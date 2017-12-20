Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Confirms iPhone With Older Batteries Will Take Hits On Performance

Posted by BeauHD from the opaque-business-decisions dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Reddit users have noticed that Apple appears to be slowing down old iPhones that have low-capacity batteries. While many iPhone users have experienced perceived slowdowns due to iOS updates over the years, it appears that there's now proof Apple is throttling processor speeds when a battery capacity deteriorates over time. Geekbench developer John Poole has mapped out performance for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 over time, and has come to the conclusion that Apple's iOS 10.2.1 and 11.2.0 updates introduce this throttling for different devices. iOS 10.2.1 is particularly relevant, as this update was designed to reduce random shutdown issues for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. Apple's fix appears to be throttling the CPU to prevent the phone from randomly shutting down. Geekbench reports that iOS 11.2.0 introduces similar throttling for low iPhone 7 low-capacity batteries.

When reached for comment, Apple basically confirmed the findings to The Verge, but disputes the assumed intention: "Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future."

  • Easily replaceable battery? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Seems like Apple could have avoided some of this by making the battery a commodity item and easily replaceable.
    • 1. Make battery easily replaceable by user
      2. Allow user to extend life of device and postpone purchase of latest-greatest
      3. Profit???

      • Actually what shortens an iPhone life, is the fact the OS no longer supports devices after 4 years. the iPhone 6 will probably not see iOS 12, iOS 11 is its last supported version, and besides some minor speed decreases from a shorten battery, we have an an OS designed for a device twice as fast full of features, and security stuff that just burdens the phone down.

        You can get a replacement battery. However while it will improve how long you can use the device all day, it will still seem slow and poky beca

        • Just put iDroid on it.

        • I just replaced my 4s which is 7 years old. Because my CC company, Bank and Broker killed app support for ios9. So no more 2FA. I went with a Moto e4 for $130 unlocked, removable battery and up to 128GB SD card slot. You can buy a new sub $150 phone every year and still save $ over flagships and OS/hardware planned obsolescence.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward
            That clunker isn't going to get you laid, mister.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by JBMcB ( 73720 )

          Actually what shortens an iPhone life, is the fact the OS no longer supports devices after 4 years.

          Five years for me. My iPhone 5 just got it's last OS update, though I've had security and bugfix releases on my old 3GS after the final OS release.

          Still quite a bit better than most Android devices (my Asus tablet shipped with an old OS, and eventually was updated to a slightly less old OS, and they are still selling it as a current device) Except for Nexus/Pixel gear which is rather good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ark1 ( 873448 )
      But then you discourage users from buying a whole new device -> less profitable.

    • You go to an Apple Store or other third party, and have them replace the battery.

      It's pretty easy and then you don't have to think about it for a while.

      • But, Apple Rage!

        That being said, access to an Apple Store or a certified Third Party, isn't always convent, compared buying a battery from Amazon and putting it in yourself. Also the cost of labor will make it that much more expensive to replace.

        However not having a replaceable battery, and head phone jacks now are trademarks of so called "Premium" phones. But you know if Apple does have a user replaceable battery, then the critics will be all up in arms about the unsightly bulge, or gaps. Giving it a less

        • That being said, access to an Apple Store or a certified Third Party, isn't always convent

          So what is it? Beguinage, or perhaps monastery?

        • It doesn't matter if it's not convenient if you only have to do it every 2-3 years. Or never; every iPhone I kept for two years I never bothered to replace the battery. My wife tends to keep hers 4-6 (or longer) so she'll need a new battery at some point...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      They cost about $20-$30 from Amazon and I can replace one in about ten minutes. I imagine an actual tech who does it regularly could do it in under 5.

      I remember I bought an extra battery for a Nokia 6180 way back. It was something like $60. In the 90s.

  • Well for $79 or free with AppleCare+ we can fix it

    • ghey (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The problem here isn’t that iOS throttles the CPU when your battery can no longer properly power the phone.

      (This is a really nice feature, compared to, e.g., sudden shutdown when voltage drops too low to run the CPU at normal speed.)

      The problem is that iOS doesn’t alert you about what’s happening. If it said something like, “Your battery needs to be replaced. Until it is, your phone will run with reduced speed. Stop being poor and buy AppleCare+” Then you would have the informa

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jemmyw ( 624065 )
        This assumes too much competence for a large organisation. I imagine they did implement the feature wanting it to be useful to end users and never put in a message because they couldn't agree on the wording. You can think up those scenarios where they're all sitting around arguing about whether or not each particular way of saying it would make the customer feel like this, or put Apple in this light.

        Then they decide to defer the wording and release the feature, seeing as its ready to go.

      • Where would the proper threshold be?
        These batteries are dying after we start using them. I replaced my phone after I couldn't get a full 8 hour charge. However for someone else it would be 12 hours.

  • If Apple is so concerned (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @03:44PM (#55778627)

    If Apple is so concerned about the impact of old batteries, then why don't they make the batteries user-replaceable?

    • why don't they make the batteries user-replaceable?

      They already are. I just replaced mine earlier this month.

    • The quest for thinness. Customers love thin, light phones. A replaceable battery adds extra thickness for the battery enclosure over just using a bare cell inside the phone. That extra milimeter really matters when selling phones. It's not just an Apple thing: Phones with easily replacable batteries are the exception now, not the norm.

      It is possible-ish to replace the battery in an iPhone. Exactly how hard depends upon the model, but it isn't something your typical phone user, with no experience in electron

  • It's not like Apple hid what they were doing. This was all spelled out clearly in Apple's release notes: "Bug fixes and feature enhancements."

  • Next time you praise Apple, remember (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    that they denied and lied about this all the way up until someone definitely proved it. What else that they're currently denying, or have been denying in the past, is not true?

  • I'm still on iOS9 on my 6S+. I'm not an uberbeard that waits for something to be in the wild for 5 years before beginning to adopt it. I had an iPhone 4. It worked well. No slowdowns, no battery problems. Apple released the iPhone 5, and my phone still worked well. I upgraded to the most recent iOS , and my battery which previously lasted for 2 days was barely staying alive for 6 hours, and everything was slow - even browsing the exact same sites I was before the upgrade. Maybe as a result of that, they dec

  • Easy fix (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Buy a new iPhone!!!! Thanks!

    Yours truly,
    Apple shareholders

  • When connected to a charger (Score:3)

    by ark1 ( 873448 ) on Wednesday December 20, 2017 @03:59PM (#55778777)
    Are those devices performing without slowdowns when connected to a charger?
    • And what if you replace the battery - I've got an iPhone 6 with a new battery replaced at the Apple store. Does the throttling take into account some metadata date on the battery or does it just assume based upon my device' model #?

  • I am so tired of stuff like this. Especially with batteries.

    With Android, for another example, it's the "I'm going to poll - oops, I mean accept pushes - less and less frequently if you aren't waving the phone around. Because battery." So if you want Gmail to beep at you when the boss or the wife emails, too bad - it will beep at you only when it's good and ready, because battery!

    But I want you to perform, battery be danged! "I'm sorry Dave, I can't let you do that. I can't let you jeopardize the battery

    • Kinda makes you wonder how all those Teslas are going to act when they aren't all new and shiny anymore...

  • "We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future"

    Should be

    "We will slow down every previous iPhone when a new one releases"

  • Class-action lawsuit time. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They deliberately designed the system to degrade. Customers are being hurt by their actions. Lawyers can smell the money from a mile away.

    (Really, Apple could have saved everyone a headache by creating the option to improve performance or save battery life, just like on Windows or Android.)

  • to get the most out of your iphone hook it up to a car battery

  • This is a good feature and makes a lot sense speaking as both a user and an engineer.

