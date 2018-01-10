Senator Wants Apple To Answer Questions on Slowing iPhones (reuters.com) 49
The chairman of a U.S. Senate committee overseeing business issues asked Apple to answer questions about its disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a letter. From the report: The California-based company apologized over the issue on Dec. 28, cut battery replacement costs and said it will change its software to show users whether their phone battery is good. Senator John Thune, a Republican who chairs the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a Jan. 9 letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook that "the large volume of consumer criticism leveled against the company in light of its admission suggests that there should have been better transparency."
I think you mean to say that the Senator should thank Apple for not letting it's customers down by capitulating to government pressure to provide a back door. A door that hackers would certainly find and exploit in order to steal our personal data. A door that could be used by law enforcement without a warrant. I applaud Apple for standing up for personal liberties, even if it makes it tougher on law enforcement.
Senator wants Apple to donate to its campaign funds. You know, to resolve the "issues" that they may have due to "consumer criticism"
I doubt it.. His seat isn't up for election for at least 4 more years, is a 3 time incumbent and he won his last election by 40 points... He's in no danger of losing his seat...
There is a big difference. Before the shakedown, Microsoft was pointedly not involved in politics. Apple has long been deeply involved in the affairs in Washington.
I'm not an Apple fanboi... really I'm not. I have an iPhone, but won't use their overpriced Macbooks because of Apple's draconian design decisions. Having said that, I really do not see what the issue is here. We know lithium ion batteries degrade with use. I (and I think most people) want their phones to last through the entire day. Besides making the display dimmer, which really isn't much of an option, slowing the CPU to reduce power consumption is one of the only viable methods available through sof
I think the issue is mainly not telling anyone what they were doing. If they had announced what they were doing and why, there would have been some grumbling but probably nothing like the outrage we're seeing now.
The corporations give the orders, the Congressmen follow them. Understood?
And ask them why we can't change the batteries - like I can on my Samsung.
Or why for no reason at all why I can't go above iOS 9.3.5 on my iTouch5 or iPad 2. And why I can't get the security updates and why my apps are starting to not work. And many new apps only work on iOS 10+. Sorry, I'm not spending another $500 just because a developer is too lazy.
I expect a $500 device to last more than a couple of years and not have forced obsolescence.
Apple's iOS devices are overpriced crap.
that is nearly unusable. I have been pondering since December on buying the X or Galaxy but now I may just have the battery replaced.
Thereâ(TM)s nothing wrong with a 6 and Iâ(TM)m against upgrading just for the sake of it. Also i am happy with touchid, but would not buy a new phone that looks like the old phone.
As it stands currently the iPhone 5 we have laying around with an old iOS and a dying battery is actually faster than he 6 with current iOS.
Fuck, whatâ(TM)s wrong with slashdot on iOS???
Moore's Law (Score:5, Funny)
An Aide for the Senator was quoted as saying: "The Senator believes that Moore's Law is an antiquated piece of legislation that no longer has relevance to today's technology. Instead of fostering growth, Moore's Law has become an impediment to innovation. We need to free the marketplace from these cumbersome regulations and government interference. Therefore, the Senator will be introducing legislation to repeal Moore's Law, and ensure that all software, regardless of language, compiler, or hardware affiliations will be free to continue running as fast as the day it was released on any platform, anywhere, at any time."
And he's not even up for re-election for another 5 years...
Hmmm.. He must think this is important then..
But what I considered most important -- making it through my day's activities on one charge -- was the way it was acting. I'm glad Apple installed this change. I appreciate the change. The only fault that I see is that Apple didn't tell us. The fact that they made the change benefited me. I really don't care that they didn't tell me; it just would have been nice.
Therein lies the problem. For some people, performance is more important than battery life. Apple could have avoided this entire mess if they had simply made it an option that the users could choose, instead of making the decision for them.
My understanding is that without the change the phone wouldn't just run out of battery sooner, it would completely shut off if the system demanded more voltage than the battery could supply. I doubt many people would prefer that.
It is bovine scat that Congress-critters are wasting time about this. There really are more important issues than a stinking smartphone charge IMHO.
Maybe it's time to constitute a convention to change the rules to add a branch of government in charge of executing specific actions, rather than making broad decisions. Then Congress could step back and say things like "You people over there who work for us, we think it's bad the companies rip people off, please make sure companies don't rip people off", and they could provide money to fund enforcement.
Someday, I guess.
Apple apologized, heavily discounted battery replacement, and promised to modify iOS to show when throttling happens. They also explained they did it for better user experience: the slowdown is to avoid under-powering due to battery age. I would actually have liked to have that feature for my Android that randomly power cycles.
Somehow the congresscritters think they could do better than Apple? These politicians only pretend they do something for the people only to distract people from their own incompetencies.
I would actually have liked to have that feature for my Android that randomly power cycles.
If your Android has an unlockable bootloader, odds are you can get a kernel which will permit you to change maximum CPU speed — something which is simply not possible with Apple. And odds are also good that the developer can cheaply be induced to roll a special version of the kernel which loads up at a lower cpu speed for you.
If it's such an amazing feature why didn't Apple notify users about it? Why didn't Apple say when iOS 11 was released "look, your device might get slower, but you could replace the battery to fi
This is the real problem -- if it was a feature, why wasn't it advertised or even made switchable/adjustable?
It's hard not to see it as deliberate obsolescence at worst or just crummy software engineering at best (ie, not producing builds with battery sucking features handled more efficiently in newer hardware).
But when you find it they were slowing phones deliberately, it makes the whole thing seem like excuse making.
Since when did the US SENATE become an escalation contact for internal Customer Service issues between Apple and their customers?
overseeing business issues asked Apple to answer questions about its disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries
.... the large volume of consumer criticism leveled against the company in light of its admission suggests that there should have been better transparency.
