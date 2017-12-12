Apple iMac Pro Goes on Sale December 14th

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple vowed to ship the iMac Pro in December, and it's making good on that promise. From a report: The company has confirmed that its workstation-grade all-in-one will be available on December 14th. It has yet to reveal the exact configuration options, but the $4,999 'starter' model ships with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of solid-state storage and a Radeon Vega graphics chipset with 8GB of RAM. You can option it with up to an 18-core Xeon, 128GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD and a 16GB Vega chipset, although video creator Marques Brownlee notes that you'll have to wait until the new year for that 18-core beast.

  • Imagine (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    A beowulf cluster of these

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Imagine spending $4999 on one of these

        I'm actually considering buying one...

        I like the 5K screen, and need a beefy machine to run something like DaVinci Resolve [blackmagicdesign.com] for video editing, color grading, etc....especially if I start working with 4K footage.

        I'm working on old hardware (MBP late 2011, with 16GB ram, SSD card replacement main drive, external thunderbolt work and cache drives)....and even with Photoshop, if I'm working with compositing several RAW files, I can bog my system down.

        So, no...you don'

  • $5,000 for the starter model? That is 10% of what I make in IT in Silicon Valley per year!

  • Hahahahaha (Score:3, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @09:49AM (#55724219)
    I pay less for mission-critical servers. Significantly less. And our workstations cost 1/20th of what these cost. I can't imagine what these things do that justify that price tag.

    • Legally run OS X.

      For some folks, that's justification.

    • If a workstation costs less than $250, it ain’t a workstation in the computing sense.

    • > I can't imagine what these things do that justify that price tag

      Well... I'm just going to throw out the suggestion that Apple has a really, really strong brand loyalty factor going for it, and there's going to be an Apple logo on these things...

  • I still think it's a dumb idea (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @09:57AM (#55724283)

    Xeon CPUs and powerful GPUs inside a pointlessly thin computer with a built-in display? What for? Who the fuck asked for this?

    Either the internal heat will kill components prematurely or the thing will make even more jet noise than an old PowerPC G4 tower.

    • Those of us who look longingly and our cheese grater stuffed in a box somewhere and wish, really wish, Apple could, you know, improve on the concept of a high end, expandable Mac instead of something that looks like Jony Ive's idea of an ashtray.

      Well, we didn't exactly ask for that. But I suppose it will be all we get.

  • The trash can mac doesn't count. Ah well, guess Apple doesn't want my money any more...

