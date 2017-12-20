Apple Confirms iPhone With Older Batteries Will Take Hits On Performance (theverge.com) 66
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Reddit users have noticed that Apple appears to be slowing down old iPhones that have low-capacity batteries. While many iPhone users have experienced perceived slowdowns due to iOS updates over the years, it appears that there's now proof Apple is throttling processor speeds when a battery capacity deteriorates over time. Geekbench developer John Poole has mapped out performance for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 over time, and has come to the conclusion that Apple's iOS 10.2.1 and 11.2.0 updates introduce this throttling for different devices. iOS 10.2.1 is particularly relevant, as this update was designed to reduce random shutdown issues for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. Apple's fix appears to be throttling the CPU to prevent the phone from randomly shutting down. Geekbench reports that iOS 11.2.0 introduces similar throttling for low iPhone 7 low-capacity batteries.
When reached for comment, Apple basically confirmed the findings to The Verge, but disputes the assumed intention: "Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future."
Easily replaceable battery? (Score:2, Insightful)
2. Allow user to extend life of device and postpone purchase of latest-greatest
3. Profit???
Actually what shortens an iPhone life, is the fact the OS no longer supports devices after 4 years. the iPhone 6 will probably not see iOS 12, iOS 11 is its last supported version, and besides some minor speed decreases from a shorten battery, we have an an OS designed for a device twice as fast full of features, and security stuff that just burdens the phone down.
You can get a replacement battery. However while it will improve how long you can use the device all day, it will still seem slow and poky
Just put iDroid on it.
I just replaced my 4s which is 7 years old. Because my CC company, Bank and Broker killed app support for ios9. So no more 2FA. I went with a Moto e4 for $130 unlocked, removable battery and up to 128GB SD card slot. You can buy a new sub $150 phone every year and still save $ over flagships and OS/hardware planned obsolescence.
Actually what shortens an iPhone life, is the fact the OS no longer supports devices after 4 years.
Five years for me. My iPhone 5 just got it's last OS update, though I've had security and bugfix releases on my old 3GS after the final OS release.
Still quite a bit better than most Android devices (my Asus tablet shipped with an old OS, and eventually was updated to a slightly less old OS, and they are still selling it as a current device) Except for Nexus/Pixel gear which is rather good.
It is easily replaceable (Score:1)
You go to an Apple Store or other third party, and have them replace the battery.
It's pretty easy and then you don't have to think about it for a while.
But, Apple Rage!
That being said, access to an Apple Store or a certified Third Party, isn't always convent, compared buying a battery from Amazon and putting it in yourself. Also the cost of labor will make it that much more expensive to replace.
However not having a replaceable battery, and head phone jacks now are trademarks of so called "Premium" phones. But you know if Apple does have a user replaceable battery, then the critics will be all up in arms about the unsightly bulge, or gaps.
So what is it? Beguinage, or perhaps monastery?
Re: (Score:1)
It doesn't matter if it's not convenient if you only have to do it every 2-3 years. Or never; every iPhone I kept for two years I never bothered to replace the battery. My wife tends to keep hers 4-6 (or longer) so she'll need a new battery at some point...
Re: (Score:1)
For Samsung it wasn't the battery, but the case was too small for them. These batteries will expand and contract, if you put them in a barely fits box. They could explode.
If they freed up some room say by removing the headphone jack, or just making it a bit thicker then we wouldn't have the Note 7 explosions.
A user replaceable battery, depending how it was engineered may still explode. being user replaceable, they could have exploded multiple time.
They cost about $20-$30 from Amazon and I can replace one in about ten minutes. I imagine an actual tech who does it regularly could do it in under 5.
I remember I bought an extra battery for a Nokia 6180 way back. It was something like $60. In the 90s.
Well for $79 or free with AppleCare+ we can fix it (Score:2)
Well for $79 or free with AppleCare+ we can fix it
ghey (Score:1)
The problem here isn’t that iOS throttles the CPU when your battery can no longer properly power the phone.
(This is a really nice feature, compared to, e.g., sudden shutdown when voltage drops too low to run the CPU at normal speed.)
The problem is that iOS doesn't alert you about what's happening. If it said something like, "Your battery needs to be replaced. Until it is, your phone will run with reduced speed. Stop being poor and buy AppleCare+" Then you would have the information you need to make an informed decision.
Then they decide to defer the wording and release the feature, seeing as its ready to go.
Where would the proper threshold be?
These batteries are dying after we start using them. I replaced my phone after I couldn't get a full 8 hour charge. However for someone else it would be 12 hours.
If Apple is so concerned (Score:3)
If Apple is so concerned about the impact of old batteries, then why don't they make the batteries user-replaceable?
Re: (Score:1)
Then do it you lazy piece of shit.
Just as a data point (Score:2)
I have tested this with the Battery Live app on my three years old iPhone 6: My battery has degraded by 3% now. And accordingly I have not noticed any slow-down or diminishing of battery live on my iPhone. So I now understand why I was so perplexed by people complaining about slow-downs: Their batteries may have degraded much more for some reason and so they had good reasons to be angry. And I hadn't.
But if your old iPhone is still going strong otherwise and you would keep it for another year or two otherwise, then a battery replacement is a good investment.
It's not *just* about battery age. It's age + operating temperature + momentary peaks in power usage.
The 6S in particular had a lot of issues where fairly new phones would just stop working at 20-30% battery when outside in the winter months.
why don't they make the batteries user-replaceable?
They already are. I just replaced mine earlier this month.
The quest for thinness. Customers love thin, light phones. A replaceable battery adds extra thickness for the battery enclosure over just using a bare cell inside the phone. That extra milimeter really matters when selling phones. It's not just an Apple thing: Phones with easily replacable batteries are the exception now, not the norm.
It is possible-ish to replace the battery in an iPhone. Exactly how hard depends upon the model, but it isn't something your typical phone user, with no experience in electronics, is going to be able to do.
Why are people complaining? (Score:2)
Next time you praise Apple, remember (Score:2, Insightful)
that they denied and lied about this all the way up until someone definitely proved it. What else that they're currently denying, or have been denying in the past, is not true?
I never upgrade (Score:1)
Easy fix (Score:1)
Buy a new iPhone!!!! Thanks!
Yours truly,
Apple shareholders
When connected to a charger (Score:3)
We know better than the user (Score:2)
I am so tired of stuff like this. Especially with batteries.
With Android, for another example, it's the "I'm going to poll - oops, I mean accept pushes - less and less frequently if you aren't waving the phone around. Because battery." So if you want Gmail to beep at you when the boss or the wife emails, too bad - it will beep at you only when it's good and ready, because battery!
But I want you to perform, battery be danged! "I'm sorry Dave, I can't let you do that. I can't let you jeopardize the battery"
Kinda makes you wonder how all those Teslas are going to act when they aren't all new and shiny anymore...
translation (Score:2)
"We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future"
Should be
"We will slow down every previous iPhone when a new one releases"
Class-action lawsuit time. (Score:1, Insightful)
They deliberately designed the system to degrade. Customers are being hurt by their actions. Lawyers can smell the money from a mile away.
(Really, Apple could have saved everyone a headache by creating the option to improve performance or save battery life, just like on Windows or Android.)
max perf (Score:2)
This is good (Score:2)
This is a good feature and makes a lot sense speaking as both a user and an engineer.