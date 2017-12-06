Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV (slashdot.org) 7
Six months after Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Amazon's Prime Video service would be coming to Apple TV, the much anticipated on-demand video streaming service has arrived on tvOS. Similar to other versions of Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app allows Prime subscribers to sign into their accounts and watch Amazon Prime exclusive TV series, as well as browse a collection of movies.
Roku in Canada (Score:3)
And yet we still can't watch Amazon Prime Video on the Roku in Canada, even though the service launched about a year ago.
Oh boy... (Score:1)
Even though it'll be hard to twist this post into an anti-Apple argument, vigilant posters will find a way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Oh boy... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple has sold something like 25 million AppleTVs.
Odds are pretty good that a lot of those people have Amazon Prime, too.