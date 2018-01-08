Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Apple Should Address Youth Phone Addiction, Say Two Large Investors (reuters.com) 47

Posted by msmash from the time-to-address-the-issue dept.
Two large Apple shareholders, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, are urging Apple to take steps to address what they say is a growing problem of young people getting addicted to Apple's iPhones, Jana partner Charles Penner said. From a report: Jana, a leading activist shareholder, and CalSTRS, one of the nation's largest public pension plans, delivered a letter to Apple on Saturday asking the company to consider developing software that would allow parents to limit children's phone use, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday. Jana and CalSTRS also asked Apple to study the impact of excessive phone use on mental health, according to the publication. Jana and CalSTRS together control about $2 billion worth of Apple shares, the Journal reports.

  • What else can they do (Score:5, Informative)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:28AM (#55885229)
    They already make their phones more expensive than anything a kid should have. What else can they do apart from this public-spirited action ;-)
  • Let me get this straight: some super rich people are looking around and decide that they don't like "how all those young'uns are spending a lot of time on them there phones (that I'm making a lot of money on...). T'ain't right. We gotta get them kids to go out an' play!"
    How is it any of their business how other people run their own lives? Why isn't there a counter news article saying "butt out and mind your own business"?
    • "We must signal our virtue by threatening to take our money out of a business that provides a product that some teens and children use to distraction and feel addicted to even though it is the parents' and not the business's fault unless the business does something about this thing that is not their fault or even their problem because they make money for us and have deep pockets!"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Did you miss the part where it says "California" in the organization's name?

      "some super rich people are looking around and decide that they don't like X" might as well be their state motto.

  • They do their damnedest to ensure people use their phones as much as possible.

  • The iParent app.

  • You can be Addicted to anything. (Score:3)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:53AM (#55885369)

    I think these investors are missing the point. You can be addicted to *anything*. But something that they've long pointed out is many addictions are the result of some other gap or need that is missing in life. I often get the impression that online a lot of folks are quite literally lonely. As much as you can make do with a virtual social life, I suspect having a real social life is a part of being human. So parents throwing their kids a near $1000 phone because they don't have time to deal with them is not really making the situation better. Instead encourage your kids to be with other kids in person and better yet take a more active approach to the community you belong to.

    • It coudl also be the opposite way. What if what humans need is just something to occupy them? In the past we had to settle for a social life to do that, and had to be nice to shitty people and tolerate opinions differing from our own. Now that we have personal mother boxes, we no longer need the crutch of social life to stave off boredom.

  • Heard this one before (Score:4, Interesting)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:55AM (#55885383)
    Oh think of the children! We should:

    - Address profanity in music by censorship (Tipper Gore)
    - Address video game addiction (think World of Warcraft)
    - Address violence in video games because it's causing crime to increase
    - And now... TADA! Phone addiction

    These so-called "values groups" do the same thing every now and then. They claim X is going to ruin society and some overarching entity needs to intervene and forcefully make people "behave appropriately".

    This claim has been made again and again and again and every prediction of society turning into a bunch of lazy, dangerous degenerates proves to be false because it's not supported by any evidence. Get off your high horse and worry about yourself instead of thinking yourself superior and others being too stupid to think for themselves thus needing you to think for them.
    • Can you cite where in TFA they claim iPhones are turning kids "into a bunch of lazy, dangerous degenerates" ?
      You can't, because it doesn't. All they're saying is that the phones should have better parental controls, which is a perfectly reasonable thing.

  • Another article that bleats about the evils, the dangers, the perils of kids addicted to the latest X technology that is ruining society, making people anti-social, homicidal maniacs incapable of holding a job.

    Fuck, Slashdot has joined the media-hoard and they aren't even bothering to hide it anymore.

    • Actually, the article is about how two groups of investors are bleating about the dangers of technology X and how kids get addicted to it and so are threatening pull their investment capital from a tech company. In this instance, Slashdot is simply reporting on what OTHER PEOPLE are doing and saying.

  • We don't like return on investment says two major investors.

  • When everyone involved is in fact addicted, no one sees an addiction problem.

    There are no caffeine addicts, the masses are merely supporting the coffee industry.

    There are no narcissists or attention whores, the masses are merely very interactive on Social Media.

    The more a problem becomes the norm, the less it is viewed as a problem.

    As far as a greedy investor worried about stock price? Hold up a mirror if you're wondering where to get started on your ethical cleansing mission.

  • I have a 7 year old and 4 year old. They have devices (not phones) but we don't let them use them forever. This is definitely an issue though...if we didn't limit what they did on these devices they would be on them to the exclusion of everything else. I can definitely see how smart devices are more addicting that TV or video games were for us. With TV, it's a totally one-way medium and even with the most expensive cable package you can buy there's only so much content available. Video games when most of us

    • There needs to be better ways for parents to limit *what* they can do on a device at any given time of the day. Being able to specifically lock down Instagram unless all homework and chores are done would be most welcome.

  • There is a need - or if you prefer, a market - for phones with limited capabilities, parental controls, etc.

    It's been a few years since I looked, but this market was not being served well (or barely being served at all) when I did look.

  • At least the call is being made by Apple's own investors. That will have a much larger impact on corporate policy than if it were just "the people" griping about it.
  • Given how much effort the various platforms (ad and social) put into researching how to maintain and develop 'engagement' it isn't any surprise that younger minds would be susceptible before they have a chance to develop defense mechanisms.

  • Well, they are addressing it, the same way the Mexican drug cartels are addressing cocaine addiction: by assuring a steady supply.

  • People are addicted to their social media apps, not the hardware.

  • Addiction is the current social problem in first world nations. Computer addiction, Internet addiction, Phone addiction and Social Media addiction.

    Don't believe me? Log out of facebook for a week. Turn off your phone. Turn off your computer.

    We've made a perfect little dopamine button that we can all hit on demand. =)

  • You have to be kidding me. Invent a problem that isn't real, just some bullshit some lunatics invented up, assign it to most successful provider of hardware (but definitely not sole, or even largest stakeholder), make an article.

    Slashdot needs to stop feeding the trolls.

    I am a parent, I limit my children's phone/pad/tv/computer use based on what I want from them academically (I don't give two shits about 'social', obviously). That's nobody else's job and I don't want "help" or even opinions.

