Apple's iPhones Were the Best-Selling Tech Product of 2017

Apple iPhones: 223 million

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones: 33 million

Amazon Echo Dot connected speakers: 24 million

Apple Watch: 20 million

Nintendo Switch video game console: 15 million

An anonymous reader quotes USA Today:Apple's strong performance through September earned CEO Tim Cook a $9.3 million bonus on top of his $3.06 million salary -- plus vesting of $89.2 million more in Apple stock. Here's the complete list of the five best-selling tech products of 2017: