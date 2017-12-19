Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple Seems To Have Forgotten About the Whole 'It Just Works' Thing

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for ZDNet: "It just works." This is the phrase that Steve Jobs trotted out year after year to describe products or services that he was unveiling. Well, Steve is now long gone, and so it the ethos of "it just works." 2017 was a petty bad year for Apple software quality. Just over the past few weeks we seen both macOS and iOS hit by several high profile bugs. And what's worse is that the fixes that Apple pushed out -- in a rushed manner -- themselves caused problems. A serious -- and very stupid -- root bug was uncovered in macOS. The patch that Apple pushed out for the root bug broke file sharing for some. Updating macOS to 10.13.1 after installing the root patch rolled back the root bug patch. iOS 11 was hit by a date bug that caused devices to crash when an app generated a notification, forcing Apple to prematurely release iOS 11.2. iOS 11.2 contained a HomeKit bug that broke remote access for shared users. And this is just a selection of the bugs that users have had to contend with over the past few weeks. And it's not just been limited to the past few weeks. There's no such thing as perfect code, and sometimes high-profile security vulnerabilities can result in patches being pushed out that are not as well tested as they could be. But on the other hand, Apple isn't some budget hardware maker pushing stuff out on a shoestring and scrabbling for a razor-thin profit margin.

  • All part of the marketing strategy... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @02:23PM (#55770105)
    Next year they'll relaunch everything with the slogan:

    It just works. Again.

    • "It's thinner, whiter, and has a slightly more recessed Apple logo, and at twice the price you'll know you're better than everyone else."

      The result will be a sales goldmine.

      No. It's now "You'll just pay."

      That will never change.

    • Given the prices they now charge a more honest slogan would be:
      It just works...for us.
  • The article will have you believe "It just works" no longer applies to Apple.

    It still works. It's main job is not to be user friendly or make everything work seamlessly. "It just works" means the Apple brands works exceedingly well in extracting money from its fanbase. Sometimes it does by making a path breaking pioneer product or concept with great user friendliness, At other times by other means. In the end it just works, separating money from its users.

  • Not just bugs (Score:3, Insightful)

    by LucasBC ( 1138637 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @02:30PM (#55770159)
    It isn't just bugs, either. A lot of their recent software efforts seem sloppy and confused. Interfaces that were elegant and useful are now cluttered, ugly and non-intuitive, lacking in some highly desirable functionality, yet messed up with unwanted changes from previous versions. When I switched from Windows to Mac in 2010, I did so solely because of their highly desirable software; not because of their overpriced shiny hardware. But now that benefit is waning, and I know several people beside myself who are considering abandoning the Apple ship. They need to get their act together.
    • That has me worried too. Apple seem to be dropping the ball a lot lately, not on bugs but on what they used to be really good at: taking new-ish technology and presenting it in an easy to use, attractive and reliable package. Like the fingerprint scanner in the iPhone, and in fact the iPhone itself is an embodiment of that idea. But where is Apple these days? Take HomeKit: home automation is a field that cries out to be improved in terms of ease of use, security and interoperability. Apple entered that

    • Totally agree, following a recent experience with an iPad Pro. Previously you could use Siri from across the room, much like you would do with an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Want to start some music, ask Siri. Want to Set an alarm, ask Siri.

      The latest version of iOS disables Siri if you have a cover on your iPad. So if you're baking and just want a times, you'd have to wash your hands, walk to your iPad and remove the cover.

      So for a product which is intended to have a cover over it whenever it's not being u

    • I had a MBP 2011 which was the most upgrade-able unit I've had; 16GB of RAM with a SATA SSD drive. In what would eventually become the most expensive cup of coffee in my lifetime, I saw the trend Apple was going with eveything soldered on-board, and that "building" a new unit online Apple's store was nothing more than a front-end experence to a back-end motherboard SKU filter - containing all the permutative options. Yeah, no, fuck that. I instead purchased a refurbished Dell Latitude for about 300 bucks an

  • That summary is so full of typos and missing words it's just embarassing.

    "so it the ethos"

    "petty bad year"

    "over the past few weeks we seen"

    Do I need to go on?

  • That was something Apple said to justify its prices and for people to use as a means to cover their purchase. Whatever advantage Apple had in terms of software packages has been frittered away. It was marketing, pure marketing, and very little else.

    Apple has always had bugs and now that more and more people use their products, these bugs have been uncovered and experienced. Nothing has really changed except for the speed at which this information gets passed around.

    Apple didn't have some sort of magical wun

  • Look, software will [always] have bugs. Apple's software is no different.

    Has anyone investigated?

    Maybe iOS users are using their devices wrong.

  • Linus: "I got my Wi-Fi back!"
    Lucy: "I got an iTunes update!"
    Charlie Brown: "I got a brick."

  • I'm a daily user of Mac OS, Windows and Linux. Of the three, Mac OS is still the best option. Windows is and always has been horrible and the UI changes that keep coming along are terrible, plus they keep rebooting my machine for updates. Linux is reliable although having upgraded my machines to systemd I don't really think Linux users can cast stones anywhere.

    The main advantage of Apple has always been the tight integration of hardware and software and I have to say that having used Macs for nearly 20 year

    • > the UI changes that keep coming along are terrible

      For me, the whole point of Windows was that it provided a consistent, unified interface across multiple applications, something that didn't really exist on the PC platform prior to that. I didn't have to relearn the interface for every program I wanted to use.

      Then Microsoft got the bright idea of moving everything around with every new version, and that just destroys the fundamental advantage of Windows.

  • It is now...
    It just looks good.

  • Microsoft and HW OEMs have to validate windows on a plethora of platforms, new and old.

    Apple has only their own ecosystem.

    The two are not equal software validation and verification efforts by a huge stretch. This WAS the advantage of Apple.

    #MAGA
    Make Apple Great Again (??)

  • When they are competing against Windows 10, the bar is set very low. It doesn't have to be insanely great anymore, just not insanely awful.

