Apple iMac Pro Goes on Sale December 14th (engadget.com) 51
Apple vowed to ship the iMac Pro in December, and it's making good on that promise. From a report: The company has confirmed that its workstation-grade all-in-one will be available on December 14th. It has yet to reveal the exact configuration options, but the $4,999 'starter' model ships with an 8-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of solid-state storage and a Radeon Vega graphics chipset with 8GB of RAM. You can option it with up to an 18-core Xeon, 128GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD and a 16GB Vega chipset, although video creator Marques Brownlee notes that you'll have to wait until the new year for that 18-core beast.
I'm actually considering buying one...
I like the 5K screen, and need a beefy machine to run something like DaVinci Resolve [blackmagicdesign.com] for video editing, color grading, etc....especially if I start working with 4K footage.
I'm working on old hardware (MBP late 2011, with 16GB ram, SSD card replacement main drive, external thunderbolt work and cache drives)....and even with Photoshop, if I'm working with compositing several RAW files, I can bog my system down.
Neither does Chris. He's ageless. Transhumans in the Andromeda galaxy two million years from now will still be able receive the Word of Chris.
According to Apple's web site the iMac pro has:
4xThunderbolt 3(USB-C), suppotring 2 additional 5K kmonitors
1X10Gb ethernet (Nbase-T 1,2.5,5,10Gb support)
4XUSB 3
SDXC card slot
and a mini-headphone jack
No FireWire 400.
Lame.
No SCSI. Hell, I'll bet it doesn't even have a parallel port
Wikipedia article here [wikipedia.org] for those not old enough to remember this bit of communication history.
Ah yes, the parallel port. The port I used to connect almost anything except a printer.
Remember LPT 8-bit DAC?
Remember LPT SNES gamepad?
I 'member!
and a mini-headphone jack
They didn't eliminate it? What a bunch of cowards.
"...and a mini-headphone jack"
I wonder if it can be moved to an iPhone.
Dude, the Mac mini is only $499 and also has four USB ports. At only $125 per port, it's a much better value!
At least you get a free monitor with it.
Me: "free"
Michael Eisner: Thank you DontBeAMoran, that was the joke.
Is it?
Xeon W-2145 - $1113
Cheapest LGA-2066 board available with 10Gb ethernet - $650
32GB DDR4 - $400
1TB 3.2GB/s PCIe SSD - $500
Radeon Vega 56 - $600
5k 27" monitor - $1300
PSU, WiFi + Bluetooth card, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, thunderbolt card, CPU cooler, case - ~$400
Total - $4963
Seems like it's pretty much in line with how much it would cost to build the same system yourself.
Very few people have any use for a system like this though, particularly if it's not running Windows.
I fail to see what "running Windows" has to do with the argument. It's obviously aimed at a market point that you have no knowledge of. Multiple 5K displays are most likely of use to people in moving image processing, this relatively big data needs this spec as an absolute minimum nowadays.
I doubt very many will be bought for gaming.
Legally run OS X.
For some folks, that's justification.
Sucker.
don't confuse the law and Apple EULA
It's just a fancy name for "work bench", a.k.a. the place where you put your 3D printer and Arduino projects.
Here, let me help [wikipedia.org]:
It's fun to call our Chromebooks a "workstation", but traditionally that's not remotely what it means.
> I can't imagine what these things do that justify that price tag
Well... I'm just going to throw out the suggestion that Apple has a really, really strong brand loyalty factor going for it, and there's going to be an Apple logo on these things...
I still think it's a dumb idea (Score:4, Insightful)
Xeon CPUs and powerful GPUs inside a pointlessly thin computer with a built-in display? What for? Who the fuck asked for this?
Either the internal heat will kill components prematurely or the thing will make even more jet noise than an old PowerPC G4 tower.
Those of us who look longingly and our cheese grater stuffed in a box somewhere and wish, really wish, Apple could, you know, improve on the concept of a high end, expandable Mac instead of something that looks like Jony Ive's idea of an ashtray.
Well, we didn't exactly ask for that. But I suppose it will be all we get.
No, the CPU (Xeon W-2145) alone is more expensive than your 1/5th estimate for building it yourself.
Here's a rough sketch of what you'd need to buy to match this system:
Xeon W-2145 - $1113
Cheapest LGA-2066 board available with 10Gb ethernet - $650
32GB DDR4 - $400
1TB 3.2GB/s PCIe SSD - $500
Radeon Vega 56 - $600
5k 27" monitor - $1300
PSU, WiFi + Bluetooth card, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, thunderbolt card, CPU cooler, case - ~$400
Total - $4963
And still no Mac Pro. (Score:2)