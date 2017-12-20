Google Maps's Moat: How Far Ahead of Apple Maps is Google Maps? (justinobeirne.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: Over the past year, we've been comparing Google Maps and Apple Maps in New York, San Francisco, and London -- but some of the biggest differences are outside of large cities. That's a comprehensive comparison. Google Maps, unlike Apple Maps, doesn't stop at outlining the routes. It offers contextual details such as depiction of buildings and other structures and vegetation. It has captured everything -- from dish antennae on top of buildings to golf courses. Furthermore, Google Maps also shows name of the neighbourhood, and has more distinguishable icons and colors. You can glance at a portion of the map on Google Maps and get a good picture of what's in that place. Apple Maps, on the other hand, looks empty. Like an unfurnished house.
Depends on how many features Google takes away (Score:3)
Google maps was great... then they decide to take away features randomly that are extremely useful.
At least Apple Maps is consistent.
Re: Depends on how many features Google takes away (Score:1)
Umm...no...theyâ(TM)re not. Iâ(TM)ll gladly criticize Apple, Google or any other company if I think theyâ(TM)re doing something wrong. In this case, Tim Cook has been adamant that Apple doesnâ(TM)t track what you do with their products. The only tracking they do is in the App Store, which is to be expected. But Maps? Nope. Which would explain why itâ(TM)s not quite as good as Google Maps.
Re:Depends on how many features Google takes away (Score:5, Funny)
...and to whom they are selling the data. At least I know Apple isn't monetizing the information about where I drive.
Hahaha that's a good one!
From Apple's website
:
At times Apple may make certain personal information available to strategic partners that work with Apple to provide products and services, or that help Apple market to customers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
when Apple uses my data, it's to improve my user experience with Apple hardware and software.
Apple may make certain personal information available to strategic partners
Apple's "strategic partners" are not Apple.
Re: (Score:2)
help Apple market to customers
Read: Advertising to you using dollars selling information about you. Sounds like, I dunno, Google?
Re: (Score:1)
What useful features have they taken away? I'm not trying to be snarky or anything, just genuinely curious. I know they've added a bunch that I don't give a damn about, but I honestly can't think of a single one that I personally found useful that they've taken away.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
It's back, but for a long while they removed the ability to download offline maps.
Another one they still don't have (I think) is search based layers, replaced most closely with the ability to search and add a waypoint to your route (I usually used it to have a gas station layer on long trips).
Offline maps came back after over a year, but I don't believe search based layers ever has.
Re: (Score:2)
Which ones? It's true that they keep on shuffling features around, but overall, I think that both Google Maps and Google Waze have been improving.
Old joke (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
Wherever you have four priests, you have a fifth.
Re: (Score:2)
*Irish priests, m'lad.
Re: (Score:2)
When I use my Android phone's navigation it shows me the name of the street that I need to turn on to next, the direction of the turn, and the distance to that turn. If it's a long way away I think it shows me a rough time to reach there at current speed, can't say for certain.
Besides, maps on the phone are not as complexly-filled-in as maps on the PC. And that's just fine with me.
WHEN you are driving. (Score:1)
In German(y| cities), that is just one case of usage. And not even close to the most common.
Most here ride their bikes or use public transportation or find a bike, car, taxi, cargo taxi, etc.
And OpenStreetMap is by far the best for recrearional bike tours / hikes / exploration / etc.
We alao use it to find the exact location of a shop or doctor or nude beach or whatever all the time.
Which is basically what's left when you don't use it as a car route planner. All transport services (like trams/buses) have the
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you've ever made any maps with GIS, you'd know that maps aren't just any old artifacts; they're *tools* that support specific *tasks*. Driving from 123 Sesame St to 456 Maple is only one of many possible things you can do with a map. There's deciding whether a park you haven't visited would be a good place to take your toddler. If you've ever done this, you know that you use multiple kinds of details in that particular task. Is the park bordered by busy roads? Does it have a fence? Are there
Re: (Score:2)
Apple Maps directions will lead you into a moat (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I guess it depends on where you use it. I had a party at a relatives house and Google Maps kept refusing to use their address correctly. Every time I entered it, it would change it to something else and put it on the same road, but opposite side of a park. Apple Maps accepted the address and correctly located it.
Re: (Score:2)
More specifically, Apple seems to be way behind on AI. Much of the detail on Google maps is image recognition software looking at satellite photos and street view images. As TFA shows, Google uses that to fix all the mistakes that plague Apple Maps, as well as adding millions of buildings in great detail and information from street signs.
Apple's other AI product, Siri, is crap too and way behind. They usually buy tech they need, maybe there is no one to buy.
Google vs Apple Maps? (Score:2)
Stop there, don't kick a man when he is down.
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
"Apple Maps, on the other hand, looks empty. Like an unfurnished house."
But at least all the rooms are easily connected.
OpenStreetMap (Score:5, Interesting)
By the way, I use this web application to view Wikipedia articles on the OSM map: http://ausleuchtung.ch/geo_wik... [ausleuchtung.ch] . It works for all language versions of Wikipedia, and to view hotels, supermarkets, etc. this one: http://ausleuchtung.ch/travel_... [ausleuchtung.ch]
Re: (Score:3)
I also use OSM (and I recommend the OSMAND app on my Android devices).
I have also done some GIS work and poured over the OSM data in excruciating detail (covering all road segments in an area over a million square kilometers).
DO NOT rely on OSM data, especially anywhere outside a major urban center - the data quality is extremely poor in places. I've seen incorrect street names, and even worse I've seen the correct street name but on the wrong street (I'd rather know there's a problem by being unable to fi
Re: (Score:3)
At the OSM I can record a GPS/GLONASS track while driving, cycling, or walking, and publish it. So it is visible later. It is especially useful in mountains or remote areas, where either there is no satellite imagery, or a path is not visible.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The next big thing for mapping is what Google has done - use AI image recognition to add details from satellite photos. Most of the buildings on Google maps are from satellite photos, for example.
Not sure how OSM can do that but it's the only realistic way to build up that much data. AI and drones?
Re: (Score:2)
I've found that, for the places where I spend the most time, OSM is amazingly detailed and accurate compared to Google Maps. UW campus for instance, where foot paths are much better mapped in OSM:
https://www.openstreetmap.org/... [openstreetmap.org]
https://www.google.com/maps/@4... [google.com]
Judging the two by the specific criteria laid out by the submitter, OSM appears to have the advantage.
Apple doesn't care about it's maps anyway (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This seems to be a common thing for Apple and Microsoft too.
If they have a partner offering a Good Product they will make a version for themselves, just in case such partnership goes south, they will not be short of such a tool or feature.
Sometimes their version evolve directly competes with the other product and sometimes it stays as the inferior product.
When Windows 95 was released, Microsoft really wasn't in competition with Netscape. IE was To Netscape as Wordpad was to Word, Enough to do the job but n
Siri / CarPlay (Score:2)
Navigation Apple Maps can be invoked with your voice using Siri, without having to touch the device. Very useful in the car (and frustrating that it's limited to Apple Maps).
This is its biggest advantage over Google Maps (for iPhone users). And despite it solely being an artificial limitation, as we've seen with other historical instances of software bundling, it will prove to be very advantageous to Apple.
Apple maps... (Score:2)
Do one really needs all these details ? (Score:2)
In our family we have a iPhone, a Windows 8 phone, and an Android tablet. The tablet through Google maps gives the most detailed description of the t
Great First Image (Score:2)
Timing of directions (Score:2)
I've found google maps and Apple maps to be at two ends of the timing spectrum on giving directions:
Google: Turn left in 1 mile... Turn left in half a mile... turn left in 1/4 mile... Turn left in 500 feet... Turn left in 100 feet... Turn left
Apple: Turn left in 10 miles... Turn left at the intersection you are now already halfway through.
Both are really annoying in their own way, and a happy medium needs to be found. However, I give Google the win on this because I don't miss turns when Google maps is d
Forced to use Apple Maps in cars (Score:2)
I'm a long time Google Apps on iPhone user. Mainly because I can facetime family members with iPhones/Pads and also use Hangouts for those with Android. However, I'm forced to use Apple Maps in the car because Apple Car doesn't allow you to run Google Maps for the in-dash integration.
Argh. What a pain in the ass. Atleast in v11, Apple introduced lane specific directions, and yes Apple maps is much more improved than previous versions, but it still seems way behind Google Maps.
I'd much rather use Waze of