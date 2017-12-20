Google Maps's Moat: How Far Ahead of Apple Maps is Google Maps? (justinobeirne.com) 128
An anonymous reader shares a report: Over the past year, we've been comparing Google Maps and Apple Maps in New York, San Francisco, and London -- but some of the biggest differences are outside of large cities. That's a comprehensive comparison. Google Maps, unlike Apple Maps, doesn't stop at outlining the routes. It offers contextual details such as depiction of buildings and other structures and vegetation. It has captured everything -- from dish antennae on top of buildings to golf courses. Furthermore, Google Maps also shows name of the neighbourhood, and has more distinguishable icons and colors. You can glance at a portion of the map on Google Maps and get a good picture of what's in that place. Apple Maps, on the other hand, looks empty. Like an unfurnished house.
Google maps was great... then they decide to take away features randomly that are extremely useful.
At least Apple Maps is consistent.
What useful features have they taken away? I'm not trying to be snarky or anything, just genuinely curious. I know they've added a bunch that I don't give a damn about, but I honestly can't think of a single one that I personally found useful that they've taken away.
It's back, but for a long while they removed the ability to download offline maps.
Another one they still don't have (I think) is search based layers, replaced most closely with the ability to search and add a waypoint to your route (I usually used it to have a gas station layer on long trips).
Offline maps came back after over a year, but I don't believe search based layers ever has.
shit that'd be cool. I'm glad I didn't know it existed or I'd be pissed it was gone!
It was a long time ago, I feel it was when they updated the maps app from the general way it worked in 1.6 (the first one with navigation) to the way it worked in 4.0 (which was a big visual and interface redesign).
It really was a nice feature.
Offline maps came back after over a year
Offline maps was actually only gone for a couple of weeks. It was forgotten in a UI revamp and then quickly added back, but in a completely non-intuitive and non-discoverable way, more like an easter egg than a visible feature. I don't even remember offhand what the magic sequence of actions to get an offline map was.
Another one they still don't have (I think) is search based layers, replaced most closely with the ability to search and add a waypoint to your route (I usually used it to have a gas station layer on long trips).
I'm not sure what you mean by "search based layers". You can search for and add waypoints now, though. Just start navigation, then do a search and it will search along your route.
You could create and save searches that would then show up as available layers for a map, you could toggle them on or off whenever you felt like it.
The search and add waypoints is a decent substitute, but it's not the same thing (it takes more interaction).
I'm pretty happy with the maps app now, but was just scraping from the top of my head features I noticed missing in my use. The offline maps thing is interesting, I had no idea it snuck back in so quickly.
The other day I was trying to get somewhere in a large hospital complex and I noticed Google had a map of each floor of the building. I could seIect which floor I wanted a map of. I see new features like that being added; I haven't noticed features being removed.
Which ones? It's true that they keep on shuffling features around, but overall, I think that both Google Maps and Google Waze have been improving.
Waypoints, departure times from the app (iPhone at least), street view integration, several others that escape me. From Google, I now need Maps, Waze, Earth, and the frigging web site to get what used to all be in one place.
Umm...no...theyâ(TM)re not. Iâ(TM)ll gladly criticize Apple, Google or any other company if I think theyâ(TM)re doing something wrong. In this case, Tim Cook has been adamant that Apple doesnâ(TM)t track what you do with their products. The only tracking they do is in the App Store, which is to be expected. But Maps? Nope. Which would explain why itâ(TM)s not quite as good as Google Maps.
...and to whom they are selling the data. At least I know Apple isn't monetizing the information about where I drive.
Hahaha that's a good one!
From Apple's website:
:
At times Apple may make certain personal information available to strategic partners that work with Apple to provide products and services, or that help Apple market to customers.
Google uses your data to show ads to you. How does that improve anyone's life?
Re: (Score:2)
I block their ads. Everybody's happy.
Are your for real? Making Google Maps way better than Apple's offering is one good example of a place where your data is used.
Sheeeze, Apple fanboys...
when Apple uses my data, it's to improve my user experience with Apple hardware and software.
Apple may make certain personal information available to strategic partners
Apple's "strategic partners" are not Apple.
help Apple market to customers
Read: Advertising to you using dollars selling information about you. Sounds like, I dunno, Google?
NOT selling data is fundamental to Google (Score:5, Insightful)
> but they will literally sell that information to anyone willing to pay.
Quite the opposite. Older companies that acquired data used to sell it, and some still do. One thing. That has made Google so successful is that they are careful to keep the data to themselves. It's their golden goose. They sell ADS that are targeted using the data. That way they can keep selling ads to the same companies for years, rather than selling data once. They never sell the data because then it could be passed around and that would reduce their competitive advantage.
They sell ADS that are targeted using the data.
The funny thing is that I've never bought anything based on an online ad. Whenever I see ads, they are 90% for stuff I've already looked at, and 10% for stuff I don't care about.
I envy you, man, you're so lucky. in my case it's quite the other way around. 90% is crap I don't care about and 10% is crap I already looked at and/or bought already.
Google's own privacy policy seems to contradict your statement.
This is a very strange paragraph.
Google uses my data, I have no idea where it goes. Most likely to improve "targeted" advertising, but they will literally sell that information to anyone willing to pay.
No, they don't "literally" sell that information, let alone sell it at all. If they did, their shareholders would be pissed at google for helping its competitors compete against its biggest revenue source. Think about it: If you owned an ad company that worked primarily off of data you gathered yourself, why the fuck would you turn that over to a competitor instead of having them pay much more over the long term to place ads on your advertising platform? That means less growth, which shareholders really don
Hahaha that's a good one!
It's indeed a joke. "At least I know Apple isn't monetizing the information about where I drive" because nobody uses Apple Maps. Simple as that.
You should really include a link and indicate that there’s more in the paragraph. https://www.apple.com/ca/legal/privacy/en-ww/ [apple.com]
Apple defines personal information as "data that can be used to identify or contact a single person." Which means their statement above is pretty much the same as Google when it comes to privacy.
Google says:
I don't see the parallel, Apple and Google's Definition of PII is pretty industry standard.
One paragraph talks about PII, the other paragraph talks about non-PII.
...and to whom they are selling the data. At least I know Apple isn't monetizing the information about where I drive.
I can answer that for Google's behalf: No one. Google doesn't sell your data. They sell access to you. Selling their data would be like Coke starting to sell Coke-cola recipes.
Old joke (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Redundant? (Score:4, Funny)
Wherever you have four priests, you have a fifth.
*Irish priests, m'lad.
Re:Old joke (Score:5, Interesting)
I haven't used Apple Maps for a while, but when they launched here it turned out that they'd bought maps from TomTom, who bought them from a company that they acquired in 1992 - and those maps hadn't been updated since. It was an interesting historical snapshot, and mostly buildings hadn't changed (a load of them have been here for the best part of 800 years, so only a few were obviously wrong), but a lot of pubs had changed names since then and so it was quite confusing.
That said, last time I was near the Google Maps HQ, I had a look at Google Maps and OpenStreetMap and found that the OSM data was better. I mostly use OSMAnd for mapping - it's open source and stores offline vector maps and does offline routing (for car, pedestrian, and bicycle). I find the Google maps difficult to read - roads are only two colours, irrespective of type, and not the standard colours for a road atlas. About the only feature that Google Maps has that I'd like is live traffic data.
I've just looked at Google Maps, and they do now have my house! I've been living here for over a year and it was built about a year before that. They don't, however, have the houses on the other three sides of the square (or, in fact, the roads for two sides). They also don't have the road that runs around the back of ours, or any of the 23 houses on those roads, or either of the blocks of flats. Oh, and the roads that they do have are in the wrong place and include a large road where there's now a block of flats, two small roads over a park, and one through someone's house. Now, compare that to OSM: They have all of the roads, house numbers for all of the houses and one of the blocks of flats, the footpath that cuts through one row of houses to the row begin, the park in the middle of the square, and the footpaths across the park. The other block is in a part that is marked as under construction, so I at least know that the map might be wrong (Google doesn't even appear to have any indication of construction work). We moved from around the corner and the Google Maps data there is weirdly wrong. It's as if they tried to draw a map by asking drunk people where things are: there are no gaps between buildings that have a driveway between them, there's a take-away at the wrong end of a row, and so on.
Some of the buildings on Google Maps are extruded, but not consistently and they don't appear to have any correlation with the heights of the buildings (three story house: flat, 1-story shop next to it: extruded).
That said, last time I was near the Google Maps HQ, I had a look at Google Maps and OpenStreetMap and found that the OSM data was better.
OSM data is very hit and miss. It's great in areas where there are a lot of contributors (or a few very dedicated contributors), and very weak elsewhere. Google Maps comes more from automated data collection systems and is more consistent (with big differences between areas that get regular low-altitude aerial imagery taken and those that don't). It makes perfect sense that it's great around Google HQ, because there are lots of geeky engineers regularly in that area, including many who are very interested i
I wonder if someone at Google read my post and prodded their system. In the few hours since I posted, they have now updated it so that there are roads. Unfortunately, they now place the road running through my kitchen (and my nextdoor neighbours' kitchens on both sides), rather than in front of my house. Their satellite data shows a building site, so it looks as if it's 18-24 months old.
In the UK, the government (largely in response to pressure from OSM contributors) released the ordinance survey data
When I use my Android phone's navigation it shows me the name of the street that I need to turn on to next, the direction of the turn, and the distance to that turn. If it's a long way away I think it shows me a rough time to reach there at current speed, can't say for certain.
Besides, maps on the phone are not as complexly-filled-in as maps on the PC. And that's just fine with me.
WHEN you are driving. (Score:1)
In German(y| cities), that is just one case of usage. And not even close to the most common.
Most here ride their bikes or use public transportation or find a bike, car, taxi, cargo taxi, etc.
And OpenStreetMap is by far the best for recrearional bike tours / hikes / exploration / etc.
We alao use it to find the exact location of a shop or doctor or nude beach or whatever all the time.
Which is basically what's left when you don't use it as a car route planner. All transport services (like trams/buses) have the
Well, if you've ever made any maps with GIS, you'd know that maps aren't just any old artifacts; they're *tools* that support specific *tasks*. Driving from 123 Sesame St to 456 Maple is only one of many possible things you can do with a map. There's deciding whether a park you haven't visited would be a good place to take your toddler. If you've ever done this, you know that you use multiple kinds of details in that particular task. Is the park bordered by busy roads? Does it have a fence? Are there
Apple Maps directions will lead you into a moat (Score:3)
Re:Apple Maps directions will lead you into a moat (Score:4, Insightful)
I guess it depends on where you use it. I had a party at a relatives house and Google Maps kept refusing to use their address correctly. Every time I entered it, it would change it to something else and put it on the same road, but opposite side of a park. Apple Maps accepted the address and correctly located it.
More specifically, Apple seems to be way behind on AI. Much of the detail on Google maps is image recognition software looking at satellite photos and street view images. As TFA shows, Google uses that to fix all the mistakes that plague Apple Maps, as well as adding millions of buildings in great detail and information from street signs.
Apple's other AI product, Siri, is crap too and way behind. They usually buy tech they need, maybe there is no one to buy.
I've seen other map software fail in major ways too. Take Waze for example. I was having it direct me to a large baseball park where we had a game. There is a 4 lane highway that passes over the park on a very long bridge. Waze took me onto that highway and at the point when we were crossing over the park on the bridge it said I had arrived. That was a pretty epic failure.
Here's an image in case you care... http://1igh9a4a8a743z7yjj3tnc6... [netdna-cdn.com]
Apple's map database is downright horrendous. It's almost like they intentionally want to mislead drivers as a practical joke.
Reminds of the comparison of Google to Bing yesterday. Google may have the best search engine and the best maps at the moment, but I sure am glad that they have competition to keep them on their toes. I'd hate to think how things would be today if they had NO real competition.
Google Maps is not accurate for everything. (Score:1)
It thinks that the address for a farm I go to is in the next nearest town. Google getting their maps ready for self driving cars, but I feel there will be a load of wrong direction incidents when they are released.
Google vs Apple Maps? (Score:2)
Stop there, don't kick a man when he is down.
Look on the bright side (Score:2)
"Apple Maps, on the other hand, looks empty. Like an unfurnished house."
But at least all the rooms are easily connected.
OpenStreetMap (Score:5, Interesting)
By the way, I use this web application to view Wikipedia articles on the OSM map: http://ausleuchtung.ch/geo_wik... [ausleuchtung.ch] . It works for all language versions of Wikipedia, and to view hotels, supermarkets, etc. this one: http://ausleuchtung.ch/travel_... [ausleuchtung.ch]
I also use OSM (and I recommend the OSMAND app on my Android devices).
I have also done some GIS work and poured over the OSM data in excruciating detail (covering all road segments in an area over a million square kilometers).
DO NOT rely on OSM data, especially anywhere outside a major urban center - the data quality is extremely poor in places. I've seen incorrect street names, and even worse I've seen the correct street name but on the wrong street (I'd rather know there's a problem by being unable to fi
At the OSM I can record a GPS/GLONASS track while driving, cycling, or walking, and publish it. So it is visible later. It is especially useful in mountains or remote areas, where either there is no satellite imagery, or a path is not visible.
>I saw quite a few errors at the commercial maps too. What is worse, I could not correct them quickly or at all. An edit review takes weeks.
Been there, done that. Worse, I've been standing right next to the street sign while on the phone with the map data vendor, with them telling me I'm wrong and the map data is correct!
>, I could edit the OSM map and correct almost any error in real time.
The problem is this is corrective action, not preventative. When you're going somewhere out of the way for the
I'm an amorphous life form, you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
OsmAnd http://osmand.net/ [osmand.net] is a great Android & iOS app for Open Street Map. Tons of features and layers like hill-shades and contour lines make it great for hiking as well.
Maps.me https://maps.me/download/ [maps.me] is a really pretty app that uses Open Street Map data. It is less customizable than OsmAnd, but more user-friendly.
I've also enjoyed using the Mapfactor Navigator app when driving https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com] . It gives a nice 3D view which I can't get with OsmAnd.
There are many more as well, but
The next big thing for mapping is what Google has done - use AI image recognition to add details from satellite photos. Most of the buildings on Google maps are from satellite photos, for example.
Not sure how OSM can do that but it's the only realistic way to build up that much data. AI and drones?
I've found that, for the places where I spend the most time, OSM is amazingly detailed and accurate compared to Google Maps. UW campus for instance, where foot paths are much better mapped in OSM:
https://www.openstreetmap.org/... [openstreetmap.org]
https://www.google.com/maps/@4... [google.com]
Judging the two by the specific criteria laid out by the submitter, OSM appears to have the advantage.
Apple doesn't care about it's maps anyway (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
How quickly history becomes vague.
'Maps' as bundled with iOS has always been an Apple-written app. Between iPhone OS 1.0 and iOS 5 it used Google Maps data. When iOS 6 was released, a rewritten Maps app was bundled using map data from Apple and other non-Google third-parties.
Google first released their own Google Maps app for iOS several months after iOS 6 was released. This is why there was a short time where you couldn't use a mapping app on iOS powered by Google's map data.
It was never about Apple or Goo
This seems to be a common thing for Apple and Microsoft too.
If they have a partner offering a Good Product they will make a version for themselves, just in case such partnership goes south, they will not be short of such a tool or feature.
Sometimes their version evolve directly competes with the other product and sometimes it stays as the inferior product.
When Windows 95 was released, Microsoft really wasn't in competition with Netscape. IE was To Netscape as Wordpad was to Word, Enough to do the job but n
Siri / CarPlay (Score:2)
Navigation Apple Maps can be invoked with your voice using Siri, without having to touch the device. Very useful in the car (and frustrating that it's limited to Apple Maps).
This is its biggest advantage over Google Maps (for iPhone users). And despite it solely being an artificial limitation, as we've seen with other historical instances of software bundling, it will prove to be very advantageous to Apple.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple maps... (Score:2)
Do one really needs all these details ? (Score:2, Interesting)
In our family we have a iPhone, a Windows 8 phone, and an Android tablet. The tablet through Google maps gives the most detailed description of the t
That's what you got from this? Maps is not a single use-case for getting directions. Ok, the extra data Google has is not important to you (yet), I think slow rendering is more of an implementation problem than coming to the conclusion that the rest of that data is a detriment.
How is it useful (Score:2)
The article describes how awesome Google Maps is because it's showing you fans on top of a skyscraper.
On a roof you will never see, and cannot access.
So please, do tell us all why that extra detail is useful in any way, or will be ever before the end of time.
Same goes for sheds in the back of a house I'm driving in front of. It's just more visual detail my mind has to decide does not matter, so why even show it?
When I move from point A to point B, II don't care if there are antennas on the roofs of the buildings prospecting the road you travel through, or if there is a dentist in the middle of my journey.
You're cherry picking. You may not want all the details, but having some details definitely helps. Such as if you're currently driving along side an inhabited area, a public park, a lake, or how big the buildings are when you're looking for your destination. That kind of thing can mean the difference between not knowing if you're looking for the 70th house on a street, or if there's just one big building with 70 apartments. That stuff is kind of critical when going from A to B.
Great First Image (Score:1)
Timing of directions (Score:2)
I've found google maps and Apple maps to be at two ends of the timing spectrum on giving directions:
Google: Turn left in 1 mile... Turn left in half a mile... turn left in 1/4 mile... Turn left in 500 feet... Turn left in 100 feet... Turn left
Apple: Turn left in 10 miles... Turn left at the intersection you are now already halfway through.
Both are really annoying in their own way, and a happy medium needs to be found. However, I give Google the win on this because I don't miss turns when Google maps is d
Forced to use Apple Maps in cars (Score:2)
I'm a long time Google Apps on iPhone user. Mainly because I can facetime family members with iPhones/Pads and also use Hangouts for those with Android. However, I'm forced to use Apple Maps in the car because Apple Car doesn't allow you to run Google Maps for the in-dash integration.
Argh. What a pain in the ass. Atleast in v11, Apple introduced lane specific directions, and yes Apple maps is much more improved than previous versions, but it still seems way behind Google Maps.
I'd much rather use Waze of
Rip's Tavern (Score:2)
Well, if you're going to have a map of Ladd, Illinois, it would behoove you to clearly mark Rip's Tavern, home of the best fried chicken in the state [chicagotribune.com].
You really don't want to have hangry folks wandering about, desperately looking for their fried chicken fix. Google knows better than that...
Looks like a crash to me (Score:2)
I can't really comment since the article looked to me like a "sorry, Firefox has crashed" message. I caught a brief glimpse of blinking maps before the crash, but two attempts led to two crashes so I guess they don't want the article to be read on an Android tablet. Fortunately for me I feel absolutely no sense of loss from not being able to read it and proceed happily along with the rest of my life. Incidentally, I have both apple and android phones and have not had any trouble with either of them giving m
My Street Not on Google Maps (Score:2)
You say empty, I say clutter-free (Score:2)
Looking at the examples, Apple Maps may look a bit emptier because they do not have building shapes.
But what if you are driving? If you are driving, emptier is better. In fact that is one of the things I've liked about Apple Maps since launch, is that when driving it's a MUCH easier map to look at compared to Google Maps. It shows you important things, not meaningless trivia like which houses have bay windows.
I don't see what the complete building shapes really do for you in a residential area unless you
Focus? (Score:2)
Having never used either one, I can't specifically comment on their differences. However, I'll remind people that the purpose of maps for navigation is not to see all of that detail at all. It is specifically to focus on the navigation required, by removing all of that added information.
I simply want to know which turns to make. I don't want my map to show me all of the great things that I'm passing -- I've chosen to pass on all of them to reach my destination. Same word for a reason.
Even more important
Can’t we all just get along (Score:2)
I was in Hawaii recently, we use both Apple Maps and Google Maps while driving around. Google Maps will send you down some weird route to save you a few minutes. Some regular streets that were so small I had to move to the side to let cars going the opposite way pass. Apple Maps would recommend staying on the major streets. But Apple Maps suck when it came to finding a business in a business complex. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps will tell you to make left turns or U turns at intersections that don’
Who cares? (Score:2)
That's a comprehensive comparison. Google Maps, unlike Apple Maps, doesn't stop at outlining the routes. It offers contextual details such as depiction of buildings and other structures and vegetation. It has captured everything -- from dish antennae on top of buildings to golf courses. Furthermore, Google Maps also shows name of the neighbourhood, and has more distinguishable icons and colors. You can glance at a portion of the map on Google Maps and get a good picture of what's in that place. Apple Maps, on the other hand, looks empty. Like an unfurnished house.
How the hell is that a "comprehensive" comparison? All the entire article does is focus on how pretty the maps are.
I care that the app can get me to my destination. I care that the app can warn me about traffic congestion and help me route around that. I want an accurate list of businesses in the area I happen to be viewing. I do *not* care that the map has a well rendered maple tree or 2.5d buildings. It looks cool, sure, but it's still just fluff.
So which maps app handles the genuinely *important* st
Everything tries to kill in Australia. Apple is just trying to fit in. I mean, even on the nice beaches there are warning signs about crocodiles. I already have to worry about the sharks and now I have to worry about crocodiles too.