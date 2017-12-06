Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple

Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV

Posted by msmash from the burying-the-hatchet dept.
Six months after Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Amazon's Prime Video service would be coming to Apple TV, the much anticipated on-demand video streaming service has arrived on tvOS. Similar to other versions of Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app allows Prime subscribers to sign into their accounts and watch Amazon Prime exclusive TV series, as well as browse a collection of movies.

