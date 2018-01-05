Jimmy Iovine To Leave Apple Music in August: Report (billboard.com) 44
An anonymous reader shares a report: Look for Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August. The former Interscope CEO joined Apple in 2014 after selling Beats, the the music service and electronics business that he and Dr. Dre co-founded, to the tech giant for $3 billion. It is believed his departure is timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, sources tell Billboard. Iovine's ties to Apple go back to 2003 when he first met Apple founder Steve Jobs and exec Eddy Cue, and was a key proponent of Apple's iTunes and iPod. Apple Music, Apple's subscription streaming service, has expanded to more than 30 million paying subscribers since its June 2015 launch. That success is, in part, due to Iovine's focus on content, including developing original programming.
I would sell my soul for considerably less than $3B. Below about $15M, the devil is getting the better end of the deal. After $15M, you're buying stuck in hell. At $3B, you are a majority shareholder in Damnation, Inc.
https://gizmodo.com/5981823/be... [gizmodo.com]
Can someone recommend to me, some high end bluetooth (wireless) over hear headphones...preferrably with noise canceling tech?
I've just started researching and have found these candidates....
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM2 [amazon.com]
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless [amazon.com]
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation [amazon.com]
Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones [amazon.com]
You're kvetching about fidelity, and then wanting to do it over bluetooth.
Are those things even compatible? Doesn't bluetooth do compression and other things which are pretty much at odds with the notion of fidelity.
I think BT is better than it was at the beginning.
I have some Grado [gradolabs.com] wired over ear headphones I"ve had for awhile, and I like them.
However, I don't want to carry wired cans on the plane with me, just one more thing to get tangled in backpack and in the way in flight, etc.
Yes, lossless AAC would like to have a word with you.
There are competing systems now with BT for higher quality audio. The Airpods use a proprietary Apple connection, and I believe Samsung has their own. With BT 5.0 there will be much more bandwidth to allow for higher fidelity.
I had recently tested the Sennheiser HD1's, and they were almost, almost there. It was painful to come to the decision that despite their flawless cord to BT switching, and multiple device pairing, and call handling, that there were two areas that just didn't cut it.
I screwed up with the product name, it was the Sennheiser PXC 550, not the HD-1 that I had tested out.
Actually not true (Score:2)
Apple Music is a cash grab, true, but it's not true that it produces nothing. There are a lot of artists that support it's twitter-like "Connect" feature with content - now weather anyone USES that stuff, that I could not say...
Apple Music is a cash grab, true, but it's not true that it produces nothing. There are a lot of artists that support it's twitter-like "Connect" feature with content - now weather anyone USES that stuff, that I could not say...
There was a while ago something did where Apple would interview artists and you would get this bundle of interview segments along with the song it was talking about. That was actually really great, but I think that was probably pre Apple Music... but it's another example of where Apple is doing more than simply streaming music from labels.
I actually think Apple Music is a great value.
I'm actually a big "own the physical media" kind of guy; but having access to virtually ALL of iTunes Music collection everywhere/everywhen at a whim is pretty damned cool.
I could care less about the "Stations" and all that nonsense; but the "Big Jukebox in the Sky" concept is well worth it. I just do a Search for it, and BAM! There it (usually) is! And I'm an old guy that listens to primarily fairly-obscure 70's and Prog Rock stuff, and I have been amazed that
I also like Apple Music but I think you could get that same "any music any time" kind of service from Spotify or Amazon... I just wanted to lay out the extra stuff Apple gives you related to music (though it seems like the extra stuff has not often gained much traction, I have to think it does entice some subscribers).
I also like Apple Music but I think you could get that same "any music any time" kind of service from Spotify or Amazon... I just wanted to lay out the extra stuff Apple gives you related to music (though it seems like the extra stuff has not often gained much traction, I have to think it does entice some subscribers).
But I'd rather give my money to Apple than Spotify or Amazon. Especially since I am already using "Music"/iTunes on all my devices/computers anyway.
Amazon already gets enough of my money, anyway...
;-)
Is he the asshole to blame for this incessant nagging by Apple to sign me up for Apple Music and the attempts to do it for me whether I want it or not?
In which case
.. good riddance mother fucker.
No, you may not take my music collection, upload it to the cloud, delete my fucking copy of my fucking music, and then fucking charge me for the privilege of streaming music I ripped from my own goddamned fucking CDs.
Apple Music is one of the most obnoxious implementations of an internet service I've ever seen. Seriously, just accept that I don't want it and fuck the hell off.
Funny. It has done NONE of that to my 60+ GB of music in my personal iTunes collection.
I don't subscribe to Itunes Match; so no "Cloud Copying".
I DO Subscribe to Apple Music; but it in NO WAY interferes with my personal iTunes collection.
So, STFU, you stupid, LYING, Anonymous COWARD, Troll.
Good music producer (Score:2)
The Defiant Ones documentary series of Dre and Iovine is worth a watch.
But, I"ve always understood it that the words "Rap" and "Music" were mutually exclusive terms...???
He probably couldn’t leave earlier contractually or he’d lose his options.
