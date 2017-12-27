Apple To Release Lisa OS For Free As Open Source In 2018 (iphoneincanada.ca) 35
New submitter Jose Deras writes: Nearly 35 years ago, Apple released its first computer with a graphical user interface, called the Lisa. Starting next year, the Computer History Museum will release the Apple Lisa OS for free as an open-source project. According to a new report from Business Insider, the Computer History Museum will release the code behind the Apple Lisa operating system for free as open source, for anyone to try and tinker with. The news was announced via the LisaList mailing list for Lisa enthusiasts.
"While Steve Jobs didn't create the Lisa, he was instrumental in its development. It was Jobs who convinced the legendary Xerox PARC lab to let the Apple Lisa team visit and play with its prototypes for graphical user interfaces," reads the report. "And while Apple at the time said that Lisa stood for 'Local Integrated System Architecture,' Jobs would later claim to biographer Walter Isaacson that the machine was actually named for his oldest daughter, Lisa Nicole Brennan-Jobs." "Then-Apple CEO John Sculley had Jobs removed from the Lisa project, which kicked off years-long animosity between the two," continues the report. "Ultimately, a boardroom brawl would result in Jobs quitting in a huff to start his own company, NeXT Computer. Apple would go on to buy NeXT in 1996, bringing Jobs back into the fold. By 1997, Jobs had become CEO of Apple, leading the company to its present status as the most valuable in the world."
No, there's currently no Lisa emulator, but until now there would be no point without an OS to run on it.
It appears that it's written in Pascal... I haven't played with that since high school.
Will be neat to see what comes of it.
does some have the mac os star trek code?
No, "Star Trek" was a 1992 project by Apple and Novell to port System 7 to x86.
Ah, memories! My friends and I wasted a lot of paper in the computer lab, playing variants of that game on a DEC PDP 11/40 (IIRC).
I doubt if anyone is going to use it on 68K hardware.
There are plenty of 68k emulators. On a modern computer, even an emulator would be way faster than the original hardware.
The original Lisa was a 68000, so you don't even need to emulate any VM stuff. The first 68k with VM was the 68020.
You are wrong here...
The LISA featured a propietary MMU to implement some memory protection though I think it did not offer virtual memory in todays sense. No computer today does actually "swap", they all "page" which means some hardware traps access to fixed-sized pages of memory and activating some low level memory handler. The early computer did instead "swap" what was a software based method to move memory to disk. It was more complex, higher level, pretty propietary and usually less powerful. Today we
I dunno...
I wonder if my mom still has her Mac XL. She used to run a business on it years ago. It was already converted to Mac when she bought it. I wonder what it would take to convert it back to a Lisa.
given that most of this post talks about maketing man saint jobs, while saying he did not "create" it, and was removed from project, while giving zero info on people who were really developing it, i don't think anyone should care.
An alternative to Gnome3 on Ubuntu.
Okay.... I thought that it was always common knowledge that the Lisa was named after Jobs' daughter.... and I don't mean just recently... I mean when the thing first came out.
I remember seeing one in the computer store where I would regularly go and hang out on the weekends and meet up with fellow computer nerds, and saw the new Lisa computer that Apple had just come out with. My first thoughts when I saw it ran along the lines of it being quite overpriced... because it didn't even have a color display.
There's no particular reason both claims couldn't be true. Jobs could have made a "retronym" of his daughter's name and used that to sell the name to marketing. A lot of nominal acronyms appear to actually be retronyms.
There's no particular reason both claims couldn't be true. Jobs could have made a "retronym" of his daughter's name and used that to sell the name to marketing. A lot of nominal acronyms appear to actually be retronyms.
Everybody knew that Jobs had an alleged daughter named Lisa that he was denying paternity of. Nobody really thought it stood for "Local Integrated System Architecture", but that was the official story and there was no proof to contradict it. He only admitted it later to his biographer, of course it was named after this daughter. I don't think retronym is appropriate because nothing was done retroactively, it was named after his daughter from the start, he lied about that from the very beginning and most peo
The very first computer I ever bought was Macintosh XL -- a Lisa that was loaded with a (lousy) emulation of the Macintosh.
Before buying it I had a long list of questions (more than a dozen) that I took to the Apple store and posited to the top tech guy there - since I had lots of concerns about whether this was functionally equivalent to the Macintosh.
I bought it after getting his answers, every one of which was wrong.
It was a flakey system that crashed constantly doing ordinary tasks.
Sorry, the Mac XL *was* a Macintosh computer, not a Lisa. The OS of the two was quite different, and had different hardware requirements.
This doesn't mean the tech guy didn't give you the wrong answers, that's hard to say since you didn't say what the questions or the answers were, but the two were vastly different machines, and the form factor was the smallest part of it.
FWIW, I used most of the models of Mac up through the Mac II, none of them were like the Lisa, which I only used at demonstrations. E.g
Supporting a new systemd OS on Raspberry will allow many more applications to work on Raspberry.
68k with custom memory map, two very funky disk interfaces (twiggy and pippin), big bitmapped display (rectangular, not square like the Macintosh)
As much as possible written in Pascal, designed and documented!
I'll call it the first large scale Apple project designed and built by engineers, particularly software engineers (the design part is important)
Yes, Apple
Such incredible effort went into Lisa -- the origins of Quickdraw graphics (Atkinson), modeless text editing (Tesler), software design on a large scale, a document model rather than an app-centric model
Of course some issues (problems), such as applications software tied to the serial number of the machine, not enough RAM, not enough disk space, not enough CPU horsepower
And even though many of the foundations for the Macintosh came from Lisa (mouse, bitmapped screen, Quickdraw, overall engineering rigor), with very few exceptions, if you worked on Lisa, Steve considered you to be second rate (a view not shared by most of engineering)
Lisa also lead the way in other ways -- the locked-down, invitation only secrecy and internal isolation that was anathema to the Apple ][ and Apple
Lisa was an amazing development, particularly at that time in Apple's history. I have so much respect for those people, and for the Apple
I saw this happen from across the street in Bandley 3... An incredible time at Apple, and in the computer racket.
(Apple Employee 1xxx)
While Steve Jobs didn't create the Lisa, he was instrumental in its development...
I don't think Jobs did *any* significant programming at Apple, if he did any at all. Jobs was the "visionary".
Giving that code and an emulator as a gift is a classy move. Now let's get an iOS 1.0 hardware emulator and let us archive the original App Store games. That history is being lost by the day.
I'd rather have ... (Score:2)