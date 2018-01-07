Some Smartphone Salesmen Aren't Sold on the iPhone X (cnet.com) 223
A CNET reporter visited four carrier stores to ask their salesmen if they'd recommend an iPhone X. But after visiting stores for Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, "I couldn't even find a salesperson to tell me it was the best iPhone I could buy." So he finally tried asking three salesmen at Apple Stores -- and still got equivocal answers. An anonymous reader quotes CNET's report: "Well, it depends on what you like," the salesman said, somewhat coyly. "The biggest problem I have with it is using Face ID for Apple Pay. You really have to put the phone at a certain angle or it doesn't work." He started with a problem. I was already suspicious. I was in something of a hurry, but I asked him: "So are you selling a lot more of these than other phones?"
He turned into a high-ranking member of a political party. "All our phones sell well," he said. Which sounded not entirely reassuring. Indeed, it sounded like a "no."
Chatting next with an Apple store "Genius" (who was testing his iPhone 6), CNET's reporter was told that "The X and the 8 are the same phone... Inside, I mean. With the X, you're just paying the extra money for the design." Unfortunately, that salesman's $999 iPhone X was wrapped in an ugly pink case, because after four weeks he'd already cracked it. And a third Apple salesman -- who touted the glories of an OLED screen -- also kept his iPhone X in a case at all times "It's glass," he explained. "You'll definitely need a case."
"But what about not being able to see the lovely phone?"
"Get a see-through case," he replied with a smile.
He turned into a high-ranking member of a political party. "All our phones sell well," he said. Which sounded not entirely reassuring. Indeed, it sounded like a "no."
Chatting next with an Apple store "Genius" (who was testing his iPhone 6), CNET's reporter was told that "The X and the 8 are the same phone... Inside, I mean. With the X, you're just paying the extra money for the design." Unfortunately, that salesman's $999 iPhone X was wrapped in an ugly pink case, because after four weeks he'd already cracked it. And a third Apple salesman -- who touted the glories of an OLED screen -- also kept his iPhone X in a case at all times "It's glass," he explained. "You'll definitely need a case."
"But what about not being able to see the lovely phone?"
"Get a see-through case," he replied with a smile.
Obligatory Dilbert (Score:5, Funny)
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-... [dilbert.com]
Re: (Score:2)
+1, siaxuaaion ovwe
Lemme try that again
+1 discussion over
Re: (Score:2)
The ones before are very very relevant also
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-... [dilbert.com]
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-... [dilbert.com]
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-... [dilbert.com]
Re:Obligatory Dilbert (Score:5, Insightful)
this is so true.
have you ever seen anybody use an iphone without a protective case? never ever seen it.
but, ooooh, the design is so pretty and it is so thin.
yes, but you can't see any of that with your ridiculous, ugly, fat case (which you bought on the cheap?) around it
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think the phones have gotten slim enough that you can kind of think of the case as an optional part OF the phone.
(Going without a case is kind of like how the Rebels always take off the back panels of their Y-Wing Fighters)
And relative to other parts of the phone, pretty damn customizable! So it seems like a win.
Re: (Score:2)
There is the option of using a sheath. A nice leather sheath will protect your phone and will let it be seen when used.
Re: (Score:2)
"Get a see-through case," he replied with a smile.
That's exactly what I did for my iPhone 7 Plus. It works perfect, best case I've ever owned: SUPCASE Ares Bumper Case with Built-in Screen Protector [amazon.com]
iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... then... (Score:4, Interesting)
You can't really argue much that Apple pushed at the right time with the right product with the right app infrastructure, support etc. iPhones were king mainly because of the app store and how easy it was to use. Noone could even compare (no they couldn't) and Droids, or whatever they were called were lackluster in support, the apps were trash and the app stores were trash. Hell they couldn't even agree on the same os to support things. Apple succeeded because it had all that.
Fast forward to today. Apple has lost that edge. They've also lost the vision people have when using their smartphones. They are moving back to their roots where "Apple knows best" except now... there are much better offerings. I'll be honest, I've been an Apple phone guy since iPhone 4 and bought a 5, 6 and 7. It ended with 8 and their "we know best" removal of ports, constant fighting with app developers and trying to control the playing field when it's not their field anymore.
The X was the real shining moment that Apple was completely out of touch with what the majority of people want. Followed up by the bonehead move involving the batteries. Apple is struggling as people aren't playing ball with them anymore and instead of accepting what they are giving... now demand something better.
I honestly have no idea what my next phone will be but I know for sure it won't be an iPhone. They aren't even close to the best phone anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
The IOS "pull my finger" app is _so_ much better than the Droid one that it's not even fair to compare them.
Re:iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... then (Score:4, Informative)
Apple has lost its edge mainly by succumbing to its own "function follows form" dogma. The main features of any iPhone are sleekness and thinness, which both compromise functionality.
Cases are a necessity because these devices are designed to be fragile, gouging the customer again for the case itself and/or the inevitable repair/replacement of the device.
It's a vicious scam, and unfortunately every handset OEM is convinced they must follow Apple's lead.
Re: (Score:2)
Cases are a necessity because these devices are designed to be fragile
I don't know if that's fair. Shortly after the first iPhone was released, it became evident that people kept cracking the screen, and people started buying cases. People buy cases for pretty much every smart phone, not just Apple's. But people still like their phones to be as thin and light as possible, so that's what Apple provides.
unfortunately every handset OEM is convinced they must follow Apple's lead.
It kind of works both ways. I think one of the worst design decisions that Apple's made with the iPhone is to go big. In my personal view, the iPhone SE is still the "right
Re: (Score:2)
iPhones are still really the king of the smartphone world but they are more the Microsoft Windows of the smartphone world. They have a vast array of applications and the user experience is pretty consistent across their devices which makes it easy for users.
Their flagship, "best we can do" phone is really just a copy of the Essential Phone's design and having a fingerprint reader, even if it was relegated to the back of the phone, would have made sense particularly for things like Apple Pay and for unlockin
Re: (Score:2)
At least with Windows I could create a program to run an alarm with a decent snooze function. Apple got this idea that an old style of snooze in mechanical alarm clocks that set 9 minutes for the snooze time was the only thing users ever needed and would never want to snooze for 5 minutes or 15 minutes. You could install another alarm, but with their lock hold on background apps it has to be literally the last program you use before going to sleep, and to hell with you if you happen to check email or Face
Re: iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... the (Score:3)
Bullshit. I've been using Sleep Cycle on the iPhone for 5 years and it suffers from exactly zero if the problems you described.
Re: iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... the (Score:2, Insightful)
The 7 lost the headphone port. That's when they lost me.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
This silly idea of Apple ever having an edge on phones comes from the fact that American carriers had long cockblocked Nokia. The original iPhone was a sleek-looking featurephone that could not hold a candle to the true flagship smartphone of that year, the N95.
Re: (Score:2)
I had a Nokia E65 back then, which was much smaller and had less features than the N95 and still was better than the iPhone. The first usable iPhone was the 4.
Re: (Score:2)
That is very false. It was obvious that iphone was something completely different. No custom apps? No problem, N95 had complete shit ones anyway. Default apps? iphone had those miles better, easier to use and much nicer to look at. The display was huge at the time. But the most important thing was the internet browser. It was a desktop one while Nokia had a browser which lo
Re: (Score:3)
iPhones sold because of the app store? There were NO third-party apps at launch. [9to5mac.com] That was something Apple hastily retrofitted in later, because people were demanding it.
The iPhone was successful because it had a well-designed full touchscreen, and it didn't look like it was designed by and for geeks.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think the App Store was retrofitted in hastily. I think it was part of the plan all along. Jobs said you didn't need third-party apps at first, and he was reasonably close to correct - with web apps, you don't need many native apps, and Jobs wasn't going to push native apps until they were available.
The original iPhone was easy to use. It had a decent browser, decent email, and even worked as a phone.
Opposite is true, majority want X (Score:3)
The X was the real shining moment that Apple was completely out of touch with what the majority of people want.
Actually that is exactly wrong. The X is exactly what the MAJORITY of people want.
The reason is FaceID is just better. It is better in the winter when the majority of people use gloves, but no longer need to take them off to unlock the phone.
It is better for the elderly where the majority of people have fingerprints that become harder to read with age, but have faces that grow more distinctive as
Re: iPhones drove smartphones to the masses... the (Score:2)
I won't pay that sort of money for any phone (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd like to think I'm past the "ooh, I want the new shiny" thing - more or less. Going forward, my "new phone" budget is going to be roughly $500, and it's going to be spent every 3-4 years.
But, in any case, this reads like a hit piece. "Tech writer goes into a story with an agenda, manages to confirm it."
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not even sure what his agenda was.
That was a totally bizarre article - particularly the questions about whether they were selling more of it than other phones. Why would you expect a halo product to sell in higher volume?
The bit about cases was equally odd. The iPhone X isn't the first phone with a glass screen. In fact, the iPhone with a shattered screen is just about a fashion accessory in itself.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are tons of very good phones in the $200-300 range, mind you.
Re: (Score:2)
Honestly, after Google jumped from the Nexus line (bargain) to the Pixel line (flagship pricing), I bought my first "cheap brand" phone.
A ZTE Axon 7 for $350.
It is by far the most trouble free phone I've ever owned. I've got a super-minimal polycarbonate case on it and I've dropped it umpteen times, no cracks. It just works and has amazing battery life. And works. And works.
You can get a lot in the midrange phone market ($200-500) now.
The only thing it doesn't have that I wish it did is a removable battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, I stopped caring for the newest stuff. They're costly, buggy, etc. I use old stuff like iPhone 4S, VGA, DVI, PS/2, etc. Frak the newer stuff. I do upgrade to the newer stuff when the old ones die and useless.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Two years? My 6s isn't even 2 years old, and it is 3 generations behind their "latest and greatest".
Never again will I buy an Apple product.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm still using my iPhone 5S, and it's pushing four and a half years old. I think it needs a new battery, but $80 spent on Apple replacement (yeah, I can do it a lot cheaper, but I'd rather they did it) is cheaper than a new phone.
So, yes, after over four years I still have a very usable phone that does most of what I want a phone to do.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're not in the intended market, don't come around and whine about people who are. iPhones have advantages over $40 flip phones, and, for many people, they're worth it.
However, if it gives you a baseless feeling of superiority and smugness, I suppose you'll keep at it.
Re: (Score:2)
Neither of your alternatives describes the iPhone, which gets security updates for a long time after it comes out. From what I've heard, Android phones are very spotty on security updates, and counting on an Android in general to get updates for two years is not all that bright.
There can only be one (Score:5, Funny)
As of this weekend, that word no longer means what you think it does.
Re: (Score:1)
You joke. He's obviously smarter, because he knows what "covfefe" means, and you don't.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
stable: "a building in which domestic animals are sheltered and fed"
genius: " a peculiar, distinctive, or identifying character or spirit"
Clearly, he was calling himself horse shit
Re:There can only be one (Score:4, Funny)
You joke, but I for one am glad that the Pentagon gave him a very big nuclear button, to make sure he couldn't push it with his tiny hands.
Re: (Score:2)
As of this weekend
That phrase no longer means what you think it does.
Upcoming earnings call (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Upcoming earnings call (Score:4, Informative)
End of this month is Apple’s quarterly earnings call, which will include the commercial effect of iphone X. Then we will know whether they were succesful or not.
Next quarter is the one. The smart money already called it: X sales 25% below expectation, relying on leading indicators such as Foxcon and supply chain already cut back.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure that queue was for people buying an iPhone X, and not people who got too shitfaced during New Years and who broke their iPhone?
PS: This is not a dig at Apple specifically. Samsung has the same problem. The Samsung S8 is also made of glass and will break the first time you drop it (for people who were too stubborn not to get a case for it right away). This is not to say that having highly breakable phones is not a commercial success. It is to some degree. But it does hurt those brands in the lo
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You see nobody lining up because the launch was over two months ago.
Anyway this is a CNET article, which is automatic garbage. The writer samples a few people, rejects any response that doesn't fit the agenda.
I mean they could actually wait for financial figures instead of anecdotal sales rep opinions, but it's more fun to write a scandal sheet than something based on actual sales figures right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Personally I like my iPhone and so far, unlike my Samsung 7 Edge, it hasn't gotten slower and slower with each update.
L O Fing L.
Apple JUST GOT caught intentionally slowing down iPhones with each update. Apple hasn't promised to stop doing it, instead hoping that selling batteries for 5 times what they're worth instead of 10 times what they're worth will trick customers into ignoring the fact that APPLE INTENTIONALLY SLOWS DOWN OLDER PHONES WITH UPDATES.
How do 'other phones' deal with the reality that battery output drops after a few years? Their solution is to simply stop providing updates after a year and a half after the phones first went on sale. After the 'other phone' starts misbehaving too much, the owners junk them and get a new phone.
That's a much worse solution than giving degraded performance during intensive tasks to ensure the phone doesn't randomly shut off.
Without understanding their comp plans... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Please turn off your dumbquotes.
Re: (Score:2)
Says the six-digit.
Wait, what?
Ah yes the 18yo who Is compâ(TM)d (Score:3)
Hard to believe for me... (Score:5, Interesting)
While I do have two issues with FaceID, and a couple others regarding the missing home button... it is impossible for me to believe this story. The screen is a huge selling point, and you get the same real-estate as a plus but in the smaller form factor. FaceID is great for trivial security and for securing the phone.
So, my complaints: I am not comfortable with FaceID for securing banking passwords... but it is too secure for storing my
/. password; I can't use FaceID while laying on my side in bed. For the home button, the inconsistencies between devices now is a pain.
But hell.... it is the best phone I have owned.
Re: (Score:3)
But hell.... it is the best phone I have owned.
I have to second this. It's not perfect. No phone is perfect. But it's very good.
Whether ANY phone is worth that kind of money is a personal decision. But the X is undeniably an improvement over the previous iPhones in many ways, and realistically doesn't step backwards anywhere except for price. Maybe a step sideways in some areas (trading off one weakness for a new, different, weakness) but not backwards.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Face ID and the missing home button are a poor compromise to avoid having to "copy" other phones that put the fingerprint sensor on the back.
They reduced usability and performance just to avoid the obvious, tried and tested solution.
Re: (Score:3)
Honestly, I disagree. I wouldn't want a back fingerprint reader; I would just like security levels for different apps/websites. Just being able to use a PIN for my bank and not bother me on my
/. password would be enough.
The thing is - no home button is simply better (Score:4, Informative)
Face ID and the missing home button are a poor compromise
The thing is, it's not a compromise at all. The way the iPhone X works is the way phones should work, period. It is WAY BETTER than a home button or virtual home buttons were. Going back to using a home button based device like an iPad or older iPhone just feels archaic now, the gesture based controls are easier for everyone to work with and the way you activate control center actually works 100% of the time now (before pulling up from bottom edge would sometimes not bring up control center if the keyboard was also up, really annoying).
Re:The thing is - no home button is simply better (Score:4, Informative)
The home button is vastly inferior to the Android set of three. One for home, one to switch apps, one to go back. Makes operating the phone so much faster.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Maybe so, but the X way is vastly superior to both. No icons, jus three gestures that work quicker than trying to press the right button.
The back button on Android I think was a mistake, that has never worked well and just confuses people.
Re: (Score:2)
Remember the late 90s when every app was skinned? I think WinAMP started it, or at least was one of the first. Figuring out where the back/close button was positioned was always fun.
Back is great, works exactly as you would expect. The app switch button is great too, because you can double tap it to quickly toggle between two apps, rather than trying to use split screen or something.
Re: (Score:2)
Fingerprint sensor on the back is the same. You quickly learn to touch it as you pick up the phone or take it out of your pocket.
Re: (Score:2)
Face ID and the missing home button are a poor compromise to avoid having to "copy" other phones that put the fingerprint sensor on the back.
They reduced usability and performance just to avoid the obvious, tried and tested solution.
Having come from a TouchID (6 Plus, then 7 Plus) phone to FaceID, I'd never want to go back. FaceID is easier and faster and just works better for me. Wet hands? No problem. Gloves? No problem.
Honestly, I really like the whole thing. The screen is nice, it's lighter and fits in my pocket better than the Plus while still giving me the two cameras (my main reason for getting the plus). It's not perfect, but neither was any iPhone or Android I've owned. On the whole though, having used it for two mon
Re: (Score:3)
Heh.
No, my complaints are specific to FaceID and some corner cases on UI. The phone as a whole is great-- awesome cameras, great speaker, good feel, great screen, solid battery, etc.
Not everything is black and white you know....
Not constant (Score:5, Interesting)
He said it was corner cases.
For me FaceID works more often than TouchID does (and I know for sure because for testing reasons I often still use my iPhone 7).
In fact the X is great precisely because it REMOVES a lot of small annoyances you didn't even know were present in phones. Like I said in another post using an X feels like using an unlocked phone, in a way TouchID never did (even though TouchID did make it much easier to unlock a phone).
Re: (Score:2)
I went for a wife that may not be as sleek and sexy as some models, but has high functionality, low maintenance, and doesn't annoy me. Haven't had to replace/upgrade yet, so I think I made a good choice..
Huh? Why do I care? (Score:2)
Explain why I care what a sales-weasel thinks?
I'll bet the 7 and 8 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Very valid point. A few years back when I was made redundant, I was working as a repair tech in a major retailer....sales people are completely self serving.
I remember we had some year old stock that had gone end of life, massive markup (and therefore commission) on them....sales people pushed them super hard even if they weren't the right match for what the customer was wanting.
All about the commission, not the needs of the end user.
That's a big part of what killed the Win Phone (Score:2)
The only phone I want is... (Score:2)
X and 8 are not the same phone (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Alternate Take (Score:5, Interesting)
I bought the iPhone X and think it's one of the better phone upgrades in some time. Because of FaceID it is the first phone in a while that feels like a real jump from a previous model instead of incremental improvement. For me I prefer generally how FaceID works generally over TouchID, which includes ApplePay... FaceID works without conscious thought, so it feels like you are using a phone with no passcode.
I will agree that the X is slippery, but I still use it without a case in day to day life. However traveling with it I still plan to use a case.
There is no way going forward I would buy a phone that did not have FaceID. I was planning to upgrade an iPad but I'm going to wait until that supports FaceID as well... If they do that they will need to support more than one person though.
I've seen people claiming the sales were lower than expected but I'm pretty sure that will not be the case since the pre-order wait times were really long compared to other phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Because of FaceID it is the first phone in a while that feels like a real jump from a previous model instead of incremental improvement.
That "real jump" is just a slightly fancier kind of facial recognition, which has been around for years.
Not fancier though - more secure and accurate (Score:2)
That "real jump" is just a slightly fancier kind of facial recognition, which has been around for years.
No - there is a HUGE difference in what FaceID is doing, because it is actually reasonable secure unlike every previous use of facial recognition to unlock things - simply because it cannot be fooled by an image. An image of a face is super easily obtained (especially these days when we handily provide other people with many examples to choose from and print). FaceID does not work at all with an image, a
Re: (Score:2)
Smart phones are just a fancier kind of Palm Pilot
Fun fact: smartphones came first.
IBM Simon Personal Communicator: 1994
US Robotics Palm Pilot 1000: 1996
Re: (Score:2)
I bought the iPhone X and think it's one of the better phone upgrades in some time. Because of FaceID it is the first phone in a while that feels like a real jump from a previous model instead of incremental improvement. For me I prefer generally how FaceID works generally over TouchID, which includes ApplePay... FaceID works without conscious thought, so it feels like you are using a phone with no passcode.
I will agree that the X is slippery, but I still use it without a case in day to day life. However traveling with it I still plan to use a case.
There is no way going forward I would buy a phone that did not have FaceID. I was planning to upgrade an iPad but I'm going to wait until that supports FaceID as well... If they do that they will need to support more than one person though.
I've seen people claiming the sales were lower than expected but I'm pretty sure that will not be the case since the pre-order wait times were really long compared to other phones.
TouchID is great in a lot of scenarios where FaceID is an automatic no-go. I ride motorcycles and sometimes I need to pull over to look at my phone for some reason or another. Taking off a glove to get TouchID going is a lot less work than taking off my helmet to get FaceID working. And typing in the pin code is slower than either one. With TouchID, I put my finger on the reader as I pull the phone out of my pocket and it is already unlocked and ready to go before my face even sees the phone. So I don'
Why would you have to take off a helmet?? (Score:2)
Taking off a glove to get TouchID going is a lot less work than taking off my helmet to get FaceID working.
Counterpoint: Far more people (myself included) benefit from being able to use touch-enabled gloves in winter and being able to unlock the phone without taking them off...
But I don't I understand why you think a helmet would prevent your face from unlocking the phone. If IR light can get through the visor FaceID can read your face even in a full helmet [youtube.com].
With TouchID, I put my finger on the reader as I
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
I see you've never worn a motorcycle helmet (or apparently seen one). You see, the full face helmet (the only ones a lot of riders will use because turns out wind blinds you, sunglasses do next to nothing to block it and the other types of helmets don't block wind at all, along with they're objectively the safest type) cover everything except your eyes. Your mouth, your nose, your forehead, your cheeks, none of that is visible. Basically, if you ski, the area that's covered by ski goggles, that's the onl
Re: (Score:2)
I see you've never worn a motorcycle helmet (or apparently seen one).
I see you've not watched my video which shows FaceID working with a full hemet on.
Come back after you have watched that and maybe I'll read your post... or wait...
As for raising your helmet, well you see, at speed, air travels faster over the top than the bottom
Wait you would take a hand off the handlebars to use a phone AT SPEED??? Holy shit you are a moron, I'm not even going to bother to read a response from a complete idiot who is no
Re: (Score:2)
Taking off a glove to get TouchID going is a lot less work than taking off my helmet to get FaceID working.
Counterpoint: Far more people (myself included) benefit from being able to use touch-enabled gloves in winter and being able to unlock the phone without taking them off...
But I don't I understand why you think a helmet would prevent your face from unlocking the phone. If IR light can get through the visor FaceID can read your face even in a full helmet [youtube.com].
With TouchID, I put my finger on the reader as I pull the phone out of my pocket
I'm really confused as to why it's easier to remove a glove (that you may easily lose) than lifting a visor or raising your helmet (which, again, you should not even have to do).
So you have exactly one use case where FaceID is more convenient than TouchID. But there are plenty of counter examples where it is worse than TouchID, like paying at a credit card terminal, or any time your face may be obscured enough that it can't identify you. And what do you gain from losing the fingerprint sensor and the home button? A notch at the top of the screen. And as the AC who replied earlier said, it's far easier to take a glove off than a motorcycle helmet and if FaceID recognizes you in y
Still nope (Score:2)
But there are plenty of counter examples where it is worse than TouchID, like paying at a credit card terminal,
Since I have an X I have actually done this. Have you? I found it EASIER TO DO than to use TouchID, because I just held the phone to the terminal and it was unlocked before I thought about it, and the payment was complete. The experience was great, again echoing my thought that FaceID is like using an unlocked phone, things just work with the device before you think about what to do.
And what do
Maybe the high price is to blame? (Score:2)
I think THE issue with the iPhone comes down to the silly high price for the phone. US$1,149 for the 256 GB version makes even the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 look like a bargain in comparison.
Factor the whole cost; then choose what suits you. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow. Do they at least buy you dinner first? I spend about $25 for Google Fi each month, taxes included. I use very little data because since most of the time I'm in WiFi areas. My kids cost me $15 per month each for unlimited talk/text with no data on Republic Wireless. We all have recent smartphones (Not Apple) and if I were really interested in lots of data, I could get S
The failed strategy that everyone else missed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sapphire can still shatter. Sure, it's a lot more resistant to scratches and wear, but if your phone takes a fall face down on some rocky outcrop, it's shatter just like glass. That being said, i sure wish the X had sapphire screen/back.
Smartphone salesman (Score:2)
really? I haven't dealt with one of those guys since, ever. Phone salesmen went away with dumb phones, and much like car salesmen, I don't really miss them.
I figure out what I want and go buy it from whoever has it for cheapest. I have 0 interest in a salesman getting in the way.
Asking the wrong people (Score:2)
Salespeople will be working on a commission, most likely. These can vary from company to company and brand to brand. There also will be given an extra bonus if they sell X of that and Y of that.
So it could be that the kickback for that week or even month from another company was higher. Because if they would be honest, they would say to NOT buy a phone at all, as the one you have now is good enough to do what you need it to do if bought in the last 5 years or so.
Just change the battery and move on.
I have se
They're right... (Score:2)
"Well, it depends on what you like," the salesman said, somewhat coyly.
Honestly, I don't see why this is anything about the correct answer. Which phone you should buy *does* depend on what you like. You want a small iPhone? The iPhone SE is for you. You want a cheap iPhone? Again, the iPhone SE. You want one of those giant iPhones? The iPhone 8 Plus is a good choice. You want a solid Android phone? Maybe the Google Pixel 2 is a good option?
The iPhone X is a good option if you're looking for Apple's bleeding-edge phone, and have no qualms paying a premium for it. App
Re: (Score:2)
Durability, longevity and quality are not terms one can use with any smartphone vendor.
Speak for Apple. There are plenty of solid Android products that come to mine, Moto is a shining example, solid as a rock. My LG/Nexus 4, with glass both sides, survived an arc through the air onto solid concrete with nothing more than a chipped corner, now 5 years old and still in service.
Re: (Score:2)
I stick with Apple for the time being. Too many security and other problems with Android.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The lack of Bezel and presence of Face ID make it a non starter for many and the price hurts it too. I can scan my fingerprint very easily.
The stereo minijack is missing.
Re:iPhone X is a CF (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I actually love my bezel and think it's a highly attractive feature. I want to be able to easily place the phone face done and have no light leak, or to hold it firmly without accidentally pressing anything. I like that I can place a stand that grips it for a tripod, and that if it somehow slips from my hand it has less of a chance to smash directly on the face.
Most people I know with their bezelless Samsungs have put cases that, guess what, makes a bezel. Yet another reason to stick with my 6s.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather have a decent bezel then need a case.
Re: iPhone X is a CF (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
1, maximum.
If I had a kid and she broke her expensive toy, I sure as hell wouldn't be buying her a second one.
Re: (Score:2)
That's contrary to what this report [bgr.com] says.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks for that information.
My comment is from articles like this:
https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]
Dirty Secret, Salespeople do favour ... (Score:2)
Re: Bullsh!t (Score:2)
hmmm... been one hand using my Android phones for years. I'm curious how Apple broke the one-handed experience so badly that they can convince someone like you that $1000 is worth being able to use the phone with one hand.
What have one handed parapalegics been doing all these years without the iPhone X?