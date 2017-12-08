Jony Ive Returns To Apple Design Management Role After Two Years (9to5mac.com) 9
Zac Hall, writing for 9to5Mac: Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, is returning to his management role within Apple's design group after handing off managerial duties in 2015. 9to5Mac noted that Ive's design deputies Dye and Haywarth were no longer listed on Apple's leadership page earlier today.
I'm getting worried about Apple. I'm feeling more and more of the moz://a vibe from it.
By that I mean we're seeing Apple do more and more things that they want to do, rather than giving customers what the customers desire.
We've seen moz://a do this with Firefox. While Firefox was initially developed in a way that benefited users, and provided them with a superior browser, over time we've seen the opposite happen. Changes have been made to Firefox not based on any demand or desire from users, but rather just
Ah yes. The man responsible for Macbooks with non-replaceable storage (nice if the motherboard fails), soldered RAM, irremovable (glued!) batteries. And iMacs with screens stuck with strong sticky tape over the vital parts (needs a pizza roller to remove).
Oh wait! And Apple's Time Capsule. Nice little router with storage built in. Should be easy enough to remove the hard drive when it fails, right? Wrong.
You can get to the drive by popping off the bottom cover, but Apple routed wires under the drive. Disconnecting some of the wires is virtually guaranteed to break their connectors. Apple saved 50 cents and made the thing extremely hard to fix.
All hail Jony Ive, the king of user-hostile design.
During the past couple years when Apple has come out with laptops without the ports I need, or phones without headphone jacks - I figured it was Jony Ive's fault. So was it actually these other guys making those decisions?
