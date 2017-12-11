Google Releases Tool To Help iPhone Hackers (vice.com) 10
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, writing for Motherboard: Google has released a powerful tool that can help security researchers hack and find bugs in iOS 11.1.2, a very recent version of the iPhone operating system. The exploit is the work of Ian Beer, one of the most prolific iOS bug hunters, and a member of Google Project Zero, which works to find bugs in all types of software, including that not made by Google. Beer released the tool Monday, which he says should work for "all devices." The proof of concept works only for those devices he tested -- iPhone 7, 6s and iPod touch 6G -- "but adding more support should be easy," he wrote. Last week, Beer caused a stir among the community of hackers who hack on the iPhone -- also traditionally known as jailbreakers -- by announcing that he was about to publish an exploit for iOS 11.1.2. Researchers reacted with excitement as they realized the tool would make jailbreaking and security research much easier.
How about a tool to hack Android? (Score:3)
I bet it would be easier for Google to come up with a tool to help us Root our Android OS?
It seems that Google has been getting very vindictive lately (more then usual) to its competitors. Normally companies have a degree of compartmentalization where it can work with and compete with the same company at the same time. Google seems to be taking competition across the board so units that are not in competition are not playing fairly with the other company.
Hopefully will flag the Podcast app as a bug (Score:3)