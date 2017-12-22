Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit After Admitting To Slowing Down Old iPhones (appleinsider.com) 220
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Apple Insider: A day after Apple acknowledged slowing down iPhones with degraded batteries, a Los Angeles man is pursuing a class action lawsuit in the matter. Owners didn't agree to the prospect, and it hurts the devices' value, according to a filing by plaintiff Stefan Bodganovich, cited by TMZ. The case is said to be particularly concerned with the impact on iPhone 7 users. The suit asks that Apple stop throttling older devices, and pay compensation to affected people. Over the course of December, a number of people on Reddit and elsewhere have speculated that iPhones perform faster after battery replacements, mostly citing anecdotal evidence. Apple effectively confirmed that situation on Wednesday, but with the provision that it only throttles phones to prevent sudden, potentially damaging shutdowns. UPDATE: A second lawsuit has been filed against the company. Chicago Sun-Times reports "five customers have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against the tech giant for what they're calling 'deceptive, immoral and unethical' practices that violate consumer protection laws."
I also have to wonder if this was partly in response to the battery issues they had with the 6-series (or 6s, i forget) where they'd get unexpected shutdowns and battery capacity under ~40% was a complete crapshoot. I had one and regularly saw the phone power off at 20% battery...or go from 30 to 5 and then power off and back to 40% when powered back on.
My guess is iffy battery performance messed up their capacity algorithms when it couldn't handle minor spikes in power due to CPU...so they basically just cut out the spikes in CPU to avoid further need of replacing batteries. And from there...it becomes a logical step to apply this to any device which might have anything similar happen. A slower phone is easier to accept than one which powers off somewhat randomly after all.
I'd put my money on them being linked. It was a business decision to help limit battery replacement...and a "good idea" spread it to all devices.
I expect it is. However I don't expect the Class action to win. This seems that Apple was doing its best to extend the life of older devices vs trying to shorten it. Could they have done better? Yes. They could have given an option to turn such a feature on or off, Set a notification that the battery is no longer optimal... Have a little more press in getting a battery fix for older phones, as it is possible....
The consumer friendly option would have been a statement: We shipped a few batteries that are shorting voltage under high load and have issued a patch. If your battery is effected, please come in for a free replacement to restore performance.
But it isn't what is happening. So why "admit" to a problem they don't have?
And FYI, when a LiOn battery SHORTS, you KNOW it! Just ask all those unfortunate GN7 owners...
Here's an idea which actually helps customers:
Offer a battery replacement at approved locations with the customer only paying for the price of a new battery. I would take my phone there, have the battery replaced, pay for the new battery and off I go.
Customers are happy.
Note: I don't own anything Apple-related and I probably never will.
Apple already offered a bunch of 6 and 6s owners FREE battery replacements, so there.
And even regularly, Apple only charges $79 to replace an iPhone battery out-of-warranty, INCLUDING the battery ($99 for an iPad, other product-lines vary) !!!
https://www.apple.com/batterie... [apple.com]
There already is a notification in iOS (and macOS) about degraded battery life. They just maybe need to change the thresholds on when that is displayed a bit...
And, considering Apple only charges $79 to replace a battery, there really isn't any excuse to not do it.
Afterall, this kerfluffle was actually started because someone had their battery replaced, and noticed their phone seemed to be running faster...
But at least Apple is TRYING to do something about it. I wonder if Samsung and the other "Droid" phon
My Sony XZ1 Compact seems to have a whole series of battery saving features. Starts with smart charge so that the over ight charge is a trickle charge timed for 100% capacity just befote I wake up. Then there is the 100% charge is not actually 100% because chargi g to the real 100% capacity of the battery is not good for the battery. Time well tell how well this all works of course. Slowing the phone down when the battery is old would be a good idea too, but there should be a notification that you are now o
The Snapdragon 808/810 has a habit of frying cores [xda-developers.com] on the Google Nexus 5x and 6p. There are class actions on this problem as well.
There is a fix for the problem - disable the 4 large/fast cores, and run the phones only on the other 4 small/slow(er) cores.
As far as I know, Google has not pushed this fix out as an OTA. If the bootloader is unlocked, then an owner can apply an independent set of fixes (replace both the recovery and the boot.img, at the very least).
Apple at least detects and compensates for a b
Re:Buy a newerer fasterer one (Score:5, Informative)
If anyone would bother to read, they would already KNOW that Apple has already explained that this is in response to the 6/6s "premature shutdown" issue.
Apple explained that, as LiOn batteries age, and as the charge level depletes, they become less capable of being able to deliver energy SURGES when processing/graphics demands them. This is a fact of physics, and nothing Apple (or anyone) can really control. So, in iPhones, this was causing the power-management hardware/software to essentially "panic" and shut down the phone before the gross-charge-level was showing a low-batt. situation.
So, Apple decided to, under those circumstances, "spread-out" the current-spikes, by temporarily rearranging some low-level timing in the OS. The actual goal of this software update was to EXTEND the useful life of the phone's batteries, NOT to "make an old device slower to boost sales of a replacement".
Apple contends (and probably rightly), that you would most likely NOT see these brief slowdowns under normal use; but that benchmark testing reveals them, due to the exceptionally-high-and long-term-demands those types of tests place on the system.
https://techcrunch.com/2017/12... [techcrunch.com]
tl;dr
Nothing to see here, take off your tinfoil hat and move along.
perhaps they should have a button that allows you to make a binary choice between:
would you prefer:
maintain balanced quality of service as your battery degrades or accelerate the battery and possibly court a battery-swell fire?
accelerate the battery and possibly court a battery-swell fire?
Is that choice real or artificial? Why would normal battery protection not be sufficient, unless its not good enough to begin with? Why don't other old phones have this problem?
they do. havent you ever notice how battery degradation snowballs? never noticed fires in cell phones? it doesn't man every phone catches on fire.
never noticed fires in cell phones? it doesn't man every phone catches on fire.
No, I haven't noticed nor seen any information regarding any increase in risk of old cell phones catching fire due to taxing an older battery. Is this unique to Apple?
EXACTLY! Well put, sir!
Slow down old phones, customers see how much faster the new ones are....profit!
Customers replace battery, old phones again as fast as when new, less profit.
Actually, I'd suggest that this is more accurately viewed as a speed improvement, not a slowdown. I know, I know, it sounds weird, but hear me out.
Prior to this fix, the affected phones weren't necessarily capable of supplying sufficient voltage during peak demand, so they would simply shut down spontaneously sometimes (potentially corrupting data in the process), resulting in a 100% reduction in performance. As such, while the peak performance of these phones may now be lower than what it was when they wer
If I ever saw a mod point I'd add a "Funny" to acknowledge the format of your reply. Then again, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have squandered an "Insightful" mod, even if brevity is the soul of wit. As of my writing, when the story is already about to fall off the Slashdot front page, there are no comments moderated "Funny", even though I think the target was juicy for jokes, and most of the "Insightful" comments were barely at best.
To me the main insight in this topic is something along the lines of "Why wou
They are doing one better. They are instituting a policy to degrade and make obsolete their older products so you will be forced to buy the upgrade just to keep your current iPhone working. Coupled with the $1000 price on new iPhones, much of the profit will be invested into making this practice industry wide. Now that the Consumer Protection laws have been gutted, consumers will just have to learn to live with constantly increasing prices and more and much shorter usability cycles on newly purchased eq
That is so 2010 news. The data is your phones locations, and signal strength of various carriers, and the phones unique identification. Apple uses this data to understand how carriers are affecting overall performance, and where they can try to boost speed with with their partnership with such customers.
Granted a big data merge would be able to collect more scary information, but that would be a big lift for little reward.
If you bought a new phone because the old one got slow, when all you needed was a new batter costing 1/10th as much even at Apple's official service charges, you were tricked into wasting a lot of money.
If you bought a new phone because the old one got slow, when all you needed was a new batter costing 1/10th as much even at Apple's official service charges, you were tricked into wasting a lot of money.
Of course; because EVERYTHING is one big conspiracy against YOU, right?
You do know that Apple actually confirmed that they do throttle the speed, yes? Last time I checked I needn't proof guilt if the culprit confesses.
You do know that Apple actually confirmed that they do throttle the speed, yes? Last time I checked I needn't proof guilt if the culprit confesses.
No "culprit" here, and not a "confession"; but rather an EXPLANATION, which just HAPPENS to comport with the laws of physics and the observed improved behavior after a $79 battery replacement.
I would prefer to be notified so I can make an informed choice. Not have my iGadget mysteriously degrade performance in a time period when it would encourage me to buy a new unit. Perhaps it should prompt for three choices:
1. Accept performance degradation.
2. Accept reduced battery life.
3. Come in to replace battery.
You are assuming those are the choices. Batteries that age put out less voltage throughout the discharge. If the voltage supplied to the CPU isn't sufficient to run it at full power, you get random reboots, corrupt data, etc.
Lower the CPU power, increase tolerance of lower voltage, increase stability of the whole device. So, how about this choice:
1. Accept performance degradation.
2. Have a phone that is unstable, rebooting when power draw is highest (phone calls) and possibly fucking over your data
3. Have a battery service.
I agree that Apple should have done some notification to the user when this "limp mode" was engaged, but a lot of people are preening about it being some kind of nefarious marketing scheme to get people to buy new phones, when it could just be an honest attempt to maintain stability on an aging device to keep existing customers happy. The proper move probably would have been to throw a notification that your iPhone is in need of a battery service, click here to schedule one, etc.
I'd hope folks on
/. would know the CPU is absolutely not running at battery voltage, much less directly off the battery.
Lowering the CPU power prevents spikes in battery drain. Since batteries are less efficient at higher current draws, this still makes sense but not how you explain it.
Also, engaging 'limp mode' and notifying the user is likely a very bad idea. Limp mode is very likely a momentary (though frequent) throttling of the CPU - or more exactly, it DOESN'T throttle the CPU up and engage more cores when a higher load is presented. Modern CPUs bounce frequency and multiplier and cores around constantly...so you'd get as much as a few pop-ups a second. So much for improving battery life.
I'd hope folks on
/. would know the CPU is absolutely not running at battery voltage, much less directly off the battery.
Lowering the CPU power prevents spikes in battery drain. Since batteries are less efficient at higher current draws, this still makes sense but not how you explain it.
Also, engaging 'limp mode' and notifying the user is likely a very bad idea. Limp mode is very likely a momentary (though frequent) throttling of the CPU - or more exactly, it DOESN'T throttle the CPU up and engage more cores when a higher load is presented. Modern CPUs bounce frequency and multiplier and cores around constantly...so you'd get as much as a few pop-ups a second. So much for improving battery life.
EXACTLY!
They wouldn't have to notify every time, just once in a while, perhaps with a short summary of what's happened since the last one. If they did that people would be able to decide if they want to replace the battery. If not they could also choose to disable the notification.
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming those are the choices. Batteries that age put out less voltage throughout the discharge. If the voltage supplied to the CPU isn't sufficient to run it at full power, you get random reboots, corrupt data, etc.
Lower the CPU power, increase tolerance of lower voltage, increase stability of the whole device. So, how about this choice:
1. Accept performance degradation.
2. Have a phone that is unstable, rebooting when power draw is highest (phone calls) and possibly fucking over your data
3. Have a battery service.
I agree that Apple should have done some notification to the user when this "limp mode" was engaged, but a lot of people are preening about it being some kind of nefarious marketing scheme to get people to buy new phones, when it could just be an honest attempt to maintain stability on an aging device to keep existing customers happy. The proper move probably would have been to throw a notification that your iPhone is in need of a battery service, click here to schedule one, etc.
There IS a battery degraded notification in iOS; but the thresholds probably need to be adjusted. And of course, when if that happens BEFORE the consumer sees any performance issues (even IF the phone has been compensating for a while), THEN the intarwebs will be flooded with people whining about "Apple trying to push battery replacements!".
You KNOW that's true.
So the options are:
1) Have a phone that can't be used (not really), so better buy a new one
2) Better buy a new one, because your phone can't be used (not really)
3) Come in and hear that the replacement is so expensive that you better buy a new phone
Nice choices we have.
Totally wrong. Voltage remains the same, mAh is what gets reduced. But even that is irrelevant. Stop locking the battery away and making it user replaceable will solve this planned obsolescence bullshit. It's not as if the entire planet doesn't know batteries will fail.
Next up: electric cars. Same problem incoming.
Apple only charges $79 to replace an out-of-warranty iPhone's battery.
How much do you think you could buy that same battery for at retail?
Less than $50? I HIGHLY doubt it.
So, that means that Apple is likely only making about $20 for:
1. Logging-In the iPhone.
2. Evaluating that the Battery is the only problem.
3. Taking the phone apart and replacing the battery.
4. Reassembling the phone.
5. Testing the phone.
6. Logging the Repair complete.
7. Packaging and Return Shipping.
Personally, I think A
So, if you don't know enough to do your own damned due diligence, and find out that your phone will work better after a battery replacement, then who REALLY is to blame?
Go fuck yourself. You worthless shitstain of a human. Here's hoping your family is skinned alive while you're made to watch.
Do you even READ what you WRITE?
SERIOUS QUESTION... (Score:5, Interesting)
Does the slow-down also happen when the phone is plugged into the wall?
If yes, then this lawsuit has a huge case here! Still, it should be noted in the manual at the minimum of this 'feature'.
No, it could then been argued they were just sloppy and didn't implement it in a sophisticated enough way.
Short of some actually explicit statement, it's going to be hard to 'prove' "they did this to force a new phone purchase".
Contrary to nerds' beliefs, judges and juries are allowed (encouraged!) to infer motives from actions, and allowed to conclude that you're a fucking liar when you try to claim this was simple incompetence on your part. "Cui bono?" is a real thing that gets asked all the time.
People and companies regularly lose legal cases where they never explicitly confessed to some offense, and if If Apple's best defense is "We'll just perjure ourselves!", they're in for a world of hurt.
Re: (Score:2)
In this case I'd say it is a very plausible statement. It's one thing if such a convenient consequence happens as a side effect of conspicuosly doing something a very particular way. Here the simplest way of implementing such a mechanism *also* happens to be the one where certain use cases are needlessly throttled.
It only has to be "proven" by a preponderance of the evidence, meaning it's more likely than not.
In a civil case, sure, but even then inferring malicuous intent may be difficult.
I suppose the court could order them to make it configurable and/or exempt certain scenarios, but I wouldn't be expecting a payday out of it.
Someone posted the results of some speed tests they had performed and it indicated that the performance degradation is driven by a software check on the handset version, not the condition of the battery.
Apple have a tremendous opportunity to dig themselves out of this with some excellent PR - by issuing a new version of iOS which doesn't only remove this feature, but which includes an App t
Re:Yes (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
So which one is it? Both of these can't be true.
Of course they can both be true.
If Apple is slowing down phones based on battery life, then this lawsuit is idiotic. I may hate Apple, but this is a desirable feature (assuming it's documented). I would bet a kajillion dollars that these same people would sue Apple if their phones stopped working prematurely due to NOT slowing down the phone to extend battery life. This claim should be summarily dismissed as monumentally stupid.
However, if Apple is intentionally slowing down phones based on the model, th
I may hate Apple, but this is a desirable feature (assuming it's documented).
That's the whole point. It has never been documented. Apple tried to hide it as much as possible until they got caught.
This is Apple and millions upon millions of lines of code.
It COULD be both - out of arrogance, stupidity, or ill intent (or all three).
So which one is it? Both of these can't be true.
Of course they can since this is likely a feature of a newer OS version.
Someone posted the results of some speed tests they had performed and it indicated that the performance degradation is driven by a software check on the handset version, not the condition of the battery.
Given that we have hard evidence to the contrary, that person is wrong. Take a look at Geekbench's test results [geekbench.com], which demonstrate a multimodal distribution for any given model's performance. Were your anecdotal claims true, we'd see all units of a particular model showing reduced performance. Instead, however, we're merely seeing some units of a particular model demonstrating reduced performance, indicating that it's a factor other than the handset version that's the determining factor.
But even if you dist
The phone doesn't run off mains power when plugged into the wall. It still runs from the battery, and the battery charger circuit is running to fill the battery. Two separate loops.
If the battery cannot deliver the voltage necessary for the phone to run at full power with full stability, they would still need to throttle it in order to have an acceptable user experience.
Re: (Score:3)
In order to charge a battery, the charger needs to provide higher voltage to put in current - otherwise, no charging occurs. Even with a "separate" loop, you'll have a higher potential (voltage) at the terminals when charging/plugged in; ergo a higher voltage provided to the phone even if the battery is degraded. This higher voltage will be slightly higher than the peak nominal voltage of a "fresh" battery, so it should trigger higher performance if the phone is just looking at a simple voltage state.
Does the slow-down also happen when the phone is plugged into the wall?
If yes, then this lawsuit has a huge case here! Still, it should be noted in the manual at the minimum of this 'feature'.
Probably does; because the phone is still running off the battery. The battery is just being charged at a rate that is designed to charge it across AVERAGED use; the charger cannot deliver the same current-spikes as the battery. This is why many laptops actually run SLOWER (throttle back) if you take the batteries out and just run on the AC adapter's power.
This is retarded. There's clear reasons why someone would potentially want this feature. The suit shouldn't request they stop doing it, but rather make it optional and put it in control of the user.
Full disclosure: Typing this on a laptop which gives me the choice of performance or battery life in the power settings.
Re:No fan of apple but... (Score:5, Insightful)
>This is retarded. There's clear reasons why someone would potentially want this feature.
No, they were deceptive. Obviously the feature is great when it stops your phone from rebooting... but paired with hiding it (instead of say, giving a battery condition alert) and making the battery non-replaceable, what they've really done is put an artificial expiry date into their phones.
Even if they didn't mean to be deceptive (and I'd bet the engineers didn't, but don't ask me to extend the same credit to sales & marketing), that just makes it unintentionally deceptive.
They still need a good hard smack to help them never do anything like this again.
Re:No fan of apple but... (Score:5, Informative)
This kind of thing merits a prompt on every reboot.
"The OS has detected that the battery has deteriorated to the point that it may affect device stability. Should battery saving mode be enabled to attempt to work around this issue? (Battery saving mode will slow down all phone operations.)"
If you click no, they can either prompt you where to get a battery replaced, if that is at all feasible, or rather give you a small coupon on the discount of a new phone. If the phone crashes after that point, well you were warned.
That would be the ethical way to handle it... I'd rather know the true state then wonder if the phone is infested with malware.
But the way Apple explained it, it is explicitly designed to NOT "slow down ALL operations"; but rather scoot the timing of some operations around under high-demand conditions ONLY, so that instantaneous current-demand SPIKES, which is what a degraded battery has trouble with, are "smoothed-out" somewhat, keeping the battery-voltage from temporarily (and instantaneously) "crashing" and causing an unintentional and unexpected shutdown or reboot.
And... (Score:2)
the slowdown should go away as soon as the phone is plugged into the wall (And yes , using a 2.4A charger (5V) gives enough power to an iPhone to 1) work normally 2) charge).
But possibly not enough INSTANTANEOUS current to avoid dipping into the battery now and again.
I'm not sure what "no" means in this context when the suit is asking
"The suit asks that Apple stop throttling older devices"
and my comment talked about that, and your reply made zero mention of the topic at all.
making the battery non-replaceable
Most watches take roughly the same amount of care to replace the battery as an iPhone, and (shocker), they also require tools to replace the battery. My car's battery isn't exactly trivial to replace, taking tools and 15-20 minutes to mount & secure it properly.
Hell, my toddler's bath toys require tools to replace the batteries in their child-safe battery-compartments.
Re:No fan of apple but... (Score:4, Insightful)
Additionally, in laptop land they tend to issue a warning when battery performance is degraded compared to original condition. It wouldn't be such a terrible idea for mobile devices to do the same, so long as there were a reasonable way to service the battery (which often there is not).
I have never bought a cellphone where I couldn't replace the battery. Funny enough, my current phone is 3 years old and the battery still lasts about as long as it did originally.
Makes you wonder whether they deliberately use crappy batteries when building them non-replaceable so after 2 years when the battery croaks you wouldn't want to spend half the price of a new phone for a replacement battery and instead get a new phone, while using better quality on batteries where they know they'd have to stock spar
I wouldn't even mind if they required tools to replace the battery, so long as said tools didn't likely damage the phone and they didn't solder in the battery leads or use adhesive on the battery.
My laptop uses what is described as a 'non-removable battery', but a phillips head screwdriver lets me in, I can unplug the battery and swap it out. Similar story for batteries in playstation controllers, though I'm convinced sony ordered screws made of playdough, the heads of those screws are way too soft, though
Li-ions in phones are chosen for capacity, not longevity, and are usually run at the limits of their rated voltage limits to get the highest possible initial chemistry. This just reflects consumer demand: People only look at how long their possible new phone will run for when new, not how long it will run in two years.
Re: (Score:2)
I have never bought a cellphone where I couldn't replace the battery. Funny enough, my current phone is 3 years old and the battery still lasts about as long as it did originally.
Makes you wonder whether they deliberately use crappy batteries when building them non-replaceable so after 2 years when the battery croaks you wouldn't want to spend half the price of a new phone for a replacement battery and instead get a new phone, while using better quality on batteries where they know they'd have to stock spares because people would actually buy them...
Apple charges a flat fee of $79, including the battery, for out of warranty iPhone battery replacement.
That's HARDLY "Half the price of a new phone". ANYONE's new phone.
Additionally, in laptop land they tend to issue a warning when battery performance is degraded compared to original condition. It wouldn't be such a terrible idea for mobile devices to do the same, so long as there were a reasonable way to service the battery (which often there is not).
Apple does have a degraded battery notification in iOS; but it probably needs the thresholds looked-at.
Apple offers out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement for $79, including the battery, which is QUITE reasonable.
I bet that laptop also gives you the ability to check battery health too...you know, without returning it to the manufacturer to have some oddly titled 'guru' run a set of completely automated tests that give results which have standardized actions to take in response.
Good idea. But how do you access that setting when your phone keeps rebooting due to the degraded battery and you don't have your charger with you?
If your phone keeps rebooting then it needs to be repaired, not gimped.
If you're looking for a technical solution to not having a charger with you, then you're probably out finding yourself in a forest, otherwise the opportunity to borrow some charge long enough to boot and change a setting is pretty much available everywhere.
So instead of automatically adjusting current draw of the CPU as the battery ages, they should set a fixed CPU speed according to the current draw of a battery at the end of its useful life?
In other words, you want to pre-gimp the phone instead of gimp-as-you-go. I suppose there's some merit in that.
"There's clear reasons why someone would potentially want this feature"
What's retarded is you thinking this is a feature rather than utterly-shit design. Li-ion batteries at their worst state output ~3.6V. The processor in my Droid phone, desktop GPU, desktop CPU, etc. only needs ~1.2V to operate. Where did apple fuck up so badly that the voltage from the battery can sag so low that it forces a processor shutdown or throttling?
No, what you're describing is defective design. What I'm describing is a clear desire for a feature to throttle performance on purpose to extend and old phone's battery life.
This shouldn't ever be used to fix the shoddy design that is the reboot problem.
"There's clear reasons why someone would potentially want this feature"
What's retarded is you thinking this is a feature rather than utterly-shit design. Li-ion batteries at their worst state output ~3.6V. The processor in my Droid phone, desktop GPU, desktop CPU, etc. only needs ~1.2V to operate. Where did apple fuck up so badly that the voltage from the battery can sag so low that it forces a processor shutdown or throttling?
You don't understand the di/dt figure of merit, do you?
It's not about steady-state, AVERAGED current draw, it's about the SPIKES!
Apple most dishonest tech company today (Score:2)
Apple release a software fix they claims resolves a shutdown issue they previously denied even exists, then we learn the "fix" was a hack that throttles the phone performance to unusable levels, which serves to both save them hundreds of millions in additional recall costs while also surreptitiously motivating
Tim Cook rails against the privacy-invading business model of other tech companies, then we learn they accept billions in secret payments from Google to enable said business model on their phones. Apple release a software fix they claims resolves a shutdown issue they previously denied even exists, then we learn the "fix" was a hack that throttles the phone performance to unusable levels, which serves to both save them hundreds of millions in additional recall costs while also surreptitiously motivating users to upgrade to a newer model to get a usable phone again. These are not the actions of an ethical company.
Companies are generally not in the business of being completely honest and transparent. Some companies are just less dishonest than others. A company exists solely for the purpose of making money at any "legal" means necessary. They do this through a veneer of honesty and integrity. Show me a large company that has behaved 100% honestly and ethically. I am hard pressed to think of any.
I'd be interested to know... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple uses much smaller batteries than most other high end phones. Those small batteries can't deliver as much power, and are apparently marginal to begin with so when they age the phone needs to throttle.
For example, the iPhone 6 has an 1800mAh battery. Other high end phones of that era had at least 2500mAh, many over 3000.
Apple uses much smaller batteries than most other high end phones. Those small batteries can't deliver as much power, and are apparently marginal to begin with so when they age the phone needs to throttle.
For example, the iPhone 6 has an 1800mAh battery. Other high end phones of that era had at least 2500mAh, many over 3000.
Hey stupid!
Apple has smaller batteries because their SoCs USE LESS POWER on average than those current-hogging Snapdragon pieces of shit!
Future news - lawsuit settled (Score:5, Insightful)
Class action lawsuit settled. Lawyers to get $30 million. Phone customers to get a coupon for $5 off a new iPhone.
Which brings up an interesting point. Class actions are intended to punish companies not reward consumers. But with $256bn cash on hand, how do you punish a company like that?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When they don't produce anything of any value, what's a fair wage?
Apple is hardly unique, and frankly, I'm pretty sure they're comfortable with the accusation - they've been facing it for over 40 years now.
Every tech company has "planned obsolescence" - it's called "End of Life."
Microsoft ditched support for Windows 1.0 through Vista, "forcing" users to upgrade. And there was a huge outcry each time.
The class action suit I would like to see (Score:2)
A class action suit has been filed against Dewy Chetham and Howe by members of the class ripped-off-twice. The ripped-off-twice were consumers who lost $10000 to $50,000 to misdeeds and dereliction of fiduciary responsibility by Fly-By-Night Financial Consultants. A class action suite was filed by Dewy Chetham and Howe and they obtained class action status and extracted 2.8 million dollars in damages. But they inflated their bill, 10$ to photocopy a page, 500$ an hour for para legal, 100,000$ for two lap tops etc. Further the puny offering of $3.84 for each member was so low no one bothered to collect it. Now the class memebers are suing Dewy Chetham and Howe for malpractice, and dereliction of duty to their clients, for botched negotiations and settling for unreasonably low damages. They are seeking punitive damages and restitution equal to their original loss.
Honestly, if 'my cut' of owning iPhone's in all of this doesn't cover the cost of replacing the family household of iPhone 5S and 6S's I have, then Apple and the lawyers can keep it.
I have yet to see any class actions actually benefit the Big Consumer in any way. It looks good from a legal piece of paper and PR perspective but by the time the shit-storm settles, what does Apple care if they have to pay even hundreds of millions of dollars out to even more hundreds of millions of consumers, multiplied by th
Could throttling down even save power? (Score:2)
From what I understand, the most computationally power efficient way (as in flops per watt-hour) to control ECU throttling is to stay at the lowest speed when idle, and immediately throttle up to the highest speed when there's any meaningful demand on the CPU. This is not only the most efficient method, but very nearly the fastest, having a vanishingly slim performance disadvantage vs. locking the CPU to the maximum speed at all times. All the desktop OSes control frequencies this way by default.
So is Apple
Exactly what Apple are doing is still not fully understood, but it seems to involve reducing either the maximum CPU speed, or the length of time in which it can stay at that speed. If their claims that this is about stability are to be believed, this would make sense: They want to cap maximum instantaneous power draw below what they are confident an ageing battery can provide. Otherwise the battery voltage may dip below what is required for stable operation
We need to start taxing (Score:2, Insightful)
We need to start taxing devices into which batteries have been glued. If an end-user can't replace the battery themselves, the lifespan of electronic devices is cut significantly. This results in more waste, and should be taxed accordingly.
This practice needs to stop.
I guess Apple is safe, then. The battery isn't glued in on iOS devices; I've replaced the battery in every phone my wife and I have ever had.
iOS devices are clearly designed to be serviced. Much like a watch, requires tools and more skill than a two year old.
Seriously, your "non-replacable battery" is pure bullshit. As with any machine, you need to use the right tools for the job.
Even on the glued-in MacBook batteries, Apple has always had a solvent to release the glue for servicing, and (shocker), it's even been reverse-engineered by the folks at iFixit.
If you're not willing to use the correct tools, find somebody who will -- which is pretty much why Apple replaces the batteries at cost (with the main cost being the guy willing to use the correct tools.)
We need to start taxing devices into which batteries have been glued. If an end-user can't replace the battery themselves, the lifespan of electronic devices is cut significantly. This results in more waste, and should be taxed accordingly.
This practice needs to stop.
Apple has a flat-rate iPhone battery replacement service for $79.
Now what?
He's the original boob and this was probably his idea.
I think his words would be "Oh Timmy, why did I have to die and you're still alive?"
From Steve Job's Corpse... It ought to be rolling over and over and over in his grave. Watching what these boobs did with his company.
WTF are you blathering-on about?
What Apple is doing is sound engineering practice, and in fact is designed to HELP the owner of an old phone eke significantly more life out of their battery. Good for the owner, good for the environment. BAD for Apple's bottom-line!
Perhaps you'd rather they just changed the threshold on their "your battery is degraded" notification (which IS there in iOS), so people with batteries that still performed at 60 or 70% capacity would be (often unnecessarily) replaced.
THEN you'd j
Courage!
The best case scenario is this strengthens the argument for the right to repair a device.
Get enough people involved and Apple won't be able to bury it. These days social media holds even more power over corporations than the court system. Corporations loathe negative press and this might force Apple's hand to do something about it.