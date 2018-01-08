Apple Should Address Youth Phone Addiction, Say Two Large Investors (reuters.com) 47
Two large Apple shareholders, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, are urging Apple to take steps to address what they say is a growing problem of young people getting addicted to Apple's iPhones, Jana partner Charles Penner said. From a report: Jana, a leading activist shareholder, and CalSTRS, one of the nation's largest public pension plans, delivered a letter to Apple on Saturday asking the company to consider developing software that would allow parents to limit children's phone use, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday. Jana and CalSTRS also asked Apple to study the impact of excessive phone use on mental health, according to the publication. Jana and CalSTRS together control about $2 billion worth of Apple shares, the Journal reports.
Bury something in the EULA about not being allowed to hand down iPhones to your kids when you upgrade.
What happened to the good old "Turn the damned phone off"....or even better..."Give me that phone".
No need for Apple to get involved there.
Hell, why would parents buy children (less than teens at least) a phone in the first place?
And why do parents need help in cutting their own childrens' phone usage?
Because mommy and daddy want to be their kids' friends and don't want to traumatize the kids by actually parenting.
Because it is a lot easier to let the phone entertain the kids instead of actually parenting.
I have a phone addiction (according to my wife, at least), and I only have Android. How is this Apple's problem?
It's not. Apple is an easy target because they're the sole source for iPhones and iOS.
I always find it interesting that it is always APPLEs fault when anything related to a smart phone appears in the news. Apple doesn't have the largest market share, so why go after them? Go after the Google phone makers. That is where the majority of the problem is.
Oh, right those companies don't have an easy to remember name for their widely dispersed family of smart phones, iPhone is easy to type and everyone knows that the fark those are.
Hypocrites. Mind your own business. (Score:2)
How is it any of their business how other people run their own lives? Why isn't there a counter news article saying "butt out and mind your own business"?
Did you miss the part where it says "California" in the organization's name?
"some super rich people are looking around and decide that they don't like X" might as well be their state motto.
They Have Been (Score:2)
The need a new app. (Score:2)
The iParent app.
You can be Addicted to anything. (Score:3)
I think these investors are missing the point. You can be addicted to *anything*. But something that they've long pointed out is many addictions are the result of some other gap or need that is missing in life. I often get the impression that online a lot of folks are quite literally lonely. As much as you can make do with a virtual social life, I suspect having a real social life is a part of being human. So parents throwing their kids a near $1000 phone because they don't have time to deal with them is not really making the situation better. Instead encourage your kids to be with other kids in person and better yet take a more active approach to the community you belong to.
It coudl also be the opposite way. What if what humans need is just something to occupy them? In the past we had to settle for a social life to do that, and had to be nice to shitty people and tolerate opinions differing from our own. Now that we have personal mother boxes, we no longer need the crutch of social life to stave off boredom.
Heard this one before (Score:4, Interesting)
- Address profanity in music by censorship (Tipper Gore)
- Address video game addiction (think World of Warcraft)
- Address violence in video games because it's causing crime to increase
- And now... TADA! Phone addiction
These so-called "values groups" do the same thing every now and then. They claim X is going to ruin society and some overarching entity needs to intervene and forcefully make people "behave appropriately".
This claim has been made again and again and again and every prediction of society turning into a bunch of lazy, dangerous degenerates proves to be false because it's not supported by any evidence. Get off your high horse and worry about yourself instead of thinking yourself superior and others being too stupid to think for themselves thus needing you to think for them.
You can't, because it doesn't. All they're saying is that the phones should have better parental controls, which is a perfectly reasonable thing.
More of the same. (Score:2)
Another article that bleats about the evils, the dangers, the perils of kids addicted to the latest X technology that is ruining society, making people anti-social, homicidal maniacs incapable of holding a job.
Fuck, Slashdot has joined the media-hoard and they aren't even bothering to hide it anymore.
A clever redirect but the same bleating nonetheless.
My statement remains.
Huh? (Score:2)
We don't like return on investment says two major investors.
Problem? What problem? I don't see a problem. (Score:2)
When everyone involved is in fact addicted, no one sees an addiction problem.
There are no caffeine addicts, the masses are merely supporting the coffee industry.
There are no narcissists or attention whores, the masses are merely very interactive on Social Media.
The more a problem becomes the norm, the less it is viewed as a problem.
As far as a greedy investor worried about stock price? Hold up a mirror if you're wondering where to get started on your ethical cleansing mission.
I think there's something to this (Score:2)
I have a 7 year old and 4 year old. They have devices (not phones) but we don't let them use them forever. This is definitely an issue though...if we didn't limit what they did on these devices they would be on them to the exclusion of everything else. I can definitely see how smart devices are more addicting that TV or video games were for us. With TV, it's a totally one-way medium and even with the most expensive cable package you can buy there's only so much content available. Video games when most of us
There *is* a need (Score:2)
There is a need - or if you prefer, a market - for phones with limited capabilities, parental controls, etc.
It's been a few years since I looked, but this market was not being served well (or barely being served at all) when I did look.
At least the call is from the right place... (Score:2)
"engagement" (Score:2)
"Apple Should Address Youth Phone Addiction" (Score:2)
Well, they are addressing it, the same way the Mexican drug cartels are addressing cocaine addiction: by assuring a steady supply.
Is an application addiction, not a phone addiction (Score:2)
Also in the news: (Score:1)
Addiction is the current social problem in first world nations. Computer addiction, Internet addiction, Phone addiction and Social Media addiction.
Don't believe me? Log out of facebook for a week. Turn off your phone. Turn off your computer.
We've made a perfect little dopamine button that we can all hit on demand. =)
ffs (Score:2)
You have to be kidding me. Invent a problem that isn't real, just some bullshit some lunatics invented up, assign it to most successful provider of hardware (but definitely not sole, or even largest stakeholder), make an article.
Slashdot needs to stop feeding the trolls.
I am a parent, I limit my children's phone/pad/tv/computer use based on what I want from them academically (I don't give two shits about 'social', obviously). That's nobody else's job and I don't want "help" or even opinions.