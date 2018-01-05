Apple Product Delays Have More Than Doubled Under Tim Cook's Watch, Says Report (wsj.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Of the three major new products since Mr. Cook became chief executive in 2011, both AirPods earbuds in 2016 and last year's HomePod speaker missed Apple's publicly projected shipping dates. The Apple Watch, promised for early 2015, arrived late that April with lengthy wait times for delivery. Apple also was delayed in supplying the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, two critical accessories for its iPad Pro. The delays have contributed to much longer waits between Apple announcing a product and shipping it: an average of 23 days for new and updated products over the past six years, compared with the 11-day average over the six years prior, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Apple public statements. Longer lead times between announcement and product release have the potential to hurt Apple on multiple fronts. Delays give rivals time to react, something the company tried to prevent in the past by keeping lead times short, analysts and former Apple employees said. They can stoke customer disappointment and have cost Apple sales.
The world is filled now with products that ship fast and suck until v2.0.
So why am I supposed to find it a negative that Apple will delay shipping products until it feels they are ready? Doesn't that imply the products they DO ship are relatively more stable than competitors, and will be more usable out of the gate?
The iPhone X did not ship until a few weeks after the 8. Yet FaceID works great, the screen works really well (Apple's first OLED), and generally the finish of the software and hardware is real
I think the point is that it's not comparing Apple vs its competitors but Apple under Cook vs Apple under Jobs.
When major form factor changes for, say, the iPhone 4 or iPhone 5 first occurred, there wasn't nearly as much of a wait compared to the iPhone X or even iPhone 7+.
Part of this can be attributed to the fact that there are simply more buyers of iPhones now than there were before. But the job of a good supply manager (and CEO, especially if that CEO used to be head of supply chain) is to make sure man
Do we give this level of scrutiny to companies like Cuisinart or Target? Why should we be all up in the personalities here? It's just a fucking appliance maker.
Perhaps when Cuisinart or Target become the largest company in the world by stock valuation (by a good margin against the #2 company), they too will get this kind of scrutiny.
Point still stands though (Score:2)
I think the point is that it's not comparing Apple vs its competitors but Apple under Cook vs Apple under Jobs.
That may be true, but *what if* the quality of released products is higher under Cook? That is what I am saying, maybe it's actually better we are seeing longer delays (or products never released like the Apple Car) so products are more fully baked.
I think Jobs would have been willing to ship some stuff sooner just so people could see how cool it was.
But the job of a good supply manager (and CEO,
I think the point is that it's not comparing Apple vs its competitors but Apple under Cook vs Apple under Jobs.
So, comparing Apples to Apples.
You worked on your first post for minutes. In contrast, I slaved for hours on this post #2. Do I get 5 points for "amazing" just because I produced a superior product? Or do you get 5 points for "insightful" with your crushing first-mover advantage? While I toil in obscurity?
You worked on your first post for minutes. In contrast, I slaved for hours on this post #2
My Post: by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:46PM
Your Post: by Moblaster ( 521614 ) Alter Relationship on Friday January 05, 2018 @04:51PM
Which presumably was worked on after you spent at least a minute reading mine so...
Do I get 5 points for "amazing" just because I produced a superior product?
Actually yes, that is often how Slashdot works. I have had posts that I took longer to write than First
STFU. You got modded to troll because your shit is ridiculous.
Doesn't that imply the products they DO ship are relatively more stable than competitors, and will be more usable out of the gate?
No, it doesn't.
The iPhone X did not ship until a few weeks after the 8. Yet FaceID works great, the screen works really well (Apple's first OLED), and generally the finish of the software and hardware is really good. Would I have preferred to have a shakier release earlier? Not really.
FaceID does not work great. From every account I've heard, people prefer TouchID.
I haven't heard anything positive or negative about the screen quality. I've seen one in person and it looked fine to me. Unremarkable isn't bad, but it's not something to crow about either. The biggest thing about the screen is the fucking cutout / ears. Steve Jobs would have murdered whoever thought of that shit.
The software is ass. When the l
Eh I dont know about the software, the UI is measurably slower than the iPhone 6 running an old version of iOS. One example to measure this
.. go to the home screen and place your finger on the screen and slowly start to swipe. The UI reacts after your finger moves an eighth of an inch. Try it on the iPhone 6 with an old version of iOS detect your swipe intent and react faster.
> suck until v2.0.
Well, Microsoft didn't even add support for directories until version 2 of DOS, so this isn't a new problem.
Well, Microsoft didn't even add support for directories until version 2 of DOS, so this isn't a new problem.
Thanks for this timely, relevant addition to the thread.
Ouch. Hey, 1983 was my best year. Wish I could go back.
Two things (Score:3, Insightful)
One, perhaps new products are reaching the point of diminishing returns, where it takes more and more effort for a seemingly incremental bit of progress, simply because the bar is already so high and we're already so close to the limits of what existing technologies can provide. Two, maybe Cook isn't the tyrant / asshole that Jobs is reputed to have been? If so, then it's a refreshing change from the 'at any cost' bullshit mentality that is sucking our souls dry and robbing our descendants of their chance at a good life here on Earth.
The next releases of the Mac Pro and Mac mini better be damn good because the mini hasn't been really updated since 2012. Using weaker processors and soldering the RAM on the motherboard doesn't count as an "upgrade" (fuck you, 2014 Mac mini).
Soooo,
Then you are a shareholder and not a customer?
Because otherwise, you are an idiot.
Shareoholders may be happy (in the short run), customers should be pissed.
Unfortunately, in the long run, pissed customers leads to pissed shareholders, however I realise The American Dream (tm) disallows long term though.
Eat my monkey ass.
I want you to eat my ass.
Taste my monkey shit.
This is not Cook's failing (Score:1)
It doesn't matter if some product is a few days late. What matters is that people camp out before the stores to buy it. If it is late, then they well camp out longer, nobody cares. Least of all the campers. Lateness only costs sales cause they don't really really want it anyways. If it's a "must buy NOWWWWWW!" then it doesn't matter how late it is. If it's "meh... oh a new phone..." then it matters
Cook's failing is he's a bad salesman and a totally useless visioneer. He is simply not Jobs. Cook is a great l
I agree with you basic point but disagree the CPU is the only area Apple has a winner of a product. FaceID as authentication is amazing and the first phone update I've really been impressed by for some time, the first thing in a while that is not incremental but a real change and a change for the better. It's partly a function of Apple's chip prowess but I just don't see how other companies can ship something of this quality anytime soon the way they could with fingerprint readers.
FakeID is definitely 'adjective.' Because explosive, blustery, misapplied adjectives have been a vital component of Apple Hype for decades. It's just how their publicists come up with marketing slogans. They're insanely great at that.
Apple tanked the last time Jobs left the company. Why would this time be any different?
Because this time, Steve Jobs is not coming back.
Probably. They didn't cremate him, did they? So I'm going with "probably not coming back".
Perhaps Apple should stop announcing products before they're ready to ship them, or, if they want to blame it on leakers, add a clause to work contracts that allows them to cut off the hands and tongue of anyone found leaking information on products before they're ready. Harsh? Perhaps.
Because Apple is a Jobs Thought Machine now (Score:1)
Apple tanked the last time Jobs left the company. Why would this time be any different?
There's actually a real answer to that. It's not just because Apple was not taken over by a soda maker who doesn't understand technology.
It's because, just as lawyers are trained how to think in a uniform manner, so too are Apple employees trained how to think after they arrive - to think about products the way Jobs did.
Now it may not always take to a great depth but the basic fact is that everyone technical working at A
Boohoo. (Score:3)
First-world problems are so tragic.
Why? The classics are classics for a reason.
They're improving creativity (Score:2)
Because https://science.slashdot.org/story/18/01/05/1940255/arbitrary-deadlines-are-the-enemy-of-creativity-according-to-harvard-research/ [slashdot.org]
Wow!!! (Score:1)
So much not to care about, so little time.
Inevitable when you spread yourself thinner (Score:2)
Personally I think it's a step in the right direction. Apple's product line under Jobs was woefully thin. Even at the height of its success the company was literally a single bad iPhone model away from bank
Who cares, the new products aren't that great (Score:2)
Seriously, the iPhone 7&8 are more of the same minus a headphone jack and two new expensive and easy to lose bluetooth devices that need charging called airpods.
The new MacBook Pro is a step backward without any USB ports and a near useless touch bar.
The new iMac is actually pretty sweet but at $5K+ I will be editing video on a Hackintosh.
The new iPad Pro is pretty sweet but the price point is premium along with some Pro iPad Apps requiring a subscription instead of a one time purchase. The"Pro" gives
I'm sticking with my 5s until they stop putting out a small screen phone that doesn't have all of the features of the larger ones. It's probably going to be a long wait.
Hey, it takes time (Score:2)
It takes longer for all that glue to dry instead of letting us replace the components.