Some Smartphone Salesmen Aren't Sold on the iPhone X (cnet.com) 84
A CNET reporter visited four carrier stores to ask their salesmen if they'd recommend an iPhone X. But after visiting stores for Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, "I couldn't even find a salesperson to tell me it was the best iPhone I could buy." So he finally tried asking three salesmen at Apple Stores -- and still got equivocal answers. An anonymous reader quotes CNET's report: "Well, it depends on what you like," the salesman said, somewhat coyly. "The biggest problem I have with it is using Face ID for Apple Pay. You really have to put the phone at a certain angle or it doesn't work." He started with a problem. I was already suspicious. I was in something of a hurry, but I asked him: "So are you selling a lot more of these than other phones?"
He turned into a high-ranking member of a political party. "All our phones sell well," he said. Which sounded not entirely reassuring. Indeed, it sounded like a "no."
Chatting next with an Apple store "Genius" (who was testing his iPhone 6), CNET's reporter was told that "The X and the 8 are the same phone... Inside, I mean. With the X, you're just paying the extra money for the design." Unfortunately, that salesman's $999 iPhone X was wrapped in an ugly pink case, because after four weeks he'd already cracked it. And a third Apple salesman -- who touted the glories of an OLED screen -- also kept his iPhone X in a case at all times "It's glass," he explained. "You'll definitely need a case."
"But what about not being able to see the lovely phone?"
"Get a see-through case," he replied with a smile.
Re: (Score:3)
The lack of Bezel and presence of Face ID make it a non starter for many and the price hurts it too. I can scan my fingerprint very easily.
The stereo minijack is missing.
Re: (Score:2)
Salesman (Score:1)
Lmao. How old are you? 80? It's sales associate or at least salesperson.
Obligatory Dilbert (Score:5, Funny)
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-... [dilbert.com]
Re: (Score:2)
+1, siaxuaaion ovwe
Lemme try that again
+1 discussion over
Schwing! (Score:1)
iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... then... (Score:2, Insightful)
You can't really argue much that Apple pushed at the right time with the right product with the right app infrastructure, support etc. iPhones were king mainly because of the app store and how easy it was to use. Noone could even compare (no they couldn't) and Droids, or whatever they were called were lackluster in support, the apps were trash and the app stores were trash. Hell they couldn't even agree on the same os to support things. Apple succeeded because it had all that.
Fast forward to today. Apple ha
Re: (Score:2)
The IOS "pull my finger" app is _so_ much better than the Droid one that it's not even fair to compare them.
Re:iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... then (Score:5, Informative)
Apple has lost its edge mainly by succumbing to its own "function follows form" dogma. The main features of any iPhone are sleekness and thinness, which both compromise functionality.
Cases are a necessity because these devices are designed to be fragile, gouging the customer again for the case itself and/or the inevitable repair/replacement of the device.
It's a vicious scam, and unfortunately every handset OEM is convinced they must follow Apple's lead.
Re: (Score:1)
iPhones are still really the king of the smartphone world but they are more the Microsoft Windows of the smartphone world. They have a vast array of applications and the user experience is pretty consistent across their devices which makes it easy for users.
Their flagship, "best we can do" phone is really just a copy of the Essential Phone's design and having a fingerprint reader, even if it was relegated to the back of the phone, would have made sense particularly for things like Apple Pay and for unlockin
Re: (Score:1)
This silly idea of Apple ever having an edge on phones comes from the fact that American carriers had long cockblocked Nokia. The original iPhone was a sleek-looking featurephone that could not hold a candle to the true flagship smartphone of that year, the N95.
I won't pay that sort of money for any phone (Score:3)
I'd like to think I'm past the "ooh, I want the new shiny" thing - more or less. Going forward, my "new phone" budget is going to be roughly $500, and it's going to be spent every 3-4 years.
But, in any case, this reads like a hit piece. "Tech writer goes into a story with an agenda, manages to confirm it."
Re: (Score:2)
There can only be one (Score:5, Funny)
As of this weekend, that word no longer means what you think it does.
Re: (Score:2)
You joke. He's obviously smarter, because he knows what "covfefe" means, and you don't.
Re: (Score:1)
You joke, but I for one am glad that the Pentagon gave him a very big nuclear button, to make sure he couldn't push it with his tiny hands.
Upcoming earnings call (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
You see nobody lining up because the launch was over two months ago.
Anyway this is a CNET article, which is automatic garbage. The writer samples a few people, rejects any response that doesn't fit the agenda.
I mean they could actually wait for financial figures instead of anecdotal sales rep opinions, but it's more fun to write a scandal sheet than something based on actual sales figures right?
Re: (Score:2)
End of this month is Apple’s quarterly earnings call, which will include the commercial effect of iphone X. Then we will know whether they were succesful or not.
Next quarter is the one. The smart money already called it: X sales 25% below expectation, relying on leading indicators such as Foxcon and supply chain already cut back.
Without understanding their comp plans... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Please turn off your dumbquotes.
Re: (Score:1)
Please turn off your dumbquotes.
Or maybe Slashdot can enter the 20th century and handle UTF-8 correctly?
Re: (Score:2)
Says the six-digit.
Wait, what?
Re: (Score:2)
Durability, longevity and quality are not terms one can use with any smartphone vendor.
Speak for Apple. There are plenty of solid Android products that come to mine, Moto is a shining example, solid as a rock. My LG/Nexus 4, with glass both sides, survived an arc through the air onto solid concrete with nothing more than a chipped corner, now 5 years old and still in service.
Ah yes the 18yo who Is compâ(TM)d
Hard to believe for me... (Score:4, Interesting)
While I do have two issues with FaceID, and a couple others regarding the missing home button... it is impossible for me to believe this story. The screen is a huge selling point, and you get the same real-estate as a plus but in the smaller form factor. FaceID is great for trivial security and for securing the phone.
So, my complaints: I am not comfortable with FaceID for securing banking passwords... but it is too secure for storing my
/. password; I can't use FaceID while laying on my side in bed. For the home button, the inconsistencies between devices now is a pain.
But hell.... it is the best phone I have owned.
Re: (Score:2)
Heh.
No, my complaints are specific to FaceID and some corner cases on UI. The phone as a whole is great-- awesome cameras, great speaker, good feel, great screen, solid battery, etc.
Not everything is black and white you know....
Re: (Score:2)
But hell.... it is the best phone I have owned.
I have to second this. It's not perfect. No phone is perfect. But it's very good.
Whether ANY phone is worth that kind of money is a personal decision. But the X is undeniably an improvement over the previous iPhones in many ways, and realistically doesn't step backwards anywhere except for price. Maybe a step sideways in some areas (trading off one weakness for a new, different, weakness) but not backwards.
Re: (Score:3)
Face ID and the missing home button are a poor compromise to avoid having to "copy" other phones that put the fingerprint sensor on the back.
They reduced usability and performance just to avoid the obvious, tried and tested solution.
Re: (Score:2)
Honestly, I disagree. I wouldn't want a back fingerprint reader; I would just like security levels for different apps/websites. Just being able to use a PIN for my bank and not bother me on my
/. password would be enough.
Re: (Score:1)
Huh? Why do I care? (Score:2)
Explain why I care what a sales-weasel thinks?
I'll bet the 7 and 8 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Very valid point. A few years back when I was made redundant, I was working as a repair tech in a major retailer....sales people are completely self serving.
I remember we had some year old stock that had gone end of life, massive markup (and therefore commission) on them....sales people pushed them super hard even if they weren't the right match for what the customer was wanting.
All about the commission, not the needs of the end user.
The only phone I want is... (Score:1)
X and 8 are not the same phone (Score:2)
Alternate Take (Score:3)
I bought the iPhone X and think it's one of the better phone upgrades in some time. Because of FaceID it is the first phone in a while that feels like a real jump from a previous model instead of incremental improvement. For me I prefer generally how FaceID works generally over TouchID, which includes ApplePay... FaceID works without conscious thought, so it feels like you are using a phone with no passcode.
I will agree that the X is slippery, but I still use it without a case in day to day life. However traveling with it I still plan to use a case.
There is no way going forward I would buy a phone that did not have FaceID. I was planning to upgrade an iPad but I'm going to wait until that supports FaceID as well... If they do that they will need to support more than one person though.
I've seen people claiming the sales were lower than expected but I'm pretty sure that will not be the case since the pre-order wait times were really long compared to other phones.