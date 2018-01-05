Jimmy Iovine To Leave Apple Music in August: Report

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Look for Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August. The former Interscope CEO joined Apple in 2014 after selling Beats, the the music service and electronics business that he and Dr. Dre co-founded, to the tech giant for $3 billion. It is believed his departure is timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, sources tell Billboard. Iovine's ties to Apple go back to 2003 when he first met Apple founder Steve Jobs and exec Eddy Cue, and was a key proponent of Apple's iTunes and iPod. Apple Music, Apple's subscription streaming service, has expanded to more than 30 million paying subscribers since its June 2015 launch. That success is, in part, due to Iovine's focus on content, including developing original programming.

  • It is hard to believe that the founder of Beats did it all for the money.

    • I would sell my soul for considerably less than $3B. Below about $15M, the devil is getting the better end of the deal. After $15M, you're buying stuck in hell. At $3B, you are a majority shareholder in Damnation, Inc.

    • Iovine wasn't the founder of beats. He and Dre stole them from Monster.
      https://gizmodo.com/5981823/be... [gizmodo.com]
      • Bummer. Monster is an even more upstanding company. It is too bad they got screwed over.
      • Considering Beats are pretty much junk when it comes to headphone fidelity....

        Can someone recommend to me, some high end bluetooth (wireless) over hear headphones...preferrably with noise canceling tech?

        I've just started researching and have found these candidates....

        Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM2 [amazon.com]

        Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless [amazon.com]

        Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation [amazon.com]

        Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones [amazon.com]

        Is anyone familiar with th

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Can someone recommend to me, some high end bluetooth (wireless) over hear headphones

          You're kvetching about fidelity, and then wanting to do it over bluetooth.

          Are those things even compatible? Doesn't bluetooth do compression and other things which are pretty much at odds with the notion of fidelity.

          • You're kvetching about fidelity, and then wanting to do it over bluetooth.

            Are those things even compatible? Doesn't bluetooth do compression and other things which are pretty much at odds with the notion of fidelity.

            I think BT is better than it was at the beginning.

            I have some Grado [gradolabs.com] wired over ear headphones I"ve had for awhile, and I like them.

            However, I don't want to carry wired cans on the plane with me, just one more thing to get tangled in backpack and in the way in flight, etc.

            Also, I believe mo

            • Note that, technically, Bluetooth audio streaming is prohibited by the FAA, and explicitly prohibited on most Asian flights. Acceptable Bluetooth devices are low-speed, BLE-only like mice and keyboards.

          • Yes, lossless AAC would like to have a word with you.

          • There are competing systems now with BT for higher quality audio. The Airpods use a proprietary Apple connection, and I believe Samsung has their own. With BT 5.0 there will be much more bandwidth to allow for higher fidelity.

            I had recently tested the Sennheiser HD1's, and they were almost, almost there. It was painful to come to the decision that despite their flawless cord to BT switching, and multiple device pairing, and call handling, that there were two areas that just didn't cut it.

            1) Comfort, they

      • As someone who was working there at the time (technical side), that story is bunk. Iovine and Dre contracted with Monster to design, manufacture, and distribute Beats for a set amount of time. Iovine and Dre would handle marketing and sales. When the contract time expired - Jimmy and Dre moved design, manufacture and distribution from Monster and continued on. It definitely was NOT the quality of the product that set Beats apart but the marketing and image-building/branding that made it work. And yes,
  • The "30 million paying subscribers" isn't very useful without some context. For comparison, Spotify reports 70 million paying subscribers and 140 million active users.
    • But those are not iSubscribers, and so they are automatically not worth as much! As far as services go, Tidal is the best if you value audio quality (red book or better), or Google Music if you want best value (massive catalog and family plan for $2.50 per person).
  • Before he became an overpriced headphone salesman he was a good producer of music going back decades.

    • The Defiant Ones documentary series of Dre and Iovine is worth a watch.

      • The Defiant Ones documentary series of Dre and Iovine is worth a watch.

        But, I"ve always understood it that the words "Rap" and "Music" were mutually exclusive terms...???

        ;)

  • Time to switch to next over hyped brand (quality vs price)? We are past bosse, beats; who is next?

