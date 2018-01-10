Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government Iphone Apple Hardware

Senator Wants Apple To Answer Questions on Slowing iPhones (reuters.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
The chairman of a U.S. Senate committee overseeing business issues asked Apple to answer questions about its disclosure that it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a letter. From the report: The California-based company apologized over the issue on Dec. 28, cut battery replacement costs and said it will change its software to show users whether their phone battery is good. Senator John Thune, a Republican who chairs the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a Jan. 9 letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook that "the large volume of consumer criticism leveled against the company in light of its admission suggests that there should have been better transparency."

Senator Wants Apple To Answer Questions on Slowing iPhones More | Reply

Senator Wants Apple To Answer Questions on Slowing iPhones

Comments Filter:

  • what about not helping the FBI as well?

  • Senator wants Apple to donate to its campaign funds. You know, to resolve the "issues" that they may have due to "consumer criticism"

    • Senator wants Apple to donate to its campaign funds. You know, to resolve the "issues" that they may have due to "consumer criticism"

      I doubt it.. His seat isn't up for election for at least 4 more years, is a 3 time incumbent and he won his last election by 40 points... He's in no danger of losing his seat...

  • I'm not an Apple fanboi... really I'm not. I have an iPhone, but won't use their overpriced Macbooks because of Apple's draconian design decisions. Having said that, I really do not see what the issue is here. We know lithium ion batteries degrade with use. I (and I think most people) want their phones to last through the entire day. Besides making the display dimmer, which really isn't much of an option, slowing the CPU to reduce power consumption is one of the only viable methods available through sof

  • The corporations give the orders, the Congressmen follow them. Understood?

  • Tackling the important issues I see...

  • Good! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And ask them why we can't change the batteries - like I can on my Samsung.

    Or why for no reason at all why I can't go above iOS 9.3.5 on my iTouch5 or iPad 2. And why I can't get the security updates and why my apps are starting to not work. And many new apps only work on iOS 10+. Sorry, I'm not spending another $500 just because a developer is too lazy.

    I expect a $500 device to last more than a couple of years and not have forced obsolescence.

    Apple's iOS devices are overpriced crap.

  • that is nearly unusable. I have been pondering since December on buying the X or Galaxy but now I may just have the battery replaced.

    Thereâ(TM)s nothing wrong with a 6 and Iâ(TM)m against upgrading just for the sake of it. Also i am happy with touchid, but would not buy a new phone that looks like the old phone.

    As it stands currently the iPhone 5 we have laying around with an old iOS and a dying battery is actually faster than he 6 with current iOS.

    Apple has normally been good with keeping stuff g

  • Moore's Law (Score:3)

    by forkfail ( 228161 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @10:05AM (#55900545)

    An Aide for the Senator was quoted as saying: "The Senator believes that Moore's Law is an antiquated piece of legislation that no longer has relevance to today's technology. Instead of fostering growth, Moore's Law has become an impediment to innovation. We need to free the marketplace from these cumbersome regulations and government interference. Therefore, the Senator will be introducing legislation to repeal Moore's Law, and ensure that all software, regardless of language, compiler, or hardware affiliations will be free to continue running as fast as the day it was released on any platform, anywhere, at any time."

  • I think our Senators have much, much better things to worry about. How about Net Neutrality? Work Visa Abuse? Our endless wars? Jeff Session's push to enforce federal marijuana laws in states where it is legal? Heck, I'd rather they weigh in on the loot box controversy than this.

  • And he's not even up for re-election for another 5 years...

    Hmmm.. He must think this is important then..

  • I have an iPhone that was "throttled". I noticed that the charge would last nearly as long as when it was new. After an update it went back to the time-between-charges as when it was new. I was happy about that. (I hate plugging my iPhone "in" while in my car, etc.) It was slower, the screen would dim, it would "slumber" and take a bit to wake up. But what I considered most important -- making it through my day's activities on one charge -- was the way it was acting. I'm glad Apple installed this cha

  • what an incredible waste of taxpayer money (Score:3)

    by pikine ( 771084 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @10:15AM (#55900629) Journal

    Apple apologized, heavily discounted battery replacement, and promised to modify iOS to show when throttling happens. They also explained they did it for better user experience: the slowdown is to avoid under-powering due to battery age. I would actually have liked to have that feature for my Android that randomly power cycles.

    Somehow the congresscritters think they could do better than Apple? These politicians only pretend they do something for the people only to distract people from their own incompetencies.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Pok pok pok, P'kok!" -- Superchicken

Close