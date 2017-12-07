Apple Has Ruined Its Podcasts App (slate.com) 31
Mike Pesca, host of Slate's daily podcast The Gist, writes about the recent interface changes to Apple's Podcasts app (condensed): Up until two months ago, the Apple Podcasts app was the only podcasting app I used. It gave me a nice, workable list of the shows I liked; let me know when those shows were updated; played the shows easily and without glitches; and offered the option of listening in double speed. I knew where everything was, and I thought of its shortcomings not as features the app was lacking but more like things one simply could not do with a podcast. If the Apple Podcast app wasn't great for sharing podcasts via email or text -- and it was not -- I told myself, "That just must be something that's hard for a podcast app to execute." I figured the best a podcasting app could do was to facilitate sharing the feed of a show, rather than the specific episode I was listening to. I never dared dream I could send a specific time within that episode. What sorcery is that? But sometime in the past few months, the Apple app began to fail me. Of my four basic requirements, three suffered. The list of the shows I listened to was now incomplete. There was no longer a number denoting how many episodes of each show I had on the app. The list of unplayed episodes had melded into the list of played episodes. I was offered the opportunity to browse my "Library," but access to any "card catalog" or "Dewey Decimal System" proved elusive. Apple kept pushing me toward my "recently updated" shows, but these weren't the offerings most useful to me every time I checked back in.
I agree with the statements about Apple's podcasts app - the shortcomings made me finally switch to the frequently recommended "overcast" app and after a few days of it I'm regretting not switching sooner
here's a iTunes link to that app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap... [apple.com]
I'm not sure that's the problem. I think Tim thinks these things are good ideas. I'd blame Ives more, he seems to be off the rails.
I'm shocked by OPs statements... only because Apple's Podcast app has sucked for much longer than 6 months! Injecting ads into the middle of the podcast, failing to update if the app isn't running in the background (killing the app by swiping up means you won't know you have a new podcast until the app is restarted) and failing to download new podcasts when app clearly has permission to use wifi when the app is not active... these were all things that frustrated me to no end!
I switched to Overcast about a
You think that's all the ruined. How about the Music App which has gone to hell since 8.3 was released. This is what pisses me off the most
You're not supposed to use the 'Music App' from the company who sold you the hardware. You're supposed to hunt for third party apps in the wild, braving spyware and adware, like MEN used to do.
Tim Cook is basically playing the role of Leto Atreides here. He knows his rule is tyrannical and he's decided to start The Scattering to third party applications.
Right? How is it possible that you can "Rate", "Like" and "Love" music in the desktop app, and they all do different things(stupid in it's own right), and then when using Apple Music Radio, those buttons all do different (and sometimes nothing at all) things?!?!?! WTF apple? It's like you don't know what product management is.
Here is a useful hint. If you have an established popular product, web or software, and someone comes along suggesting a "refresh because it is getting stale" Fire them. have them escorted from premises as soon as possible. (With a few swift kicks if possible.) These people serve no useful purpose, and waste valuable oxygen. A refreshed, modern interface will NOT brin
I've never used a podcast app. I download podcasts on my computer and copy them to my phone.
1. It now defaults to polling every hour on the hour and if it doesn't reply at that time it gets confused. I had to manually reset every thing to checking once a week (for weekly podcasts) or every day (for anything else).
2. It tries to Sync everything. The overhead on this is a nightmare. It's like "are you sure you have the rights to view that
... how about now, did they expire ... oops it says you don't have this (thing you listened to already) let me download it again".
