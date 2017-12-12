Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple's Alleged Throttling of Older iPhones With Degraded Batteries Causes Controversy (macrumors.com) 5

An anonymous reader shares a report: A Reddit post over the weekend has drawn a flurry of interest after an iPhone 6s owner reported that a battery replacement significantly increased the device's performance running iOS 11. The ensuing discussion thread, also picked up by readers in the MacRumors forum, has led to speculation that Apple intentionally slows down older phones to retain a full day's charge if the battery has degraded over time. According to TeckFire, the author of the original Reddit post, their iPhone had been very slow after updating to iOS 11, especially compared to their brother's iPhone 6 Plus, so they decided to do some research with GeekBench and battery life apps, and ended up replacing the battery.

  • When a phone is in a lower power state, power management can do several things to extend longevity: run the processor slower, dim the screen, operate the cellular radio in a lower power state. A worn out battery could potentially cause one or more of these things to happen.

  • On the one hand it's eminently sensible to slow the device if that will eek out enough battery for the expected usage - a dead phone has zero performance. And batteries degrade as they get older, that we know... but if the user has no visibility of this, if they have no idea that it's happening or how to fix it then their device is being hobbled without an obvious fix.

    Everybody knows that if battery doesn't last, you should replace the battery. But if the phone gets slower... the fix isn't visible. And we k

