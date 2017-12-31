Apple's iPhones Were the Best-Selling Tech Product of 2017 (usatoday.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: Once again, the iPhone was the best-selling tech product of 2017, selling more units than the No. 2 through No. 5 products combined. According to Daniel Ives, an analyst with GBH Insights, who compiled the chart for USA TODAY, Apple will sell 223 million iPhones in 2017, up from 211 million phones the previous year... Apple took a risk in introducing three new iPhones for 2017...but all in all, Apple sold more iPhones total, although fewer than the peak year of 2015, when it moved 230 million units. (That was the year of the iPhone 6...)
The global market share for smartphones is dominated by Google's Android system, which owns 85%, compared to 15% for Apple's iOS, according to researcher IDC. But the iPhone is the most popular smartphone brand, having opened a huge gap compared to No. 2 Samsung's Galaxy phones at 33 million. However Samsung, which has a broader portfolio of phones, sells more overall. Indeed, in 2016, Samsung shipped over 320 million phones, most lower-priced phones sold outside the United States, like the J3, On8 and A9 lines.
Apple's strong performance through September earned CEO Tim Cook a $9.3 million bonus on top of his $3.06 million salary -- plus vesting of $89.2 million more in Apple stock. Here's the complete list of the five best-selling tech products of 2017:
- Apple iPhones: 223 million
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones: 33 million
- Amazon Echo Dot connected speakers: 24 million
- Apple Watch: 20 million
- Nintendo Switch video game console: 15 million
Even a price point of $1000 didn't stop them
Where are people getting the money to buy these every year?
They aren't. They're buying them on financing (which is being offered at 0% APR, iirc) and then paying them off over the next two years -- just like when they used to buy them with a contract extension, only without the carrier subsidy for the device cost.
Re: (Score:1)
kids nowadays don't buy cars, they buy "phones"
So?
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, and this "Apple iPhones" is bullshit. If you don't cherry pick Samsung's models, Samsung alone sells a lot [statista.com] of phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Android isn't an electronic device, it's an operating system that electronic devices use. When you are looking at which PC manufacturers sold the most computers, you don't lump all the ones that run Windows into one category and say Windows PCs win. Why would you do the same with Android?
It's not even as if those 85% of phones run the same operating system. Sure it's some version of Android that's been hacked about by the manufacturer and they're only using it because they get it for next to nothing off Goo
Re: (Score:2)
You kind of have to lump Android smart phones together because they are eating each others lunch, which reduce their individual numbers because it is a much more competitive market, still not competitive enough but it is getting there. Apple is it's own carefully constructed PR=B$ market, not that it is awful but they have their market niche that they have crafted and are keeping alive. Interesting thought in numbers, how much larger would Apple's market be if the dropped their prices, would it grow or shri
Re: (Score:2)
You don't think that Apple might be selling more phones because of the removable battery and walled garden? And also slowing down old phones to make you buy another.
One of the reasons us wild animals are wary of moving to the farm is because we think the farmer might have an ulterior motive for feeding you farm animals up.
To Make You (Score:1)
And also slowing down old phones to make you buy another.
Which is cheaper: $29 battery replacement, or new iPhone.
HMMMMM.
Meanwhile on Android instead of slowing down the phones or offering cheap battery replacements, you just get to have a phone that has half the battery life after a few years. Sounds VASTLY MORE AWESOME.
Re: (Score:2)
My old S5 and my current V20 both have user replaceable batteries.
The $29 offer is for the phones they've been throttling, and only to the end of the year
https://www.apple.com/batterie... [apple.com]
Your battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. The one-year warranty includes service coverage for a defective battery. If it is out of warranty, Apple offers a battery service for $79, plus $6.95 shipping, subject to local tax.
And you have to either send it in or make an appointment and bring it in
https://support.apple.com/ipho... [apple.com]
Plus they don't promote that service. And they didn't tell the people whose phones they throttled that it would fix it to try to nudge the non technical ones into replacing the phone, which Apple users do more frequentl
You need to read your links (Score:2)
The $29 offer is for the phones they've been throttling
So in other words the other models all work the same as Android phones where the actual battery life you get each day gets worse.
So then what is the problem with Apple offering this plan only for the phones with the "flaw", unless the flaw is actually a better idea from the start and you just refuse to admit it.
And you have to either send it in or make an appointment and bring it in
Or buy a battery online... but taking it in takes about an hour and you
Lies, Damn Lies, and Sales Figures... (Score:5, Insightful)
You can't even say it's done that way to turn it into a pro-Apple fluff piece because there's no way that those 223m iPhones Apple shipped can't end up with them having the most popular individual product of 2017 (almost certainly the iPhone 8) when broken down to that level.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been firmly in the Android camp for years too (since Froyo), but I think that likely depends a great deal on your circle of acquaintances. I work in IT and civil engineering but spend a lot of my spare time doing photography, visiting galleries, and mixing with people more on the artistic/creative end of the spectrum. There's a fair bit of overlap between the two groups (quite a few in STEM fi
Apple Watch? (Score:1)
I think the real news here is that the Apple Watch made the list. Who the heck buys those things?
Count all Samsung phones,Numbers are just wrong (Score:2)