has been shown to exaggerate travel distance by as much as 20% on average.
Bullshit. GPS will frequently report ridiculous velocities as an inaccurate fix can jump from one side to the other of its approximate location. The further you go (and the longer it takes you), the more accurate the average becomes.
Not only that, but generally the GPS string contains information on the fix quality so you can allow for what uncertainty exists.
If your GPS isn't accurate to within 4m on average, you're not un